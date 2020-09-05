 Skip to main content
Area Scores: Sept. 6
Area Scores: Sept. 6

CLASS A VOLLEYBALL

ST. MARY’S 3, WILLISTON 0

At Williston

SM;25;25;29

Williston;14;10;27

ST. MARY’S – Kills: Marissa Messer 10, Eden Schlinger 9, Lauryn Hoesel 5, Mykendra Messer 5, Lydia Spies 5. Assists: Avery Wanner 17, Gabbi Mann 12, Claire Vetter 4, Maddy Miller 2. Aces: Schlinger 5, Messer 5, Mann 2, Miller 2, Hoesel 2. Digs: Miller 22, Schlinger 14, Messer 6, Mann 3, Wanner 3, Abby Weber 3. Blocks: NA.

WILLISTON – Stats not provided.

Records: St. Mary’s 1-1; Williston 0-1.

CLASS AA FOOTBALL

BEULAH 35, DEVILS LAKE 0

(Friday)

Beulah;7;14;7;7;--;35

DL;0;0;0;0;--;0

First quarter

Beulah – Trapper Skalsky 47 yard run (Elijah Barbot)

Second quarter

Beulah – Dawson Zuroff 5 run (Barbot kick)

Beulah – Kevin Gilmore 49 pass from Nathan Battest (Barbot kick)

Third quarter

Beulah – Zuroff 4 run (Barbot kick)

Fourth quarter

Beulah – Barbot 26 run (Barbot kick)

Team statistics

;Beulah;DL

Rushing yards;304;88

Passing yards;93;39

First downs;20;6

Fumble-lost;1-1;0-0

Individual statistics

Rushing: Beulah – Zuroff 15-104, Skalsky 6-66, Battest 6-38, Phelps 5-31, Barbot 3-28, Koppelsloen 1-19, Gilmore 2-10.

Passing: Beulah – Battest 3-6 93 yards, 1 TD.

Receiving: Gilmore 1-49, Weigum 1-27, Skalsky 1-17.

Records: Beulah 2-0; Devils Lake 0-2.

N.D. FOOTBALL STANDINGS

CLASS AAA

WEST REGION

Team;W-L

Bismarck;2-0

Century;2-0

Jamestown;2-0

Legacy;1-1

Mandan;1-1

Dickinson;0-2

Minot;0-2

Willston;0-2

Friday, Sept. 11

Bye week

Thursday, Sept. 17

Mandan at Bismarck, 7 p.m, Bowl

Friday, Sept. 18

Williston at Century, 6:30 p.m.

Dickinson at Minot, 7 p.m.

Legacy at Jamestown, 7 p.m.

EAST REGION

Team;W-L

Fargo Davies;2-0

Fargo Shanley;2-0

West Fargo Sheyenne;2-0

West Fargo;2-0

Fargo North;0-2

Fargo South;0-2

Grand Forks Central;0-2

Grand Forks Red River;0-2

Friday, Sept. 11

Fargo Shanley at Fargo North

Grand Forks Red River at Grand Forks Central

Fargo South at Fargo Davies

West Fargo Sheyenne at West Fargo

CLASS AA

WEST REGION

Team;Region;Overall

Beulah;0-0;2-0

St. Mary’s;0-0;2-0

Hazen;0-0;1-1

Stanley;0-0;0-2

Watford City;0-0;0-2

Friday, Sept. 11

Hillsboro-Central Valley at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.

Watford City at Devils Lake, 7 p.m.

Stanley at Valley City, 7 p.m.

Kindred at Hazen, 7 p.m.

EAST REGION

Team;Region;Overall

Hillsboro;0-0;2-0

Kindred;0-0,1-0

Central Cass;0-0;1-1

Valley City;0-0;0-1

Devils Lake;0-0;0-2

Wahpeton;0-0;0-2

SCOREBOARD

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Dakota Wesleyan 3, Valley City State 0

Dakota Wesleyan 3, Mayville State 2

Hastings College 3, Valley City State 2 

