COLLEGE HOCKEY
ACHA MEN'S DIVISION I PRESEASON POLL
(First-place votes in parentheses)
Rank Team;Points;Prv.
1. Minot State (23);597;1
2. Adrian (2);571;2
3. Ohio (3);546;3
4. Liberty;529;4
5. Nevada-Las Vegas;509;5
6. Central Oklahoma;459;6
7. Jamestown;449;7
8. Indiana Tech;425;8
9. Maryville;415;9
10. Niagara;370;10
11. Arizona;353;11
12. Pittsburgh;313;12
13. Grand Valley State;303;13
14. Calvin;284;14
15. Illinois State;266;15
16. Michigan-Dearborn;208;16
17. Lawrence Tech;199;17
18. Utah;174;18
19. Stony Brook;171;19
20. Purdue Northwest;121;20
21. Arizona State;110;21
22. Missouri State;102;22
23. U-Mary;76;NR
24. Grand Canyon;60;23
25. Rhode Island;56;24
Others receiving votes: Indiana Pennsylvania, Colorado State, Delaware.
MIDWEST COLLEGE HOCKEY PRESEASON POLL
(First-place votes in parentheses)
Rank Team;Points
1. Jamestown (7);49
T-2. Illinois State;37
T-2. U-Mary;37
4. Midland;26
5. McKendree;24
6. Waldorf;14
7. Northern Illinois;9
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
MANDAN 3, TURTLE MOUNTAIN 0
Mandan;25;25;25
Turtle Mountain;19;10;13
MANDAN – Kills: Graelynn Bondeson 1, Ellie Thomsen 1, Anna Lyles 2, Milla Ehlis 1, Lilly Thomsen 4, Harper Harris 4, Ellie McElvaney 12. Blocks: Bondeson 3.5, Lyles 1. Ehlis 2, Mcelvaney 1.5. Assists: Jayden Wiest 1, E.Thomsen 19, Ehlis 1, Savannah Gustavsson 1. Digs: Wiest 14, Bondeson 5, E.Thomsen 5, Kayla Corbin 1, Gustavsson 7, L.Thomsen 1, Harris 1, McElvaney 5. Aces: Wiest 4, Bondeson 4, E.Thomsen 2, Gustavsson 2, L.Thomsen 1, McElvaney 3.
TURTLE MOUNTAIN – No statistics provided.
Records: Mandan 10-15, 3-5 West Region; Turtle Mountain 0-16, 0-6 West Region.
BISMARCK 3, DICKINSON 1
Bismarck;25;26;23;25
Dickinson;17;24;25;22
BISMARCK – Kills: Madison foster 1, Jprdyn Rood 10, Aspen Roaldson 3, Emerson Carufel 5, Mya Williams 8, Tayla Andersen 26, Morgan Johnson-Colbert 5. Blocks: Rood 1, Roaldson 0.5, Carufel 1.5, Williams 0.5, Andersen 1, Johnson-Colbert 0.5. Assists: Foster 1, Roaldson 39, Johnson-Colbert 1. Digs: Foster 21, Roaldson 9, Carufel 1, Kaylee Stroh 10, Williams 1, Andersen 8, Johnson-Colbert 14. Aces: Foster 1, Roaldson 2, Stroh 2, Andersen 6.
DICKINSON – No statistics provided.
Records: Bismarck 13-2, 5-0 West Region; Dickinson 10-8, 3-2 West Region.
WASHBURN 3, CENTER-STANTON 0
Washburn;25;25;25
Center-Stanton;23;20;20
WASHBURN – Kills: Ashlyn Schmitz 13, Monica Goven 4, Dara Beck 4. Blocks: Goven 3. Assists: Alex Seidler 10, Shelby Verke 9. Digs Beck 18, Kya Kulzer 11, Harley Ternes 10, Seidler 14, Goven 14, Schmitz 8. Aces: Schmitz 4, Beck 2, Sydney Ternes 1.
