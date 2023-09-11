COLLEGE MEN'S GOLF
BEMIDJI STATE INVITATIONAL
At Bemidji Town and Country Club
Day 1
Team results
1. Minnesota State-Mankato 280. T-2. Minnesota-Crookston, Bemidji State B, Bemidji State C and Augustana, 295. 6. Bemidji State 296. 7. Concordia-St. Paul 299. T-8. Concordia-St. Paul B and Sioux Falls, 207. 10. U-Mary 313. 11. Minot State 317.
Individual top 20
1. Ben Laffen, MSM, 68. T-2. Jack Schrader, MSM, Logan Schoepp, BSB, and Marcus Belka, MSM, 69. T-5. Connor Czirjak and Jayme French, CM, Jack Klimek, MSM, and Thomas Gutzmer, CSP, 71. T-9. Emmet Hansen and Will Allen, Aug, and Max Brud, MSM, 72. T-12. Teagan Laplante and Koby Kuenzel, BS, Caden Lick, BSB, Ryan Engel, Cullen Ryan, Rory Wutzke, BSC, Brandon Sperling, CSP, Mason Weeks, SF, and Trey Timm, CSPB, 73.
University of Mary results
T-27. Alex Wilson 76. T-41. Evan Booth, Dawson Melbo and Gavin Argent, 79. 57. Zach Johnson 84. T-59. Aiden Knodel 86.
COLLEGE WOMEN'S GOLF
Tracy Lane Memorial Tournament
At Bemidji Town and Country Club
Day 1
Team results
1. North Dakota 306. 2. Minnesota State-Mankato 311. T-3. Concordia-St. Paul and Minot State, 330. 5. Minnesota Crookston 346. T-6. U-Mary and Bemidji State, 357. 8. MSU-Moorhead 359. 9. Concordia 379.
Individual top 20
1. Emersyn Walker, UND, 73. 2. Ava Olson, MSM, 76. 3. Lily Bredemeier, UND, 77. 4T. Mollie Albrecht, BS, 78. 4T. Joy Callinan, UND, 78. 4T. Sammy Youngquist, MSM, 78. 4T. Kylie Warner, UND, 78. 4T Claire Schweim, MSM, 78. 9T. Lauren Keller, Min, 79. 9T. Anna Cihak, MSM, 79. 9T. Anna Tollette, Concordia, 79. T12. Gigi Lund, UND, 81. T12. Darby Barstad, Con, 81. T14. Lauren Rebrovich, MSM, 82. T14. Kelly Winter, MSM, 82. T14. Piper Hill, Con, 82. T17. Carrie Carpenter, UND, 83. T17. Holly Knudsen, Min, 83. T17. Taylor Cormier, Min, 83. 20. Halle Balluff, MSUM, 84.
University of Mary results
T-21. Carrie Carmichael 85. T-28. Grace Stroh 87. T-35. Abby Thelen 92. T-38. Anna Graveline 93.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
N.D. POLLS
CLASS AAA
Rank Team;Record;Pts;LW
1. Fargo Shanley (19);3-0;99;1
2. West Fargo Sheyenne (1);3-0;73;2
3. Minot;3-0;68;3
4. Bismarck;2-1;37;RV
5. Fargo Davies;1-2;11;4
Others receiving votes: Century (1-2), Mandan (1-2), West Fargo (1-2).
CLASS AA
Rank Team;Record;Pts;LW
1. Fargo North (18);3-0;94;1
2. Grand Forks Red River (1);4-0;76;2
3. Fargo South;2-1;48;3
4. Jamestown;2-1;34;4
5. Dickinson;3-0;28;5
Others receiving votes: Valley City (3-0).
