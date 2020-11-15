Area Scores: Nov. 16

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
ALL-WEST REGION TEAM
St. Mary’s: Cullen Curl, Reece Barnhardt, Jackson Uhler, Zach Haas, Jack Weikum, Chase Russel, Brit Senftner, Thomas Jackson, Isaac Felchle.
Beulah: Jacob Klaudt, Nate Battest, Aaron Ripplinger, Trapper Skalsky, Carson Weigum, Dawson Zuroff, Tayton Vondra, Armani Smith.
Hazen: Austin Richter, Jayden Kaelberer, Dawson Bruner, Cole Schneider, Hunter Keller.
Watford City: Jason Hogue, Brett Rowem Dakota Cluchie.
Stanley: Keyton Meiers, Camden Reep, Kenal Rice.
HONORABLE MENTION
St. Mary’s: Matt Scheer, Nick Windsor, Matt Nathe.
Beulah: Dawson Dutchuk, Trey Brandt, Zayne Phelps.
Hazen: Issac Lagge, Kaison Kaylor, Cade Harm.
Watford City: Ethan Arnegard, Andrew Neilson, Rylee Boomer.
Stanley: Jack Heynek, Justin Germundson.
CLASS A VOLLEYBALL
STATE TOURNAMENT
At Fargodome
Thursday, Nov. 19
Quarterfinals
Match 1: No. 1 West Century (21-0) vs. No. 4 East Valley City (14-12), 10 a.m.
Match 2: No. 2 East Fargo Davies (25-6) vs. No. 3 West Mandan (16-5), 1 p.m.
Match 3: No. 1 East West Fargo (26-2) vs. No. 4 West Legacy (12-9), 4 p.m.
Match 4: No. 2 West Jamestown (16-5) vs. No. 3 East West Fargo Sheyenne (19-10), 7 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 20
Consolation Semifinals
Match 5: Losers, matches 1 and 2, 10 a.m.
Match 6: Losers, matches 3-4, 1 p.m.
Semifinals
Match 7: Winners, matches 1 and 2, 4 p.m.
Match 8: Winners, matches 3 and 4, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 21
Seventh Place
Match 9: Losers, matches 5 and 6, 10 a.m.
Fifth Place
Match 10: Winners, matches 5 and 6, 1 p.m.
Third Place
Match 11: Losers, matches 7 and 8, 4 p.m.
Championship
Match 12: Winners, matches 7 and 8, 7 p.m.
CLASS B
At Fargodome
Thursday, Nov. 19
Quarterfinals
Match 1: No. 2 Thompson (21-1) vs. Flasher (19-2), 10 a.m.
Match 2: No. 3 Langdon Area (20-2-1) vs. Kenmare (16-3), 1 p.m.
Match 3: No. 1 Linton-HMB (22-0) vs. Minot Our Redeemer’s (17-7), 4 p.m.
Match 4: No. 4 Dickinson Trinity (22-1) vs. Northern Cass (18-1), 7 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 20
Consolation Semifinals
Match 5: Losers, matches 1 and 2, 10 a.m.
Match 6: Losers, matches 3-4, 1 p.m.
Semifinals
Match 7: Winners, matches 1 and 2, 4 p.m.
Match 8: Winners, matches 3 and 4, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 21
Seventh Place
Match 9: Losers, matches 5 and 6, 10 a.m.
Fifth Place
Match 10: Winners, matches 5 and 6, 1 p.m.
Third Place
Match 11: Losers, matches 7 and 8, 4 p.m.
Championship
Match 12: Winners, matches 7 and 8, 7 p.m.
CLASS B VOLLEYBALL
REGION 5 CHAMPIONSHIP
At Flasher
Flasher 3, Wilton-Wing 0
WW;21;7;13
Flasher;25;25;25
WILTON-WING – Kills: Hailey Quam 11, Justus Boos 3, Kelsey Backman 2, Kiara Johnson 2. Blocks: Quam 6, Boos 1. Assists: Johnson 17. Digs: Johnson 10, Quam 9, Schurhamer 9. Aces: Backman 2, Taryn Schurhamer 1, Johnson 1, Jordyn Thorson 1.
FLASHER – Kills: Tymber Boldt 9, Faith Marion 5, Leandra Schmidt 5. Blocks: Boldt 3, Schmidt 1. Assists: Mckenzee Doepke 16. Digs: Marion 3, Boldt 3, Black 3, Summer Fleck 2, Joselyn Froehlich 2. Aces: Peyton Black 7, Jayden Miller 2.
Records: Flasher 19-2.
NAHL
STANDINGS
CENTRAL DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Aberdeen;8;0;0;16
Minot;4;0;2;10
Bismarck;2;5;0;4
Austin;1;0;1;3
Minn. Wilderness;1;1;0;2
St. Cloud;05;0;0
MIDWEST DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Janesville;3;1;0;6
Kenai River;3;1;0;6
Chippewa Falls;1;3;0;2
Minn. Magicians;0;0;0;0
Fairbanks;0;4;0;0
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Maine;7;3;0;14
New Jersey;4;3;4;12
Danbury;5;1;0;10
Johnstown;3;0;3;9
NE Generals;4;4;0;8
Maryland;3;3;2;8
SOUTH DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Lone Star;5;1;0;10
Odessa;3;3;0;6
Shreveport;3;1;0;6
Wichita Falls;2;2;2;6
New Mexico;2;1;1;5
Amarillo;1;4;1;3
Friday, Nov. 13
Aberdeen 6, Fairbanks 3
Austin 4, Janesville 3
Kenai River 4, Chippewa Falls 2
New Jersey 5, Maryland 3
New Mexico 4, Wichita Falls 2
Shreveport 7, Odessa 3
Lone Star 4, Amarillo 2
Saturday, Nov. 14
Aberdeen 4, Fairbanks 1
Janesville 2, Austin 1, OT
Chippewa Falls 4, Kenai River 3
New Jersey 3, Maryland 2, SO
Wichita Falls 2, New Mexico 1, OT
Shreveport 6, Odessa 1
Lone Star 5, Amarillo 3
Tuesday, Nov. 17
Danbury at New Jersey
Thursday, Nov. 19
Northeast Generals at Maryland
Johnstown at Danbury
SCOREBOARD
SUNDAY
College football
UCLA 34, California 10
College hockey
Jamestown 3, University of Mary 2, OT
