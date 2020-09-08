Area Scores: Sept. 9

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
CENTURY 6, MANDAN 1
First half: 1. Century, Kenneth Brako (Anthony Cleary), 16th minute. 2. Century, Anthony Cleary, 22nd. 3. Century, Nikko Helderop (Anthony Cleary), 24th.
Second half: 4. Century, Brako (Anthony Cleary), 55th. 5. Century, Chance Bowlinger, 50th. 6. Century. Collin Bock, 71st. 7. Mandan, Andrew Catalano, 71st.
Goal saves: Century – Ben Cleary 3. Mandan – Pacey Dosch 12.
Records: Century 5-0-2; Mandan 1-6.
LEGACY 6, WILLISTON 0
First half: 1. Legacy, Dylan Ellingson (TJ Seidel), 9th minute. 2. Legacy, Seidel (Ellingson), 13th. 3. Legacy, Derek Schlittenhardt (Seidel), 16th. 4. Legacy, Ellingson (Seidel), 22nd. 5. Legacy, Seidel (Ellingson), 31st.
Second half: 6. Legacy, Seidel (Ellingson), 72nd.
Goalie saves: Williston – James Brenner 5-6—1. Legacy – Lucas Weigel 2-2—4.
Yellow cards: Williston – Delano Cole.
Records: Legacy 5-0-3; Williston 0-7.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS
CENTURY 7, BISMARCK 2
Singles
No. 1: Jared Pitcher, Century def. Lucas Schell, 6-2, 6-3.
No. 2: Korey Rennich, Century def. Adam Vasichek, 6-1, 6-1.
No. 3: Jaxon Wetzel, Century def. Tyler Wahl, 7-6 (3), 7-4.
No. 4: Caleb Wanner, Century def. Isaiah Koch, 6-0, 6-1.
No. 5: Beau Zander, Century def. Gabe Hanson, 6-1, 6-3.
No. 6: Brody Clark, Century def. Makai Ogoshi, 6-1, 6-3.
Doubles
No. 1: Schell/Vasichek, def. Pitcher/Zander, 6-4, 6-3.
No. 2: Rennich/Clarke def. Koch/Ogoshi, 6-0, 6-3.
No. 3: Wetzel/Wanner def. Wahl/Hanson, 0-6, 6-3, 6-4.
CLASS A VOLLEYBALL
MANDAN 3, DICKINSON 0
DICKINSON;15;13;9
MANDAN;25;25;25
DICKINSON -- Stats not provided.
MANDAN -- Kills: Taylor Leingang 9, Morgan Sheldon 6, Kate Kesler 4, Avianna Moen 4. Blocks: Sydney Gustavsson 1, LaReena Mosbrucker 1, Moen 1. Assists: Gustavsson 21. Digs: Piper Harris 13, Taylor Leingang 10, Gustavsson 9. Aces: Olivia Leingang 3, Taylor Leingang 3, Gustavsson 3.
Records: Mandan 2-1; Dickinson
CLASS B VOLLEYBALL
GLEN ULLIN-HEBRON 3, NEW SALEM-ALMONT 1
GUH;15;25;25;25
NSA;25;12;25;13
GLEN ULLIN-HEBRON -- Aces: Taylor Christenson 6, Alyssa Duppong 5, Kayla Schneider 1.
NEW SALEM-ALMONT -- Aces: Emily Morman 4. Kills: Morman 6, Addison Emineth 6, Makenzie Brandt 3, Cora Sicble 3, Hannah Thiel 1, Bridget Kunz 1. Assists: Thiel 14. Digs: Marlee Bittner 9, Raegen Adams 2, Brandt 2, Morman 2, Emineth 1, Sicble 1. Blocks: Morman 1, Emineth 1.
SOUTH BORDER 3, EKM 0
South Border;25;25;25
EKM;18;21;19
SOUTH BORDER – Stats not provided.
EDGELEY-KULM-MONTPELIER – Acess: Keyahna Musland 5, Emily Kinzler 1, Grace Irey 1. Kills: Reagan Teske 5, Kinzler 4, Musland 2, Irey 1, Anicka Boruvka 1, Mataeya Mathern 1. Blocks: Irey 2, Sydney Carlson 1, Mathern 1. Digs: Carlson 12, Macy Boyer 1. Digs: Boyer 21, Musland 11, Teske 9, Gracie Tjernlund 4.
VOLLEYBALL POLL
CLASS A
(First-place votes in parentheses)
Team;W-L;Points
1. Century (13); 2-0;65
2. Jamestown;3-0;43
3. West Fargo;6-1;40
4. Fargo Davies;5-2;25
5. Fargo Shanley;5-2;12
Also receiving votes: Legacy (1-0) 6, West Fargo Sheyenne (3-4) 2, Valley City (2-0) 2.
CLASS B
Team;W-L;Points
1. Langdon-Edmore-Munich (13);1-0;130
2. Linton-HMB;3-0;105
3. Thompson;2-0;102
4. Oakes;2-0;82
5. Northern Cass;2-0;74
6. Dickinson Trinity;2-0;58
7. Minot Our Redeemer’s;1-1;56
8. Rugby;2-0;45
9. Grafton;1-0;35
10. Hettinger-Scranton;3-0;8
Also receiving votes: Carrington (1-1) 5, Kindred (1-0) 4, Hatton-Northwood (1-0) 4, Stanley (1-0) 2, Des Lacs-Burlington (2-0) 2, Beulah (2-0) 2, Hankinson (3-4) 1, Fargo Oak Grove (1-6) 1.
