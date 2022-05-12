Area Scores: May 13

COLLEGE BASEBALL

NORTHERN SUN TOURNAMENT

AT SIOUX FALLS, S.D.

LOSER OUT

Minot State 6, University of Mary 4

U-Mary;000;100;020;--;3;12;0

Minot State;010;004;01x;--;6;8;0

Jonathan Draheim, Gabe Ridenour (7) and Krece Papierski. RJ Martinez, Trevyn Badger (7), Bryan Bagshaw (8), Zach Newman (8), Craig Schmich (9) and Matt Malone. W--Martinez. L--Draheim. Save--Schmich. HR--Minot State: Drew Behling.

Highlights: University of Mary -- Cal James 1-5; Derek Shoen 2-5 2 R; James Martin 3-5 R, SB; Noah Hull 1-3 2B, BB; Papierski 1-4 2 RBI; Ty Jones 1-3 BB; Kyle Jameson 2-3 BB; Draheim 6 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 2 BB, 4 SO; Ridenour 2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 3 SO. Minot State -- Declan Burke 2-4; Blake Gallagher 1-4 R, RBI; Behling 2-3 HR (grand slam), 2 R, 4 RBI; Martinez 6 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 6 SO.

Records: Minot 27-22; University of Mary 24-27.

NORTHERN SUN TOURNAMENT

At Sioux Falls, S.D.

Wednesday, May 11

Game 1: No. 1 Augustana 19, No. 8 University of Mary 2

Game 2: No. 5 Winona State 8, No. 4 Minot State 7

Game 3: No. 2 St. Cloud State 10, No. 7 Sioux Falls 8

Game 4: No. 3 Minnesota State-Mankato 20, No. 6 Minnesota-Duluth 4

Thursday, May 12

Game 5: No. 4 Minot State 6, No. 8 University of Mary 3

Game 6: No. 6 Minnesota-Duluth 9, No. 7 Sioux Falls 4

Game 7: No. 2 St. Cloud State 5, No. 3 Minnesota-Mankato 1

Game 8: No. 1 Augustana (42-18-1) vs. No. 5 Winona State (17-21), Suspended -- Augustana led 5-2 in the 4th inning. Game to resume Friday.

Friday, May 13

Game 9: No. 4 Minot State (27-22) vs. No. 3 Minnesota-Mankato (36-8), TBD

Game 10: No. 6 Minnesota-Duluth (23-24) vs. Loser Game 8, TBD

Game 11: St. Cloud State (38-11) vs. Winner Game 8, TBD

Game 12: Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10, TBD

Game 13: Winner Game 12 vs. Loser Game 11, TBD

Saturday, May 14

Game 14: Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 13, Noon (championship)

Game 15: If necessary, 45 minutes after Game 14

CLASS A BASEBALL

MANDAN 12-14, ST. MARY’S 0-0

Mandan 12, St. Mary’s 0

Mandan;100;434;--;--;12;12;0

St. Mary’s;000;000;--;0;2;3

Stetson Kuntz and Isaac Huettl. Kayden Larson, Quinn Carlson (5) and Henry Barry. W—Kuntz. L—Larson.

Highlights: Mandan – Avery Bogner 0-2 2 R; Lucas Burgum 2-4 2B, R, 4 RBI; Huettl 1-3 3 RBI; McCoy Keller 1-4; Brayden Bunnell 1-4 R; Preston McElvaney 3-4 2 R; Luke Darras 2-4 2B, 2 R; Regan Schlosser 1-3 2B, 3 R, RBI; Kuntz 1-4 RBI, 6 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 7 SO. St. Mary’s – Connor Schatz 1-3; Barry 1-1.

Mandan 14, St. Mary’s 0

Mandan;004;022;6;--;14;13;1

St. Mary’s;000;000;0;--;0;5;0

Bogner, Tukker Horner (6) and Huettl. Casey Fischer, Harry Mercer (5), Harrison Reichert (6), Schatz (7) and Logan Herman. W—Bogner. L—Fischer. HR—Mandan: Avery Bogner 2.

Highlights: Mandan – Bogner 2-3 2 HR, 2 R, 3 RBI, 5 1/3 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 5 SO; Burgum 1-3 2B, R, RBI; Jordan Binder 1-1 R; Darras 2-3 2B, 2 RBI; Owen Gress 2-4 2 2B, 2 R; McElvaney 4-4 2B, 2 R, 3 RBI; Horner 1-1 2B, R, 2 RBI, 1 2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 5 SO. St. Mary’s – Matt Porter 2-4; Schatz 1-3; Preston Bartsch 1-4; Herman 1-3.

Records: Mandan 9-5 West Region, 13-5 overall; St. Mary’s 4-10, 7-13.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

LEGACY 2, ST. MARY'S 0

St. Mary's;0;0;--;0

Legacy;0;2;--;2

First half: No scoring.

Second half: 1. Legacy, Madison Lein, 54th minute. 2. Legacy, Oakley Will (Ella Jones) 72nd.

Goalkeeper saves: St. Mary's -- Madison Schatz 7. Legacy -- Ava Hanzal.

Records: Legacy 7-3 West Region, 7-3 overall; St. Mary's 1-9, 1-9.

MANDAN 4, WILLISTON 2

Wiliston;1;1;--;2

Mandan;3;1;--;4

First half: 1. Mandan, Janessa Dillmann (Rylie Kalberer), 9:14. 2. Mandan, Dillmann (Lucia Aguero-Montero), 11:52. 3. Williston, Jessica Ortiz, 24:42 (PK). 4. Mandan, Teagan Droll, 26:05.

