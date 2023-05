Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

BISMARCK 8, DULUTH 4

Duluth;010;300;000;--;4;9;2

Bismarck;000;322;20x;--;8;10;1

D.J. Burke, Ethan Cole (4), Caleb Hollis (5), Gage Singer (5), Jacob Merithew (8) and Jeremy Keller. Carter Rost, Brad Helton (4), Ryan Taylor (5), Frank Wierman (8) and Logan Kreske, Robby Harrison (5). W—Taylor. L—Hollis.

Highlights: Duluth – Joshua Duarte 1-4 RBI; Caleb Corbin 3-5 R; Max Coupe 2-4 3B, 2B; Keller 1-4 2B, R, 2 RBI; Burke 3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 SO. Bismarck – Benjamin Rosengard 2-5 RBI, SB; Dylan Perry 1-3 2B, 2 R; Dillon Goetz 1-1 3 R; C.J. Cepicky 2-4 R, RBI; Trenton Rowan 2-5 RBI; Grant Richars 0-3 R; Brayden Koenig 1-5 2 RBI; Kai Hori 1-4 R, RBI; Rost 3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 3 SO; Taylor 3 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 SO; Wierman 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 SO.

Time of game: 3:22.

Attendance: 1,750.

Notes: Game ended at 12 a.m. Tuesday. ... Game was delayed 1 hour, 35 minutes by rain. ... Duluth pitchers walked seven batters, Bismarck pitchers walked six.

Records: Bismarck 1-0; Duluth 0-1.

STANDINGS

Great Lakes East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Kenosha;1-0;1.000;--

Traverse City;1-0;1.000;--

Battle Creek;1-0;.000;--

Kalamazoo;0-1;.000;1

Kokomo;0-1;.000;1

Rockford;0-1;.000;1

Great Lakes West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Green Bay;1-0;1.000;--

Lakeshore;1-0;1.000;--

Madison;1-0;1.000;--

Fond du Lac;0-1;.000;1

Wausau;0-1;.000;1

Wisconsin Rapids;0-1;.000;1

Great Plains East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

La Crosse;1-0;1.000;--

Rochester;1-0;1.000;--

Thunder Bay;1-0;1.000;--

Duluth;0-1;.000;1

Eau Claire;0-1;.000;1

Waterloo;0-1;.000;1

Great Plains West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Bismarck;1-0;1.000;--

St. Cloud;1-0;1.000;--

Minnesota;0-0;.000;0.5

Willmar;0-0;.000;0.5

Mankato;0-1;.000;1

Minot;0-1;.000;1

Monday, May 29

Green Bay 12, Fond du Lac 10

Kenosha 2, Kalamazoo 2

Rochester 6, Waterloo 3

Madison 7, Wausau 0

Battle Creek 15, Kokomo 0

Traverse City 5, Rockford 1

Thunder Bay 12, Mankato 0

Lake Shore 10, Wisconsin 6

La Crosse 8, Eau Claire 3

St. Cloud 5, Minot 3

Bismarck 8, Duluth 4

Tuesday, May 30

Kokomo at Battle Creek

Lakeshore at Wisconsin

Madson at Wausau

Rockford at Traverse City

Kalamazoo at Kenosha

Fond du Lac at Green Bay

Thunder Bay at Mankato

St. Cloud at Minot

Rochester at Waterloo

Eau Claire at La Crosse

Duluth at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.

Wednesday, May 31

St. Cloud at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.

Battle Creek at Kalamazoo

Lakeshore at Wausau

Fond du Lac at Madison

Traverse City at Kokomo

Kenosha at Rockford

Waterloo at La Crosse

Minot at Mankato

Thunder Bay at Rocheseter

Wisconsin at Green Bay

Eau Claire at Willmar

CLASS A BASEBALL

STATE TOURNAMENT

At West Fargo

Thursday, June 1

Quarterfinals

Game 1: No. 1 East Wahpeton (14-6) vs. No. 4 West Legacy (14-8), 11:30 a.m.

Game 2: No. 2 West Century (12-13) vs. No. 3 East West Fargo Sheyenne (15-7), 35 minutes after Game 1

Game 3: No. 1 West Mandan (14-8) vs. No. 4 East Fargo North (14-10), 4:30 p.m.

Game 4: No. 2 East West Fargo (17-9), vs. No. 3 West Jamestown (17-4), 35 minutes after Game 3

Friday, June 2

Loser out

Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 11:30 a.m.

Game 6: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 2 p.m.

Semifinals

Game 7: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 4:30 p.m.

Game 8: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4

Saturday, June 3

Game 9: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 11:30 a.m. (fifth place)

Game 10: Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8, 2 p.m. (third place)

Game 11: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 4:30 p.m. (championship)

CLASS A SOFTBALL

STATE TOURNAMENT

At Tharaldson Park, Fargo

Thursday, June 1

Quarterfinals

Game 1: No. 1 West Minot (31-2) vs. No. 4 East Grand Forks Central (7-8), 11 a.m.