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
FCS TOP 25 COACHES POLL
(First-place votes in parentheses)
Team;Record;Points;LW
1. South Dakota State (26);2-0;650;1
2. North Dakota State;2-0;624;2
3. Montana State;1-1;555;3
4. William & Mary;2-0;545;4
5. Holy Cross;1-1;523;5
6. Sacramento State;2-0;500;8
7. Weber State;2-0;486;9
8. Furman;1-1;445;6
9. Incarnate Word;1-1;424;10
10. Idaho;2-0;393;12
T-11. Montana;2-0;343;13
T-11. New Hampshire;1-1;343;11
13. North Dakota;2-0;329;15
14. Samford;1-1;289;7
15. Southeast Missouri State;1-1;287;16
16. UC Davis;1-1;241;14
17. North Carolina Central;2-0;239;18
18. Southern Illinois;2-0;214;23
19. Delaware;1-1;161;19
20. Rhode Island;1-1;159;22
21. Mercer;2-1;114;24
T-22. Fordham;2-1;97;RV
T-22. Southeastern Louisiana;0-2;97;17
24. Florida A&M;1-1;91;21
25. Illinois State;2-0;50;RV
Others receiving votes: Northern Iowa (0-2) 45; Youngstown State (1-1) 39; Yale (0-0) 29; Gardner-Webb (1-1) 25; Central Arkansas (1-1) 17; Richmond (0-2) 17; Jackson State (1-1) 15; Murray State (1-1) 14; Harvard (0-0) 10; Eastern Kentucky (0-2) 9; Princeton (0-0) 9; Villanova (2-0) 5; Western Carolina (1-1) 5; St. Thomas (1-1) 4; Stephen F. Austin (1-1) 3; Austin Peay (0-2) 2; Chattanooga (1-1) 1; Morgan State (1-1) 1; Tarleton State (2-0) 1.
STATS PERFORM POLL
(First-place votes in parentheses)
Team;Record;Points;LW
1. South Dakota State (52);2-0;1,396;1
2. North Dakota State (3);2-0;1,335;2
3. Montana State;1-1;1,263;3
4. William & Mary;2-0;1,208;4
5. Idaho (1);2-0;1,141;7
6. Holy Cross;1-1;1,092;5
7. Furman;1-1;989;6
8. Sacramento State;2-0;986;9
9. Weber State;2-0;926;12
10. Incarnate Word;1-1;906;10
11. New Hampshire;1-1;830;11
12. Montana;2-0;764;13
13. Southeast Missouri State;1-1;666;14
14. North Dakota;2-0;620;17
15. Southern Illinois;2-0;552;24
16. UC Davis;1-1;540;15
17. North Carolina Central;2-0;467;18
18. Samford;1-1;390;8
19. Southeastern Louisiana;0-2;369;16
20. Mercer;2-1;264;20
21. Rhode Island;1-1;245;22
22. Delaware;1-1;241;19
23. Florida A&M;1-1;150;23
24. Villanova;2-0;135;RV
25. Youngstown State;1-1;105;25
Others receiving votes: Gardner-Webb (1-1) 88; Central Arkansas (1-1) 83; Western Carolina (1-1) 81; Northern Iowa (0-2) 72; Abilene Christian (2-0) 51; UT Martin (1-1) 44; Morgan State (1-1) 43; Eastern Kentucky (0-2) 36; Tarleton State (2-0) 28; Fordham (2-1) 25; Albany (1-2) 19; Jackson State (1-1) 13; Yale (0-0) 11; Eastern Washington (0-2) 9; Campbell (1-1) 8; Illinois State (2-0) 5.
COLLEGE WOMEN'S SOCCER
NSIC
Team;NSIC;Pts.;Overall
Minot State;0-0-0;0;3-0-0
St. Cloud State;0-0-0;0;3-1-0
Augustana;0-0-0;0;2-1-1
Minnesota State-Mankato;0-0-0;0;2-1-1
Concordia-St. Paul;0-0-0;0;2-2-0
Wayne State;0-0-0;0;2-2-0
Bemidji State;0-0-0;0;1-0-2
Winona State;0-0-0;0;1-1-1
U-Mary;0-0-0;0;1-2-1
Minnesota-Duluth;0-0-0;0;1-2-1
Northern State;0-0-0;1-2-0
Minnesota State-Moorhead;0-0-0;0;1-3-0
Minnesota-Crookston;0-0-0;0;0-3-0
Sioux Falls;0-0-0;0;0-3-0
Southwest Minnesota State;0-0-0;0;0-3-0
Tuesday, Sept. 12
Minot State at Bemidji State
Thursday, Sept. 14
Wayne State at Sioux Falls
Friday, Sept. 15
U-Mary at Minot State, 6 p.m.
Northern State at Minnesota State-Moorhead, 3 p.m.
Bemidji State at Minnesota-Crookston
Minnesota State-Mankato at Augustana
Minnesota-Duluth at St. Cloud State
Winona State at Concordia-St. Paul
Sunday, Sept. 17
Minnesota State-Moorhead at U-Mary, 1 p.m.
