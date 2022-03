Area Scores: March 2

CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL

DISTRICT 5 TOURNAMENT

At Jamestown

Championship

LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 61, Ellendale 48

LaMoure-Litchville-Marion;8;24;41;61

Ellendale;12;25;39;48

LAMOURE-LITCHVILLE-MARION – Charlie Bowman 9, Max Musland 18, Corbin Potts 17, Coton Ness 11, Landon Piehl 6. Totals: 21-49 FG, 11-18 FT, 10 fouls, 29 rebounds (Ness 9). Three-pointers: 8-22 (Bowman 1, Musland 4, Potts 1, Piehl 2).

ELLENDALE – Riley Thorpe 2, Levi Reis 3, Anton Geller 10, Jack Bommersbach 5, Scott Wagner 28. Totals: 20-49 FG, 6-8 FT, 19 fouls, 33 rebounds (Wagner 13). Three-pointers: 2-19 (Thorpe 1, Reis 1).

Regional qualifiers

Carrington 58, Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier 34

Carrington;11;24;45;58

Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier;12;18;22;34

CARRINGTON – Lucas Hendrickson 15, Hudson Topp 6, Jack Erickson 5, Grady Shipman 12, Hudson Schmitz 8, Tate Larsen 2, Joshua Bickett 8, Cole Seaburg 2. Totals: 23-42 FG, 10-14 FT, 9 fouls, 26 rebounds (Shipman 7). Three-pointers: 2-9 (Hendrickson 1, Shipman 1).

EDGELEY-KULM-MONTPELIER – Dylan Carlson 6, Joseph Kramlich 3, Dalton Madcke 7, Jacob Nitschke 12, Adam Nitschke 6. Totals: 13-49 FG, 3-3 FT, 16 fouls, 26 rebounds (A.Nitschke 9). Three-pointers: 5-21 (Carlson 2, Kramlich 1, Madcke 1, J.Nitschke 1).

Griggs-Midkota 63, Oakes 54

Oakes;12;26;35;54

Griggs-Midkota;14;39;43;63

OAKES – Trey Skoglund 13, Andrew Wolff 2, Adler Paeper 6, Xavier Vossler 9, Noah Sundby 13, Eddie Garza 11. Totals: 22-41 FG, 6-16 FT, 18 fouls (Sundby), 28 rebounds (Skoglund 7). Three-pointers: 4-17 (Skoglund 1, Paeper 1, Sundby 2).

GRIGGS-MIDKOTA – Wyatt Spickler 2, Logan Topp 9, Carter Spitzer 17, Brady Haugen 13, Jaxon Gronneberg 15, Ashton Smith 4, Dylan Johnson 3. Totals: 22-44 FG, 14-19 FT, 18 fouls (Topp), 22 rebounds (Gronneberg 6). Three-pointers: 5-11 (Spitzer 3, Haugen 1, Gronneberg 1).

Awards

Coach of the Year: Darren Thielges, LaMoure-Litchville-Marion

Senior Player of the Year: Scott Wagner, Ellendale.

All-District 5 Team

Lucas Hendrickson, Carrington; Scott Wagner, Ellendale; Riley Thorpe, Ellendale; Adam Nitschke, Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier; Dalton Madcke, Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier; Trey Skoglun, Oakes; Corbin Potts, LaMoure-Litchville-Marion; Max Musland, LaMoure-Litchville-Marion; Charlie Bowman, LaMoure-Litchville-Marion; Jaxon Grinneberg, Griggs-Midkota.

DISTRICT 6 TOURNAMENT

Championship

Linton-HMB 48, South Border 43

SB;6;26;29;43

LHMB;17;28;37;48

SOUTH BORDER -- Trevor Schmidt 19, Kaden Bader 10, Luke Sherbenske 6, Kaleb Thiery 4, Seth Wolf 2, Colton Martz 2. Totals: 17 FG, 5-8 FT, 17 rebounds (Schmidt 5), 11 steals (Wolf 3, Sherbenske 3), 12 Fouls. Three-pointers: 4 (Sherbenske 2, Schmidt, Bader).