CENTER-STANTON – Kills: Rylee Hintz 6, Sheridan Bubel 3, Ericka Vosberg 2, Payton Berger 2, Elena Sorge 2. Blocks: Vosberg 1, Sorge 1, Bubel 1, Emma Hopfaug 1. Assists: Bosberg 9, Hopfauf 1. Digs: Khloe Kraft 24, Hintz 11, Vosberg 7. Aces: Kraft 1, Rylee Sailer 1, Berger 1.
KENMARE-BOWBELLS 3, DIVIDE COUNTY 0
Kenmare-Bowbells;25;25;25
Divide County;12;8;15
KENMARE-BOWBELLS – Kills: Lexi Halter 8, Annie Stroklund 8, TayaAufforth 8, Liliberth Santizo 7. Blocks: Aufforth 3. Assists: Chloe Grindeland 15, Aufforth 15, Karsyn Lautenschlager 2. Digs: Brea Chrest Halter 5, Stroklund 4. Aces: Chrest 6, Halter 5, Stroklund 4.
DIVIDE COUNTY – Kills: Elydie Johnson 1, Billi Fortier 1, Maddy Fagerland 2, Madelyn Nygaard 1, Aaliyah Bailey 2, Skylar Wehrman 3, Anna Ames 1. Blocks: None. Assists: Johnson 9. Digs: Johnson 4, Fagerland 10, Nygaard 7, Emma Landsverk 11, Wehrman 1, Brenna Landsverk 1, Ames 2. Aces: Johnson 1, B.Landsverk 1.
WILTON-WING 3, GARRISON 1
Garrison;25;16;19;21
Wilton-Wing;17;25;25;25
GARRISON – No statistics provided.
WILTON-WING – Kills: Sophia Krush 12, Claire Leidy 8, MaKennah Fischer 5. Blocks: Leidy 7, Tessa Miller 3, Krush 2. Assists: Skyler Folmer 12, Macey Filipek 7. Digs: Leidy 16, Avarie Greff 14, Krush 10, Folmer 5. Aces: Leidy 4, Folmer 3, Miller 2.
HETTINGER-SCRANTON 3, HEART RIVER 0
Heart River;16;19;21
Hettinger-Scranton;25;25;25
HEART RIVER – Kills: Abby Talkington 7, Molly Robb 4, Jamie Buckman 3. Blocks: Dallas Olson 2, Talkington 1, MaKenna Pavlicek 1. Assists: Robb 13, Aubrey Roberts 2. Digs: Talkington 11, Gretchen Silbernagel 8, Olson 5. Aces: Robb 1.
HETTINGER-SCRANTON – Kills: Sophia Kennedy 15, Laela Jensen 9, Monica Morris 6. Blocks: Vanessa Oase 4, Jensen 3, Chloe Geaumont 1. Assists: Geaumont 26, Olivia DeFoe 2, Jensen 1. Digs: DeFoe 17, Geaumont 9, Jensen 9. Aces: Geaumont 2.
GRANT COUNTY 3, FLASHER 1
Grant County;19;14;25;14
Flasher;25;25;12;25
GRANT COUNTY – Kills: Delaney Hoffman 12, Amberly Sauter 9. Blocks: Madi Zimmerman 4. Assists: Summer Meyer 12, Ameerah Rosin 8. Digs: Hoffman 19, Meyer 16. Aces: Hoffman 2, Rosin 2.
FLASHER – Kills: Jenna LaDuke 17, Rylee Fleck 8. Blocks: LaDuke 5, Fleck 1. Assists: Alivia Geffre 33. Digs: Fleck 18, Olivia Erhardt 18. Aces: Chaskee Schmidt 2, Geffre 1.
BOWMAN COUNTY 3, KILLDEER 0
Bowman County;25;25;25
Killdeer;23;22;10
BOWMAN COUNTY – Kills: Emberly Van Daele 4, Maciah Heckasman 1, Paige Pagel 1, Dophia Headley 6, Claire Safford 7, Kennedy Senn 8, Reagen Coyle 5. Blocks: Pagel 1, Stafford 3, Senn 1. Assists: Alyssa Martian 11, Headley 20, Stafford 3. Digs: Ashlyn Fischer 8, Van Daele 8, Lucy Heyen 11, Pagel 1, Stafford 2, Coyle 13, Abby Sonnabend 1. Aces: Heyen 7, Pagel 1, Martian 2, Headley 2, Coyle 2.
