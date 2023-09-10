COLLEGE WOMEN'S SOCCER
CENTRAL MISSOURI 3, U-MARY 1
In Mankato, Minn.
Mary;0;1;--;1
CM;2;1;--;3
First half: 1. Central Missouri, Mikayla Ernst (Unassisted), 11th minute. 2. Central Missouri, Anna Lack (Unassisted), 41st minute.
Second half: 3. Central Missouri, Caroline Cole (Unassisted), 53rd minute. 4. Mary, MaLiah Burke (Payton Kooiman), 89th minute.
Goalkeeper saves: Mary -- Molly Fischer 3-3--6. Central Missouri -- Kristen Wright 1-1--2.
Yellow cards: Mary -- Mo Malone. Central Missouri -- Emma Burden.
Records: Mary 1-2-1 overall; Central Missouri 2-2.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
NSIC
Team;Conf;Over
Bemidji State;2-0;2-0
Minnesota State-Mankato;2-0;2-0
Augustana;1-0;2-0
Minnesota-Duluth;1-0;2-0
Winona State;1-0;1-1
Minnesota State-Moorhead;1-1;1-1
Sioux Falls;1-1;1-1
Southwest Minnesota State;1-1;1-1
Wayne State;1-1;1-1
Concordia-St. Paul;0-1;1-1
U-Mary;0-2;0-2
Minot State;0-2;0-2
Northern State;0-2;0-2
Saturday, Sept. 16
U-Mary at Northern State, 6 p.m.
McKendree at Minnesota State-Moorhead
Sioux Falls at Minnesota-Duluth
Winona State at Bemidji State
Minnesota State-Mankato at Minot State
Southwest Minnesota State at Wayne State
Augustana at Concordia-St. Paul
MVFC
Team;Conf;Over
Illinois State;1-0;2-0
North Dakota;0-0;2-0
North Dakota State;0-0;2-0
South Dakota State;0-0;2-0
Southern Illinois;0-0;2-0
Murray State;0-0;1-1
South Dakota;0-0;1-1
Youngstown State;0-0;1-1
Indiana State;0-0;0-2
Missouri State;0-0;0-2
Northern Iowa;0-0;0-2
Western Illinois;0-1;0-2
Saturday, Sept. 16
North Dakota at Boise State, 11 a.m.
Central Arkansas at North Dakota State, 2:30 p.m.
Murray State at Middle Tennessee
Robert Morris at Youngstown State
Indiana State at Ball State
Lamar at South Dakota
Illinois State at Eastern Illinois
South Dakota State at Drake
Northern Iowa at Idaho State
Lindenwood at Western Illinois
Southern Illinois at Southeast Missouri
NSAA
Team;Conf;Over
Dickinson State;1-0;2-1
Waldorf;1-0;2-1
Valley City State;0-0;1-1
Dakota State;0-1;0-3
Mayville State;0-1;0-3
Saturday, Sept. 16
Waldorf at Mayville State
Valley City State at Dakota State
GPAC
Team;Conf;Over
Midland;2-0;3-0
Dordt;2-0;2-0
Morningside;1-0;2-0
Northwestern (Iowa);1-0;2-0
Dakota Wesleyan;1-1;2-1
Hastings;1-1;2-1
Mount Marty;1-1;2-1
Concordia (Neb.);1-1;1-1
Briar Cliff;0-2;0-3
Doane;0-2;0-3
Jamestown;0-2;0-3
Saturday, Sept. 16
Doane at Northwestern (Iowa)
Mount Marty at Morningside
Concordia (Neb.) at Dordt
Jamestown at Hastings
Midland at Dakota Wesleyan
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
BISMARCK STATE 3, DICKINSON STATE JV 0
DSJV;21;23;19
BSC;25;25;25
DICKINSON STATE JV: No stats available.
BISMARCK STATE: Kills -- Breena Sand 14, Paige McAllister 10, Chelsa Krom 6, Caton Pearcy 5, Brooke Haas 3, Emily DeGree 1. Aces -- Staci Kempenich 3. Assists -- Kempenich 19, Kayla Gibson 13, Piper Harris 2, Pearcy 1. Digs -- Harris 21, Pearcy 15, Gibson 6, Kempenich 5, Krom 3, Haas 2, DeGree 2, McAllister 1. Blocks -- McAllister 1, Haas 0.5, DeGree 0.5, Sand 0.5, Krom 0.5.
Records: Bismarck State 6-0 overall; Dickinson State JV 2-1 overall.
MON-DAK STANDINGS
Team;Conference;Overall
Bismarck State;4-0;9-4
NDSCS;4-0;7-4
Lake Region State;2-2;8-8
Miles;1-2;5-6
Willison State;1-2;1-7
Dawson;0-3;5-9
Dakota College-Bottineau;0-3;0-5
Monday, Sept. 11
NDSCS at Bismarck State, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 12
Williston State at Dawson
Dakota College-Bottineau at Miles
Wednesday, Sept. 13
Bismarck State at Lake Region State
Dakota College-Bottineau at Dawson
Williston State at Miles
Friday, Sept. 15
Bismarck State vs. Northeast at Wahpeton, 6 p.m.
