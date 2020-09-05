Area Scores: Sept. 6

CLASS A VOLLEYBALL
ST. MARY’S 3, WILLISTON 0
At Williston
SM;25;25;29
Williston;14;10;27
ST. MARY’S – Kills: Marissa Messer 10, Eden Schlinger 9, Lauryn Hoesel 5, Mykendra Messer 5, Lydia Spies 5. Assists: Avery Wanner 17, Gabbi Mann 12, Claire Vetter 4, Maddy Miller 2. Aces: Schlinger 5, Messer 5, Mann 2, Miller 2, Hoesel 2. Digs: Miller 22, Schlinger 14, Messer 6, Mann 3, Wanner 3, Abby Weber 3. Blocks: NA.
WILLISTON – Stats not provided.
Records: St. Mary’s 1-1; Williston 0-1.
CLASS AA FOOTBALL
BEULAH 35, DEVILS LAKE 0
(Friday)
Beulah;7;14;7;7;--;35
DL;0;0;0;0;--;0
First quarter
Beulah – Trapper Skalsky 47 yard run (Elijah Barbot)
Second quarter
Beulah – Dawson Zuroff 5 run (Barbot kick)
Beulah – Kevin Gilmore 49 pass from Nathan Battest (Barbot kick)
Third quarter
Beulah – Zuroff 4 run (Barbot kick)
Fourth quarter
Beulah – Barbot 26 run (Barbot kick)
Team statistics
;Beulah;DL
Rushing yards;304;88
Passing yards;93;39
First downs;20;6
Fumble-lost;1-1;0-0
Individual statistics
Rushing: Beulah – Zuroff 15-104, Skalsky 6-66, Battest 6-38, Phelps 5-31, Barbot 3-28, Koppelsloen 1-19, Gilmore 2-10.
Passing: Beulah – Battest 3-6 93 yards, 1 TD.
Receiving: Gilmore 1-49, Weigum 1-27, Skalsky 1-17.
Records: Beulah 2-0; Devils Lake 0-2.
N.D. FOOTBALL STANDINGS
CLASS AAA
WEST REGION
Team;W-L
Bismarck;2-0
Century;2-0
Jamestown;2-0
Legacy;1-1
Mandan;1-1
Dickinson;0-2
Minot;0-2
Willston;0-2
Friday, Sept. 11
Bye week
Thursday, Sept. 17
Mandan at Bismarck, 7 p.m, Bowl
Friday, Sept. 18
Williston at Century, 6:30 p.m.
Dickinson at Minot, 7 p.m.
Legacy at Jamestown, 7 p.m.
EAST REGION
Team;W-L
Fargo Davies;2-0
Fargo Shanley;2-0
West Fargo Sheyenne;2-0
West Fargo;2-0
Fargo North;0-2
Fargo South;0-2
Grand Forks Central;0-2
Grand Forks Red River;0-2
Friday, Sept. 11
Fargo Shanley at Fargo North
Grand Forks Red River at Grand Forks Central
Fargo South at Fargo Davies
West Fargo Sheyenne at West Fargo
CLASS AA
WEST REGION
Team;Region;Overall
Beulah;0-0;2-0
St. Mary’s;0-0;2-0
Hazen;0-0;1-1
Stanley;0-0;0-2
Watford City;0-0;0-2
Friday, Sept. 11
Hillsboro-Central Valley at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.
Watford City at Devils Lake, 7 p.m.
Stanley at Valley City, 7 p.m.
Kindred at Hazen, 7 p.m.
EAST REGION
Team;Region;Overall
Hillsboro;0-0;2-0
Kindred;0-0,1-0
Central Cass;0-0;1-1
Valley City;0-0;0-1
Devils Lake;0-0;0-2
Wahpeton;0-0;0-2
SCOREBOARD
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Dakota Wesleyan 3, Valley City State 0
Dakota Wesleyan 3, Mayville State 2
Hastings College 3, Valley City State 2