KILLDEER – Kills: Brooke Pojorlie 2, Josey Andersen 23, Jamie Bugos 2, Marnie Schmidt 9, Kinley Boltz 6, Madeline Lambert 4, Lainey Kucera 12, Mickellyn Walker 15. Maci LaPierre 1. Blocks: Lamber 1, Kucera 1. Assists: Pjorlie 6, Lambert 1, Walker 1, Kacee Wasem 1. Digs: Pjorlie 1, Andersen 19, Makiah Fox 4, Buogs 5, Lamber 3, Layla Milner 20, Kucera 12, Walker 15, LaPierre 1. Aces: Bugos 1, Lambert 1, Milner 2.
KIDDER COUNTY 3, NAPOLEON-GACKLE-STREETER 2
Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter;23;27;25;21;10
Kidder County;25;25;9;25;15
NAPOELON-GACKLE-STREETER – Kills: Krissa Mann 14, Teagan Erbele 13. Blocks: Jazlyn Weifel 2, Mann 2. Assists: Jada Schwartzenberger 34. Digs: Riley Dewald 29, Rachel Doll 28. Aces: Ava Moser 6, Weigel 4.
KIDDER COUNTY – Kills Taylor Zimmerman 16, Ava Schmidt 6. Blocks: Mackenzie Schoonover 1. Assists: Breanna Pfaff 27, Zimmerman 3. Digs: Kylee Rohrich 24, Zimmerman 17. Aces: Rohrich 3, Pfaff 3.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
BISMARCK STATE 3, LAKE REGION STATE 2
(Thursday at Devils Lake)
Bismarck State;21;24;25;25;15
Lake Region State;25;26;22;17;11
BISMARCK STATE – Kills: Brooke Haas 2, Staci Kermpenich 1, Caton Pearcy 8, Paige McAllister 8, Asiah Gross 3, Emily degree 4, Breena Sand 21, Chelsa Krom 9. Blocks: Haas 2, Kempenich 1, McAllister 5, DeGree 6, Krom 8. Assists: Piper Harris 5, Kempenich 46, McAllister 1. Digs: Harris 21, Haas 1, Kempenich 7, Kayla Gibson 1, Shayna Roach 15, Pearcy 21, McAllister 6, DeGree 7, Sand 26. Aces: Kempenich 2, Roach 1.
LAKE REGION STATE – Kills: Desidy Schwanke 23, Karsen Kirsch 7, Breanna Vosburg 15, Whitney Rozdeba 9, Sienna Gudnaso 4. Blocks: Lindsey Nyhagen 3, Schwanke 2, Kirsch 1, Vosberg 2, Rozdeba 5, Gudnason 1. Assists: Nyhagen 50, SChwanke 1, Vosberg 1, Rozdeba 1, Bailey Munson 2. Digs: Nyhagen 12, Halle Jabs 13, Schwanke 20, Kirsch 29, Vosberg 7, Rozdeba 1, Gudnason 11, Munson 37. Aces: Nyhagen 1, Jabs 1, Schwanke 1, Vosberg 1, Munson 2.
Records: Bismarck State 11-4, 6-0 Mon-Dak; Lake Region State 8-9, 2-3 Mon-Dak.
NSIC
Team;Conference;Overall
Southwest Minnesota State;1-0;8-1
Winona State;1-0;8-1
Concordia-St. Paul;0-0;9-0
Minnesota-Duluth;0-0;7-1
Northern State;0-0;7-1;
Wayne State;0-0;7-1
St. Cloud State;0-0;7-2
U-Mary;0-0;4-4
Augustana;0-0;3-5
Bemidji State;0-0;3-5
Minnesota State-Moorhead;0-0;3-5
Minnesota-Crookston;0-0;2-6
Minot State;0-0;1-7
Minnesota State-Mankato;0-1;5-4
Sioux Falls;0-1;4-5
Thursday, Sept. 14
Southwest Minnesota State 3, Minnesota State-Mankato 0
Winona State 3, Sioux Falls 1
Friday, Sept. 15
Minnesota-Duluth at U-Mary, 6 p.m.
