Area Sports: Aug. 20

U-MARY TRACK HIRES ASSISTANT

Cale Korbelik has been named assistant track and field coach at the University of Mary.

Korbelik joins Dennis Newell’s staff, primarily focusing on sprints, hurdles and relays as well as serving as recruiting coordinator.

“We are excited to welcome coach Korbelik into our University of Mary family,” Newell said. “Cale brings the energy and knowledge needed to elevate our program. We look forward to Cale working with our university and community as we move forward.”

Korbelik joins the Marauders after coaching at Buena Vista University during the 2019-20 season. His coaching career began at Whitworth University, where he helped the Pirates win the 2018 Northwest conference cross country title and a ninth-place finish at the NCAA Division III national women’s outdoor championships.

He competed in track and football at Northwest Missouri State, where he was a member of the Bearcats’ 2013 NCAA Division II football championship squad.

MALSAM FIRES ACE

Brant Malsam sank a hole-in-one at Riverwood Golf Course.

Malsam aced the 137-yard 14th hole, using an 8-iron. Craig Malm was on hand to witness it.