HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS
LEGACY 7, BISMARCK 2
Singles: 1. Tyler Wahl, Bis, def. Drew Beasley 6-1, 6-4. 2. Caleb Johnson, Leg, def. Gabe Hanson 6-5, 7-6 (1). 3. Brayden Ruff, Leg, def. Aiden Ellertson 6-1, 6-2. 4. Connor Svihovec, Leg, def. Reed Romsas 6-0, 6-1. 5. Cooper Miller, Leg, def. Roger Karalus 6-5, 1-6, 6-1. 6. Carter Johnson, Leg. Def. Quintan Wolf 7-5, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Beasley-Caleb Johnson, Leg, def. Hanson-Ellertson 6-3, 6-3. 2. Wahl-Wolf, Bis, def. Ruff-Svihovec 6-2, 6-2. 3. Miller-Carter Johnson, Leg, def. Romsas-Karalus 6-2, 6-2.
Records: Legacy 10-3, 3-0 West Region; Bismarck 5-8, 1-2 West Region.
High school football
STATE POLLS
People are also reading…
CLASS AAA
Rank Team;Record;Pts;LW
1. Fargo Shanley (20);4-0;100;1
2. Minot;4-0;79;3
3. West Fargo Sheyenne;3-1;49;2
4. Bismarck;3-1;46;4
5. Fargo Davies;2-2;26;6
CLASS A
Rank Team;Record;Pts;LW
1. Fargo North (17);4-0;92;1
2. Fargo South (1);3-1;76;3
3. Jamestown (1);3-1;44;4
4. Dickinson;4-0;37;5
5. Grand Forks Red River;4-1;36;2
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
NSIC
Team;Conf;Over
Bemidji State;3-0;3-0
Minnesota State-Mankato;3-0;3-0
Augustana;2-0;3-0
Minnesota-Duluth;2-0;3-0
Wayne State;2-1;2-1
Minnesota State-Moorhead;1-1;2-1
Winona State;1-1;1-2
Northern State;1-2;1-2
Sioux Falls;1-2;1-2
Southwest Minnesota State;1-2;1-2
Concordia-St. Paul;0-2;1-2
Minot State;0-3;0-3
U-Mary;0-3;0-3
Saturday, Sept. 23
Minot State at Sioux Falls
Minnesota State-Moorhead at Augustana
Northern State at Winona State
Minnesota-Duluth at Southwest Minnesota State
Concordia-St. Paul at Minnesota State-Mankato
Wayne State at Missouri S&T
Bemidji State at U-Mary, 2 p.m.
MVFC
Team;Conf;Over
Illinois State;1-0;2-1
North Dakota State;0-0;3-0
South Dakota State;0-0;3-0
Southern Illinois;0-0;3-0
North Dakota;0-0;2-1
South Dakota;0-0;2-1
Youngstown State;0-0;2-1
Murray State;0-0;1-2
Northern Iowa;0-0;1-2
Missouri State;0-0;0-2
Indiana State;0-0;0-3
Western Illinois;0-1;0-3
Saturday, Sept. 23
Lindenwood at Illinois State
Utah Tech at Missouri State
Western Illinois at Southern Utah
NSAA
Team;Conf;Over
Waldorf;2-0;3-1
Dickinson State;1-0;2-1
Valley City State;1-0;2-1
Dakota State;0-2;0-4
Mayville State;0-2;0-4
Saturday, Sept. 23
Dickinson State at Waldorf
Mayville State at Valley City State
GPAC
Team;Conf;Over
Dordt;3-0;3-0
Morningside;2-0;3-0
Northwestern (Iowa);2-0;3-0
Dakota Wesleyan;2-1;3-1
Hastings;2-1;3-1
Midland;2-1;3-1
Mount Marty;1-2;2-2
Concordia (Neb.);1-2;1-2
Briar Cliff;0-2;0-3
Doane;0-3;0-4
Jamestown;0-3;0-4
Saturday, Sept. 23
Doane at Jamestown
Dakota Wesleyan at Concordia
Midland at Morningside
Hastings at Briar Cliff
Northwestern at Mount Marty
NAHL
STANDINGS
Central Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Austin;3;1;0;6
Minot;3;1;0;6
Aberdeen;2;2;0;4
St. Cloud;2;2;0;4
Bismarck;1;3;0;2
North Iowa;1;3;0;2
East Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Northeast;5;1;0;10
Maine;4;1;1;9
Maryland;4;2;0;8
Rochester;3;2;1;7
Johnstown;3;3;0;6
New Jersey;3;3;0;6
Philadelphia;3;3;0;6
New Hampshire;2;2;0;4
Danbury;1;4;1;3
Midwest Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Janesville;3;1;2;8
Anchorage;3;1;1;7
Wisconsin;3;1;0;6
Kenai River;3;2;0;6
Chippewa;2;3;0;4
Minnesota;1;3;1;3
Fairbanks;1;4;1;3
Springfield;0;4;0;0
South Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
El Paso;4;1;0;8
Colorado;3;3;1;7
Amarillo;3;1;0;6
Oklahoma;3;1;0;6
Shreveport;3;1;0;6
Lone Star;3;3;0;6
New Mexico;2;1;1;5
Odessa;1;2;1;3
Corpus Christi;1;3;0;2
Friday, Sept. 22
Bismarck at Aberdeen, 7:15 p.m.
Odessa at New Mexico
New Jersey at Northeast
Fairbanks at Wisconsin
Anchorage at Janesville
Kenai River at Springfield
El Paso at Corpus Christi
St. Cloud at Austin
Lone Star at Shreveport
Colorado at Oklahoma
Johnstown at Philadelphia
Danbury at Rochester
Saturday, Sept. 23
Bismarck at Aberdeen, 7:15 p.m.
Kenai River at Springfield
Odessa at New Mexico
Minnesota at Chippewa
New Jersey at Northeast
Fairbanks at Wisconsin
El Paso at Corpus Christi
North Iowa at Austin
Anchorage at Janesville
Lone Star at Shreveport
Colorado at Oklahoma
Johnstown at Philadelphia
Maryland at Rochester
Danbury at New Hampshire
N.D. SCORES
MONDAY
High school volleyball
Alexander 3, White Shield 0
Fargo North 3, Fargo Oak Grove 0
Four Winds-Minnewaukan 3, Drake-Anamoose 0
Hillsboro-Central Valley 3, Richland 1
Maple River 3, Barnes County North 1
Nelson County 3, Larimore 0
Parshall 3, Mandaree 1
Westhope-Newburg 3, Dunseith 0
High school boys tennis
Bismarck Legacy 7, Bismarck 2
Grand Forks Central 8, Fargo Davies 1
West Fargo 9, Valley City 0
High school boys soccer
Grand Forks Central 1, East Grand Forks, Minn. 0