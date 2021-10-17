 Skip to main content
Area Scores: Oct. 18
COLLEGE WOMEN'S SOCCER

AUGUSTANA 3, UNIVERSITY OF MARY 2, OT

At Sioux Falls, S.D.

U-Mary;1;1;0;--;2

Augustana;1;1;1;--;3

First half: 1. Augustana, Morgan Keirstead (Alexis Legg), 14:58. 2. UM, Taylor Meyrick (Kayla Alcott), 21:24.

Second half: 3. Augustana, Grace Douglas (Brooke Oberbroekling, Mackenzie Ternes), 68:41. 4. UM, Hannah Richter (Maureen Sullivan), 87:11.

Overtime: 5. Augustana, Kelly Kleekamp, 94:44 (PP).

Goalkeeper saves: U-Mary -- Madisyn Waltman 5-1-1--7. Augustana -- Meghan Kuntz 3, Jillian Barkus 2. 

Yellow cards: UM -- Yosmina Dokara.

Next game: Concordia-St. Paul vs. U-Mary, 7 p.m., Bowl.

Records: Augustana 7-1-2 Northern Sun, 8-3-2 overall; University of Mary 6-2-2, 7-3-3.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

CLASS B 11-MAN PLAYOFFS

First round

Saturday, Oct. 23

Game 1: R1#4 Lisbon (5-4) at #1 Hillsboro-Central Valley (8-1), 1 p.m.

Game 2: R2#3 Harvey-Wells County (7-2) at R1#2 Central Cass (8-1), 1 p.m.

Game 3: R4#4 Hazen at #4 Minot Ryan (8-1), 6 p.m.

Game 4: R3#3 Velva-Garrison (6-2) at R4#2 Beulah (8-1), 2 p.m.

Game 5: R2#4 Thompson (5-4) at #2 Kindred (8-1), 1 p.m.

Game 6: R1#3 Oakes (5-4) at R2#2 Langdon-Edmore-Munich (8-1), 2 p.m.

Game 7: R3#4 Nedrose (5-3) at #3 Bowman County (8-1), 1 p.m.

Game 8: R4#3 Shiloh Christian (7-2) at R3#2 Des Lacs-Burlington (8-1), 1:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Saturday, Oct. 30

At higher seed

Game 9: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Game 10: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4

Game 11: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6

Game 12: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8

Semifinals

Saturday, Nov. 6

At higher seed

Game 13: Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10

Game 14: Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 12

Championship

Friday, Nov. 12 at Dakota Bowl, Fargodome

Semifinal winners, 20 minutes after nine-man final

CLASS B 9-MAN PLAYOFFS

First round

Saturday, Oct. 16

Game 1: R2#2 Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg 20, R1#3 Enderlin-Maple Valley 18

Game 2: R6#3 Grant County-Flasher 32, R5#2 South Border 14

Game 3: R4#3 North Prairie 40, R3#2 New Rockford-Sheyenne 14

Game 4: R4#2 St. John 20, R3#3 Four Winds 6

Game 5: R6#2 Mott-Regent 66, R5#3 Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter 42

Game 6: R7#2 Berthold 26, R8#3 Kenmare-Bowbells-Burke Central 6

Game 7: R1#2 Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 26, R2#3 Finley-Sharon-Hope-Page 18

Game 8: R8#2 Ray-Powers Lake 44, R7#3 Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 14

Second round

Saturday, Oct. 23

Game 9: Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg (8-1) at No. 1 seed LaMoure-Litchville-Marion (8-0), 1 p.m.

Game 10: Grant County-Flasher (5-4) at No. 8 seed Hettinger-Scranton (6-2), 2 p.m.

Game 11: North Prairie (6-3) at No. 4 seed Bottineau (8-0), 2:30 p.m.

Game 12: St. John (6-3) at No. 5 seed Nelson County (8-0), 2 p.m.

Game 13: Mott-Regent (5-4) at No. 2 seed New Salem-Almont (8-0)

Game 14: Berthold (6-3) at No. 7 seed Divide County (7-1)

Game 15: Wyndmere-Lidgerwood (7-2) at No. 3 seed Cavalier (8-0)

Game 16: Ray-Powers Lake (8-1) at No. 6 seed Surrey (6-1)

Quarterfinals

Saturday, Oct. 30

Game 17: Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10

Game 18: Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 12

Game 19: Winner Game 13 vs. Winner Game 14

Game 20: Winner Game 15 vs. Winner Game 16

Semifinals

Saturday, Nov. 6

Game 21: Winner Game 17 vs. Winner Game 18

Game 22: Winner Game 19 vs. Winner Game 20

Championship

Friday, Nov. 12 at Dakota Bowl, Fargodome

Semifinal winners, 9:10 a.m.