Southwest Minnesota State at Wayne State
Minot State at Northern State
Minnesota State-Mankato at Concordia-St. Paul
Winona State at Augustana
St. Cloud State at Bemidji State
Minnesota-Crookston at Minnesota-Duluth
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
NSIC
Team;Conference;Overall
Concordia-St. Paul;0-0;8-0
Minnesota-Duluth;0-0;7-1
Northern State;0-0;7-1
Southwest Minnesota State;0-0;7-1
St. Cloud State;0-0;7-1
Wayne State;0-0;7-1
Winona State;0-0;7-1
Minnesota State-Mankato;0-0;5-3
U-Mary;0-0;4-4
Sioux Falls;0-0;4-4
Augustana;0-0;3-5
Bemidji State;0-0;3-5
Minnesota State-Moorhead;0-0;3-5
Minnesota-Crookston;0-0;2-6
Minot State;0-0;1-7
Tuesday, Sept. 12
St. Cloud State at Concordia-St. Paul
Thursday, Sept. 14
Minnesota State-Mankato at Southwest Minnesota State
Sioux Falls at Winona State
Friday, Sept. 15
Minnesota-Duluth at U-Mary, 6 p.m.
St. Cloud State at Minot State
Concordia-St. Paul at Wayne State
Minnesota-Crookston at Northern State
Bemidji State at Minnesota State-Moorhead
Saturday, Sept. 16
St. Cloud State at U-Mary, 2 p.m.
Minnesota-Duluth at Minot State
Winona State at Minnesota State-Mankato
Bemidji State at Northern State
Southwest Minnesota State at Sioux Falls
Concordia-St. Paul at Augustana
Minnesota-Crookston at Minnesota State-Moorhead
MON-DAK
Team;Conference;Overall
Bismarck State;5-0;10-4
NDSCS;4-1;7-5
Lake Region State;2-2;8-8
Miles;1-2;5-6
Willison State;1-2;1-7
Dawson;0-3;5-9
Dakota College-Bottineau;0-3;0-5
Monday, Sept. 11
Bismarck State 3, NDSCS 2
Tuesday, Sept. 12
Williston State at Dawson
Dakota College-Bottineau at Miles
Wednesday, Sept. 13
Bismarck State at Lake Region State
Dakota College-Bottineau at Dawson
Williston State at Miles
Friday, Sept. 15
Bismarck State vs. Northeast at Wahpeton, 6 p.m.
Bismarck State vs. Des Moines Area at Wahpeton, 7:30 p.m.
Lake Region State vs. Colorado Northwestern at Torrington, Wyo.
Lake Region State vs. Casper College at Torrington, Wyo.
Des Moines Area at NDSCS
Iowa Lakes at NDSCS
ACC at Dakota College-Bottineau
Saturday, Sept. 16
Bismarck State vs. Iowa Lakes at Wahpeton, 9:30 a.m.
Bismarck State vs. Iowa Central at Wahpeton, 12:30 p.m.
Northeast at NDSCS
Iowa Central at NDSCS
Lake Region State vs. Eastern Wyoming at Torrington, Wyo.
Lake Region State vs. Western Wyoming at Torrington, Wyo.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
WEST REGION
Team;Region;Pts.;Overall;GF;GA
Jamestown;6-0-1;19;6-0-1;19;5
Legacy;5-1-1;16;6-1-1;23;7
Minot;3-0-4;13;4-0-5;22;6
Century;3-2-1;10;3-3-1;8;8
Bismarck;3-3-0;9;3-5-0;9;10
Dickinson;1-4-1;4;1-5-1;10;17
Mandan;1-6-0;3;1-6-0;9;27
Williston;0-6-0;0;0-6-0;1;21
Tuesday, Sept. 12
Dickinson at Bismarck, 7:30 p.m.
Century at Williston, 7:30 p.m.
Legacy at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.
Jamestown at Minot
Thursday, Sept. 14
Williston at Legacy, 5:30 p.m.
Bismarck at Minot, 7:30 p.m.
Mandan at Century, 7:30 p.m.
Dickinson at Jamestown
Saturday, Sept. 16
Bismarck at Legacy, 2 p.m.
Minot at Mandan, 3 p.m.
