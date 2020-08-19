Area Sports: Aug. 20

AREA SPORTS
TRIBUNE HAS EARLY DEADLINE
Due to the Tribune's early deadline on Wednesday, some local and national scores were not available at press time.
KIDDER COUNTY TOPS PRESEASON POLL
Defending 9-man football state champion Kidder County is picked No. 1 in the preseason poll, voted on by the state's media.
The Wolves got five of 12 first-place votes in voting. Cavalier got four first-place nods and is picked second. Linton-HMB picked up two first-place votes and is picked third.
LaMoure-LM and Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood round out out the top five. LaMoure got one first-place vote.
Grant County-Flasher, North Prairie, New Rockford-Sheyenne, St. John, Tri-State, Finley-Sharon-Hope-Page and May-Port-C-G received votes.
In the Class A 11-man poll, defending state champion Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich received all 10 first-place votes.
Velva, Minot Ryan, Oakes and Lisbon rounded out the poll.
Thompson, Bowman County, Shiloh and Park River received votes. Shiloh opens the season on Friday at Harvey in an 8 p.m. start.
U-MARY TRACK HIRES ASSISTANT
Cale Korbelik has been named assistant track and field coach at the University of Mary.
Korbelik joins Dennis Newell’s staff, primarily focusing on sprints, hurdles and relays as well as serving as recruiting coordinator.
“We are excited to welcome coach Korbelik into our University of Mary family,” Newell said. “Cale brings the energy and knowledge needed to elevate our program. We look forward to Cale working with our university and community as we move forward.”
Korbelik joins the Marauders after coaching at Buena Vista University during the 2019-20 season. His coaching career began at Whitworth University, where he helped the Pirates win the 2018 Northwest conference cross country title and a ninth-place finish at the NCAA Division III national women’s outdoor championships.
He competed in track and football at Northwest Missouri State, where he was a member of the Bearcats’ 2013 NCAA Division II football championship squad.
MALSAM FIRES ACE
Brant Malsam sank a hole-in-one at Riverwood Golf Course.
Malsam aced the 137-yard 14th hole, using an 8-iron. Craig Malm was on hand to witness it.
ALASKA-ANCHORAGE DROPPING HOCKEY
Alaska-Anchorage announced it is dropping the Seawolves men’s hockey program after the 2020-21 season.
The move comes as a result of the school’s effort to “reconfigure UAA athletics in order to preserve the program’s long-term viability.”
The changes, which also include the elimination of women’s gymnastics and women’s skiing programs, are expected to save approximately $2.5 million per year.
Alaska-Anchorage, Alaska-Fairbanks and Alabama-Huntsville, three current members of the WCHA, were not going to be part of the new CCHA expecting to begin play in 2021-22.