LINTON-HMB -- Grant Bosch 14, Justin Tschosik 9, Landon Bosch 8, Jace Jochim 6, Gentry Richter 6, Trace King 5. Totals: 20 FG, 5-12 FT, 32 rebounds (Bosch 9), 6 steals (King 2, Jochim 2, Tschosik 2), 10 fouls. Three-pointers: 3 (King, Bosch, Tschosik).

Regional qualifiers

Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter 49, Kidder County 39

Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter;11;22;33;49

Kidder County;11;17;23;39

NAPOLEON-GACKLE-STREETER – Jaxcen Glatt 22, Joren Jangula 2, Kayden Sperle 7, Ethan SDchaffner 2, Trenton Erbele 16. Totals:19 FG, 4-4 FT, 13 fouls. Three-pointers: 7 (Glatt 6, Sperle 1).

KIDDER COUNTY – Grant Pfaff 14, Jace Larson 3, Brock Nicholson 1, Luke Rath 6, Collin Zimmerman 15. Totals: 16 FG, 5-10 FT, 9 fouls. Three-pointers: 2 (Pfaff 2).

Medina-Pingree-Buchanan 65, Strasburg-Zeeland 26

Medina-Pingree-Buchanan;28;44;51;65

Strasburg-Zeeland;8;18;23;26

MEDINA-PINGREE-BUCHANAN – Mark Thomas 13, Gage Magstadt 7, Sawyer Wanzek 3, Camden Cassala 2, Josh Moser 9, Hunter Mitchell 2, Rylen Wick 20, Roper Foerchaer 2, Carson Ova 1, Adam McClellan 6. Totals: 22 FG, 16-27 FT, 10 fouls. Three-pointers: 5 (Thomas 3, Wick 1, McClellan 1).

STRASBURG-ZEELAND – Brock Tougas 5, Devin Feist 2, Brandon Eberle 7, Delson Droog 5, Sawyer Haak 4, Loren Wolf 2, Jack VanerVorste 1. Totals: 11 FG, 2-8 FT, 20 fouls. Three-pointers: 2 (Eberle 1, Droog 1).

REGION 5 TOURNAMENT

Garrison 72, Max 29

Max;6;12;22;29

Garrison;26;52;64;72

MAX – Cole Huesers 2, Cayden Whanger 2, Dominic Westman 2, Matthew Talbott 8, Erick Talbott 4, Dalen Ruhland 3, Trey Boedicker 8. Totals: 13 FG, 2-3 FT, 11 fouls. Three-pointers: 1 (M.Talbott 1).

GARRISON – Braxton Iglehart 2, Ethan Bitz 3, Ty Iglehart 8, Sebe Hernandez 3, Connor Kerzmann 28, TJ Syvertson 8, Little Hail Perkins 6, Bennett Kamp 6, Brady Norenberg 8. Totals: 29 FG, 4-6 FT, 7 fouls. Three-pointers: 10 (Bitz 1, T.Iglehart 1, Hernandez 1, Kerzmann 5, Kamp 2).

Solen 52, Central McLean 50

Central McLean;12;20;32;50

Solen;10;21;36;52

CENTRAL MCLEAN -- Julius Anderson 16, Matthew Wahl 11, Deven Ketterling 8, Cade Kjelstrup 7, Jarrett Troyna 5, Easton Frey 2. Totals: 18 FG, 10-18 FT, 13 fouls. Three-pointers: 4 (Anderson 4).

SOLEN -- Dathan Village Center 23, Keetan Eagle 14, Kenyan Eagle 7, Caleb Lester 5, Taden Iron Road 2, Tice See Walker 1 . Totals: 21 FG, 5-9 FT, 13 fouls. Three-pointers: 5 (Kee.Eagle 2, Village Center, Ken.Eagle, Lester).

