Area Scores: Nov. 15
Area Scores: Nov. 15

CLASS B VOLLEYBALL

REGION 5 CHAMPIONSHIP

At Flasher

Flasher 3, Wilton-Wing 0

WW;21;7;13

Flasher;25;25;25

WILTON-WING – Kills: Hailey Quam 11, Justus Boos 3, Kelsey Backman 2, Kiara Johnson 2. Blocks: Quam 6, Boos 1. Assists: Johnson 17. Digs: Johnson 10, Quam 9, Schurhamer 9. Aces: Backman 2, Taryn Schurhamer 1, Johnson 1, Jordyn Thorson 1.

FLASHER – Kills: Tymber Boldt 9, Faith Marion 5, Leandra Schmidt 5. Blocks: Boldt 3, Schmidt 1. Assists: Mckenzee Doepke 16. Digs: Marion 3, Boldt 3, Black 3, Summer Fleck 2, Joselyn Froehlich 2. Aces: Peyton Black 7, Jayden Miller 2.

Records: Flasher 19-2.

NAHL

STANDINGS

CENTRAL DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Aberdeen;8;0;0;16

Minot;4;0;2;10

Bismarck;2;5;0;4

Austin;1;0;1;3

Minn. Wilderness;1;1;0;2

St. Cloud;05;0;0

MIDWEST DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Janesville;3;1;0;6

Kenai River;3;1;0;6

Chippewa Falls;1;3;0;2

Minn. Magicians;0;0;0;0

Fairbanks;0;4;0;0

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Maine;7;3;0;14

New Jersey;4;3;4;12

Danbury;5;1;0;10

Johnstown;3;0;3;9

NE Generals;4;4;0;8

Maryland;3;3;2;8

SOUTH DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Lone Star;5;1;0;10

Odessa;3;3;0;6

Shreveport;3;1;0;6

Wichita Falls;2;2;2;6

New Mexico;2;1;1;5

Amarillo;1;4;1;3

Friday, Nov. 13

Aberdeen 6, Fairbanks 3

Austin 4, Janesville 3

Kenai River 4, Chippewa Falls 2

New Jersey 5, Maryland 3

New Mexico 4, Wichita Falls 2

Shreveport 7, Odessa 3

Lone Star 4, Amarillo 2

Saturday, Nov. 14

Aberdeen 4, Fairbanks 1

Janesville 2, Austin 1, OT

Chippewa Falls 4, Kenai River 3

New Jersey 3, Maryland 2, SO

Wichita Falls 2, New Mexico 1, OT

Shreveport 6, Odessa 1

Lone Star 5, Amarillo 3

N.D. SCORES

SATURDAY

College football

Dakota Wesleyan 35, Jamestown 16

Valley City State 14, Dakota State 6

College men’s basketball

Valley City State 99, Jamestown 83

College women’s basketball

Mayville State 70, Dickinson State 64

College volleyball

Jamestown 3, Northwestern, Iowa 2

High school volleyball

Class A

West Region

State qualifiers

Bismarck Legacy 3, Bismarck St. Mary’s 2

Mandan 3, Bismarck 1

Championship

Bismarck Century 3, Jamestown 1

East Region

State qualifiers

Valley City 3, Fargo Shanley 2

West Fargo Sheyenne 3, Grand Forks Red River 2

Championship

West Fargo 3, Fargo Davies 1

Class B

Region 1 championship

Northern Cass 3, Kindred 1

Region 2 championship

Thompson 3, Grafton 1

Region 3 championship

Linton-HMB 3, Carrington 0

Region 4 championship

Langdon-Edmore-Munich 3, North Star 2

Region 5 championship

Region 6 championship

Minot Our Redeemer’s 3, Des Lacs-Burlington 2

Region 7 championship

Dickinson Trinity 3, Hettinger-Scranton 0

Region 8 championship

Kenmare 3, Divide County 1