Bismarck State vs. Des Moines Area at Wahpeton, 7:30 p.m.
Lake Region State vs. Colorado Northwestern at Torrington, Wyo.
Lake Region State vs. Casper College at Torrington, Wyo.
Des Moines Area at NDSCS
Iowa Lakes at NDSCS
ACC at Dakota College-Bottineau
Saturday, Sept. 16
Bismarck State vs. Iowa Lakes at Wahpeton, 9:30 a.m.
Bismarck State vs. Iowa Central at Wahpeton, 12:30 p.m.
Northeast at NDSCS
Iowa Central at NDSCS
Lake Region State vs. Eastern Wyoming at Torrington, Wyo.
Lake Region State vs. Western Wyoming at Torrington, Wyo.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
WEST REGION
Class AAA
Team;Region;Overall
Minot;3-0;3-0
Bismarck;1-0;2-1
Mandan;1-1;1-2
St. Mary's;1-2;1-2
Century;0-1;1-2
Legacy;0-1;0-3
Williston;0-1;0-4
Class AA
Team;Region;Overall
Dickinson;1-0;3-0
Jamestown;1-0;2-1
Watford City;0-1;1-3
Turtle Mountain;0-1;0-4
Friday, Sept. 15
Bismarck at Legacy, 6:30 p.m., Bowl
Minot at Century, 6:30 p.m., Legacy
St. Mary's at Fargo North, 7 p.m.
Mandan at Williston, 7 p.m.
Jamestown at Watford City
Turtle Mountain at New Town
Dickinson at Valley City
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
WEST REGION
Team;Region;Pts.;Overall;GF;GA
Jamestown;6-0-1;19;6-0-1;19;5
Legacy;5-1-1;16;6-1-1;23;7
Minot;3-0-4;13;4-0-5;22;6
Century;3-2-1;10;3-3-1;8;8
Bismarck;3-3-0;9;3-5-0;9;10
Dickinson;1-4-1;4;1-5-1;10;17
Mandan;1-6-0;3;1-6-0;9;27
Williston;0-6-0;0;0-6-0;1;21
Tuesday, Sept. 12
Dickinson at Bismarck, 7:30 p.m.
Century at Williston, 7:30 p.m.
Legacy at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.
Jamestown at Minot
Thursday, Sept. 14
Williston at Legacy, 5:30 p.m.
Bismarck at Minot, 7:30 p.m.
Mandan at Century, 7:30 p.m.
Dickinson at Jamestown
Saturday, Sept. 16
Bismarck at Legacy, 2 p.m.
Minot at Mandan, 3 p.m.
Century at Dickinson, 5 p.m.
Williston at Jamestown
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS
WEST REGION
Team;Region;Overall
Minot;2-0;8-1
Legacy;1-0;6-2
Century;1-0;3-4
Mandan;1-1;5-3
Williston;1-3;2-6
Minot North;0-0;0-4
Bismarck;0-1;3-5
Jamestown;0-1;1-5
Tuesday, Sept. 12
Legacy at Mandan, 4 p.m.
Century at Bismarck, 4:15 p.m.
Jamestown at Minot, Minot North JV
Thursday, Sept. 14
Williston at Bismarck, 4 p.m.
Minot at Century, 4:15 p.m.
Minot North JV at Legacy, 4 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 15
West Region at East-West Tournament, Fargo, 9 a.m.
Saturday, Sept. 16
West Region at East-West Tournament, Fargo, 8 a.m.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
WEST REGION
Team;Region;Overall
Century;4-0;9-2
Jamestown;3-0;7-3
Bismarck;3-0;8-2
Dickinson;3-0;6-4
Legacy;2-0;3-6
Watford City;2-2;6-5
Minot;1-3;5-6
Williston;1-3;4-7
Turtle Mountain;0-3;0-3
St. Mary's;0-4;2-9
Mandan;0-4;2-9
Tuesday, Sept. 12
Legacy at St. Mary's, 7 p.m.
Century at Jamestown, 7 p.m.
Williston at Mandan, 7 p.m.
Minot at Watford City
Thursday, Sept. 14
Century at Legacy, 7 p.m.
St. Mary's at Minot, 7 p.m.
Mandan at Turtle Mountain, 7 p.m.
Bismarck at Dickinson, 8 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 15
Williston at Century, 7 p.m.
Watford City at Jamestown
Dickinson at Minot
Saturday, Sept. 16
Watford City at Bismarck, 2:30 p.m.
Dickinson at Turtle Mountain
Williston at Jamestown
N.D. SCORES
SUNDAY
College baseball
Valley City State 5, Mayville State 3
College women's soccer
Central Missouri 3, U-Mary 1
Creighton 3, North Dakota State 2
Grand Canyon 2, North Dakota 0