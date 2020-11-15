 Skip to main content
Area Scores: Nov. 16
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

ALL-WEST REGION TEAM

St. Mary’s: Cullen Curl, Reece Barnhardt, Jackson Uhler, Zach Haas, Jack Weikum, Chase Russel, Brit Senftner, Thomas Jackson, Isaac Felchle.

Beulah: Jacob Klaudt, Nate Battest, Aaron Ripplinger, Trapper Skalsky, Carson Weigum, Dawson Zuroff, Tayton Vondra, Armani Smith.

Hazen: Austin Richter, Jayden Kaelberer, Dawson Bruner, Cole Schneider, Hunter Keller.

Watford City: Jason Hogue, Brett Rowem Dakota Cluchie.

Stanley: Keyton Meiers, Camden Reep, Kenal Rice.

HONORABLE MENTION

St. Mary’s: Matt Scheer, Nick Windsor, Matt Nathe.

Beulah: Dawson Dutchuk, Trey Brandt, Zayne Phelps.

Hazen: Issac Lagge, Kaison Kaylor, Cade Harm.

Watford City: Ethan Arnegard, Andrew Neilson, Rylee Boomer.

Stanley: Jack Heynek, Justin Germundson.

CLASS A VOLLEYBALL

STATE TOURNAMENT

At Fargodome

Thursday, Nov. 19

Quarterfinals

Match 1: No. 1 West Century (21-0) vs. No. 4 East Valley City (14-12), 10 a.m.

Match 2: No. 2 East Fargo Davies (25-6) vs. No. 3 West Mandan (16-5), 1 p.m.

Match 3: No. 1 East West Fargo (26-2) vs. No. 4 West Legacy (12-9), 4 p.m.

Match 4: No. 2 West Jamestown (16-5) vs. No. 3 East West Fargo Sheyenne (19-10), 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 20

Consolation Semifinals

Match 5: Losers, matches 1 and 2, 10 a.m.

Match 6: Losers, matches 3-4, 1 p.m.

Semifinals

Match 7: Winners, matches 1 and 2, 4 p.m.

Match 8: Winners, matches 3 and 4, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 21

Seventh Place

Match 9: Losers, matches 5 and 6, 10 a.m.

Fifth Place

Match 10: Winners, matches 5 and 6, 1 p.m.

Third Place

Match 11: Losers, matches 7 and 8, 4 p.m.

Championship

Match 12: Winners, matches 7 and 8, 7 p.m.

CLASS B

At Fargodome

Thursday, Nov. 19

Quarterfinals

Match 1: No. 2 Thompson (21-1) vs. Flasher (19-2), 10 a.m.

Match 2: No. 3 Langdon Area (20-2-1) vs. Kenmare (16-3), 1 p.m.

Match 3: No. 1 Linton-HMB (22-0) vs. Minot Our Redeemer’s (17-7), 4 p.m.

Match 4: No. 4 Dickinson Trinity (22-1) vs. Northern Cass (18-1), 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 20

Consolation Semifinals

Match 5: Losers, matches 1 and 2, 10 a.m.

Match 6: Losers, matches 3-4, 1 p.m.

Semifinals

Match 7: Winners, matches 1 and 2, 4 p.m.

Match 8: Winners, matches 3 and 4, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 21

Seventh Place

Match 9: Losers, matches 5 and 6, 10 a.m.

Fifth Place

Match 10: Winners, matches 5 and 6, 1 p.m.

Third Place

Match 11: Losers, matches 7 and 8, 4 p.m.

Championship

Match 12: Winners, matches 7 and 8, 7 p.m.

CLASS B VOLLEYBALL

REGION 5 CHAMPIONSHIP

At Flasher

Flasher 3, Wilton-Wing 0

WW;21;7;13

Flasher;25;25;25

WILTON-WING – Kills: Hailey Quam 11, Justus Boos 3, Kelsey Backman 2, Kiara Johnson 2. Blocks: Quam 6, Boos 1. Assists: Johnson 17. Digs: Johnson 10, Quam 9, Schurhamer 9. Aces: Backman 2, Taryn Schurhamer 1, Johnson 1, Jordyn Thorson 1.

FLASHER – Kills: Tymber Boldt 9, Faith Marion 5, Leandra Schmidt 5. Blocks: Boldt 3, Schmidt 1. Assists: Mckenzee Doepke 16. Digs: Marion 3, Boldt 3, Black 3, Summer Fleck 2, Joselyn Froehlich 2. Aces: Peyton Black 7, Jayden Miller 2.

Records: Flasher 19-2.

NAHL

STANDINGS

CENTRAL DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Aberdeen;8;0;0;16

Minot;4;0;2;10

Bismarck;2;5;0;4

Austin;1;0;1;3

Minn. Wilderness;1;1;0;2

St. Cloud;05;0;0

MIDWEST DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Janesville;3;1;0;6

Kenai River;3;1;0;6

Chippewa Falls;1;3;0;2

Minn. Magicians;0;0;0;0

Fairbanks;0;4;0;0

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Maine;7;3;0;14

New Jersey;4;3;4;12

Danbury;5;1;0;10

Johnstown;3;0;3;9

NE Generals;4;4;0;8

Maryland;3;3;2;8

SOUTH DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Lone Star;5;1;0;10

Odessa;3;3;0;6

Shreveport;3;1;0;6

Wichita Falls;2;2;2;6

New Mexico;2;1;1;5

Amarillo;1;4;1;3

Friday, Nov. 13

Aberdeen 6, Fairbanks 3

Austin 4, Janesville 3

Kenai River 4, Chippewa Falls 2

New Jersey 5, Maryland 3

New Mexico 4, Wichita Falls 2

Shreveport 7, Odessa 3

Lone Star 4, Amarillo 2

Saturday, Nov. 14

Aberdeen 4, Fairbanks 1

Janesville 2, Austin 1, OT

Chippewa Falls 4, Kenai River 3

New Jersey 3, Maryland 2, SO

Wichita Falls 2, New Mexico 1, OT

Shreveport 6, Odessa 1

Lone Star 5, Amarillo 3

Tuesday, Nov. 17

Danbury at New Jersey

Thursday, Nov. 19

Northeast Generals at Maryland

Johnstown at Danbury

SCOREBOARD

SUNDAY

College football

UCLA 34, California 10

College hockey

Jamestown 3, University of Mary 2, OT