Washburn 73, Center-Stanton 70

Center-Stanton;14;29;38;70

Washburn;14;28;41;71

CENTER-STANTON – Derin Sailer 25, Jayden Hall 18, Jarrett Henke 5, Michael Thompson 0, Hunter Hoffman 22. Totals: 26 FG, 8-17 FT, 24 fouls (Thompson, Hoffman). Three-pointers: 10 (Sailer 5, Hall 2, Hoffman 3).

WASHBURN – Dylan Eckel 23, Tyler Kulzer 1, Alex Retterath 15, Jack Retterath 12, Aiden Parrill 10, Parker Jacobson 12. Totals: 24 FG, 18-29 FT, 18 fouls. Three-pointers: 7 (J.Retterath 2, Parrill 2, Jacobson 3).

REGION 7 TOURNAMENT

Beach 70, Hettinger-Scranton 44

Hettinger-Scranton;9;24;36;44

Beach;11;31;47;70

HETTINGER-SCRANTON – Ryder Sanford 2, Bennett Jorgenson 2, Brian Batholmy 3, Forrest Forthun 10, Maddox Pierce 7, Joey Perkins 6, Blake Larson 14. Totals: 18 FG, 7-12 FT, 12 fouls. Three-pointers: 1 (Larson 1).

BEACH – Justus Baker 14, Elijah Kolkup 2, Tevin Dietz 16, Dan Farstveet 3, Adam Trask 2, Dylan Szudera 3, Jonas Oech 2, Trey Swanson 28. Totals: 26 FG, 13-17 FT, 13 fouls. Three-pointers: 5 (Baker 4, Szudera 1).

Mott-Regent-Grant County 70, Richardton-Taylor 40

Richardton-Taylor;6;23;33;40

Mott-Regent-Grant County;22;40;55;70

RICHARDTON-TAYLOR – Collins Grage 3, Caisen Dohrmann 12, Chance Isaak 8, Mack Hoselton 11, Marcus Cuevas 6. Totals: 17 FG, 3-14 FT, 10 fouls. Three-pointers: 3 (Hoselton 3).

MOTT-REGENT-GRANT COUNTY – Matthew Huether 6, Drew Eikamp 2, Adam Kautzman 19, Jesse Reich 13, Brandon Brunelle 2, Weston Zacher 20, Josh Denboer 6, Alex Doe 2. Totals: 27 FG, 8-8 FT, 13 fouls. Three-poitners: 8 (Huether 2, Kautzman 5, Reich 1).

COLLEGE BASEBALL

COLORADO STATE-PUEBLO 12, UNIVERSTY OF MARY 11 (10 innings)

U-Mary;002;016;200;0;--;11;9;5

Colorado State-Pueblo;014;303;000;1;--;12;11;2

Parker Wakelyn, Jayden Smith (4), Gabe Ridenour (5), Paxton Miller (7), Andrew Brooks (10) and Ben Prediger, Krece Papierski (6); Cole Martin, Owen Rudolphi (5), Johnathan Ramirez (6), Jake Lombardelli (6), Dylan Weaver (7), Frank Wierman (9) and Brady Ingalls. W – Wierman. L – Miller. HR – U-Mary: James Martin, Kyle Jameson.

Highlights: U-Mary – Michael Polson 1-for-4, 2 R, RBI; Calvin James 1-for-6, double, R, RBI; Derek Shoen 1-for-4, double, 2 RBIs; Kendall Keller 2-for-5, R; Martin 1-for-4, HR, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Jameson 3-for-4, HR, 4 R, 3 RBIs; Miller 3 IP, 0 H, 1 R (0 ER), 1 BB, 8 SO. CSUP – Brady Prewitt 1-for-5, 2 R, RBI; Ty Lewis 1-for-4, 2 R, 3 RBIs; Trey Vasquez 2-for-6, R, 2 RBIs; Reggie Williams 2-for-5, double, 2 R, RBI.