6-MAN PLAYOFFS

First round

Friday, Oct. 8

#5 Drake-Anamoose 80, #4 Midway-Minto 74

Saturday, Oct. 9

Game 2: #3 Trenton 71, #6 Mandaree 0

Semifinals

Friday, Oct. 15

#1 North Border 73, #5 Drake-Anamoose 16

#2 Center-Stanton 72, #3 Trenton 51

Championship

Saturday, Oct. 23

At Duane Carlson Stadium, Minot

#1 North Border (6-0) vs. #2 Center-Stanton (5-1), 4 p.m.

Third place

Saturday, Oct. 23

At Duane Carlson Stadium, Minot

#5 Drake-Anamoose (2-5) vs. #3 Trenton (5-3), 2 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

NORTHERN SUN

Team;Record

Augustana;6-1

Minnesota-Duluth;6-1

Bemidji State;5-2

Sioux Falls;5-2

Minnesota State-Mankato;5-2

Northern State;5-2

Wayne State;5-2

Winona State;4-3

Minnesota State-Moorhead;3-4

Mary;2-5

Southwest Minnesota State;2-5

Concordia-St. Paul;1-6

Minot State;0-7

Upper Iowa;0-7

Saturday, Oct. 16

Sioux Falls 34, Mary 14

Minnesota State-Mankato 58, Upper Iowa 0

Minnesota-Duluth 33, Concordia-St. Paul 13

Bemidji State 22, Minnesota State-Moorhead 19

Augustana 32, Wayne State 24

Winona State 26, Southwest Minnesota State 14

Northern State 36, Minot State 35

Saturday, Oct. 23

Mary at Minnesota State-Moorhead, Noon

Upper Iowa at Minot State

Northern State at Concordia-St. Paul

Augustana at Minnesota State-Mankato

Winona State at Sioux Falls

Bemidji State at Minnesota-Duluth

Wayne State at Southwest Minnesota State

MISSOURI VALLEY FOOTBALL CONFERENCE

Team;MVFC;Record

Southern Illinois;4-0;6-1

North Dakota State;3-0;6-0

South Dakota;3-1;5-2

Missouri State;3-1;4-2

South Dakota State;2-1;5-1

Northern Iowa;1-2;3-3

Youngstown State;1-2;2-3

Indiana State;1-3;3-4

Western Illinois;1-3;1-6

Illinois State;0-3;2-4

North Dakota;0-3;2-4

Saturday, Oct. 16

Southern Illinois 31, North Dakota 28

North Dakota State 20, Illinois State 0

South Dakota State 41, Western Illinois 17

Missouri State 37, Indiana State 7

South Dakota 34, Northern Iowa 21

Saturday, Oct. 23

Western Illinois at North Dakota, 2 p.m.

Missouri State at North Dakota State, 2:30 p.m.

Youngstown State at Indiana State

Illinois State at South Dakota

Northern Iowa at South Dakota State

NORTH STAR ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Team;NSAA;Overall

Dickinson State;4-0;4-2

Valley City State;4-1;6-1

Waldorf;3-1;5-1

Dakota State;3-2;5-3

Mayville State;1-4;1-7

Iowa Wesleyan;0-2;1-6

Presentation;0-5;0-8

Saturday, Oct. 16

Dickinson State 55, Iowa Wesleyan 6

Mayville State 49, Presentation 27

Dakota State 24, Valley City State 10

Saturday, Oct. 23

Iowa Wesleyan at Dakota State

Mayville State at Waldorf

Dickinson State at Valley City State

GREAT PLAINS ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Team;GPAC;Overall

Northwestern, Iowa;6-0;7-0

Morningside;6-0;7-0

Dordt;5-1;5-1

Midland;4-2;4-3

Concordia, Neb.;4-3;4-3

Dakota Wesleyan;3-3;3-4

Doane;3-4;3-4

Jamestown;2-4;2-5

Briar Cliff;1-5;1-6

Hastings;1-6;1-6

Mount Marty;0-7;0-7

Saturday, Oct. 16

Concordia 38, Mount Marty 7

Dordt 45, Dakota Wesleyan 13

Northwestern 63, Jamestown 7

Morningside 84, Briar Cliff 7

Doane 44, Hastings 0

Saturday, Oct. 23

Midland at Concordia

Northwestern at Dakota Wesleyan

Dordt at Morningside

Briar Cliff at Jamestown

Mounty Marty at Doane

COLLEGE HOCKEY

NCHC STANDINGS

Team;;Pts.;W;L;T;OTW;OTL;SOW

Colorado College;;0;0;0;0;0;0;0

Denver;;0;0;0;0;0;0;0

Miami;;0;0;0;0;0;0;0

Minnesota-Duluth;;0;0;0;0;0;0;0

Nebraska-Omaha;;0;0;0;0;0;0;0

North Dakota;;0;0;0;0;0;0;0

St. Cloud State;;0;0;0;0;0;0;0

Western Michigan;;0;0;0;0;0;0;0

Overall records: Denver 4-0-0, Western Michigan 2-0-0, Nebraska-Omaha 4-1-0, Minnesota-Duluth 3-1-0, North Dakota 3-1-0, St. Cloud State 4-2-0, Miami 1-3-0, Colorado College 0-2-2.

