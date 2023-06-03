NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
WILLMAR 16, BISMARCK 5
Willmar;322;035;001;--;16;21;0
Bismarck;210;100;010;--;5;7;5
Clay Beaumont, Chris Rofe (4), Jalen Vorpahl (8) and Zach Stroh. Carter Rost, Ryan Taylor (4), Trenton Rowan (7), Kai Hori (9) and Ethan Bergan. W—Rofe. L—Rost. HR—Willmar, Kevin Fitzer 2.
Highlights: Willmar – Kevin Fitzer 4-7 2 HR, 2B, 4 R, 6 RBI; Stone Miyao 2-6 R; Scott Anderson 3-6 2B, R, RBI; Jake Hjelle 3-7 2 R, RBI; Kyle Payne 1-4 R, 3 RBI; Kristofer Hokenson 1-5 3B, 2 RBI; Zach Stroh 2-5 2 R; Jonathan Lane 1-4 2 R; Aidan Byrne 4-6 3 R, RBI; Beaumont 3 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 BB, 4 SO; Rofe 4 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 5 SO. Bismarck – Benjamin Rosengard 0-2 R; Dylan Perry 2-5 2B, R; Luke Boykin 1-5 2 RBI; C.J. Cepicky 1-4 2B, R; Dillon Goetz 0-0 2 R; Hori 1-2; Grant Richars 1-3 3 RBI; Rost 3 IP, 11 H, 7 R (6 ER), 0 BB, 2 SO; Taylor 3 IP, 8 H, 8 R (5 ER), 4 BB, 6 SO; Rowan 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 2 SO.
People are also reading…
Attendance: 1,757.
Time of game: 3:17.
Records: Willmar 3-1; Bismarck 3-3.
STANDINGS
Great Lakes East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Traverse City;5-1;.833;--
Kalamazoo;4-2;.667;1
Kokomo;3-3;.500;2
Rockford;2-3;.400;2.5
Kenosha;2-4;.333;3
Battle Creek;1-4;.200;3.5
Great Lakes West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Wausau;5-1;.833;--
Green Bay;4-2;.667;1
Lakeshore;3-3;.500;2
Madison;3-3;.500;2
Wisconsin Rapids;2-4;.333;3
Fond du Lac;1-5;.167;4
Great Plains East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Rochester;4-2;.667;--
Eau Claire;3-3;.500;1
La Crosse;3-3;.500;1
Waterloo;3-3;.500;1
Duluth;2-2;.500;2
Thunder Bay;2-4;.333;2
Great Plains West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
St. Cloud;5-1;.833;--
Willmar;3-1;.750;1
Bismarck;3-3;.500;2
Mankato;3-3;.500;2
Minot;1-5;.167;4
Minnesota;0-2;.000;3
Saturday, June 3
Willmar 16, Bismarck 5
Duluth 6, Minot 5, 10 innings
Kokomo 10, Kalamazoo 9
St. Cloud 10, La Crosse 1
Wausau 8, Green Bay 4
Lakeshore 5, Madison 2
Traverse City 13, Kenosha 1
Wisconsin Rapids 1, Fond du Lac 0
Eau Claire 13, Minnesota 4
Battle Creek at Rockford
Waterloo 8, Thunder Bay 7
Mankato 14, Rochester 5
Sunday, June 4
Bismarck at Duluth, 3 p.m.
Rockford at Kalamazoo
Fond du Lac at Wausau
Green Bay at Lakeshore
Waterloo at Eau Claire
Madison at Wisconsin Rapids
Kenosha at Battle Creek
Traverse City at Kokomo
St. Cloud at Mankato
La Crosse at Rochester
Willmar at Minot
Monday, June 5
Bismarck at Duluth, 12:05 p.m.
Rockford at Kalamazoo
Kenosha at Battle Creek
Fond du Lac at Wausau
Madison at Wisconsin Rapids
Traverse City at Kokomo
Willmar at Minot
St. Cloud at Mankato
Green Bay at Lakeshore
Waterloo at Eau Claire
Rochester at La Crosse
Tuesday, June 4
Bismarck at Mankato, 6:35 p.m.
Duluth at Thunder Bay
Rockford at Battle Creek
Wausau at Wisconsin
Lakeshore at Kokomo
Kalamazoo at Traverse City
Rochester at Waterloo
Madison at Kenosha
Fond du Lac at Green Bay
St. Cloud at Willmar
CLASS A SOFTBALL
STATE TOURNAMENT
At West Fargo
Fifth place
WFS;120;010;3;--;7;8;0
Jamestown;000;020;4;--;6;8;0
Thompson, Narum (3), McGough (7) and Rolstad. Nold, K.Falk (7) and E.Falk. W—Narum. L—Nold. Save—McGough.