Concordia-St. Paul at Wayne State
Minnesota-Crookston at Northern State
Bemidji State at Minnesota State-Moorhead
St. Cloud State at Minot State
Saturday, Sept. 16
St. Cloud State at U-Mary, 2 p.m.
Minnesota-Duluth at Minot State
Winona State at Minnesota State-Mankato
Bemidji State at Northern State
Southwest Minnesota State at Sioux Falls
Concordia-St. Paul at Augustana
Minnesota-Crookston at Minnesota State-Moorhead
MON-DAK
Team;Conference;Overall
Bismarck State;6-0;11-4
NDSCS;4-1;7-5
Lake Region State;2-3;8-9
Dawson;2-3;7-9
Miles;2-3;6-7
Willison State;2-3;2-8
Dakota College-Bottineau;0-5;0-7
Wednesday, Sept. 13
Bismarck State 3, Lake Region State 2
Dawson 3, Dakota College-Bottineau 0
Williston State 3, Miles 2
Friday, Sept. 15
Bismarck State vs. Northeast at Wahpeton, 6 p.m.
Bismarck State vs. Des Moines Area at Wahpeton, 7:30 p.m.
Lake Region State vs. Colorado Northwestern at Torrington, Wyo.
Lake Region State vs. Casper College at Torrington, Wyo.
Des Moines Area at NDSCS
Iowa Lakes at NDSCS
ACC at Dakota College-Bottineau
Saturday, Sept. 16
Bismarck State vs. Iowa Lakes at Wahpeton, 9:30 a.m.
Bismarck State vs. Iowa Central at Wahpeton, 12:30 p.m.
Northeast at NDSCS
Iowa Central at NDSCS
Lake Region State vs. Eastern Wyoming at Torrington, Wyo.
Lake Region State vs. Western Wyoming at Torrington, Wyo.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
NSIC
Team;Conf;Over
Bemidji State;2-0;2-0
Minnesota State-Mankato;2-0;2-0
Augustana;1-0;2-0
Minnesota-Duluth;1-0;2-0
Winona State;1-0;1-1
Minnesota State-Moorhead;1-1;1-1
Sioux Falls;1-1;1-1
Southwest Minnesota State;1-1;1-1
Wayne State;1-1;1-1
Concordia-St. Paul;0-1;1-1
Minot State;0-2;0-2
Northern State;0-2;0-2
U-Mary;0-2;0-2
Saturday, Sept. 16
U-Mary at Northern State, 6 p.m.
McKendree, Ill. at Minnesota State-Moorhead
Sioux Falls at Minnesota-Duluth
Winona State at Bemidji State
Minnesota-Duluth at Minot State
Southwest Minnesota State at Wayne State
Augustana at Concordia-St. Paul
MVFC
Team;Conf;Over
Illinois State;1-0;2-0
North Dakota;0-0;2-0
North Dakota State;0-0;2-0
South Dakota State;0-0;2-0
Southern Illinois;0-0;2-0
Youngstown State;0-0;1-1
Murray State;0-0;1-1
South Dakota;0-0;1-1
Indiana State;0-0;0-2
Missouri State;0-0;0-2
Northern Iowa;0-0;0-2
Western Illinois;0-1;0-2
Saturday, Sept. 16
North Dakota at Boise State, 10 a.m.
Central Arkansas at North Dakota State, 2:30 p.m.
