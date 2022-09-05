 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area Scores: Sept. 6

FOOTBALL POLLS

CLASS 11AA

(First-place votes in parentheses)

Team;W-L;Points;LW

1. Mandan (11);2-0;59;2

2. Fargo Shanley (1);2-0;48;3

3. Fargo Davies;1-1;30;RV

4. West Fargo Sheyenne;1-1;22;1

5. West Fargo;1-1;20;5

Others receiving votes: Century (0-2).

CLASS 11A

(First-place votes in parentheses)

Team;W-L;Points;LW

1. Jamestown (12);2-0;60;1

2. Fargo North;2-0;47;2

3. Fargo South;2-0;34;4

4. Grand Forks Red River;2-1;24;5

5. Dickinson;1-1;10;3

Other receiving votes: Valley City (2-0) and Wahpeton (1-1).

FOOTBALL STANDINGS

CLASS 11AA

WEST REGION

Team;Region;Overall

Mandan;1-0;2-0

Legacy;1-0;1-1

Minot;1-1;1-1

St. Mary’s;1-1;1-1

Williston;0-0;1-2

Bismarck;0-1;0-2

Century;0-1;0-2

EAST REGION

Team;Region;Overall

Fargo Shanley;1-0;2-0

Fargo Davies;1-0;1-1

West Fargo;0-1;1-1

West Fargo Sheyenne;0-1;1-1

Friday, Sept. 9

West Fargo at Legacy, 6:30 p.m.

West Fargo Sheyenne at Century, 6:30 p.m.

Bismarck at Fargo Davies, 7 p.m.

St. Mary's at Williston, 7 p.m.

Minot at Mandan, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

WEST REGION STANDINGS

Team;Region;Points;Overall

Bismarck;5-1-1;16;5-3

Legacy;5-2;15;6-2

Minot;4-2-1;13;6-2-1

Century;3-1-2;11;4-1-2

Jamestown;3-2-2;11;3-2-2

Mandan;2-3-1;7;3-3-1

Williston;1-6;3;1-6

Dickinson;0-6-1;1;0-7-1

Tuesday, Sept. 6

Mandan at Dickinson, 5 p.m.

Williston at Bismarck, 5:30 p.m.

Minot at Century, 7:30 p.m.

Legacy at Jamestown, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 8

Century at Williston, 7:30 p.m.

Dickinson at Bismarck, 7:30 p.m.

Legacy at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 10

Mandan at Century, 12 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS

WEST REGION STANDINGS

Team;Region;Overall

Century;2-0;4-4

Legacy;1-0;7-2

Minot;1-0;8-1

Mandan;1-1;3-4

Bismarck;0-1;2-5

Williston;0-1;0-6

Jamestown;0-2;1-6

Tuesday, Sept. 6

Mandan at Bismarck, 4:15 p.m. (nc)

Century at Legacy, 4:15 p.m. (nc)

Thursday, Sept. 8

Williston at Legacy, 4:15 p.m.

Century at Bismarck, 4:15 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

WEST REGION STANDINGS

Team;Region;Overall

Bismarck;3-0;5-4

Century;2-0;8-1

Legacy;2-0;5-4

Dickinson;1-0;4-4

Jamestown;2-1;9-1

Williston;1-3;5-6

St. Mary’s;0-1;5-3

Turtle Mountain;0-1;0-1

Mandan;0-1;1-7

Minot;0-2;3-6

Watford City;0-2;2-7

Tuesday, Sept. 6

St. Mary's at Legacy, 7 p.m.

Williston at Century, 7 p.m.

Mandan at Minot, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 8

Bismarck at Mandan, 7 p.m.

St. Mary's at Jamestown, 7 p.m.

Minot at Legacy, 7 p.m.

N.D. SCORES

MONDAY

College men's soccer

Eastern Oregon 2, Jamestown 1

College women's soccer

Eastern Oregon 3, Jamestown 1