N.D. FOOTBALL STANDINGS
CLASS AAA
WEST REGION
Team;W-L
Bismarck;2-0
Century;2-0
Jamestown;2-0
Legacy;1-1
Mandan;1-1
Dickinson;0-2
Minot;0-2
Willston;0-2
Friday, Sept. 11
Bye week
Thursday, Sept. 17
Mandan at Bismarck, 7 p.m, Bowl
Friday, Sept. 18
Williston at Century, 6:30 p.m.
Dickinson at Minot, 7 p.m.
Legacy at Jamestown, 7 p.m.
EAST REGION
Team;W-L
Fargo Davies;2-0
Fargo Shanley;2-0
West Fargo Sheyenne;2-0
West Fargo;2-0
Fargo North;0-2
Fargo South;0-2
Grand Forks Central;0-2
Grand Forks Red River;0-2
Friday, Sept. 11
Fargo Shanley at Fargo North
Grand Forks Red River at Grand Forks Central
Fargo South at Fargo Davies
West Fargo Sheyenne at West Fargo
CLASS AA
WEST REGION
Team;Region;Overall
Beulah;0-0;2-0
St. Mary’s;0-0;2-0
Hazen;0-0;1-1
Stanley;0-0;0-2
Watford City;0-0;0-2
Friday, Sept. 11
Hillsboro-Central Valley at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.
Watford City at Devils Lake, 7 p.m.
Stanley at Valley City, 7 p.m.
Watford City at Devils Lake, 7 p.m.
Kindred at Hazen, 7 p.m.
EAST REGION
Team;Region;Overall
Hillsboro;0-0;2-0
Kindred;0-0;1-0
Central Cass;0-0;1-1
Valley City;0-0;0-1
Devils Lake;0-0;0-2
Wahpeton;0-0;0-2
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
Postseason All-Star Team
Catchers: Chase Adkison, Bismarck Larks; Chase Stanke, Willmar Stingers; Ryan Hampe, Rockford Rivets.
First basemen: Tim Elko, Fond du Lace Dock Spiders; Peyton Williams, Waterloo Bucks.
Second basemen: Jalen Smith, Waterloo Bucks; Sam Novitske, Fond du Lac Dock Spiders.
Third basemen: Parker Noland, Fond du Lac Dock Spiders; Jordan Barth, St. Cloud Rox.
Shortstops: Robert Moore, Rochester Honkers; Spencer Schwellenbach, Traverse City Pit Spitters.
Infielders: Kobe Kato, La Crosse Loggers; Mitch Bubban, Kenosha Kingfish.
Outfielders: Wyatt Ulrich, Bismarck Larks; John Rhodes, Fond du Lac Dock Spiders; Zach Gilles, Mankato MoonDogs; Andy Garriola, Wisconsin Rapids Rafters; Oraj Anu, Waterloo Bucks; Nadir Lewis, Green Bay Booyah; Kyle Hess, Wisconsin Woodchucks; Calen Schwabe, Bismarck Bull Moose; Chistian Garcia, Great Lakes Resorters.
Designated hitters: Justice Bigbie, K-Town Bobbers; Jayson Newman, Willmar Stingers; Xane Washington, Waterloo Bucks.
Right-handed pitchers: Spencer Arrighetti, Wisconsin Rapids Rafters; Glen Albanese, Wisconsin Rapids Rafters; Chris McElvain, Wisconsin Rapids Rafters; Travis Adams, Wisconsin
Rapids Rafters; Chad Patrick, Traverse City Pit Spitters; Adam Wheaton, Kalamazoo Growlers; Drew Irvine, Fond du Lac Dock Spiders.
Left-handed pitchers: Nate Madej, Wisconsin Woodchucks; John Bezdicek, Willmar Stingers; Larson Kindreich, Rochester Honkers; Shane Barringer, Mankato MoonDogs; Christiam Grigsby, Battle Creek Bombers; John Wilson, Mandan Flickertails; Dane Armbrustmacher, Kalamazoo Mac Daddies.
SCOREBOARD
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Bismarck 2, Minot 0
Jamestown 1, Dickinson 0
Grand Forks Central 2, Fargo Davies 1
Grand Forks Red River 3, Fargo Shanley-Oak Grove 0
West Fargo 3, Fargo South 0
West Fargo Sheyenne 3, Fargo North 0
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Benson County 3, Towner-Granville-Upham 0
Bismarck Century 3, Bismarck Legacy 0
Dickinson Trinity 3, Shiloh Christian 0
Enderlin 3, Finley-Sharon-Hope-Page 2
Fargo Davies 3, Fargo Shanley 1
Fargo North 3, Devils Lake 0
Grand Forks Red River 3, Grand Forks Central 2
Grant County 3, Mott-Regent 0
Hankinson 3, Sisseton, S.D. 0
Harding County, S.D. 3, Bowman County 2
Jamestown 3, Bismarck 0
Kindred 3, Fargo South 1
Mandan 3, Dickinson 0
Minot 3, Williston 0
Minot Our Redeemer’s 3, Hazen 0
Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter 3, Lisbon 0
North Border 3, Midway-Minto 12
North Star 3, Carrington 1
Oakes 3, Sargent County 0
Ray 3, Alexander 0
Rolla 3, Rolette-Wolford 0
Rugby 3, St. John 0
South Border 3, Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier 0
West Fargo 3, Wahpeton 0
West Fargo Sheyenne 3, Valley City 1
Wilton-Wing 3, Washburn 2
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!