 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Area Scores: Nov. 20
agate

Area Scores: Nov. 20

{{featured_button_text}}

INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE

BISMARCK BUCKS 2021 SCHEDULE

April

2: vs. Massachusetts, 7:05 p.m.

10: vs. Sioux Falls, 6:05 p.m.

18: at Green Bay, 3:05 p.m.

23: at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.

May

1: vs. Green Bay, 6:05 p.m.

8: vs. Northern Arizona, 6:05 p.m.

14: at Green Bay, 7:05 p.m.

22: vs. Tucscon, 6:05 p.m.

28: at Iowa, 7:05 p.m.

June

5: Sioux Falls at Bismarck, 6:05 p.m.

12: vs. Iowa, 6:05 p.m.

19: at Spokane, 9:05 p.m.

26: at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.

July

10: at Massachusetts, 6:05 p.m.

16: vs. Spokane, 6:05 p.m.

24: at Northern Arizona, 8:05 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

STATE TOURNAMENT

At Fargodome

Thursday, Nov. 19

Quarterfinals

Match 1: No. 1 West Century 3, No. 4 East Valley City 0

Match 2: No. 2 East Fargo Davies 3, No. 3 West Mandan 2

Match 3: No. 1 East West Fargo 3, No. 4 West Legacy 1

Match 4: No. 2 West Jamestown 3, No. 3 East West Fargo Sheyenne 0

Friday, Nov. 20

Consolation Semifinals

Match 5: No. 4 East Valley City (14-13) vs. No. 3 West Mandan (16-6), 10 a.m.

Match 6: No. 4 Legacy (12-10) vs. No. 3 East West Fargo Sheyenne (19-11), 1 p.m.

Semifinals

Match 7: No. 1 West Century (22-0) vs. No. 2 East Fargo Davies (26-6), 4 p.m.

Match 8: No. 1 East West Fargo (27-2) vs. No. 2 West Jamestown (17-5), 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 21

Seventh Place

Match 9: Losers, matches 5 and 6, 10 a.m.

Fifth Place

Match 10: Winners, matches 5 and 6, 1 p.m.

Third Place

Match 11: Losers, matches 7 and 8, 4 p.m.

Championship

Match 12: Winners, matches 7 and 8, 7 p.m.

CLASS B

At Fargodome

Thursday, Nov. 19

Quarterfinals

Match 1: No. 2 Thompson 3, Flasher 0

Match 2: No. 3 Langdon Area 3, Kenmare 0

Match 3: No. 1 Linton-HMB 3, Minot Our Redeemer’s 0

Match 4: Northern Cass 3, No. 4 Dickinson Trinity 0

Friday, Nov. 20

Consolation Semifinals

Match 5: Flasher (19-3) vs. Kenmare (16-4), 10 a.m.

Match 6: Minot Our Redeemer's (17-8) vs. Dickinson Trinity (22-2), 1 p.m.

Semifinals

Match 7: No. 2 Thompson (22-1) vs. No. 3 Langdon Area (21-2-1), 4 p.m.

Match 8: No. 1 Linton-HMB (23-0) vs. Northern Cass (19-1), 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 21

Seventh Place

Match 9: Losers, matches 5 and 6, 10 a.m.

Fifth Place

Match 10: Winners, matches 5 and 6, 1 p.m.

Third Place

Match 11: Losers, matches 7 and 8, 4 p.m.

Championship

Match 12: Winners, matches 7 and 8, 7 p.m.

NAHL

STANDINGS

CENTRAL DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Aberdeen;8;0;0;16

Minot;4;0;2;10

Bismarck;2;5;0;4

Austin;1;0;1;3

Minn. Wilderness;1;1;0;2

St. Cloud;05;0;0

MIDWEST DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Janesville;3;1;0;6

Kenai River;3;1;0;6

Chippewa Falls;1;3;0;2

Minn. Magicians;0;0;0;0

Fairbanks;0;4;0;0

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Maine;7;3;0;14

New Jersey;4;3;4;12

Danbury;5;1;0;10

Maryland;4;3;2;10

Johnstown;3;0;3;9

NE Generals;4;5;0;8

SOUTH DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Lone Star;5;1;0;10

Odessa;3;3;0;6

Shreveport;3;1;0;6

Wichita Falls;2;2;2;6

New Mexico;2;1;1;5

Amarillo;1;4;1;3

Thursday, Nov. 19

Maryland 4, Northeast Generals 1

Friday, Nov. 20

St. Cloud at Bismarck, Ppd.

NE Generals at Maryland

New Jersey at Johnstown

Kenai River at Janesville

Lone Star at Wichita Falls

Minnesota Wilderness at Austin

Shreveport at New Mexico

Aberdeen at Minot

Saturday, Nov. 21

St. Cloud at Bismarck, Ppd.

New Jersey at Johnstown

Kenai River at Janesville

Lone Star at Wichita Falls

Austin at Minnesota Wilderness

Shreveport at New Mexico

Aberdeen at Minot

N.D. SCORES

THURSDAY

College football

Dakota State, S.D. 37, Mayville State 28

High school volleyball

State tournament

Quarterfinals

Class A

Bismarck Century 3, Valley City 0

Fargo Davies 3, Mandan 2

West Fargo 3, Bismarck Legacy 1

Jamestown 3, West Fargo Sheyenne 2

Class B

Thompson 3, Flasher 0

Langdon-Edmore-Munich 3, Kenmare 0

Linton-HMB 3, Minot Our Redeemer’s 0

Northern Cass 3, Dickinson Trinity 0

0
0
0
0
0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News