NOTE: Teams are awarded three points for wins in regulation, two points for an overtime or shootout win and one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Overtime wins and losses appear in both the W and L columns as well as the OTW and OTL columns.

Saturday, Oct. 16

Bemidji State 4, North Dakota 3, OT

Minnesota 4, St. Cloud State 3, OT

Michigan State 2, Miami 1

Colorado College 3, Union 3

Minnesota-Duluth 3, Providence 2

Denver 8, Air Force 0

Sunday, Oct. 17

Alaska-Fairbanks at Nebraska-Omaha

Friday, Oct. 22

North Dakota at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Miami

Denver at Providence

Colorado College at Boston College

Western Michigan at Michigan

Minnesota-Duluth at Minnesota

Wisconsin at St. Cloud State

Saturday, Oct. 23

North Dakota at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

Miami at Bowling Green

Denver at Boston College

Colorado College at Northeastern

Michigan at Western Michigan

Wisconsin at St. Cloud State

Minnesota at Minnesota-Duluth

NAHL

STANDINGS

Central Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Austin;8;2;1;17

North Iowa;8;3;1;17

St. Cloud;5;2;0;10

Aberdeen;5;5;0;10

Minot;4;7;1;9

Bismarck;2;10;0;4

East Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Maryland;9;3;2;20

Northeast;7;7;0;14

New Jersey;6;6;1;13

Johnstown;6;5;0;12

Jamestown;5;5;2;12

Maine;5;5;0;10

Danbury;2;6;2;6

Midwest Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Springfield;9;4;0;18

Fairbanks;8;3;1;17

Minnesota Magicians;8;5;1;17

Anchorage;7;4;1;15

Minnesota Wilderness;6;3;1;13

Chippewa;6;7;0;12

Janesville;3;6;1;7

Kenai River;1;9;0;2

South Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Odessa;8;3;0;16

Amarillo;7;3;0;14

Wichita Falls;6;5;1;13

New Mexico;6;2;0;12

Lone Star;4;4;2;10

Shreveport;4;4;2;10

Corpus Christi;4;5;2;10

El Paso;3;6;1;7

Friday, Oct. 15

Austin 4, Bismarck 3

New Jersey 7, Northeast 1

Maryland 3, Jamestown 2

Johnstown 6, Maine 3

Minnesota Wilderness 4, Minnesota Magicians 3, OT

Lone Star 3, Wichita Falls 1

Amarillo 3, Shreveport 1

North Iowa 3, Minot 2

Odessa 5, El Paso 2

New Mexico 3, Corpus Christi 2, OT

Anchorage 6, Springfield 2

Fairbanks 5, Chippewa 2

Saturday, Oct. 16

Austin 5, Bismarck 1

Johnstown 5, Maine 2

Northeast 3, New Jersey 2, OT

Maryland 2, Jamestown 1, OT

Wichita Falls 5, Lone Star 0

Amarillo 3, Shreveport 2, SO

Minnesota Magicians 7, Minnesota Wilderness 3

New Mexico 3, Corpus Christi 2, OT

Minot 6, North Iowa 1

Odessa 3, El Paso 2, OT

Springfield 5, Anchorage 2

Chippewa 2, Fairbanks 1

Sunday, Oct. 17

Anchorage 4, Springfield 1

Wednesday, Oct. 20

New Jersey at Danbury

Thursday, Oct. 21

Chippewa at Kenai River

Friday, Oct. 22

St. Cloud at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.

Northeast at Maryland

Maine at New Jersey

Johnstown at Danbury

Shreveport at Wichita Falls

North Iowa at Aberdeen

Janesville at Minnesota Wilderness

Amarillo at Lone Star

Austin at Minot

Corpus Christi at El Paso

Odessa at New Mexico

Chippewa at Kenai River

Springfield at Fairbanks

Saturday, Oct. 23

St. Cloud at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.

Maine at New Jersey

Northeast at Maryland

Johnstown at Danbury

Shreveport at Wichita Falls

North Iowa at Aberdeen

Janesville at Minnesota Wilderness

Odessa at New Mexico

Amarillo at Lone Star

Austin at Minot

Corpus Christi at El Paso

Chippewa at Kenai River

Springfield at Fairbanks