Robert Morris at Youngstown State
Indiana State at Ball State
Lamar at South Dakota
Illinois State at Eastern Illinois
South Dakota State at Drake
Northern Iowa at Idaho State
Lindenwood at Western Illinois
Southern Illinois a Southeast Missouri State
Murray State at Middle Tennessee
NSAA
Team;Conf;Over
Dickinson State;1-0;2-1
Waldorf;1-0;2-1
Valley City State;0-0;1-1
Dakota State;0-1;0-3
Mayville State;0-1;0-3
Saturday, Sept.16
Waldorf at Mayville State
Valley City State at Dakota State
GPAC
Team;Conf;Over
Midland;2-0;3-0
Dordt;2-0;2-0
Morningside;1-0;2-0
Northwestern (Iowa);1-0;2-0
Dakota Wesleyan;1-1;2-1
Hastings;1-1;2-1
Mount Marty;1-1;2-1
Concordia (Neb.);1-1;1-1
Briar Cliff;0-2;0-3
Doane;0-2;0-3
Jamestown;0-2;0-3
Saturday, Sept. 16
Doane at Northwestern
Mount Marty at Morningside
Concordia at Dordt
Jamestown at Hastings
Midland at Dakota Wesleyan
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
N.D. STANDINGS
CLASS AAA
Team;AAA;Overall
Fargo Shanley;3-0;3-0
Minot;3-0;3-0
West Fargo Sheyenne;3-0;3-0
Bismarck;2-1;2-1
Century;1-2;1-2
Fargo Davies;1-2;1-2
Mandan;1-2;1-2
West Fargo;1-2;1-2
Williston;0-1;0-4
St. Mary’s;0-2;1-2
Legacy;0-3;0-3
Friday, Sept. 15
West Fargo at Fargo Davies
West Fargo Sheyenne at Fargo Shanley
Minot at Century
Bismarck at Legacy
St. Mary’s at Fargo North
CLASS AA
Team;AA;Overall
Grand Forks Red River;3-0;4-0
Dickinson;3-0;3-0
Valley City;3-0;3-0
Fargo North;1-0;3-0
Jamestown;2-1;2-1
Wahpeton;1-1;1-2
West Fargo Horace;1-2;1-2
Fargo South;0-0;3-1
Grand Forks Central;0-1;1-3
Watford City;0-2;1-3
Turtle Mountain;0-2;0-4
Devils Lake;0-3;0-3
Friday, Sept. 15
St. Mary’s at Fargo North
Devils Lake at Fargo South
Grand Forks Central at Grand Forks Red River
Dickinson at Valley City
West Fargo Horace at Wahpeton
Jamestown at Watford City
Turtle Mountain at New Town
CLASS A
Region 1
Team;Region;Overall
Kindred;2-0;3-0
Central Cass;3-1;2-1
Lisbon;3-1;3-1
Ellednale-Edgeley-Kulm;2-2;2-2
Hillsboro-Central Valley;2-2;2-2
Oakes;1-1;2-1
Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg;0-2;1-2
Northern Cass;0-4;0-4
Friday, Sept. 15
Central Cass at Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg
Northern Cass at Kindred
Oakes at Hillsboro-Central Valley
Saturday, Sept. 16
Ellendale-Edgeley-Kulm at Bottineau
Region 2
Team;Region;Overall
Langdon-Edmore-Munich;3-0;4-0
Carrington;3-1;3-1
Harvey-Wells County;2-1;3-1
Cavalier;2-1;2-2
Bottineau;2-2;2-2
Grafton;2-2;2-2
Thompson;1-3;1-3
Rugby;0-2;0-4
Park River;0-3;0-3
Friday, Sept. 15
Thompson at Rugby
Grafton at Carrington
Cavalier at Langdon-Edmore-Munich
Saturday, Sept. 16
Park River at Harvey-Wells County
Ellendale-Edgeley-Kulm at Bottineau
Region 3
Team;Region;Overall
Velva-Drake-Anamoose-Garrison;2-0;4-0
Stanley;2-0;2-2
Minot Ryan;2-0;2-2
Des Lacs-Burlington;1-2;2-2
Ray-Powers Lake;1-1;2-2
Nedrose;0-2;0-3
Kenmare-Bowbells-Burke Central;0-2;0-4
South Prairie-Max;0-2;0-4
Friday, Sept. 15
Minot Ryan at Ray-Powers Lake
South Prairie-Max at Velva-Drake-Anamoose-Garrison
Nedrose at Des Lacs-Burlington
Kenmare-Bowbells-Burke Central at Stanley
Region 4
Team;Region;Overall
Dickinson Trinity;2-0;4-0
Shiloh Christian;2-0;4-0
Bowman County;1-2;3-1
