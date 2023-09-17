COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER
U-MARY 0, MINNESOTA STATE-MOORHEAD 0
Minnesota State-Moorhead;0;0;--;0
U-Mary;0;0;--;0
First half: No scoring.
Second half: No scoring.
Goalkeeper saves: MSUM – Simone Lewald 5. U-Mary – Molly Fischer 1.
Yellow cards: MSUM – Team, Marin Hensley.
Records: Minnesota State-Moorhead 1-4-1, 0-1-1 NSIC; U-Mary 1-3-2, 0-1-1 NSIC.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
NSIC
Team;Conf;Over
Bemidji State;3-0;3-0
Minnesota State-Mankato;3-0;3-0
Augustana;2-0;3-0
Minnesota-Duluth;2-0;3-0
Wayne State;2-1;2-1
Minnesota State-Moorhead;1-1;2-1
Winona State;1-1;1-2
Northern State;1-2;1-2
Sioux Falls;1-2;1-2
Southwest Minnesota State;1-2;1-2
Concordia-St. Paul;0-2;1-2
Minot State;0-3;0-3
U-Mary;0-3;0-3
Saturday, Sept. 16
Northern State 41, Mary 10
Minnesota State-Moorhead 38, McKendree 17
Minnesota-Duluth 42, Sioux Falls 34
Bemidji State 36, Winona State 10
Minnesota State-Mankato 52, Minot State 25
Wayne State 49, Southwest Minnesota State 10
Augustana 24, Concordia-St. Paul 16
Saturday, Sept. 23
Minot State at Sioux Falls
Minnesota State-Moorhead at Augustana
Northern State at Winona State
Minnesota-Duluth at Southwest Minnesota State
Concordia-St. Paul at Minnesota State-Mankato
Wayne State at Missouri S&T
Bemidji State at U-Mary, 2 p.m.
MVFC
Team;Conf;Over
Illinois State;1-0;2-1
North Dakota State;0-0;3-0
South Dakota State;0-0;3-0
Southern Illinois;0-0;3-0
North Dakota;0-0;2-1
South Dakota;0-0;2-1
Youngstown State;0-0;2-1
Murray State;0-0;1-2
Northern Iowa;0-0;1-2
Missouri State;0-0;0-2
Indiana State;0-0;0-3
Western Illinois;0-1;0-3
Saturday, Sept. 16
Boise State, 42, North Dakota 18
North Dakota State 39, Central Arkansas 31
Youngstown State 48, Robert Morris 28
Ball State 45, Indiana State 7
South Dakota 35, Lamar 6
Eastern Illinois 14, Illinois State 13
South Dakota State 70, Drake 7
Northern Iowa 41, Idaho State 17
Lindenwood 43, Western Illinois 40
Southern Illinois 26, Southeast Missouri State 25
Middle Tennessee 35, Murray State 14
Saturday, Sept. 23
Lindenwood at Illinois State
Utah Tech at Missouri State
Western Illinois at Southern Utah
NSAA
Team;Conf;Over
Waldorf;2-0;3-1
Dickinson State;1-0;2-1
Valley City State;1-0;2-1
Dakota State;0-2;0-4
Mayville State;0-2;0-4
Saturday, Sept. 16
Waldorf 56, Mayville State 34
Valley City State 14, Dakota State 6
Saturday, Sept. 23
Dickinson State at Waldorf
Mayville State at Valley City State
GPAC
Team;Conf;Over
Dordt;3-0;3-0
Morningside;2-0;3-0
Northwestern (Iowa);2-0;3-0
Dakota Wesleyan;2-1;3-1
Hastings;2-1;3-1
Midland;2-1;3-1
Mount Marty;1-2;2-2
Concordia (Neb.);1-2;1-2
Briar Cliff;0-2;0-3
Doane;0-3;0-4
Jamestown;0-3;0-4
Saturday, Sept. 16
Northwestern 51, Doane 7
Morningside 47, Mount Marty 17
Dordt 38, Concordia 7
Hastings 17, Jamestown 10
Dakota Wesleyan 33, Midland 32
Saturday, Sept. 23
Doane at Jamestown
Dakota Wesleyan at Concordia
Midland at Morningside
Hastings at Briar Cliff
Northwestern at Mount Marty
NAHL
STANDINGS
Central Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Austin;3;1;0;6
Minot;3;1;0;6
Aberdeen;2;2;0;4
St. Cloud;2;2;0;4
Bismarck;1;3;0;2
North Iowa;1;3;0;2
East Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Northeast;5;1;0;10
Maine;4;1;1;9
Maryland;4;2;0;8
Rochester;3;2;1;7
Johnstown;3;3;0;6
New Jersey;3;3;0;6
Philadelphia;3;3;0;6
New Hampshire;2;2;0;4
Danbury;1;4;1;3
Midwest Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Janesville;3;1;2;8
Anchorage;3;1;1;7
Wisconsin;3;1;0;6
Kenai River;3;2;0;6
Chippewa;2;3;0;4
Minnesota;1;3;1;3
Fairbanks;1;4;1;3
Springfield;0;4;0;0
South Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
El Paso;4;1;0;8
Colorado;3;3;1;7
Amarillo;3;1;0;6
Oklahoma;3;1;0;6
Shreveport;3;1;0;6
Lone Star;3;3;0;6
New Mexico;2;1;1;5
Odessa;1;2;1;3
Corpus Christi;1;3;0;2
Friday, Sept. 22
Bismarck at Aberdeen, 7:15 p.m.
Odessa at New Mexico
New Jersey at Northeast
Fairbanks at Wisconsin
Anchorage at Janesville
Kenai River at Springfield
El Paso at Corpus Christi
St. Cloud at Austin
Lone Star at Shreveport
Colorado at Oklahoma
Johnstown at Philadelphia
Danbury at Rochester
Saturday, Sept. 23
Bismarck at Aberdeen, 7:15 p.m.
Kenai River at Springfield
Odessa at New Mexico
Minnesota at Chippewa
New Jersey at Northeast
Fairbanks at Wisconsin
El Paso at Corpus Christi
North Iowa at Austin
Anchorage at Janesville
Lone Star at Shreveport
Colorado at Oklahoma
Johnstown at Philadelphia
Maryland at Rochester
Danbury at New Hampshire
N.D. SCORES
SUNDAY
College women’s soccer
Mary 0, Minnesota State-Moorhead 0
North Dakota 3, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 0
Northern State 1, Minot State 0