Area Scores: March 3

COLLEGE WOMEN’S TENNIS

ECKERD COLLEGE 4, UNIVERSITY OF MARY 3

At Orlando, Fla.

Singles: 1. Chloe Chong, U-Mary, def. Kylie Misdorp 6-2, 3-6, 1-0. 2. Theo Schultz, Eckerd, def. Ilona Freitag, 1-6, 7-5, 1-0. 3. Doaa Farouk Mohamed, U-Mary, def. Lili Reichert 6-1, 6-2. 4. Emily Needham, U-Mary, def. Alexis Kwasnik 6-2, 4-6, 1-0. 5. Julia Triska, Eckerd, def. Heidi Jacobson 6-1, 6-0. 6. Raia Jagger, Eckerd, def. Callie McDonald 6-1, 7-6.

Doubles: 1. Chong-Freitag, U-Mary, def. Ericka Chavarria-Misdorp 6-2. 2. Kwasnik-Jagger, Eckerd, def. Farouk Mohamed-Needham 6-3. 3. Reichert-Schultz, Eckerd, def. McDonald-Jacobson 6-1.

Records: Eckerd College 2-6; U-Mary 6-2.

CLASS A BASKETBALL

WEST REGION TOURNAMENT

BOYS

At Bismarck Event Center

First-round games

Thursday, March 3

Main Floor

Game 4: No. 1 Minot (19-2) vs. Jamestown (11-11), 3 p.m.

Game 5: No. 4 St. Mary’s (12-9) vs. No. 5 Dickinson (11-10), 4:45 p.m.

Game 6: No. 2 Century (17-4) vs. No. 7 Mandan (10-11), 6:30 p.m.

Game 7: No. 3 Bismarck (16-4) vs. No. 6 Legacy (10-11, 8:15 p.m.

Friday, March 4

Loser out

Exhibit Hall

Game 8: Loser Game 4 vs. Loser Game 5, 1 p.m.

Game 9: Loser Game 6 vs. Loser Game 7, 2:45 p.m.

Semifinals

Main Floor

Semifinals

Game 10: Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5, 5:30 p.m.

Game 11: Winner Game 6 vs. Winner Game 7, 7:45 p.m.

Saturday, March 5

State qualifiers

Game 13: Winner Game 8 vs. Loser Game 11, 4:15 p.m.

Game 14: Winner Game 9 vs. Loser Game 10, 2:30 p.m.

Championship

Game 15: Winner Game 10 vs. Winner Game 11, 7:45 p.m.

GIRLS

At Exhibit Hall

Thursday, March 3

Game 4: No. 1 Century (19-0) vs. No. 8 Watford City (5-16), 2 p.m.

Game 5: No. 4 Jamestown (11-7) vs. No. 5 Legacy (10-9), 3:45 p.m.

Game 6: No. 2 Minot (17-3) vs. No. 10 Turtle Mountain (3-16), 5:30 p.m.

Game 7: No. 3 Bismarck (16-3) vs. No. 6 Mandan (9-10), 7:15 p.m.

Friday, March 4

Loser out

Exhibit Hall

Game 8: Loser Game 4 vs. Loser Game 5, 4:30 p.m.

Game 9: Loser Game 6 vs. Loser Game 7, 6:15 p.m.

Semifinals

Main Floor

Game 10: Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5, 2 p.m.

Game 11: Winner Game 6 vs. Winner Game 7, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, March 5

Main Arena

State qualifiers

Game 12: Winner Game 8 vs. Loser Game 11, 11 a.m.

Game 13: Winner Game 9 vs. Loser Game 10, 12:45 p.m.

Championship

Game 14: Winner Game 10 vs. Winner Game 11, 6 p.m.

CLASS B GIRLS BASKETBALL

STATE TOURNAMENT

At Betty Engelstad Sioux Center, Grand Forks

Thursday, March 3

Game 1: No. 2 Grafton (20-3) vs. Kenmare (17-7), 1 p.m.

Game 2: No. 3 Langdon-Area-Edmore-Munich (19-3) vs. Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood (21-3), 2:45 p.m.

Game 3: No. 1 Kindred (23-0) vs. Beulah (18-5), 6:30 p.m.

