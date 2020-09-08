 Skip to main content
Area Scores: Sept. 9
agate

Area Scores: Sept. 9

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

CENTURY 6, MANDAN 1

First half: 1. Century, Kenneth Brako (Anthony Cleary), 16th minute. 2. Century, Anthony Cleary, 22nd. 3. Century, Nikko Helderop (Anthony Cleary), 24th.

Second half: 4. Century, Brako (Anthony Cleary), 55th. 5. Century, Chance Bowlinger, 50th. 6. Century. Collin Bock, 71st. 7. Mandan, Andrew Catalano, 71st.

Goal saves: Century – Ben Cleary 3. Mandan – Pacey Dosch 12.

Records: Century 5-0-2; Mandan 1-6.

LEGACY 6, WILLISTON 0

First half: 1. Legacy, Dylan Ellingson (TJ Seidel), 9th minute. 2. Legacy, Seidel (Ellingson), 13th. 3. Legacy, Derek Schlittenhardt (Seidel), 16th. 4. Legacy, Ellingson (Seidel), 22nd. 5. Legacy, Seidel (Ellingson), 31st.

Second half: 6. Legacy, Seidel (Ellingson), 72nd.

Goalie saves: Williston – James Brenner 5-6—1. Legacy – Lucas Weigel 2-2—4.

Yellow cards: Williston – Delano Cole.

Records: Legacy 5-0-3; Williston 0-7.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS

CENTURY 7, BISMARCK 2

Singles

No. 1: Jared Pitcher, Century def. Lucas Schell, 6-2, 6-3.

No. 2: Korey Rennich, Century def. Adam Vasichek, 6-1, 6-1.

No. 3: Jaxon Wetzel, Century def. Tyler Wahl, 7-6 (3), 7-4.

No. 4: Caleb Wanner, Century def. Isaiah Koch, 6-0, 6-1.

No. 5: Beau Zander, Century def. Gabe Hanson, 6-1, 6-3.

No. 6: Brody Clark, Century def. Makai Ogoshi, 6-1, 6-3.

Doubles

No. 1: Schell/Vasichek, def.  Pitcher/Zander, 6-4, 6-3.

No. 2: Rennich/Clarke def. Koch/Ogoshi, 6-0, 6-3.

No. 3: Wetzel/Wanner def. Wahl/Hanson, 0-6, 6-3, 6-4.

CLASS A VOLLEYBALL

MANDAN 3, DICKINSON 0

DICKINSON;15;13;9

MANDAN;25;25;25

DICKINSON -- Stats not provided.

MANDAN -- Kills: Taylor Leingang 9, Morgan Sheldon 6, Kate Kesler 4, Avianna Moen 4.  Blocks: Sydney Gustavsson 1, LaReena Mosbrucker 1, Moen 1. Assists: Gustavsson 21. Digs: Piper Harris 13, Taylor Leingang 10, Gustavsson 9. Aces: Olivia Leingang 3, Taylor Leingang 3, Gustavsson 3. 

Records: Mandan 2-1; Dickinson 

CLASS B VOLLEYBALL

GLEN ULLIN-HEBRON 3, NEW SALEM-ALMONT 1

GUH;15;25;25;25

NSA;25;12;25;13

GLEN ULLIN-HEBRON -- Aces: Taylor Christenson 6, Alyssa Duppong 5, Kayla Schneider 1. 

NEW SALEM-ALMONT -- Aces: Emily Morman 4. Kills: Morman 6, Addison Emineth 6, Makenzie Brandt 3, Cora Sicble 3, Hannah Thiel 1, Bridget Kunz 1. Assists: Thiel 14. Digs: Marlee Bittner 9, Raegen Adams 2, Brandt 2, Morman 2, Emineth 1, Sicble 1. Blocks: Morman 1, Emineth 1. 

SOUTH BORDER 3, EKM 0

South Border;25;25;25

EKM;18;21;19

SOUTH BORDER – Stats not provided.

EDGELEY-KULM-MONTPELIER – Acess: Keyahna Musland 5, Emily Kinzler 1, Grace Irey 1. Kills: Reagan Teske 5, Kinzler 4, Musland 2, Irey 1, Anicka Boruvka 1, Mataeya Mathern 1. Blocks: Irey 2, Sydney Carlson 1, Mathern 1. Digs: Carlson 12, Macy Boyer 1. Digs: Boyer 21, Musland 11, Teske 9, Gracie Tjernlund 4.

VOLLEYBALL POLL

CLASS A

(First-place votes in parentheses)

Team;W-L;Points

1. Century (13); 2-0;65

2. Jamestown;3-0;43

3. West Fargo;6-1;40

4. Fargo Davies;5-2;25

5. Fargo Shanley;5-2;12

Also receiving votes: Legacy (1-0) 6, West Fargo Sheyenne (3-4) 2, Valley City (2-0) 2.

CLASS B

Team;W-L;Points

1. Langdon-Edmore-Munich (13);1-0;130

2. Linton-HMB;3-0;105

3. Thompson;2-0;102

4. Oakes;2-0;82

5. Northern Cass;2-0;74

6. Dickinson Trinity;2-0;58

7. Minot Our Redeemer’s;1-1;56

8. Rugby;2-0;45

9. Grafton;1-0;35

10. Hettinger-Scranton;3-0;8

Also receiving votes: Carrington (1-1) 5, Kindred (1-0) 4, Hatton-Northwood (1-0) 4, Stanley (1-0) 2, Des Lacs-Burlington (2-0) 2, Beulah (2-0) 2, Hankinson (3-4) 1, Fargo Oak Grove (1-6) 1.

