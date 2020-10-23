 Skip to main content
Area Scores: Oct. 24
agate

Area Scores: Oct. 24

NAHL

STANDINGS

CENTRAL DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Aberdeen;4;0;0;8

Minot;3;0;2;8

Minn. Wilderness;1;1;0;2

Bismarck;1;3;0;2

Austin;0;0;0;0

St. Cloud;0;3;0;0

MIDWEST DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Chippewa Falls;0;0;0;0

Fairbanks;0;0;0;0

Janesville;0;0;0;0

Kenai River;0;0;0;0

Minn. Magicians;0;0;0;0

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Johnstown;3;0;3;9

Maine;4;1;0;8

Maryland;3;1;1;7

Danbury;3;1;0;6

New Jersey;1;2;2;4

NE Generals;1;4;0;2

SOUTH DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

New Mexico;1;0;0;2

Amarillo;0;0;0;0

Odessa;0;0;0;0

Shreveport;0;0;0;0

Wichita Falls;0;0;0;0

Lone Star;0;1;0;0

Thursday, Oct. 22

NE Generals 5, Johnstown 4

Friday, Oct. 23

Aberdeen 8, Bismarck 3

Minot 6, St. Cloud 3

Johnstown 6, NE Generals 2

Maine 6, New Jersey 1

Danbury 2, Maryland 1

New Mexico 4, Lone Star 0

Saturday, Oct. 24

Aberdeen at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.

St. Cloud at Minot, 7:35 p.m.

New Jersey at Maine

Danbury at Maryland

Odessa at Wichita Falls

New Mexico at Lone Star

Sunday, Oct. 25

New Jersey at Maine

Odessa at Wichita Falls

CLASS AAA FOOTBALL

WEST REGION STANDINGS

Team;Region;Overall

Century;7-0;7-0

Bismarck;6-1;6-1

Jamestown;3-2;4-2

Legacy;4-3;4-3

Mandan;3-3;3-3

Minot;2-5;2-5

Dickinson;1-6;1-6

Williston;0-6;0-6

Wednesday, Oct. 21

Century 21, Bismarck 7

Legacy 26, Dickinson 21

Minot 39, Williston 14

Saturday, Oct. 24

Jamestown at Mandan, 6 p.m.

End of regular season

EAST REGION

Team;Region;Overall

West Fargo Sheyenne;6-0;6-0

Fargo Davies;6-1;6-1

West Fargo;5-2;5-2

Fargo Shanley;4-3;4-3

Fargo South;3-4;3-4

Grand Forks Central;1-4;1-4

Fargo North;1-5;1-5

Grand Forks Red River;0-7;0-7

Monday, Oct. 19

West Fargo 38, Grand Forks Central 16

End of regular season

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

PLAYOFFS

CLASS A

First round

Saturday, Oct. 24

Thompson (4-2) at #1 Langdon-Edmore-Munich (9-0), 1 p.m.

Carrington (5-4) at Oakes (6-1), 2 p.m.

Kenmare-Bowbells-Burke Central (4-4) at #4 Shiloh Christian (6-2), 2 p.m.

Killdeer (7-2) at Minot Ryan (7-2), 2 p.m.

Harvey-Wells County (4-4) at #2 Lisbon (6-0), 2 p.m.

Sargent County (4-2) at Grafton (7-2), 2 p.m.

Bowman County (2-2) at #3 Velva (8-0), 2:30 p.m.

Nedrose (5-4) at Dickinson Trinity (6-2), 6 p.m.

NINE-MAN

First round

Saturday, Oct. 24

Tri-State (6-3) at #1 Cavalier (8-0), 2:30 p.m.

North Prairie (7-2) at Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg (6-1), 2 p.m.

Beach (5-2) at #4 Divide County (5-1), 2:30 p.m.

Ray-Powers Lake (5-1) at Kidder County (6-1), 2 p.m.

St. John (6-3) at #2 LaMoure-Litchville-Marion (8-0), 2 p.m.

Wyndmere-Lidgerwood (7-2) at North Border (6-1), 2 p.m.

Towner-Granville-Upham (5-4) at #3 Grant County-Flasher (7-1), 2 p.m.

Linton-HMB (5-2) at Surrey (7-1), 2 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

NORTH STAR ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Team;NSAA;Overall

Dickinson State;6-0;6-0

Valley City State;4-1;4-1

Waldorf;4-2;4-2

Dakota State;2-3;2-3

Mayville State;0-4;0-4

Presentation College;0-6;0-6

Saturday, Oct. 24

Waldorf at Dickinson State, 3 p.m.

Mayville State at Presentation College

Valley City State at Dakota State

CLASS A VOLLEYBALL

WEST REGION

Team;Region;Overall

Century;14-0;14-0

Jamestown;11-2;11-2

Mandan;9-4;9-4

Legacy;9-5;9-5

Bismarck;9-6;9-6

St. Mary’s;7-7;7-7

Minot;7-9;7-9

Dickinson;2-12;2-12

Watford City;2-12;2-12

Williston;0-13;0-13

Monday, Oct. 26

Jamestown at St. Mary's, 7 p.m.

Williston at Watford City, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 27

Legacy at Jamestown, 7 p.m.

Century at St. Mary's, 7 p.m.

Mandan at Minot, 7:30 p.m.

Watford City at Dickinson, 8 p.m.

EAST REGION

Team;Region;Overall

West Fargo;15-1;21-2

Fargo Davies;13-4;20-5

West Fargo Sheyenne;12-3;14-9

Grand Forks Red River;11-4;13-5

Fargo Shanley;5-3;8-4

Fargo North;6-9;11-11

Valley City;6-9;8-11

Grand Forks Central;5-10;4-14

Fargo South;4-9;9-13

Devils Lake;2-12;1-10

Wahpeton;0-14;2-15

Saturday, Oct. 24

Devils Lake at Fargo Shanley

Monday, Oct. 26

Fargo Oak Grove at Fargo North

Wahpeton at West Fargo Sheyenne

Valley City at Fargo Shanley (2)

Tuesday, Oct. 27

West Fargo High at Grand Forks Red River (2)

Fargo North at Wahpeton (2)

Grand Forks Central at Fargo Shanley (2)

Valley City at Devils Lake (2)

N.D. SCORES

FRIDAY

College men’s basketball

Dickinson State 82, Montana Tech 59

Jamestown 122, Oak Hills Christian, Minn. 75

