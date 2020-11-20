 Skip to main content
Area Scores: Nov. 21
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

STATE TOURNAMENT

At Fargodome

Thursday, Nov. 19

Quarterfinals

Match 1: No. 1 West Century 3, No. 4 East Valley City 0

Match 2: No. 2 East Fargo Davies 3, No. 3 West Mandan 2

Match 3: No. 1 East West Fargo 3, No. 4 West Legacy 1

Match 4: No. 2 West Jamestown 3, No. 3 East West Fargo Sheyenne 0

Friday, Nov. 20

Consolation Semifinals

Match 5: No. 3 West Mandan 3, No. 4 East Valley City 1

Match 6: No. 4 Legacy 3, No. 3 East West Fargo Sheyenne 0

Semifinals

Match 7: No. 1 West Century 3, No. 2 East Fargo Davies 0

Match 8: No. 1 East West Fargo 3, 2 West Jamestown 0

Saturday, Nov. 21

Seventh Place

Match 9: No. 4 East Valley City (14-14) vs. No. 3 East West Fargo Sheyenne (19-12), 10 a.m.

Fifth Place

Match 10: No. 3 West Mandan (17-6) vs. No. 4 West Legacy (13-10), 1 p.m.

Third Place

Match 11: No. 2 West Jamestown (17-6) vs. No. 2 West Fargo Davies (27-6), 4 p.m.

Championship

Match 12: No. 1 West Century (23-0) vs. No. 1 East West Fargo (28-2), 7 p.m.

CLASS B

At Fargodome

Thursday, Nov. 19

Quarterfinals

Match 1: No. 2 Thompson 3, Flasher 0

Match 2: No. 3 Langdon Area 3, Kenmare 0

Match 3: No. 1 Linton-HMB 3, Minot Our Redeemer’s 0

Match 4: Northern Cass 3, No. 4 Dickinson Trinity 0

Friday, Nov. 20

Consolation Semifinals

Match 5: Flasher 3, Kenmare 2

Match 6: Dickinson Trinity 3, Minot Our Redeemer's 0

Semifinals

Match 7: No. 3 Langdon Area 3, No. 2 Thompson 0

Match 8: No. 1 Linton-HMB 3, Northern Cass 0

Saturday, Nov. 21

Seventh Place

Match 9: Kenmare (16-5) vs. Minot Our Redeemer's (17-9), 10 a.m.

Fifth Place

Match 10: Flasher (20-3) vs. No. 4 Dickinson Trinity (23-2), 1 p.m.

Third Place

Match 11: No. 2 Thompson (22-2) vs. Northern Cass (19-2), 4 p.m.

Championship

Match 12: No. 1 Linton-HMB (24-0) vs. Langdon-Edmore-Munich (22-2-1), 7 p.m.

NAHL

STANDINGS

CENTRAL DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Aberdeen;9;0;0;18

Minot;4;1;2;10

Bismarck;2;5;0;4

Minn. Wilderness;2;2;0;4

Austin;1;1;1;3

St. Cloud;05;0;0

MIDWEST DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Janesville;3;1;0;6

Kenai River;3;1;0;6

Chippewa Falls;1;3;0;2

Minn. Magicians;0;0;0;0

Fairbanks;0;4;0;0

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Maine;7;3;0;14

Maryland;5;3;2;12

New Jersey;4;4;4;12

Johnstown;4;0;3;11

Danbury;5;1;0;10

NE Generals;4;6;0;8

SOUTH DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Lone Star;6;1;0;12

Odessa;3;3;0;6

Shreveport;4;1;0;8

Wichita Falls;2;3;2;6

New Mexico;2;2;1;5

Amarillo;1;4;1;3

Thursday, Nov. 19

Maryland 4, Northeast Generals 1

Friday, Nov. 20

St. Cloud at Bismarck, Ppd.

Maryland 5, NE Generals 3

Johnstown 4, New Jersey 2

Lone Star 2, Wichita Falls 1

Austin 3, MN Wilderness 2

Shreveport 4, New Mexico 0

Aberdeen 7, Minot 0

Saturday, Nov. 21

St. Cloud at Bismarck, Ppd.

New Jersey at Johnstown

Lone Star at Wichita Falls

Austin at Janesville

Shreveport at New Mexico

Aberdeen at Minot

Sunday, Nov. 22

Austin at Janesville

Tuesday, Nov. 24

Danbury at Maine

Wednesday, Nov. 25

Minot at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.

Danbury at Maine

Odessa at Amarillo

Austin at MN Wilderness

Chippewa Falls at MN Magicians

Wichita Falls at Lone Star

N.D. SCORES

FRIDAY

College football

Minnesota 34, Purdue 31

College men’s basketball

Carroll College 77, Dickinson State 61

Valley City State 87, North Central University 74

College women’s basketball

Carroll College 92, Dickinson State 55

Dakota State 99, Mayville State 55

Valley City State 57, Presentation College 37

High school volleyball

State tournament

Class A

Semifinals

Bismarck Century 3, Fargo Davies 0

West Fargo 3, Jamestown 0

Consolation semifinals

Mandan 3, Valley City 1

Bismarck Legacy 3, West Fargo Sheyenne 0

Class B

Semifinals

Langdon-Edmore-Munich 3, Thompson 0

Linton-HMB 3, Northern Cass 0

Consolation semifinals

Flasher 3, Kenmare 2

Dickinson Trinity 3, Minot Our Redeemer’s 0

Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com

