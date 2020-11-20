Area Scores: Nov. 21

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
STATE TOURNAMENT
At Fargodome
Thursday, Nov. 19
Quarterfinals
Match 1: No. 1 West Century 3, No. 4 East Valley City 0
Match 2: No. 2 East Fargo Davies 3, No. 3 West Mandan 2
Match 3: No. 1 East West Fargo 3, No. 4 West Legacy 1
Match 4: No. 2 West Jamestown 3, No. 3 East West Fargo Sheyenne 0
Friday, Nov. 20
Consolation Semifinals
Match 5: No. 3 West Mandan 3, No. 4 East Valley City 1
Match 6: No. 4 Legacy 3, No. 3 East West Fargo Sheyenne 0
Semifinals
Match 7: No. 1 West Century 3, No. 2 East Fargo Davies 0
Match 8: No. 1 East West Fargo 3, 2 West Jamestown 0
Saturday, Nov. 21
Seventh Place
Match 9: No. 4 East Valley City (14-14) vs. No. 3 East West Fargo Sheyenne (19-12), 10 a.m.
Fifth Place
Match 10: No. 3 West Mandan (17-6) vs. No. 4 West Legacy (13-10), 1 p.m.
Third Place
Match 11: No. 2 West Jamestown (17-6) vs. No. 2 West Fargo Davies (27-6), 4 p.m.
Championship
Match 12: No. 1 West Century (23-0) vs. No. 1 East West Fargo (28-2), 7 p.m.
CLASS B
At Fargodome
Thursday, Nov. 19
Quarterfinals
Match 1: No. 2 Thompson 3, Flasher 0
Match 2: No. 3 Langdon Area 3, Kenmare 0
Match 3: No. 1 Linton-HMB 3, Minot Our Redeemer’s 0
Match 4: Northern Cass 3, No. 4 Dickinson Trinity 0
Friday, Nov. 20
Consolation Semifinals
Match 5: Flasher 3, Kenmare 2
Match 6: Dickinson Trinity 3, Minot Our Redeemer's 0
Semifinals
Match 7: No. 3 Langdon Area 3, No. 2 Thompson 0
Match 8: No. 1 Linton-HMB 3, Northern Cass 0
Saturday, Nov. 21
Seventh Place
Match 9: Kenmare (16-5) vs. Minot Our Redeemer's (17-9), 10 a.m.
Fifth Place
Match 10: Flasher (20-3) vs. No. 4 Dickinson Trinity (23-2), 1 p.m.
Third Place
Match 11: No. 2 Thompson (22-2) vs. Northern Cass (19-2), 4 p.m.
Championship
Match 12: No. 1 Linton-HMB (24-0) vs. Langdon-Edmore-Munich (22-2-1), 7 p.m.
NAHL
STANDINGS
CENTRAL DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Aberdeen;9;0;0;18
Minot;4;1;2;10
Bismarck;2;5;0;4
Minn. Wilderness;2;2;0;4
Austin;1;1;1;3
St. Cloud;05;0;0
MIDWEST DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Janesville;3;1;0;6
Kenai River;3;1;0;6
Chippewa Falls;1;3;0;2
Minn. Magicians;0;0;0;0
Fairbanks;0;4;0;0
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Maine;7;3;0;14
Maryland;5;3;2;12
New Jersey;4;4;4;12
Johnstown;4;0;3;11
Danbury;5;1;0;10
NE Generals;4;6;0;8
SOUTH DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Lone Star;6;1;0;12
Odessa;3;3;0;6
Shreveport;4;1;0;8
Wichita Falls;2;3;2;6
New Mexico;2;2;1;5
Amarillo;1;4;1;3
Thursday, Nov. 19
Maryland 4, Northeast Generals 1
Friday, Nov. 20
St. Cloud at Bismarck, Ppd.
Maryland 5, NE Generals 3
Johnstown 4, New Jersey 2
Lone Star 2, Wichita Falls 1
Austin 3, MN Wilderness 2
Shreveport 4, New Mexico 0
Aberdeen 7, Minot 0
Saturday, Nov. 21
St. Cloud at Bismarck, Ppd.
New Jersey at Johnstown
Lone Star at Wichita Falls
Austin at Janesville
Shreveport at New Mexico
Aberdeen at Minot
Sunday, Nov. 22
Austin at Janesville
Tuesday, Nov. 24
Danbury at Maine
Wednesday, Nov. 25
Minot at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.
Danbury at Maine
Odessa at Amarillo
Austin at MN Wilderness
Chippewa Falls at MN Magicians
Wichita Falls at Lone Star
N.D. SCORES
FRIDAY
College football
Minnesota 34, Purdue 31
College men’s basketball
Carroll College 77, Dickinson State 61
Valley City State 87, North Central University 74
College women’s basketball
Carroll College 92, Dickinson State 55
Dakota State 99, Mayville State 55
Valley City State 57, Presentation College 37
High school volleyball
State tournament
Class A
Semifinals
Bismarck Century 3, Fargo Davies 0
West Fargo 3, Jamestown 0
Consolation semifinals
Mandan 3, Valley City 1
Bismarck Legacy 3, West Fargo Sheyenne 0
Class B
Semifinals
Langdon-Edmore-Munich 3, Thompson 0
Linton-HMB 3, Northern Cass 0
Consolation semifinals
Flasher 3, Kenmare 2
Dickinson Trinity 3, Minot Our Redeemer’s 0
