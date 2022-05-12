Area Scores: May 13

COLLEGE BASEBALL
NORTHERN SUN TOURNAMENT
AT SIOUX FALLS, S.D.
LOSER OUT
Minot State 6, University of Mary 4
U-Mary;000;100;020;--;3;12;0
Minot State;010;004;01x;--;6;8;0
Jonathan Draheim, Gabe Ridenour (7) and Krece Papierski. RJ Martinez, Trevyn Badger (7), Bryan Bagshaw (8), Zach Newman (8), Craig Schmich (9) and Matt Malone. W--Martinez. L--Draheim. Save--Schmich. HR--Minot State: Drew Behling.
Highlights: University of Mary -- Cal James 1-5; Derek Shoen 2-5 2 R; James Martin 3-5 R, SB; Noah Hull 1-3 2B, BB; Papierski 1-4 2 RBI; Ty Jones 1-3 BB; Kyle Jameson 2-3 BB; Draheim 6 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 2 BB, 4 SO; Ridenour 2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 3 SO. Minot State -- Declan Burke 2-4; Blake Gallagher 1-4 R, RBI; Behling 2-3 HR (grand slam), 2 R, 4 RBI; Martinez 6 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 6 SO.
Records: Minot 27-22; University of Mary 24-27.
NORTHERN SUN TOURNAMENT
At Sioux Falls, S.D.
Wednesday, May 11
Game 1: No. 1 Augustana 19, No. 8 University of Mary 2
Game 2: No. 5 Winona State 8, No. 4 Minot State 7
Game 3: No. 2 St. Cloud State 10, No. 7 Sioux Falls 8
Game 4: No. 3 Minnesota State-Mankato 20, No. 6 Minnesota-Duluth 4
Thursday, May 12
Game 5: No. 4 Minot State 6, No. 8 University of Mary 3
Game 6: No. 6 Minnesota-Duluth 9, No. 7 Sioux Falls 4
Game 7: No. 2 St. Cloud State 5, No. 3 Minnesota-Mankato 1
Game 8: No. 1 Augustana (42-18-1) vs. No. 5 Winona State (17-21), Suspended -- Augustana led 5-2 in the 4th inning. Game to resume Friday.
Friday, May 13
Game 9: No. 4 Minot State (27-22) vs. No. 3 Minnesota-Mankato (36-8), TBD
Game 10: No. 6 Minnesota-Duluth (23-24) vs. Loser Game 8, TBD
Game 11: St. Cloud State (38-11) vs. Winner Game 8, TBD
Game 12: Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10, TBD
Game 13: Winner Game 12 vs. Loser Game 11, TBD
Saturday, May 14
Game 14: Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 13, Noon (championship)
Game 15: If necessary, 45 minutes after Game 14
CLASS A BASEBALL
MANDAN 12-14, ST. MARY’S 0-0
Mandan 12, St. Mary’s 0
Mandan;100;434;--;--;12;12;0
St. Mary’s;000;000;--;0;2;3
Stetson Kuntz and Isaac Huettl. Kayden Larson, Quinn Carlson (5) and Henry Barry. W—Kuntz. L—Larson.
Highlights: Mandan – Avery Bogner 0-2 2 R; Lucas Burgum 2-4 2B, R, 4 RBI; Huettl 1-3 3 RBI; McCoy Keller 1-4; Brayden Bunnell 1-4 R; Preston McElvaney 3-4 2 R; Luke Darras 2-4 2B, 2 R; Regan Schlosser 1-3 2B, 3 R, RBI; Kuntz 1-4 RBI, 6 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 7 SO. St. Mary’s – Connor Schatz 1-3; Barry 1-1.
Mandan 14, St. Mary’s 0
Mandan;004;022;6;--;14;13;1
St. Mary’s;000;000;0;--;0;5;0
Bogner, Tukker Horner (6) and Huettl. Casey Fischer, Harry Mercer (5), Harrison Reichert (6), Schatz (7) and Logan Herman. W—Bogner. L—Fischer. HR—Mandan: Avery Bogner 2.
Highlights: Mandan – Bogner 2-3 2 HR, 2 R, 3 RBI, 5 1/3 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 5 SO; Burgum 1-3 2B, R, RBI; Jordan Binder 1-1 R; Darras 2-3 2B, 2 RBI; Owen Gress 2-4 2 2B, 2 R; McElvaney 4-4 2B, 2 R, 3 RBI; Horner 1-1 2B, R, 2 RBI, 1 2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 5 SO. St. Mary’s – Matt Porter 2-4; Schatz 1-3; Preston Bartsch 1-4; Herman 1-3.
Records: Mandan 9-5 West Region, 13-5 overall; St. Mary’s 4-10, 7-13.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
LEGACY 2, ST. MARY'S 0
St. Mary's;0;0;--;0
Legacy;0;2;--;2
First half: No scoring.
Second half: 1. Legacy, Madison Lein, 54th minute. 2. Legacy, Oakley Will (Ella Jones) 72nd.
Goalkeeper saves: St. Mary's -- Madison Schatz 7. Legacy -- Ava Hanzal.
Records: Legacy 7-3 West Region, 7-3 overall; St. Mary's 1-9, 1-9.