Records: Colorado State-Pueblo 7-7, U-Mary 5-4.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S TENNIS

U-MARY 4, DAVENPORT (MICH.) 3

Singles: 1. Willemien Coestzee, DU, def Chloe Chong 6-4, 3-6, 1-0. 2. Isabella Carofano, DU, def. Ilona Freitag 6-3, 6-0. 3. Doaa Farouck Mohamed, UM, def. Louis Hosking 6-2, 6-1. 4. Emily Needham, UM, def. Kumiko Yamaguchi 6-2, 7-5. 5. Vladislava Shumilova, DU, def. Heidi Jacobson 6-0, 6-1. 6. Callie McDonald, UM def. Charlotte Zhumakini 7-5, 6-2.

Doubles: 1. Freitag-Chong, UM, def. Coestee-Shumilova 6-2. 2. Farouk Mohamed-Needham, UM def. Yamaguchi-Hosking 2-1. 3. Jacobson-Callie McDonald, UM, def. Carofano-Zhuwakini 6-1.

Records: U-Mary 6-1, Davenport 4-8.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

MON-DAK CONFERENCE AWARDS

WOMEN

First team

Ambah Kowcun, North Dakota State College of Science; Maria Moore, DC-Bottineau; Asthon Kinnebrew, Bismarck State College; Jaiden Baker, BSC; Tiziana Huici, Lake Region State College; Emily Kurkowski, Williston State; Brianna Bergum, Dawson CC.

Second team

Brooklyn Dougas, WSC; Arthel Massaquoi, NDSCS; Kaity Hove, BSC; Hailee Brandon, Dawson; Gabby Flute Player, Miles CC; Tyleigh Brady, United Tribes; Eva Kingston, Dawson.

Individual awards

MVP: Ivane Tensaie, NDSCS.

Coach of the Year: Adam Jacobson, NDSCS.

MEN

First team

JaQuan Sanders-Smith, NDSCS; Khari Broadway, NDSCS; Famous Lefthand, United Tribes; DeAngelo Horn, Dawson; Reggie Martin, Dawson; Micah Swallow, NDSCS; Deron McDaniel, Bottineau.

Second team

Jalen Tot, Dawson; DK Middleton, United Tribes; Seth Nelson, BSC; Ezekiel Spann, Williston; Kennedy Brown, Dawson; Ray Daniels, Miles; Anthony Davis, Lake Region.

Individual awards

MVP: Clarence Daniels, NDSCS.

Coach of the Year: Stu Engen, NDSCS.

CLASS A BASKETBALL

WEST REGION TOURNAMENT

BOYS

At Bismarck Event Center

First-round games

Thursday, March 3

Main Floor

Game 4: No. 1 Minot (19-2) vs. Jamestown (11-11), 3 p.m.

Game 5: No. 4 St. Mary’s (12-9) vs. No. 5 Dickinson (11-10), 4:45 p.m.

Game 6: No. 2 Century (17-4) vs. No. 7 Mandan (10-11), 6:30 p.m.

Game 7: No. 3 Bismarck (16-4) vs. No. 6 Legacy (10-11, 8:15 p.m.

Friday, March 4

Loser out

Exhibit Hall

Game 8: Loser Game 4 vs. Loser Game 5, 1 p.m.

Game 9: Loser Game 6 vs. Loser Game 7, 2:45 p.m.

Semifinals

Main Floor

Semifinals

Game 10: Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5, 5:30 p.m.

Game 11: Winner Game 6 vs. Winner Game 7, 7:45 p.m.

Saturday, March 5

State qualifiers

Game 13: Winner Game 8 vs. Loser Game 11, 4:15 p.m.

Game 14: Winner Game 9 vs. Loser Game 10, 2:30 p.m.