Game 4: No. 4 Shiloh Christian (20-4) vs. No. 5 Linton-HMB (20-3), 8:15 p.m.

Friday, March 4

Consolation

Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 1 p.m.

Game 6: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 2:45 p.m.

Semifinals

Game 7: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 6:30 p.m.

Game 8: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 7

Game 9: Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6, 1 p.m. (seventh place)

Game 10: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 2:45 p.m. (fifth place)

Game 11: Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8, 6 p.m. (third place)

Game 12: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 8 p.m. (championship)

CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL

REGIONAL TOURNAMENTS

Region 1

At NDSCS

Thursday’s first round at home sites

Game 1: #9 Richland (5-15) at #8 Hankinson (10-9), 7 p.m.

Game 2: #12 Wyndmere-Lidgerwood (2-18) at #5 Fargo Oak Grove (9-11), 7 p.m.

Game 3: #10 Tri-State (7-13) at #7 Lisbon (10-10), 7 p.m.

Game 4: #11 Maple River (4-14) at #6 Northern Cass (11-9), 7 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Monday, March 7

#1 Enderlin (15-5) vs. Winner Game 1, 3 p.m.

#4 Sargent County (12-8) vs. Winner Game 2, 4:30 p.m.

#2 Central Cass (17-3) vs. Winner Game 3, 6 p.m.

#3 Kindred (17-2) vs. Winner Game 4, 7:30 p.m.

Region 2

At Betty Engelstad Sioux Center, Grand Forks

Quarterfinals

Monday, March 7

#1 Thompson (16-5) vs. # 8 Hatton-Northwood (9-12), 3 p.m.

#4 Grafton (15-6) vs. #5 Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg (11-9), 4:30 p.m.

#2 North Border (18-2) vs. #7 Cavalier (11-11), 6 p.m.

#3 Hillsboro-Central Valley (15-6) vs. #6 Park River-Fordville-Lankin (9-13), 7:30 p.m.

Region 3

At Jamestown Civic Center

Quarterfinals

Monday, March 7

D5#1 LaMoure-Litchville-Marion (19-3) vs. D6#4 Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter (10-10), 3 p.m.

D6#2 South Border (9-13) vs. D5#3 Griggs-Midkota (8-14), 4:30 p.m.

D6#1 Linton-HMB (12-8) vs. D5#4 Carrington (11-11), 6 p.m.

D5#2 Ellendale (18-2) vs. D6#3 Medina-Pingree-Buchanan (15-6), 7:30 p.m.

Region 4

At Devils Lake Sports Center

Quarterfinals

Monday, March 7

D7#1 Four Winds-Minnewaukan (21-0) vs. D8#4 Rolla (14-7), 3 p.m.

D8#2 Dunseith (14-7) vs. D7#3 Warwick (10-11), 4:30 p.m.

D8#1 North Star (18-3) vs. D7#4 Lakota (14-8), 6 p.m.

F7#2 Harvey-Wells County (18-4) vs. D8#3 St. John (13-7), 7:30 p.m.

Region 5

At St. Mary’s

Quarterfinals

Monday, March 7

#1 Wilton-Wing (16-5) vs. #8 Solen (7-11), 3 p.m.

#4 Standing Rock (17-4) vs. #5 New Salem-Almont (14-6), 4:30 p.m.

#2 Shiloh Christian (18-4) vs. #7 Washburn (8-14), 6 p.m.

#3 Flasher (18-3) vs. #6 Garrison (13-9), 7:30 p.m.

Region 6

At Minot State Dome

Quarterfinals

Monday, March 7

D11#1 Rugby (11-9) vs. D12#4 Minot Our Redeemer’s (12-9), 3 p.m.

D12#2 Surrey (19-3) vs. D11#3 Velva (16-6), 4:30 p.m.

D12#1 Minot Ryan (16-6) vs. D11#4 Towner-Granville-Upham (8-13), 6 p.m.

D11#2 Bottineau (13-9) vs. D12#3 Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood (11-10), 7:30 p.m.

Region 7

At Dickinson Trinity

Quarterfinals

Monday, March 7

#1 Beulah (17-4) vs. #9 New England (7-15), 2 p.m.

#4 Bowman County (16-5) vs. #5 Mott-Regent-Grant County (11-11), 3:30 p.m.

