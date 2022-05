Area Scores: May 30

CLASS A BASEBALL

STATE TOURNAMENT AT JAMESTOWN

Quarterfinals

Thursday, June 2

Game 1: No. 1 West Century (14-10) vs. No. 4 East Fargo Shanley (14-4), 11:30 a.m.

Game 2: No. 2 East Wahpeton (11-11) vs. No. 3 West Dickinson (23-3), 1:30 p.m.

Game 3: No. 2 West Minot (12-12) vs. No. 3 East Fargo North (14-9), 4:30 p.m.

Game 4: No. 1 East West Fargo Sheyenne (15-7) vs. No. 4 West Jamestown (13-11), 7 p.m.

Friday, June 3

Loser out

Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 11:30 a.m.

Game 6: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 1:30 p.m.

Semifinals

Game 7: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 4:30 p.m.

Game 8: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 4

Game 9: Not played.

Game 10: Winner Game 5 v. Winner Game 6, 11:30 a.m. (fifth place)

Game 11: Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8, 1:30 p.m. (third place)

Game 12: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 4:30 p.m. (championship)

CLASS A SOFTBALL

STATE TOURNAMENT AT JAMESTOWN

Quarterfinals

Thursday, June 2

Game 1: No. 1 West Fargo Sheyenne (15-1) vs. No. 4 West Legacy (18-7), 11 a.m.

Game 2: No. 2 West Bismarck (16-7) vs. No. 3 East Grand Forks Red River (11-7), 1 p.m.

Game 3: No. 1 West Dickinson (29-1) vs. No. 4 East Valley City (7-14), 4 p.m.

Game 4: No. 2 East West Fargo (15-7) vs. No. 3 West Jamestown (18-9), 6 p.m.

Friday, June 3

Loser out

Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 11 a.m.

Game 6: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 3, 1 p.m.

Semifinals

Game 7: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 4 p.m.

Game 8: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 6 p.m.

Saturday, June 4

Game 8: Not played.

Game 9: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 10 a.m. (fifth place)

Game 10: Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8, 12 p.m. (third place)

Game 11: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 3 p.m. (championship)

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

STATE TOURNAMENT

At Starion Sports Complex, Mandan

Quarterfinals

Thursday, June 2

Game 1: No. 1 West Minot (14-0) vs. No. 4 East West Fargo (7-2-5), 12 p.m.

Game 2: No. 2 East West Fargo Sheyenne (8-3-4) vs. No. 4 West Bismarck Legacy (9-5), 2:15 p.m.

Game 3: No. 1 East Fargo Davies (12-0-2) vs. No. 4 West Mandan (7-4-2), 4:30 p.m.

Game 4: No. 2 West Bismarck (10-3-1) vs. No. 3 East Fargo Shanley (8-5-2), 6:45 p.m.

Friday, June 3

Loser out

Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 12 p.m.

Game 6: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 2:15 p.m.

Semifinals

Game 7: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 4:30 p.m.

Game 8: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 6:45 p.m.

Saturday, June 4

Game 9: Not played.

Game 10: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 11 a.m. (fifth place)

Game 11: Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8, 1:15 p.m. (third place)

Game 12: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 3:30 p.m. (championship)

INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE

STANDINGS

EASTERN

Team;Conference;Overall

Frisco;3-1;8-2

Massachusetts;6-1;7-3

Iowa;6-4;6-4

Quad City;6-5;6-5

Sioux Falls;4-5;5-5

Green Bay;3-7;4-7

Bismarck;2-7;3-8

WESTERN

Team;Conference;Overall

Arizona;6-1;8-2

Northern Arizona;7-2;8-2

Duke City;5-3;5-5

Tucson;5-4;5-5

Vegas;3-4;4-7

San Diego;1-7;2-8

Bay Area;1-7;1-9

Friday, May 27

Iowa 34, Green Bay 24

Saturday, May 28

Massachusetts 28, Bismarck 25

Sioux Falls 62, Quad City 55

Duke City 54, San Diego 49

Frisco 42, Vegas 21

Northern Arizona 34, Tucson 32

Sunday, May 29

Arizona 38, Bay Area 23

Friday, June 3

Quad City at Green Bay

Saturday, June 4

Frisco at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Iowa

Massachusetts at Duke City

Arizona at Bay Area

Northern Arizona at San Diego