MANDAN 4, WILLISTON 2
Wiliston;1;1;--;2
Mandan;3;1;--;4
First half: 1. Mandan, Janessa Dillmann (Rylie Kalberer), 9:14. 2. Mandan, Dillmann (Lucia Aguero-Montero), 11:52. 3. Williston, Jessica Ortiz, 24:42 (PK). 4. Mandan, Teagan Droll, 26:05.
Second half: 4. Williston, Ortiz, 53:53. 5. Mandan, Aguero-Montero (Portia Matthiesen), 59:26.
Goalkeeper saves: Williston – Emma Rasmussen 18. Mandan – Quinn Carter 1.
Records: Mandan 4-3-2 West Region, 4-3-2 overall; Williston 0-9, 0-9.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS
LEGACY 9, MANDAN 0
Singles
No. 1: Aleah McPherson, Legacy def. Sophia Felderman, 6-3, 6-3. No. 2: Abby Meier, Legacy def. Brenna Schock, 6-1, 6-0. No. 3: Chelsa Krom, Legacy def. Allie Ereth, 6-0, 6-0. No. 4: Anna Sorensen, Legacy def. Alyssa Olson, 6-3, 6-1. No. 5: Cambrya Kraft, Legacy def. Audrey Duppong, 6-1, 7-6 (5). No. 6: Halle Severson, Legacy def. Noelle DeRossier, 6-2, 6-3.
Doubles
No. 1: McPherson/Krom def. Felderman/Schock, 6-2, 3-6, 6-4. No. 2: Meier/Kraft def. Olson/DeRosier, 6-3, 7-6 (1). No. 3: Sorensen/Severson def. Ereth/Katzung, 5-7, 6-0, 7-6 (2).
Records: Legacy 5-0 West Region, 7-1 overall; Mandan 0-6, 0-9.
BISMARCK 8, WILLISTON 1
Singles
No. 1: Shelby Meyer, Williston def. Grace Haider, 6-1, 6-2. No. 2: Sydney Hall, BHS def. Rylee Rude, 6-2, 6-4. No. 3: Peyton Kovash, BHS def. Maggie Garbel, 6-2, 6-1. No. 4: Megan Richter, BHS def. Gracia Tong, 6-3, 6-1. No. 5: Jessica Schuh, BHS def. Any Ator, 6-4, 6-3. No. 6: Grace Gross, BHS def. Keira Borreson, 7-6 (5), 6-3.
Doubles
No. 1: Haider/Kovash def. Garbel/Tong, 6-2, 6-0/ No. 2: Hall/Schuh def. Meyer/Borreson, 2-6, 6-2, 7-5. No. 3: Richter/Bachmeier def. Rude/Ator, 7-5, 6-4.
Records: Bismarck 3-3 West Region, 4-4 overall; Williston 2-4, 2-6.
MINOT 9, ST. MARY’S 0
Singles
No. 1: Eden Olson, Minot def. Elizabeth Bichler, 6-4, 6-4. No. 2: Sofia Egge, Minot def. Brooke Haas, 6-0, 6-2. No. 3: Halle Mattson, Minot def. Katrina Hellman, 6-1, 6-0. No. 4: Sidney Ressler, Minot def. Mary Richter, 6-3, 6-4. No. 5. Sienna Ronning, Minot def. Katie Peyerl, 2-6, 6-2, 10-8. No. 6: Sabryn Ronning, Minot, def. Gabbi Mann, 3-6, 7-4, 10-5.
Doubles
No. 1: Olson/Egge def. Haas/Richter, 6-0, 6-0. No. 2: Ressler/Ronning def. Bichler, 6-2, 6-4. Ronning/Grace Olson def. Hellman/Peyerl, 6-4, 6-0.
Records: Minot 5-0 West Region, 12-0 overall; St. Mary’s 5-2, 6-4.
NAHL
ROBERTSON CUP PLAYOFFS
DIVISIONAL FINALS
(Best of 5)
Friday, May 6
Jamestown 6, New Jersey 2
Aberdeen 5, St. Cloud 4, OT
Lone Star 2, New Mexico 0
Anchorage 4, Minnesota Wilderness 1
Saturday, May 7
New Jersey 3, Jamestown 2
St. Cloud 6, Aberdeen 2 (Series tied 1-1)
Lone Star 4, New Mexico 2
Minnesota Wilderness 7, Anchorage 2 (series tied 1-1)
Sunday, May 8
Anchorage 4, Minnesota Wilderness 3, 2 OT (Anchorage leads series 2-1)
Wednesday, May 11
New Jersey 4, Jamestown 1 (New Jersey leads series 2-1)
Thursday, May 12
New Mexico 2, Lone Star 0, (Lone Star leads series 2-1)
Friday, May 13
New Jersey at Jamestown
Anchorage at Minnesota Wilderness
St. Cloud at Aberdeen
Lone Star at New Mexico, if necessary
Saturday, May 14
Anchorage at Minnesota Wilderness, if necessary
St. Cloud at Aberdeen, if necessary
Sunday, May 15
New Mexico at Lone Star, if necessary
Jamestown at New Jersey, if necessary
