COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
BISMARCK STATE 3, DAWSON 1
Dawson;14;23;26;16
Bismarck State;25;25;24;25
BISMARCK STATE – Kills: Brooke Haas 5, Staci Kempenich 1, Caton Pearcy 6, Paige McAllister 7, Asiah Gross 3, ShayLee Bosch 2, Emily DeGree 2, Taryn Sieg 1, Breena Sand 6, Chelsa Krom 3. Blocks: Haas 1, Kempenich 3, Pearcy 1, McAllister 3, Gross 1, DeGree 1, Krom 6. Assists: Pipe Harris 2, Kempenich 32, Kayla Gibson 1, Pearcy 1. Digs: Harris 19, Haas 2, Kempenich 19, Gibson 1, Shayna Roach 12, Pearcy 6, McAllister 2, Gross 6, Bosch 2, DeGree 1, Sieg 1, Sand 12. Aces: Kempenich 4, Roach 1, McAllister 2, Gross 1, Sand 1.
Records: Dawson 5-9, 0-3 Mon-Dak; Bismarck State 9-4, 4-0 Mon-Dak.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
N.D. POLLS
CLASS A
Rank Team;Record;Pts;LW
1. Velva-D-A-G (13);3-0;77;1
2. Kindred (3);3-0;68;2
3. Dickinson Trinity (1);3-0;49;3
4. Langdon-Edmore-Munich;3-0;27;4
5. Shiloh Christian;3-0;13;RV
Also receiving votes: Bottineau (2-1), Central Cass (3-1), Bowman County (3-0), Lisbon (3-0).
NINE-MAN
Rank Team;Record;Pts;LW
1. North Prairie (7);3-0;75;2
2. New Salem-Almont;3-0;71;1
3. Sargent County;3-0;42;3
4. South Border;3-0;30;5
5. Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn;3-0;23;4
Also receiving votes: New Rockford-Sheyenne-Maddock (3-0), Wyndmere-Lidgerwood (3-0), Linton-HMB (3-0).
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
NSIC
Team;Conf;Over
Augustana;1-0;1-0
Bemidji State;1-0;1-0
Minnesota State-Mankato;1-0;1-0
Southwest Minnesota State;1-0;1-0
Wayne State;1-0;1-0
Concordia-St. Paul;0-0;1-0
Minnesota-Duluth;0-0;1-0
Winona State;0-0;0-1
Minnesota State-Moorhead;0-1;0-1
Minot State;0-1;0-1
Northern State;0-1;0-1
Sioux Falls;0-1;0-1
U-Mary;0-1;0-1
Saturday, Sept. 9
Sioux Falls at U-Mary, 2 p.m.
Minot State at Minnesota State-Moorhead
Augustana at Chadron State (Neb.)
Concordia-St. Paul at Winona State
Bemidji State at Southwest Minnesota State
Minnesota-Duluth at Northern State
Wayne State at Minnesota State-Mankato
MVFC
Team;Conf;Over
Illinois State;0-0;1-0
Murray State;0-0;1-0
North Dakota;0-0;1-0
North Dakota State;0-0;1-0
South Dakota State;0-0;1-0
Southern Illinois;0-0;1-0
Youngstown State;0-0;1-0
Indiana State;0-0;0-1
Missouri State;0-0;0-1
Northern Iowa;0-0;0-1
South Dakota;0-0;0-1
Western Illinois;0-0;0-1
Friday, Sept. 8
Indiana State at Indiana
Saturday, Sept. 9
Maine at North Dakota State, 2:30 p.m.
Northern Arizona at North Dakota, 3 p.m.
Youngstown State at Ohio0 State
St. Thomas at South Dakota
Southern Illinois at Northern Illinois
Illinois State at Western Illinois
Weber State at Northern Iowa
Missouri State at Tennessee-Martin
Montana State at South Dakota State
NSAA
Team;Conf;Over
Dickinson State;1-0;1-1
Valley City State;0-0;1-1
Waldorf;0-0;1-1
Dakota State;0-0;0-2
Mayville State;0-1;0-2
Saturday, Sept. 9
Mayville State at Nebraska Wesleyan
Dickinson State at Wisconsin-Stout
Dakota State at Waldorf
GPAC
Team;Conf;Over
Hastings;1-0;2-0
Midland;1-0;2-0
Mount Marty;1-0;2-0
Dordt;1-0;1-0
Northwestern (Iowa);1-0;1-0
Morningside;0-0;1-0
Dakota Wesleyan;0-1;1-1
Concordia (Neb.);0-1;0-1
Briar Cliff;0-1;0-2
Doane;0-1;0-2
Jamestown;0-1;0-2
Saturday, Sept. 9
Dakota Wesleyan at Doane
Briar Cliff at Midland
Concordia (Neb.) at Jamestown
Morningside at Hastings
Mount Marty at Dordt
Northwestern (Iowa) at Drake
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
STATE POLLS
CLASS A
BOYS
Team: 1. Bismarck. 2. Williston. 3. Grand Forks Red River. 4. Century. 5. Minot.
Individuals: 1. Owen Sondag, Fargo North. 2. Parker Hintz, Bis. 3. Owen Hintz, Bis. 4. Thomas Haskins, Will. 5. Dawson Balzer, Bis. 6. Quinn Carroll, Fargo Shanley. 7. Breydyn Schabsz, Cen. 8. Elijah Dafoe, RR. 9. Gavyn Graham, Cen. 10. Tyler Wahl, Bis.
Girls
Team: 1: Williston 2. Bismarck. 3. Grand Forks Red River. 4. Legacy. 5. Fargo Davies. Also receiving votes: Century.
Individuals: 1. Reagan Berg, Valley City. 2. Jocelyn Schiller, RR. 3. Cambree Moss, Will. 4. Emmi Ihry, Grand Forks Central. 5. Dru Zander, Will. 6. Olivia Hellman, West Fargo Sheyenne. 7. Izzy Dahl, Bis. 8. Eva Selensky, Leg. 9. Angla Wold, Will. 10. Kinley Steckler, FD.
CLASS B
Boys
Team: 1. Bowman County. 2. New Town. 3. Kindred. 4. Hillsboro-Central Valley. 5. Rugby. Also receiving votes: Standing Rock.
Individuals: 1. Taylor Wanner, BC. 2. Keaton Olson, Kind. 3. Lander Lahtinen, NT. 4. Christian Brist, HCV. 5. Jonah Njos, BC. 6. Lance Bradley, SR. 7. Elija Deck, Kind. 8. Owen Johnson, Northern Cass. 9. Jekori Dahlen, Killdeer. 10. Lucas Dahl, Kind.
Girls
Team: 1. Rugby. 2. Bowman County. 3. Hillsboro-Central Valley. 4. Pembina County North. 5. Central Cass. Also receiving votes: Killdeer.
Individuals: 1. Brynn Hanson, Des Lacs-Burlington. 2. Evyn Jacobson, Rug. 3. Noa Sancho, New England. 4. Addie Miller, Kill. 5. Mara Kempel, Lisbon. 6. Abby Hardensen, Kill. 7. Kenadie Pazdernik, Carrington. 8. Myla Kaldor, HCV. 9. Lily Kaldor, HCV. 10. Jaci Fischer, BC.
N.D. SCORES
WEDNESDAY
College volleyball
Bismarck State 3, Dawson 1