#2 Dickinson Trinity (15-6) vs. #7 Heart River (14-8), 5 p.m.

#3 Hazen (15-6) vs. #6 Beach (15-7), 6:30 p.m.

Region 8

At Williston State College

Quarterfinals

Monday, March 7

D15#1 Williston Trinity Christian (10-8) vs. D16#4 Divide County (13-9), 3 p.m.

D16#2 Stanley (16-6) vs. D15#3 Parshall (15-7), 4:30 p.m.

D16#1 Powers Lake (21-0) vs. D15#4 White Shield (7-12), 6 p.m.

D15#2 Trenton (13-9) vs. D16#3 Kenmare (10-12), 7:30 p.m.

COLLEGE HOCKEY

NCHC STANDINGS

Team;;Pts.;W;L;T;OTW;OTL;SOW

North Dakota;;51;16;5;1;0;1;1

Denver;;47;16;6;0;1;0;0

Western Michigan;;37;12;9;1;1;0;1

Minnesota-Duluth;;34;9;9;4;0;1;2

St. Cloud State;;32;9;9;4;1;1;1

Nebraska-Omaha;;28;10;12;0;2;0;0

Colorado College;;18;6;15;1;2;1;0

Miami;;17;4;17;1;0;3;1

Overall records: Denver 23-8-1, North Dakota 21-11-1, Western Michigan 20-10-1, Nebraska-Omaha 20-14-0, St. Cloud State 17-11-4, Minnesota-Duluth 16-14-4, Colorado College 9-20-3, Miami 7-23-2.

NOTE: Teams are awarded three points for wins in regulation, two points for an overtime or shootout win and one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Overtime wins and losses appear in both the W and L columns as well as the OTW and OTL columns.

Friday, March 4

North Dakota at Nebraska-Omaha, 7:07 p.m.

Miami at Western Michigan

St. Cloud State at Minnesota-Duluth

Denver at Colorado College

Saturday, March 5

North Dakota at Nebraska-Omaha, 7:07 p.m.

Miami at Western Michigan

St. Cloud State at Minnesota-Duluth

Denver at Colorado College

NAHL

STANDINGS

Central Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

St. Cloud;28;14;1;57

Aberdeen;24;18;4;52

Austin;23;20;4;50

Minot;24;22;2;50

North Iowa;21;19;6;48

Bismarck;20;23;3;43

East Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

New Jersey;31;12;2;64

Johnstown;27;15;5;59

Maryland;25;13;8;58

Jamestown;25;19;3;53

Northeast;25;20;1;51

Maine;15;23;6;36

Danbury;9;31;3;21

Midwest Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Fairbanks;30;15;3;63

Springfield;29;14;3;61

Anchorage;23;15;5;51

Janesville;24;19;1;49

Minnesota Magicians;21;18;7;49

Minnesota Wilderness;23;19;1;47

Chippewa;19;24;2;40

Kenai River;12;32;5;29

South Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

New Mexico;32;12;3;67

Lone Star;28;10;8;64

Wichita Falls;23;15;7;53

Odessa;24;17;5;53

Shreveport;22;17;5;49

Corpus Christi;22;24;2;46

Amarillo;21;22;3;45

El Paso;13;29;4;30

Wednesday, March 2

Northeast 3, Maine 2

Thursday, March 3

Minnesota Wilderness at Minnesota Magicians

Friday, March 4

North Iowa at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.

Danbury at Maryland

Jamestown at New Jersey

Chippewa at Janesville

Aberdeen at St. Cloud

Wichita Falls at Corpus Christi

Minnesota Wilderness at Springfield

Odessa at Shreveport

New Mexico at Lone Star

Austin at Minot

Amarillo at El Paso

Fairbanks at Anchorage

Saturday, March 5

North Iowa at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.

Jamestown at New Jersey

Johnstown at Northeast

Danbury at Maryland

Minnesota Wilderness at Springfield

Janesville at Chippewa

Aberdeen at St. Cloud

Wichita Falls at Corpus Christi

Odessa at Shreveport

New Mexico at Lone Star

Austin at Minot

Amarillo at El Paso

Fairbanks at Anchorage

Sunday, March 6

Janesville at St. Cloud

Johnstown at Northeast

New Mexico at Shreveport