Game 2: No. 2 East Grand Forks Red River (12-5) vs. No. 3 West Jamestown (26-9), 35 minutes after Game 1

Game 3: No. 2 West Dickinson (24-8) vs. No. 3 East West Fargo Sheyenne 17-5), 4 p.m.

Game 4: No. 1 East West Fargo (23-6) vs. No. 4 West Century (10-18), 35 minutes after Game 3

Friday, June 2

Loser out

Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 11 a.m.

Game 6: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 35 minutes after Game 5

Semifinals

Game 7: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 4 p.m.

Game 8: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 35 minutes after Game 7

Saturday, June 3

Game 9: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 10 a.m. (fifth place)

Game 10: Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8, 35 minutes after Game 10 (third place)

Game 11: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 3 p.m. (championship)

CLASS A GIRLS SOCCER

STATE TOURNAMENT

At Fargo Davies

Thursday, June 1

Quarterfinals

Game 1: East No. 1 Fargo Davies (13-1) vs. West No. 4 Jamestown (5-3-2), 12 p.m.

Game 2: West No. 2 Bismarck (9-2-1) vs. East No. 3 West Fargo Sheyenne (9-2-3), 2:15 p.m.

Game 3: West No. 1 Minot (14-0-1) vs. East No. 4 Grand Forks Central (5-6-3), 4:30 p.m.

Game 4: East No. 2 Fargo Shanley (11-3-1) vs. West No. 3 Mandan (7-2-3), 6:45 p.m.

Friday, June 2

Consolation semifinals

Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 12 p.m.

Game 6: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 2:15 p.m.

Semifinals

Game 7: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 4:30 p.m.

Game 8: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 6:45 p.m.

Saturday, June 3

Game 9: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 11 a.m. (fifth place)

Game 10: Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8, 1:15 p.m. (third place)

Game 11: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 3:30 p.m. (championship)

CLASS A GIRLS TENNIS

STATE TOURNAMENT

At Grand Forks Choice Health & Fitness

Thursday, June 1

Quarterfinals

Game 1: West No. 1 Minot (15-0) vs. East No. 4 Fargo Davies (9-6), 10 a.m.

Game 2: East No. 2 Grand Forks Central (9-3) vs. West No. 3 Bismarck (9-3), 10 a.m.

Game 3: East No. 1 West Fargo Sheyenne (12-3) vs. West No. 4 Century (9-5), 10 a.m.

Game 4: West No. 2 Legacy (12-2) vs. East No. 3 Valley City (11-2), 10 a.m.

Consolation semifinals

Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 1 p.m.

Game 6: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 1 p.m.

Semifinals

Game 7: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 1 p.m.

Fifth place

Game 9: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 4:30 p.m.

Third place

Game 10: Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8, 4:30 p.m.

Championship

Game 11: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 6 p.m.

CLASS B BASEBALL

STATE TOURNAMENT

At Corbett Field, Minot

Thursday, June 1

Game 1: No. 2 Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich (13-1) vs. Des Lacs-Burlington (22-3), 11:30 a.m.

Game 2: No. 3 LaMoure-Litchville-Marion (12-1) vs. Shiloh Christian (22-6), 35 minutes after Game 1

Game 3: No. 1 Thompson (19-3) vs. Minot Ryan (19-5), 4:30 p.m.

Game 4: No. 5 Central Cass (12-6) vs. No. 4 North Star (13-2), 35 minutes after Game 3

Friday, June 2

Consolation

Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 11:30 a.m.

Game 6: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 35 minutes after Game 5

Semifinals

Game 7: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 4:30 p.m.

Game 8: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4

Saturday, June 3

Game 9: Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6, 11:30 a.m. (seventh place)

Game 10: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 35 minutes after Game 9 (fifth place)

Game 11: Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8, 4 p.m. (third place)

Game 12: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 6:30 p.m. (championship)

CLASS B SOFTBALL

STATE TOURNAMENT

At Minot

Thursday, June 1

Quarterfinals

Game 1: No. 2 Renville County (14-0) vs. Thompson (13-6), 11 a.m.

Game 2: No. 3 Kindred-Richland (13-5) vs. Central McLean (8-3), 35 minutes after Game 1

Game 3: No. 1 Beulah (19-1) vs. Des Lacs-Burlington (13-2), 4 p.m.

Game 4: No. 4 Hillsboro-Central Valley (11-5) vs. No. 5 May-Port-C-G (15-5), 35 minutes after Game 3

Friday, June 2

Consolation

Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 11 a.m.

Game 6: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4

Semifinals

Game 7: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 4 p.m.

Game 8: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 26

Placement games

Game 9: Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6, 10 a.m. (seventh place)

Game 10: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6 (fifth place)

Game 11: Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8 (third place)

Game 12: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 4 p.m. (championship)