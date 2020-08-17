Area Sports: Aug. 18

AREA SPORTS
BULL MOOSE HOLD OFF FLICKERTAILS
Bismarck Bull Moose reliever Sawyer Rolland pitched out of trouble in the bottom of the ninth inning to stave off the Mandan Flickertails 5-3 Monday night in Northwoods League baseball.
Rolland retired Justin Janssen on a bouncer back to the mound with the bases loaded to stave off the Flickertails at Municipal Ballpark.
Two innings of relief work earned Rolland his first save. The win went to Bull Moose starter Paxton Miller, now 2-2.
Tonight the Flickertails take on the Bismarck Larks. Game time is 7:05.
FARGO LIMITING ATTENDANCE AT GAMES
Fargo Public Schools announced Monday it will allow only essential staff and limited attendance at athletic events through the fall season.
Attendees must have a voucher to be able to purchase a ticket or to use a pass at a contest. Vouchers will be distributed to rostered players on both home and visiting teams.
The capacity restrictions of the facility will be determine the number of vouchers issued for a contest based on the ND SMART Restart guidelines.
CFL CANCELS SEASON
The CFL has canceled its 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It marks the first year the Grey Cup won’t be presented since 1919.
The nine-team league announced the move Monday, dashing hopes of a shortened season in the hub city of Winnipeg, Manitoba. The decision comes after the CFL couldn’t solve a number of issues in an effort to try to salvage a season.
“Our league governors decided today it is in the best long-term interests of the CFL to concentrate on the future,” Commissioner Randy Ambrosie said in a statement.
“We are absolutely committed to 2021, to the future of our league and the pursuit of our vision of a bigger, stronger, more global CFL.”
Unlike other major leagues in North America, the CFL does not have the luxury of a billion-dollar television contract. While its deal with TSN has become more lucrative over the years, the CFL remains a gate-driven league — a major problem when fans aren’t allowed in the stands.
