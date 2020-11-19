Area Scores: Nov. 20

INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE
BISMARCK BUCKS 2021 SCHEDULE
April
2: vs. Massachusetts, 7:05 p.m.
10: vs. Sioux Falls, 6:05 p.m.
18: at Green Bay, 3:05 p.m.
23: at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.
May
1: vs. Green Bay, 6:05 p.m.
8: vs. Northern Arizona, 6:05 p.m.
14: at Green Bay, 7:05 p.m.
22: vs. Tucscon, 6:05 p.m.
28: at Iowa, 7:05 p.m.
June
5: Sioux Falls at Bismarck, 6:05 p.m.
12: vs. Iowa, 6:05 p.m.
19: at Spokane, 9:05 p.m.
26: at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.
July
10: at Massachusetts, 6:05 p.m.
16: vs. Spokane, 6:05 p.m.
24: at Northern Arizona, 8:05 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
STATE TOURNAMENT
At Fargodome
Thursday, Nov. 19
Quarterfinals
Match 1: No. 1 West Century 3, No. 4 East Valley City 0
Match 2: No. 2 East Fargo Davies 3, No. 3 West Mandan 2
Match 3: No. 1 East West Fargo 3, No. 4 West Legacy 1
Match 4: No. 2 West Jamestown 3, No. 3 East West Fargo Sheyenne 0
Friday, Nov. 20
Consolation Semifinals
Match 5: No. 4 East Valley City (14-13) vs. No. 3 West Mandan (16-6), 10 a.m.
Match 6: No. 4 Legacy (12-10) vs. No. 3 East West Fargo Sheyenne (19-11), 1 p.m.
Semifinals
Match 7: No. 1 West Century (22-0) vs. No. 2 East Fargo Davies (26-6), 4 p.m.
Match 8: No. 1 East West Fargo (27-2) vs. No. 2 West Jamestown (17-5), 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 21
Seventh Place
Match 9: Losers, matches 5 and 6, 10 a.m.
Fifth Place
Match 10: Winners, matches 5 and 6, 1 p.m.
Third Place
Match 11: Losers, matches 7 and 8, 4 p.m.
Championship
Match 12: Winners, matches 7 and 8, 7 p.m.
CLASS B
At Fargodome
Thursday, Nov. 19
Quarterfinals
Match 1: No. 2 Thompson 3, Flasher 0
Match 2: No. 3 Langdon Area 3, Kenmare 0
Match 3: No. 1 Linton-HMB 3, Minot Our Redeemer’s 0
Match 4: Northern Cass 3, No. 4 Dickinson Trinity 0
Friday, Nov. 20
Consolation Semifinals
Match 5: Flasher (19-3) vs. Kenmare (16-4), 10 a.m.
Match 6: Minot Our Redeemer's (17-8) vs. Dickinson Trinity (22-2), 1 p.m.
Semifinals
Match 7: No. 2 Thompson (22-1) vs. No. 3 Langdon Area (21-2-1), 4 p.m.
Match 8: No. 1 Linton-HMB (23-0) vs. Northern Cass (19-1), 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 21
Seventh Place
Match 9: Losers, matches 5 and 6, 10 a.m.
Fifth Place
Match 10: Winners, matches 5 and 6, 1 p.m.
Third Place
Match 11: Losers, matches 7 and 8, 4 p.m.
Championship
Match 12: Winners, matches 7 and 8, 7 p.m.
NAHL
STANDINGS
CENTRAL DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Aberdeen;8;0;0;16
Minot;4;0;2;10
Bismarck;2;5;0;4
Austin;1;0;1;3
Minn. Wilderness;1;1;0;2
St. Cloud;05;0;0
MIDWEST DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Janesville;3;1;0;6
Kenai River;3;1;0;6
Chippewa Falls;1;3;0;2
Minn. Magicians;0;0;0;0
Fairbanks;0;4;0;0
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Maine;7;3;0;14
New Jersey;4;3;4;12
Danbury;5;1;0;10
Maryland;4;3;2;10
Johnstown;3;0;3;9
NE Generals;4;5;0;8
SOUTH DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Lone Star;5;1;0;10
Odessa;3;3;0;6
Shreveport;3;1;0;6
Wichita Falls;2;2;2;6
New Mexico;2;1;1;5
Amarillo;1;4;1;3
Thursday, Nov. 19
Maryland 4, Northeast Generals 1
Friday, Nov. 20
St. Cloud at Bismarck, Ppd.
NE Generals at Maryland
New Jersey at Johnstown
Kenai River at Janesville
Lone Star at Wichita Falls
Minnesota Wilderness at Austin
Shreveport at New Mexico
Aberdeen at Minot
Saturday, Nov. 21
St. Cloud at Bismarck, Ppd.
New Jersey at Johnstown
Kenai River at Janesville
Lone Star at Wichita Falls
Austin at Minnesota Wilderness
Shreveport at New Mexico
Aberdeen at Minot
N.D. SCORES
THURSDAY
College football
Dakota State, S.D. 37, Mayville State 28
High school volleyball
State tournament
Quarterfinals
Class A
Bismarck Century 3, Valley City 0
Fargo Davies 3, Mandan 2
West Fargo 3, Bismarck Legacy 1
Jamestown 3, West Fargo Sheyenne 2
Class B
Thompson 3, Flasher 0
Langdon-Edmore-Munich 3, Kenmare 0
Linton-HMB 3, Minot Our Redeemer’s 0
Northern Cass 3, Dickinson Trinity 0