Killdeer;1-1;3-1
Southern McLean;1-1;3-1
Heart River;1-1;1-2
Beulah;0-2;1-3
Hazen;0-2;0-4
Friday, Sept. 15
Dickinson Trinity at Killdeer
Southern McLean at Beulah
Hazen at Heart River
Bowman County at Shiloh Christian
Nine-man
Region 1
Team;Region;Overall
Wyndmere-Lidgerwood;4-0;4-0
Sargent County;3-0;4-0
LaMoure-Litchville-Marion;3-1;3-1
Hankinson;2-1;2-2
Hatton-Northwood;2-2;2-2
Maple River;1-2;1-2
Richland;1-2;1-2
Enderlin;0-4;0-4
Griggs-Midkota;0-4;0-4
Friday, Sept. 15
LaMoure-Litchville-Marion at Richland
Sargent County at Wyndmere-Lidgerwood
Hatton-Northwood at Hankinson
Griggs-Midkota at Maple River
Region 2
Team;Region;Overall
New Rockford-Sheyenne-Maddock;4-0;4-0
North Prairie;3-1;3-1
Nelson County;2-1;3-1
North Border;2-1;3-1
North Star;2-1;2-1
Four Winds;1-1;1-2
St. John;1-3;1-3
Larimore;0-3;0-4
Midway-Minto;0-4;0-4
Friday, Sept. 15
North Prairie at North Border
North Star at St. John
Nelson County at Larimore
Midway-Minto at Four Winds
Region 3
Team;Region;Overall
Alexander;4-0;4-0
Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn;4-0;4-0
Mohall-Lansford-Sheerwood;2-0;3-1
Surrey;3-1;3-1
Central McLean;1-1;3-1
Tioga;1-3;1-3
Towner-Granville-Upham;1-3;1-3
Dunseith;0-1;0-4
Berthold;0-3;1-3
Divide County;0-4;0-4
Friday, Sept. 15
Divide County at Berthold
Surrey at Dunseith
Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood at Towner-Granville-Upham
Tioga at Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn
Central McLean at Alexander
Region 4
Team;Region;Overall
New Salem-Almont;4-0;4-0
South Border;4-0;4-0
Grant County-Flasher;3-1;3-1
Kidder County;3-1;3-1
Linton-HMB;3-1;3-1
Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter;1-3;1-3
Hettinger-Scranton;1-3;1-3
Hettinger County;1-3;1-3
Beach;0-4;0-4
Richardton-Taylor-Hebron;0-4;0-4
Friday, Sept. 15
Hettinger County at Linton-HMB
Grant County-Flasher at New Salem-Almont
Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter at Kidder County
Beach at Hettinger-Scranton
Richardton-Taylor-Hebron at South Border
SIX-MAN
Team;Overall
Center-Stanton;4-0
Drayton;3-1
Parshall-Plaza-North Shore;3-1
Trenton;3-1
Mandaree;0-2
Warwick;0-3
White Shield;0-3
Friday, Sept. 15
White Shield at Center-Stanton
Warwick at Parshall-Plaza-North Shore
Saturday, Sept. 16
Trenton at Drayton
Mandaree at New Town
Independent
Team;Overall
Standing Rock;1-0
New Town;1-3
Fargo Oak Grove;0-2
Friday, Sept. 15
Little Wound, S.D. at Standing Rock
Fargo Oak Grove at Lisbon JV
Turtle Mountain at New Town
Saturday, Sept. 16
Mandaree at New Town
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS
MINOT 6, CENTURY 3
Singles: 1. Jared Pitcher, Cen, def. Grayson Schaeffer 7-5, 6-2. 2. Aidan Diehl, Min, def. Charlie Holzer 6-0, 6-2. 3. Nolan Calahan, Min, def. Ben Satrom 6-0, 6-4. 4. Thomas Griffith, Min, def. Jaden Kleinjan 6-3, 6-2. 5. Ryan Mullaly, Cen, def. Oliver Thompson 6-2, 6-3. 6. Conor Odahlen, Min, def. Mitch Dienstmann 4-6, 6-4, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Schaeffer-Diehl, Min, def. Pitcher-Dienstmann 7-5, 6-3. 2. Holzer-Satrom, Cen, def. Callahan-Thompson 6-3, 7-6 (7). 3. Griffith-Odahlen, Min, def. Kleinjan-Mullaly 6-1, 7-6 (6).