Championship

Game 15: Winner Game 10 vs. Winnner Game 11, 7:45 p.m.

GIRLS

At Exhibit Hall

Thursday, March 3

Game 4: No. 1 Century (19-0) vs. No. 8 Watford City (5-16), 2 p.m.

Game 5: No. 4 Jamestown (11-7) vs. No. 5 Legacy (10-9), 3:45 p.m.

Game 6: No. 2 Minot (17-3) vs. No. 10 Turtle Mountain (3-16), 5:30 p.m.

Game 7: No. 3 Bismarck (16-3) vs. No. 6 Mandan (9-10), 7:15 p.m.

Friday, March 4

Loser out

Exhibit Hall

Game 8: Loser Game 4 vs. Loser Game 5, 4:30 p.m.

Game 9: Loser Game 6 vs. Loser Game 7, 6:15 p.m.

Semifinals

Main Floor

Game 10: Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5, 2 p.m.

Game 11: Winner Game 6 vs. Winner Game 7, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, March 5

Main Arena

State qualifiers

Game 12: Winner Game 8 vs. Loser Game 11, 11 a.m.

Game 13: Winner Game 9 vs. Loser Game 10, 12:45 p.m.

Championship

Game 14: Winner Game 10 vs. Winner Game 11, 6 p.m.

CLASS B GIRLS BASKETBALL

STATE TOURNAMENT

At Grand Forks

Thursday, March 3

Game 1: No. 2 Grafton (20-3) vs. Kenmare (17-7), 1 p.m.

Game 2: No. 3 Langdon-Area-Edmore-Munich (19-3) vs. Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood (21-3), 2:45 p.m.

Game 3: No. 1 Kindred (23-0) vs. Beulah (18-5), 6:30 p.m.

Game 4: No. 4 Shiloh Christian (20-4) vs. No. 5 Linton-HMB (20-3), 8:15 p.m.

Friday, March 4

Consolation

Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 1 p.m.

Game 6: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 2:45 p.m.

Semifinals

Game 7: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 6:30 p.m.

Game 8: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 7

Game 9: Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6, 1 p.m. (seventh place)

Game 10: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 2:45 p.m. (fifth place)

Game 11: Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8, 6 p.m. (third place)

Game 12: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 8 p.m. (championship)

N.D. SCORES

TUESDAY

College men’s basketball

GPAC championship

Concordia, Neb. 77, Jamestown 70

High school boys basketball

Grafton 86, Central Cass 83

Class A East Region tournament

First round

Fargo Davies 79, Grand Forks Central 49

Fargo Shanley 70, Grand Forks Red River 45

West Fargo Sheyenne 60, Fargo South 51

West Fargo 98, Fargo North 66

Class B District 5 tournament

Championship

LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 61, Ellendale 48

Region qualifiers

Carrington 58, Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier 34

Griggs-Midkota 63, Oakes 54

Class B District 6 tournament

Championship

Linton-HMB 48, South Border 43

Regional qualifiers

Medina-Pingree-Buchanan 65, Strasburg-Zeeland 26

Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter 49, Kidder County 39

Class B Region 2 tournament

First round

Hatton-Northwood 58, Midway-Minto 42

Cavalier 61, Drayton-Valley-Edinburg 48

Park River-Fordville-Lankin 53, Larimore 35

Class B Region 5 tournament

First round

Solen 52, Central McLean 50

Washburn 73, Center-Stanton 70

Garrison 72, Max 29

Class B Region 7 tournament

First round

New England 44, Glen Ullin-Hebron 41

Mott-Regent-Grant County 70, Richardton-Taylor 40

Heart River 52, Killdeer 45

Beach 70, Hettinger-Scranton 44

High school girls basketball

Class A East Region tournament

First round

Fargo Davies 69, Fargo North 21

West Fargo 54, Fargo Shanley 52

West Fargo Sheyenne 78, Wahpeton 59

Grand Forks Red River 82, Devils Lake 34