N.D. FOOTBALL STANDINGS

CLASS AAA

WEST REGION

Team;W-L

Bismarck;2-0

Century;2-0

Jamestown;2-0

Legacy;1-1

Mandan;1-1

Dickinson;0-2

Minot;0-2

Willston;0-2

Friday, Sept. 11

Bye week

Thursday, Sept. 17

Mandan at Bismarck, 7 p.m, Bowl

Friday, Sept. 18

Williston at Century, 6:30 p.m.

Dickinson at Minot, 7 p.m.

Legacy at Jamestown, 7 p.m.

EAST REGION

Team;W-L

Fargo Davies;2-0

Fargo Shanley;2-0

West Fargo Sheyenne;2-0

West Fargo;2-0

Fargo North;0-2

Fargo South;0-2

Grand Forks Central;0-2

Grand Forks Red River;0-2

Friday, Sept. 11

Fargo Shanley at Fargo North

Grand Forks Red River at Grand Forks Central

Fargo South at Fargo Davies

West Fargo Sheyenne at West Fargo

CLASS AA

WEST REGION

Team;Region;Overall

Beulah;0-0;2-0

St. Mary’s;0-0;2-0

Hazen;0-0;1-1

Stanley;0-0;0-2

Watford City;0-0;0-2

Friday, Sept. 11

Hillsboro-Central Valley at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.

Watford City at Devils Lake, 7 p.m.

Stanley at Valley City, 7 p.m.

Watford City at Devils Lake, 7 p.m.

Kindred at Hazen, 7 p.m.

EAST REGION

Team;Region;Overall

Hillsboro;0-0;2-0

Kindred;0-0;1-0

Central Cass;0-0;1-1

Valley City;0-0;0-1

Devils Lake;0-0;0-2

Wahpeton;0-0;0-2

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

Postseason All-Star Team

Catchers: Chase Adkison, Bismarck Larks; Chase Stanke, Willmar Stingers; Ryan Hampe, Rockford Rivets.

First basemen: Tim Elko, Fond du Lace Dock Spiders; Peyton Williams, Waterloo Bucks.

Second basemen: Jalen Smith, Waterloo Bucks; Sam Novitske, Fond du Lac Dock Spiders.

Third basemen: Parker Noland, Fond du Lac Dock Spiders; Jordan Barth, St. Cloud Rox.

Shortstops: Robert Moore, Rochester Honkers; Spencer Schwellenbach, Traverse City Pit Spitters.

Infielders: Kobe Kato, La Crosse Loggers; Mitch Bubban, Kenosha Kingfish.

Outfielders: Wyatt Ulrich, Bismarck Larks; John Rhodes, Fond du Lac Dock Spiders; Zach Gilles, Mankato MoonDogs; Andy Garriola, Wisconsin Rapids Rafters; Oraj Anu, Waterloo Bucks; Nadir Lewis, Green Bay Booyah; Kyle Hess, Wisconsin Woodchucks; Calen Schwabe, Bismarck Bull Moose; Chistian Garcia, Great Lakes Resorters.

Designated hitters: Justice Bigbie, K-Town Bobbers; Jayson Newman, Willmar Stingers; Xane Washington, Waterloo Bucks.

Right-handed pitchers: Spencer Arrighetti, Wisconsin Rapids Rafters; Glen Albanese, Wisconsin Rapids Rafters; Chris McElvain, Wisconsin Rapids Rafters; Travis Adams, Wisconsin

Rapids Rafters; Chad Patrick, Traverse City Pit Spitters; Adam Wheaton, Kalamazoo Growlers; Drew Irvine, Fond du Lac Dock Spiders.

Left-handed pitchers: Nate Madej, Wisconsin Woodchucks; John Bezdicek, Willmar Stingers; Larson Kindreich, Rochester Honkers; Shane Barringer, Mankato MoonDogs; Christiam Grigsby, Battle Creek Bombers; John Wilson, Mandan Flickertails; Dane Armbrustmacher, Kalamazoo Mac Daddies.

SCOREBOARD

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

Bismarck 2, Minot 0

Jamestown 1, Dickinson 0

Grand Forks Central 2, Fargo Davies 1

Grand Forks Red River 3, Fargo Shanley-Oak Grove 0

West  Fargo 3, Fargo South 0

West Fargo Sheyenne 3, Fargo North 0

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Benson County 3, Towner-Granville-Upham 0

Bismarck Century 3, Bismarck Legacy 0

Dickinson Trinity 3, Shiloh Christian 0

Enderlin 3, Finley-Sharon-Hope-Page 2

Fargo Davies 3, Fargo Shanley 1

Fargo North 3, Devils Lake 0

Grand Forks Red River 3, Grand Forks Central 2

Grant County 3, Mott-Regent 0

Hankinson 3, Sisseton, S.D. 0

Harding County, S.D. 3, Bowman County 2

Jamestown 3, Bismarck 0

Kindred 3, Fargo South 1

Mandan 3, Dickinson 0

Minot 3, Williston 0

Minot Our Redeemer’s 3, Hazen 0

Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter 3, Lisbon 0

North Border 3, Midway-Minto 12

North Star 3, Carrington 1

Oakes 3, Sargent County 0

Ray 3, Alexander 0

Rolla 3, Rolette-Wolford 0

Rugby 3, St. John 0

South Border 3, Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier 0

West Fargo 3, Wahpeton 0

West Fargo Sheyenne 3, Valley City 1

Wilton-Wing 3, Washburn 2