BISMARCK 6, WILLISTON 6
Singles: 1. Tyler Wahl, Bis, def. Carter Borreson 6-1,6-0. 2. Gabe Hanson, Bis, def. Braydon Borreson 6-0, 6-2. 3. Carter Hansen, Will, def. Aidan Ellertson 6-3, 6-0. 4. Kallon Delorme, Will, def. Reed Romsas 5-7, 6-2, 6-0. 4. Kane Shannon, Will, def, Roger Karalus 1-6, 7-5, 6-3. 6. Quinton Wolf, Bis, def. Gavin Douglas 6-2, 6-3.
Doubles: 1. Wahl-Karalus, Bis, def. C.Borreson-Delorme 6-2, 6-1. 2. Hanson-Ellertson, Bis, def. B.Borreson-Shannon 6-4, 6-1. 3. Romsaas-Wolf, Bis, def. Hansen-Douglas 2-6, 6-3, 10-8.
NAHL
ODESSA 2, BISMARCK 1
Bismarck;1;0;0;--;1
Odessa;0;1;1;--;2
First period: 1. Bismarck, Patrick Johnson (Julian Beaumont, Evan Hunter), 4:55 (PP).
Second period: 2. Odessa, Matvey Ivanov (Zach Benayon, Braden Pietila), 18:38.
Third period: 3. Odessa, John Wojciechoski (Adam Armijo), 11:37.
Goaltender saves: Bismarck -- Stephan Peck 7-11-8--26. Odessa -- Quentin Sigurdson 15-11-20--46.
Penalties: Bismarck -- None. Odessa -- One for two minutes.
Records: Bismarck 1-1 for 2 points; Odessa 1-1 for 2 points.
STANDINGS
Central Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Austin;2;0;0;4
Minot;2;0;0;4
Aberdeen;1;1;0;2
Bismarck;1;1;0;2
North Iowa;1;1;0;2
St. Cloud;0;2;0;0
East Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Maryland;3;1;0;6
New Jersey;3;1;0;6
Northeast;3;1;0;6
Maine;2;1;1;5
Johnstown;2;2;0;4
Philadelphia;2;2;0;4
Rochester;2;2;0;4
Danbury;0;3;1;1
New Hampshire;0;2;0;0
Midwest Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Anchorage;2;0;1;5
Janesville;2;1;1;5
Kenai River;2;1;0;4
Wisconsin;1;1;0;2
Chippewa;1;2;0;2
Minnesota;0;2;1;1
Springfield;0;2;0;0
Fairbanks;0;4;0;0
South Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
El Paso;4;1;0;8
New Mexico;2;1;1;5
Amarillo;2;0;0;4
Shreveport;2;0;0;4
Lone Star;2;2;0;4
Colorado;2;3;0;4
Corpus Christi;1;1;0;2
Odessa;1;1;0;2
Oklahoma;1;1;0;2
Wednesday, Sept. 13
NAHL Showcase at Blaine, Minn.
Bismarck 2, New Hampshire 0
Oklahoma 4, Kenai River 3
Rochester 5, Anchorage 4 (OT)
Colorado 5, Springfield 3
Amarillo 2, Janesville 1
Austin 4, Philadelphia 2
Maryland 6, Odessa 3
Minot 2, Lone Star 1
Aberdeen 4, Corpus Christi 3
New Mexico 2, Danbury 1
Maine 7, Chippewa 2
Johnstown 4, El Paso 1
North Iowa 5, Fairbanks 4
Shreveport 2, St. Cloud 1
Northeast 6, Wisconsin 3
New Jersey 5, Minnesota 4 (OT)
Thursday, Sept. 14
NAHL Showcase at Blaine, Minn.
