Area Scores: Nov. 15

CLASS B VOLLEYBALL
REGION 5 CHAMPIONSHIP
At Flasher
Flasher 3, Wilton-Wing 0
WW;21;7;13
Flasher;25;25;25
WILTON-WING – Kills: Hailey Quam 11, Justus Boos 3, Kelsey Backman 2, Kiara Johnson 2. Blocks: Quam 6, Boos 1. Assists: Johnson 17. Digs: Johnson 10, Quam 9, Schurhamer 9. Aces: Backman 2, Taryn Schurhamer 1, Johnson 1, Jordyn Thorson 1.
FLASHER – Kills: Tymber Boldt 9, Faith Marion 5, Leandra Schmidt 5. Blocks: Boldt 3, Schmidt 1. Assists: Mckenzee Doepke 16. Digs: Marion 3, Boldt 3, Black 3, Summer Fleck 2, Joselyn Froehlich 2. Aces: Peyton Black 7, Jayden Miller 2.
Records: Flasher 19-2.
NAHL
STANDINGS
CENTRAL DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Aberdeen;8;0;0;16
Minot;4;0;2;10
Bismarck;2;5;0;4
Austin;1;0;1;3
Minn. Wilderness;1;1;0;2
St. Cloud;05;0;0
MIDWEST DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Janesville;3;1;0;6
Kenai River;3;1;0;6
Chippewa Falls;1;3;0;2
Minn. Magicians;0;0;0;0
Fairbanks;0;4;0;0
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Maine;7;3;0;14
New Jersey;4;3;4;12
Danbury;5;1;0;10
Johnstown;3;0;3;9
NE Generals;4;4;0;8
Maryland;3;3;2;8
SOUTH DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Lone Star;5;1;0;10
Odessa;3;3;0;6
Shreveport;3;1;0;6
Wichita Falls;2;2;2;6
New Mexico;2;1;1;5
Amarillo;1;4;1;3
Friday, Nov. 13
Aberdeen 6, Fairbanks 3
Austin 4, Janesville 3
Kenai River 4, Chippewa Falls 2
New Jersey 5, Maryland 3
New Mexico 4, Wichita Falls 2
Shreveport 7, Odessa 3
Lone Star 4, Amarillo 2
Saturday, Nov. 14
Aberdeen 4, Fairbanks 1
Janesville 2, Austin 1, OT
Chippewa Falls 4, Kenai River 3
New Jersey 3, Maryland 2, SO
Wichita Falls 2, New Mexico 1, OT
Shreveport 6, Odessa 1
Lone Star 5, Amarillo 3
N.D. SCORES
SATURDAY
College football
Dakota Wesleyan 35, Jamestown 16
Valley City State 14, Dakota State 6
College men’s basketball
Valley City State 99, Jamestown 83
College women’s basketball
Mayville State 70, Dickinson State 64
College volleyball
Jamestown 3, Northwestern, Iowa 2
High school volleyball
Class A
West Region
State qualifiers
Bismarck Legacy 3, Bismarck St. Mary’s 2
Mandan 3, Bismarck 1
Championship
Bismarck Century 3, Jamestown 1
East Region
State qualifiers
Valley City 3, Fargo Shanley 2
West Fargo Sheyenne 3, Grand Forks Red River 2
Championship
West Fargo 3, Fargo Davies 1
Class B
Region 1 championship
Northern Cass 3, Kindred 1
Region 2 championship
Thompson 3, Grafton 1
Region 3 championship
Linton-HMB 3, Carrington 0
Region 4 championship
Langdon-Edmore-Munich 3, North Star 2
Region 5 championship
Flasher 3, Wilton-Wing 0
Region 6 championship
Minot Our Redeemer’s 3, Des Lacs-Burlington 2
Region 7 championship
Dickinson Trinity 3, Hettinger-Scranton 0
Region 8 championship
Kenmare 3, Divide County 1