Century at Dickinson, 5 p.m.
Williston at Jamestown
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
RAPID CITY TOURNAMENT
Sept. 8-9, 2023
In Rapid City, S.D.
Watford City 2, Hot Springs 0
Watford City;25;25
Hot Springs;22;16
WATFORD CITY: Kills -- Jessica Mogen 7, Bailey Mattson 3, Adi Schaff 3, Fallon Sampsel 2, Tori Riel 2, Kymber McGorman 1. Aces -- McGorman 3, Sampsel 1, Hope Cross 1. Assists -- Cross 7, McGorman 6, Mogen 2, Lia Lawrence 1. Digs -- McGorman 9, Mogen 7, Lawrence 3, Taryn Boss 3, Cross 1. Blocks -- Mogen 2, Sampsel 1, Schaff 1, McGorman 0.5, Riel 0.5.
HOT SPRINGS: No stats provided.
Watford City 2, Rapid City Stevens 0
Watford City;27;28
Stevens;25;26
WATFORD CITY: Kills -- Mogen 11, Sampsel 5, Schaff 4, McGorman 3, Mattson 2, Riel 2, Cross 1. Aces -- Cross 1, Mattson 1, Schaff 1, Lawrence 1. Assists -- McGorman 13, Cross 13, Mogen 2. Digs -- Lawrence 9, Mogen 7, Boss 7, Riel 2, Cross 1, McGorman 1, Schaff 1. Blocks -- Mogen 2, Sampsel 1.5, McGorman 1, Schaff 1, Mattson 0.5.
RAPID CITY STEVENS: No stats provided.
Hill City 2, Watford City 1
Watford City;14;25;18
Hill City;25;21;25
WATFORD CITY: Kills -- Mogen 10, Mattson 5, Sampsel 4, McGorman 2, Riel 2, Cross 1, Schaff 1. Aces -- Lawrence 2, Sampsel 2, Mattson 2, Mogen 1, McGorman 1. Assists -- Cross 13, McGorman 8, Lawrence 1. Digs -- Lawrence 12, Mogen 11, McGorman 6, Sampsel 5, Cross 3, Mattson 3, Boss 3, Riel 2, Schaff 1. Blocks -- Schaff 2, Sampsel 1.5, McGorman 1, Riel 0.5.
HILL CITY: No stats provided.
St. Thomas Moore 2, Watford City 1
Watford City;19;25;16
St. Thomas Moore;25;18;25
WATFORD CITY: Kills -- Mogen 12, Schaff 7, McGorman 5, Riel 4, Mattson 3, Sampsel 3. Aces -- Schaff 2, Mattson 2, Lawrence 2, Mogen 1, McGorman 1. Assists -- Cross 18, McGorman 9, Mogen 2. Digs -- Mogen 16, McGorman 14, Lawrence 14, Boss 5, Cross 3, Mattson 2, Riel 2, Schaff 1. Blocks -- Sampsel 1.5, Mattson 0.5.
ST. THOMAS MOORE: No stats provided.
WEST REGION
Team;Region;Overall
Century;4-0;8-2
Dickinson;4-0;11-5
Bismarck;3-0;8-2
Jamestown;3-0;6-3
Legacy;2-0;3-6
Watford City;2-2;8-6
Minot;1-3;5-5
Williston;1-3;4-7
Turtle Mountain;0-3;0-3
Mandan;0-4;2-9
St. Mary's;0-5;2-9
Tuesday, Sept. 12
Legacy at St. Mary's, 7 p.m.
Century at Jamestown, 7 p.m.
Williston at Mandan, 7 p.m.
Minot at Watford City
Thursday, Sept. 14
Century at Legacy, 7 p.m.
St. Mary's at Minot, 7 p.m.
Mandan at Turtle Mountain, 7 p.m.
Bismarck at Dickinson, 8 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 15
Williston at Century, 7 p.m.
Watford City at Jamestown
Dickinson at Minot
Saturday, Sept. 16
Watford City at Bismarck, 2:30 p.m.
Dickinson at Turtle Mountain
Williston at Jamestown
N.D. SCORES
MONDAY
High school volleyball
Hatton-Northwood 3, Larimore 0
Moorhead, Minn. 3, West Fargo Sheyenne 2
Powers Lake-Burke Central 3, Alexander 0