Odessa 2, Bismarck 1
Minot 4, Maine 3 (SO)
Lone Star 5, Aberdeen 1
Chippewa 8, Danbury 3
Corpus Christi 3, New Hampshire 1
Northeast 7, St. Cloud 1
El Paso 3, Janesville 2
Shreveport 6, Rochester 3
Wisconsin 3, New Jersey 0
Austin 3, Oklahoma 2
Maryland 4, Fairbanks 0
Amarillo 4, Minnesota 1
Anchorage 2, New Mexico 1 (OT)
Colorado 5, North Iowa 3
Philadelphia 2, Springfield 1
Kenai River 4, Johnstown 2
Friday, Sept. 15
NAHL Showcase at Blaine, Minn.
Shreveport at Bismarck, Rink 2, 2 p.m.
St. Cloud at Chippewa
Amarillo at Northeast
Minnesota at Maryland
New Jersey at Austin
Wisconsin at Lone Star
Anchorage at New Hampshire
Springfield at Maine
Fairbanks at Colorado
Odessa at Kenai River
North Iowa at Philadelphia
Corpus Christi at Minot
Johnstown at Aberdeen
Rochester at Oklahoma
Danbury at Janesville
USA National Team Development Program at El Paso
Saturday, Sept. 16
NAHL Showcase at Blaine, Minn.
Bismarck at Chippewa, Rink 4, 3:15 p.m.
Maryland at Shreveport
Lone Star at Philadelphia
Maine at Corpus Christi
New Hampshire at Odessa
Johnstown at Amarillo
Oklahoma at New Jersey
Janesville at Northeast
Colorado at Danbury
Kenai River at Rochester
Aberdeen at Minnesota
St. Cloud at Springfield
North Iowa at Anchorage
Austin at Fairbanks
Minot at Wisconsin
New Mexico at USA National Team Development Program
N.D. SCORES
THURSDAY
College volleyball
North Dakota State 3, Robert Morris 0
Northern Iowa 3, North Dakota 0
West Virginia 3, North Dakota State 0
High school volleyball
Alexander 3, Mandaree 0
Bottineau 3, St. John 0
Benson County 3, Drake-Anamoose 1
Bismarck 3, Dickinson 1
Bismarck Century 3, Bismarck Legacy 2
Bowman County 3, Killdeer 0
Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier 3, Oakes 0
Ellendale 3, Strasburg-Zeeland 1
Fargo North 3, Valley City 0
Fargo Oak Grove 3, Richland 0
Fargo Shanley 3, West Fargo Horace 1
Fargo South 3, Devils Lake 0
Flasher 3, Grant County 1
Glen Ullin-Hebron 3, Hazen 1
Grand Forks Red River 3, Wahpeton 0
Hankinson 3, Enderlin 0
Hettinger-Scranton 3, Heart River 0
Kenmare-Bowbells 3, Divide County 0
Kidder County 3, Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter 2
LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 3, Medina-Pingree-Buchanan 2
Mandan 3, Turtle Mountain 0
Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg 3, Grafton 0
Minot 3, Bismarck St. Mary’s 0
Minot Our Redeemer’s 3, Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 0
Nedrose 3, Central McLean 0
New Rockford-Sheyenne 3, Carrington 1
North Star 3, Four Winds-Minnewaukan 0
Park River-Fordville-Lankin 3, Midway-Minto 0
Ray 3, Powers Lake-Burke Central 0
Sargent County 3, Maple River 2
Shiloh Christian 3, New Salem-Almont 0
South Border 3, Barnes County North 0
South Prairie-Max 3, Glenburn 0
Towner-Granville-Upham 3, North Prairie 0
Velva 3, Stanley 0
Washburn 3, Center-Stanton 0
West Fargo 3, Fargo Davies 1
West Fargo Sheyenne 3, Grand Forks Central 0
Westhope-Newburg 3, Rugby 2
Wilton-Wing 3, Garrison 1
Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 3, Central Cass 0
High school boys soccer
Bismarck Century 2, Mandan 1
Bismarck Legacy 10, Williston 0
Fargo North 3, Fargo Davies 1
High school boys tennis
Bismarck 6, Williston 3
Grand Forks Central 9, Wahpeton 0
Grand Forks Red River 9, Fargo Davies 0
Minot 6, Bismarck Century 3
West Fargo 5, Fargo South 4