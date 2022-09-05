Area Scores: Sept. 6

FOOTBALL POLLS
CLASS 11AA
(First-place votes in parentheses)
Team;W-L;Points;LW
1. Mandan (11);2-0;59;2
2. Fargo Shanley (1);2-0;48;3
3. Fargo Davies;1-1;30;RV
4. West Fargo Sheyenne;1-1;22;1
5. West Fargo;1-1;20;5
Others receiving votes: Century (0-2).
CLASS 11A
(First-place votes in parentheses)
Team;W-L;Points;LW
1. Jamestown (12);2-0;60;1
2. Fargo North;2-0;47;2
3. Fargo South;2-0;34;4
4. Grand Forks Red River;2-1;24;5
5. Dickinson;1-1;10;3
Other receiving votes: Valley City (2-0) and Wahpeton (1-1).
FOOTBALL STANDINGS
CLASS 11AA
WEST REGION
Team;Region;Overall
Mandan;1-0;2-0
Legacy;1-0;1-1
Minot;1-1;1-1
St. Mary’s;1-1;1-1
Williston;0-0;1-2
Bismarck;0-1;0-2
Century;0-1;0-2
EAST REGION
Team;Region;Overall
Fargo Shanley;1-0;2-0
Fargo Davies;1-0;1-1
West Fargo;0-1;1-1
West Fargo Sheyenne;0-1;1-1
Friday, Sept. 9
West Fargo at Legacy, 6:30 p.m.
West Fargo Sheyenne at Century, 6:30 p.m.
Bismarck at Fargo Davies, 7 p.m.
St. Mary's at Williston, 7 p.m.
Minot at Mandan, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
WEST REGION STANDINGS
Team;Region;Points;Overall
Bismarck;5-1-1;16;5-3
Legacy;5-2;15;6-2
Minot;4-2-1;13;6-2-1
Century;3-1-2;11;4-1-2
Jamestown;3-2-2;11;3-2-2
Mandan;2-3-1;7;3-3-1
Williston;1-6;3;1-6
Dickinson;0-6-1;1;0-7-1
Tuesday, Sept. 6
Mandan at Dickinson, 5 p.m.
Williston at Bismarck, 5:30 p.m.
Minot at Century, 7:30 p.m.
Legacy at Jamestown, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 8
Century at Williston, 7:30 p.m.
Dickinson at Bismarck, 7:30 p.m.
Legacy at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 10
Mandan at Century, 12 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS
WEST REGION STANDINGS
Team;Region;Overall
Century;2-0;4-4
Legacy;1-0;7-2
Minot;1-0;8-1
Mandan;1-1;3-4
Bismarck;0-1;2-5
Williston;0-1;0-6
Jamestown;0-2;1-6
Tuesday, Sept. 6
Mandan at Bismarck, 4:15 p.m. (nc)
Century at Legacy, 4:15 p.m. (nc)
Thursday, Sept. 8
Williston at Legacy, 4:15 p.m.
Century at Bismarck, 4:15 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
WEST REGION STANDINGS
Team;Region;Overall
Bismarck;3-0;5-4
Century;2-0;8-1
Legacy;2-0;5-4
Dickinson;1-0;4-4
Jamestown;2-1;9-1
Williston;1-3;5-6
St. Mary’s;0-1;5-3
Turtle Mountain;0-1;0-1
Mandan;0-1;1-7
Minot;0-2;3-6
Watford City;0-2;2-7
Tuesday, Sept. 6
St. Mary's at Legacy, 7 p.m.
Williston at Century, 7 p.m.
Mandan at Minot, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 8
Bismarck at Mandan, 7 p.m.
St. Mary's at Jamestown, 7 p.m.
Minot at Legacy, 7 p.m.
N.D. SCORES
MONDAY
College men's soccer
Eastern Oregon 2, Jamestown 1
College women's soccer
Eastern Oregon 3, Jamestown 1