Second half: 4. Williston, Ortiz, 53:53. 5. Mandan, Aguero-Montero (Portia Matthiesen), 59:26.

Goalkeeper saves: Williston – Emma Rasmussen 18. Mandan – Quinn Carter 1.

Records: Mandan 4-3-2 West Region, 4-3-2 overall; Williston 0-9, 0-9.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

LEGACY 9, MANDAN 0

Singles

No. 1: Aleah McPherson, Legacy def. Sophia Felderman, 6-3, 6-3. No. 2: Abby Meier, Legacy def. Brenna Schock, 6-1, 6-0. No. 3: Chelsa Krom, Legacy def. Allie Ereth, 6-0, 6-0. No. 4: Anna Sorensen, Legacy def. Alyssa Olson, 6-3, 6-1. No. 5: Cambrya Kraft, Legacy def. Audrey Duppong, 6-1, 7-6 (5). No. 6: Halle Severson, Legacy def. Noelle DeRossier, 6-2, 6-3.

Doubles

No. 1: McPherson/Krom def. Felderman/Schock, 6-2, 3-6, 6-4. No. 2: Meier/Kraft def. Olson/DeRosier, 6-3, 7-6 (1). No. 3: Sorensen/Severson def. Ereth/Katzung, 5-7, 6-0, 7-6 (2).

Records: Legacy 5-0 West Region, 7-1 overall; Mandan 0-6, 0-9.

BISMARCK 8, WILLISTON 1

Singles

No. 1: Shelby Meyer, Williston def. Grace Haider, 6-1, 6-2. No. 2: Sydney Hall, BHS def. Rylee Rude, 6-2, 6-4. No. 3: Peyton Kovash, BHS def. Maggie Garbel, 6-2, 6-1. No. 4: Megan Richter, BHS def. Gracia Tong, 6-3, 6-1. No. 5: Jessica Schuh, BHS def. Any Ator, 6-4, 6-3. No. 6: Grace Gross, BHS def. Keira Borreson, 7-6 (5), 6-3.

Doubles

No. 1: Haider/Kovash def. Garbel/Tong, 6-2, 6-0/ No. 2: Hall/Schuh def. Meyer/Borreson, 2-6, 6-2, 7-5. No. 3: Richter/Bachmeier def. Rude/Ator, 7-5, 6-4.

Records: Bismarck 3-3 West Region, 4-4 overall; Williston 2-4, 2-6.

MINOT 9, ST. MARY’S 0

Singles

No. 1: Eden Olson, Minot def. Elizabeth Bichler, 6-4, 6-4. No. 2: Sofia Egge, Minot def. Brooke Haas, 6-0, 6-2. No. 3: Halle Mattson, Minot def. Katrina Hellman, 6-1, 6-0. No. 4: Sidney Ressler, Minot def. Mary Richter, 6-3, 6-4. No. 5. Sienna Ronning, Minot def. Katie Peyerl, 2-6, 6-2, 10-8. No. 6: Sabryn Ronning, Minot, def. Gabbi Mann, 3-6, 7-4, 10-5.

Doubles

No. 1: Olson/Egge def. Haas/Richter, 6-0, 6-0. No. 2: Ressler/Ronning def. Bichler, 6-2, 6-4. Ronning/Grace Olson def. Hellman/Peyerl, 6-4, 6-0.

Records: Minot 5-0 West Region, 12-0 overall; St. Mary’s 5-2, 6-4.

NAHL

ROBERTSON CUP PLAYOFFS

DIVISIONAL FINALS

(Best of 5)

Friday, May 6

Jamestown 6, New Jersey 2

Aberdeen 5, St. Cloud 4, OT

Lone Star 2, New Mexico 0

Anchorage 4, Minnesota Wilderness 1

Saturday, May 7

New Jersey 3, Jamestown 2

St. Cloud 6, Aberdeen 2 (Series tied 1-1)

Lone Star 4, New Mexico 2

Minnesota Wilderness 7, Anchorage 2 (series tied 1-1)

Sunday, May 8

Anchorage 4, Minnesota Wilderness 3, 2 OT (Anchorage leads series 2-1)

Wednesday, May 11

New Jersey 4, Jamestown 1 (New Jersey leads series 2-1)

Thursday, May 12

New Mexico 2, Lone Star 0, (Lone Star leads series 2-1)

Friday, May 13

New Jersey at Jamestown

Anchorage at Minnesota Wilderness

St. Cloud at Aberdeen

Lone Star at New Mexico, if necessary

Saturday, May 14

Anchorage at Minnesota Wilderness, if necessary

St. Cloud at Aberdeen, if necessary

Sunday, May 15

New Mexico at Lone Star, if necessary

Jamestown at New Jersey, if necessary

N.D. SCORES

THURSDAY

College baseball

Minot State 6, University of Mary 3

College softball

North Dakota State 5, North Dakota 2

High school baseball

Bismarck 8, Watford City 7

Enderlin 11, Hankinson-Fairmount 7

Mandan 12, St. Mary’s 0, 6 innings

Mandan 14, St. Mary’s 0

Rugby 4, Bottineau 0

High school softball

Bottineau 25, New Town 0

Legacy 11, Mandan 1

West Fargo Sheyenne 12, Fargo Davies 2, 6 innings

High school girls soccer

Bismarck 4, Century 0

Legacy 2, St. Mary’s 0

Mandan 4, Williston 2

High school girls tennis

Bismarck 8, Williston 1

Grand Forks Central 6, Wahpeton 0

Legacy 9, Mandan 0

Minot 9, St. Mary’s 0

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.