Highlights: WFS – Narum 2-4 2B, R; 3 1/3 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 2 BB, 2 SO; Alexander 1-3 RBI; Geiszler 1-3 2B, 2 R; Rolstad 1-2 RBI; Misialek 1-3 R, RBI; McGough 1-4 R, RBI. Jamestown – Joseph 2-3 R, RBI; Walter 1-4 2 R, RBI; K.Falk 1-1 2 R, RBI, 3 BB; Nold 1-3 2B, RBI; Nold 6 2/3 IP, 8 H, 7 R, 4 BB, 12 SO; Bond 2-4 RBI.
CLASS B BASEBALL
STATE TOURNAMENT
Seventh place
Minot Ryan 3, Shiloh Christian 2
Minot Ryan;000;002;1;--;3;4;1
Shiloh;002;000;0;--;2;5;5
Zwak and Lundeen. Trace King, Easton Monson (4) and Eli Thompson. W—Zwak. L—Monson.
Highlights: Minot Ryan – Warren 1-2 2B, R; Feller 1-3 R, RBI; Lundeen 1-4 R, RBI; Zwak 7 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 BB, 7 SO. Shiloh – Trace King 1-4, 3 IP, 0 H, 0R, 4 BB, 2 SO; Thompson 1-3 RBI; Conner Martin 1-3; Evan Fuchs 2-3 R.
CLASS B SOFTBALL
STATE TOURNAMENT
At Minot
Seventh place
Des Lacs-Burlington 8, Central McLean 7
Central McLean;003;300;1;--;7;7;2
DLB;000;404;x;--;8;6;3
Sparrow and Heger. Yale, Feller (5) and Wahus. W—Sparrow. L—Feller. HR—CM, Sparrow.
Highlights: CM – Sparrow 1-2 HR, 2 R, 2 RBI, 6 1/3 IP, 6 H, 8 R (6 ER), 8 BB, 7 SO; Tomlinson 2-4 2B, 2 R, RBI; Goven 2-3, 2B, R; Schlafmann 2-3 R, RBI. DLB – Benno 1-2 2 BB, R, 2B; Bachmeier 0-3 BB, 2 R; Wahus 1-3 2 RBI; Yale 1-3 3 RBI, 2B, 4 1/3 IP, 4 H, 5 R (4 ER), 6 BB, 6 SO; Feller 1-1 3B, R, RBI.
Fifth place
Renville County 6, Hillsboro-Central Valley 2
HCV;000;002;0;--;2;2;3
RC;103;200;0;--;6;13;0
Klose and Quam. Savelkoul, Beck (7) and Braaten. W—Savelkoul. L—Klose. HR—RC, Beck, Henry.
Highlights: HCV – Quam 1-3 3B, R, RBI; Vice 1-3 2B, Klose 6 IP, 13 H, 6 R, 1 BB, 9 SO. RC – Braaten 3-4 2 R; Beck 1-1 HR, 2 R, 2 RBI; Henry 2-4 HR, R, 4 RBI; Southam 2-3; Savelkoul 6 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 BB, 12 SO.
N.D. SCORES
SATURDAY
High school baseball
Class A state tournament
Championship
West Fargo Sheyenne 3, Fargo North 2
Third place
Wahpeton 6, Jamestown 3
Fifth place
West Fargo 6, Legacy 1
Class B state tournament
Championship
Thompson 9, LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 0
Third place
Langdon-Edmore-Munich 9, Central Cass 4
Fifth place
North Star 4, Des Lacs-Burlington 3
Seventh place
Minot Ryan 3, Shiloh Christian 2
High school softball
Class A tournament
Championship
Dickinson 2, Minot 1
Third place
Grand Forks Red River 5, Century 2
Fifth place
West Fargo Sheyenne 7, Jamestown 6
Class B state tournament
Championship
Beulah 5, Thompson 3
Third place
Kindred-Richland 11, Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg 5
Fifth place
Renville County 6, Hillsboro-Central Valley 2
Seventh place
Des Lacs-Burlington 8, Central McLean 7
High school girls soccer
State tournament
Championship
Minot 4, Fargo Davies 1
Third place
Fargo Shanley 4, Bismarck 1
Fifth place
West Fargo Sheyenne 2, Mandan 0