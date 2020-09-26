Area Scores: Sept. 27

CROSS COUNTRY
RM STOUDT INVITATIONAL
At Jamestown
BOYS
Early race
Team scores
1. Bismarck 38, Century 40, Jamestown 50
Individual Top 10
1. Sean Korsmo, Bis, 15:40. 2. Ben Anteau, J, 15:51. 3. Mason Kindel, Cen, 16:02. 4. Gavin Haut, J, 16:06. 5. Jacob Ersland, Cen, 16:28. 6. Juan Flores, Bis, 16:41. 7. Chandlar Rott, J, 16:54. 8. Ethan Bender, Cen, 17:00. 9. Brady Korsmo, Bis, 17:02. 10. Isaac Anderson, Bis, 17:07.
Late race
Team scores
1. Dickinson 32. 2. Williston 34. 3. Legacy 64. 4. Watford City 118.
Individual top 10
1. Brady Yoder, Dick, 16:15. 2. Ethan Moe, Will, 16:34. 3. Caleb Hansen, Dick, 16:36. 4. Fynn Krenz, Will, 16:47. 5. John Ness, Leg, 16:48. 6. Gunnar Alvarado, Will, 17:02. 7. Khalyl Prado-Torres, Leg, 17:04. 8. AJ Ash, Dick, 17:13. 9. Hunter Gregoire, Dick, 17:14. 10. James Powers, Will, 17:22.
GIRLS
Early race
Team scores
1. Bismarck 28. 2. Jamestown 56. 3. Century 60. 4. Mandan 100.
Individual top 10
1. Meghan Ford, J, 18:06. 2. Jilee Golus, Bis, 19:49. 3. Taya Fettig, Bis, 19:53. 4. Acey Elkins, Man, 20:18. 5. Emily Goldade, Cen, 20:21. 6. Bayla Weigel, Bis, 20:22. 7. Erin Palmer, Cen, 20:27. 8. Zoe Reichenberger, Bis, 20:39. 9. Sophia Ness, Bis, 20:47. 10. Julia Skari, J, 21:14.
Late race
Team scores
1. Williston 28. 2. Watford City 32. 3. Legacy 84. 4. Dickinson 129.
Individual top 10
1. Eleni Lovgren, Will, 18:36. 2. Hayley Ogle, WC, 18:41. 3. Jaelyn Ogle, WC, 18:56. 4. Dru Zander, Will, 20:04. 5. Ellie Schmitz, WC, 20:23. 6. Ava Marburger, Will, 20:42. 7. Eva Selensky, Leg, 20:45. 8. Rigby Haskins, Will, 21:08. 9, Sierra Watterud, Will, 21:10. 10. Katie Olson, WC, 21:15.
BOYS SOCCER
LEGACY 10, WILLISTON 0
First half: 1. Leg, Gabriel Saah (Calob Larson), 1. 2. Leg, Saah (Dylan Ellingson), 3. 3. Leg, Joe Christian (Saah), 5. 4. Leg, TJ Seidel (Ellingson), 8. 5. Leg, Christian (Ellingson), 14. 6. Leg, Saah (unassisted), 18. 7. Leg, Nick Burgess (unassisted), 35.
Second half: 8, Leg, Ethan Emineth (Saah), 47. 9, Leg, Seidel (unassisted), 55. 10. Leg, Lucas Weigel (Burgess), 75.
Goalkeeper saves: Will – Mauro Moreno 9-x – 9, James Brenner x-5 – 5. Leg – Lucas Weigel 0-0 – 0, Nate Olheiser x-2 – 2.
Records: Legacy 10-2-2; Williston 0-14.
CLASS B VOLLEYBALL
GRANT COUNTY 3, GLEN ULLIN-HEBRON 2
GUH;17;25;23;25;12
GC;25;23;25;22;15
GLEN ULLIN-HEBRON – Kills: Taylor Christianson 15, Kayla Schneider 9. Blocks: Schneider 2. Assists: Courtnee Soupir 41. Digs: Peyton Schantz 15, Alyssa Duppong 13. Aces: Duppong 4, Christianson 3.
GRANT COUNTY – Kills: Anna Schatz 11, Dani Gathright 8. Blocks: Schatz 4, Sam Ellison 1. Assists: Zoey Heid 28. Digs: Schatz 6, Ameetrah Rosin 6. Aces: Delaney Hoffman 5, Gathright 3, Allison Friesz 3.
FLASHER 3, CENTER-STANTON 0
Flasher;25;25;25
CS;18;23;13
FLASHER – Kills: Faith Marion 5, Tymber Boldt 4, Leandra Schmidt 3, Joselyn Froelich 3. Blocks: Boldt 1. Assists: McKenzee Doepke 15. Digs: Schmidt 3, Mation 3, Boldt 3. Aces: Doepke 2, Jayden Miller 1.
CENTER-STANTON – Kills: Katie Kraft 7, Katie Frank 5, Bree Vosberg 3. Blocks: None. Assists: Kylie Olander 4, Katelynn Albers 4. Digs: Hnnah Hoffman 18, Kraft 11, Frank 10. Aces: Kraft 4, Albers 3.
Records: Flasher 9-0.
CLASS A VOLLEYBALL
MINOT 3, WATFORD CITY 2
(Friday)
Minot;25;21;25;17;15
WC;23;25;17;25;9
MINOT – No statistics provided.
WATFORD CITY – Kills: Emma Mogen 7, Jessica Mogen 6, Madison Spacher 6, Ashley Holen 3. Blocks: Holen 4, Spacher 3, Laney Hartel 2. Assists: Riley Faller 19. Digs: Kylie Barnett 23, J.Mogen 18, E.Mogen 12, Faller 10, Holen 4, Hartel 4, Jeanine Miller 3, Spacher 2. Aces: Holen 3, Hartel 3, E.Mogen 2, Spacher 2, Faller 1, J.Mogen 1.
Records: Minot 4-5; Watford City 0-6.
N.D. SCORES
SATURDAY
College football
Dickinson State 27, Valley City State 13
College volleyball
Jamestown 3, Morningside 1
High school football
Bismarck Century 22, Minot 16
High school volleyball
Flasher 3, Center-Stanton 0
Grant County 3, Glen Ullin-Hebron 2
Harvey-Wells County 3, Griggs-Midkota 1
Linton-HMB 3, Minot Our Redeemer’s 0
Linton-HMB 3, Rugby 0
South Border 3, Shiloh Christian 0
Westhope-Newburg 3, Rolette-Wolford 1
Boys soccer
Bismarck Legacy 10, Williston 0
Fargo North 4, Crookston, Minn. 0
West Fargo Sheyenne 3, Fargo Davies 2
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!