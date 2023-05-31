HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
WEST REGION AWARDS
All-West Region Team
Bismarck: Jace Groseclose, Sr.; Cole Jahner, Sr.
Bismarck Century: Parker Sagsveen, Jr.
Bismarck Legacy: Marcus Butts, Jr.; Jameson Johnson, Jr.; Aaron Urlacher, Jr.; Lucas Vasey, Jr.
Dickinson: Jadon Bast, Sr.; Jeremiah Jilek, Jr.; Jace Kovash, Jr.
Jamestown: Max Fronk, Sr.; Payton Hochhalter, Sr.; Mason Lunzman, Sr.; Jackson Walters, Sr.
Mandan: Brayden Bunnell, Sr.
Minot: Morgan Nygaard, Sr.; Parker Hann, Jr.; Kellan Burke, Soph.
St. Mary's: Tommy Kraljic, Sr.; Matthew Porter, Sr.
Watford City: Judd Johnsrud, Jr.
Williston: Kadin Kinders, Sr.; Alex Blume, Soph.
Individual awards
Senior Athletes of the Year: Jadon Bast, Dickinson; Mason Lunzman, Jamestown.
Coach of the Year: Eddie Streeter, Bismarck Legacy.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
OPTIMIST ALL-STAR ROSTERS
Red Team
Outside hitter: Asiah Gross, Bismarck Legacy; Bernadette Newman, Jamestown; Reagan Bogenreif, West Fargo Sheyenne; Haley Wolsky, Carrington.
Middle hitter: Emma Dalby, Fargo South; Breanna Vosberg, Center-Stanton; Summer Hegg, Thompson; Eden Carrier, Cavalier.
Right-side hitter: Khloe Brown, West Fargo Sheyenne.
Setter: Payton Foster, Bismarck; Magee Rovig, Minot Ryan.
Libero: Jordan West, Thompson.
Coaches: Jamie Zastoupil, Bismarck Century, and Tim Wallstrum, Kenmare-Bowbells.
Blue Team
Outside hitter: Caton Pearcy, Dickinson; Genevieve Gard, Fargo South; Kailee Waasdorp, West Fargo Sheyenne; Taylor Christensen, Glen Ullin-Hebron.
Middle hitter: Chelsa Krom, Bismarck Legacy; Claire Bauman, Bismarck Century; Karli Klein, Garrison; Taryn Sieg, Drake-Anamoose; Brenna Stroklund, Kenmare-Bowbells.
Setter: Olivia Soine, West Fargo; Gracie Schumacher, Linton-HMB.
Libero: Tori Richter, Central Cass.
Coaches: Leah Newton, West Fargo Sheyenne, and Angie Johnson, Northern Cass.
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
BISMARCK 9, ST. CLOUD 3
St. Cloud;230;000;101;1;--;8;6;3
Bismarck;100;130;110;2;--;9;9;1
Kolby Gartner, Brady Posch (5), Brandon Willoughby (5), Chris Brown (6), Brandon Jaenke (8), Jake Burcham (10) and and Brady Prewitt. Ryan Carmack, Grant Richars (6), Ryan Rumsey (8), Frank Wierman (9) and Sam Bieser. W—Wierman. L—Burcham. HR—St. Cloud, Matt Goetzmann. Bismarck, Jackson Beaman 2.
Highlights: St. Cloud – Ben Vujovich 1-6 2 R, RBI; Goetzmann 2-4 HR, 4 R, 3 RBI; Ethan Navratil 1-4 RBI; Tanner Knowles 1-4 2B; Gartner 4 IP, 3 H, 2 R (1 ER), 2 BB, 5 SO; Jaenke 2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 2 BB 5 SO. Bismarck – Benjamin Rosengard 0-2 R; Dylan Perry 1-4 R, SB; Luke Boykin 0-3 R; Beaman 2-5 2 HR, 3 R, 3 RBI; Bieser 2-5 R; Evan Ames 1-5 R; Kai Hori 3-5 RBI; Jacob White 0-3 R, RBI; Carmack 5 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 3 BB, 3 SO; Richars 2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 1 SO; Rumsey 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB; Wierman 2 IP, 1 H, 2 R (1 ER), 3 BB, 3 SO.
Notes: St. Cloud pitchers walked 13 batters and threw five wild piches. Larks pitchers walked seven batters.
Time of game: 3:47.
Attendance: 1,695.
Records: Bismarck 3-0; St. Cloud 0-3.
STANDINGS
Great Lakes East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Kalamazoo;2-1;.667;--
Kokomo;2-1;.667;--
Traverse City;2-1;.667;--
Kenosha;1-1;.500;1
Battle Creek;1-2;.333;1
Rockford;0-2;.000;2
Great Lakes West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Green Bay;3-0;1.000;--
Madison;2-1;.667;1
Wausau;2-1;.667;1
Lakeshore;1-2;.333;2
Wisconsin Rapids;1-2;.333;2
Fond du Lac;0-3;.000;3
Great Plains East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
La Crosse;3-0;1.00;--
Rochester;2-1;.667;0.5
Thunder Bay;2-1;.6670.5
Duluth;0-2;.000;2
Waterloo;0-2;.000;2
Eau Claire;0-3;.000;3
Great Plains West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Bismarck;3-0;1.000;--
St. Cloud;2-1;667;1
Mankato;2-1;.667;1
Willmar;1-0;1.000;1.5
Minnesota;0-0;.000;2
Minot;0-3;.000;3
Wednesday, May 31
Bismarck 9, St. Cloud 8, 10 innings
Kalamazoo 6, Battle Creek 2
Wausau 11, Lakeshore 5
Madison 9, Fond du Lac 4
Kokomo 6, Traverse City 5, 10 innings
Mankato 8, Minot 7, 10 innings
Thunder Bay 1, Rochester 0
Green Bay 5, Wisconsin Rapids 4, 10 innings
La Crosse 10, Waterloo 9
Willmar 8, Eau Claire 6
Kenosha at Rockford (n)
Thursday, June 1
St. Cloud at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.
Battle Creek at Kalamazoo
Madison at Fond du Lac
Green Bay at Wisconsin Rapids
Traverse City at Kokomo
Minot at Mankato
Waterloo at La Crosse
Thunder Bay at Rochester
Kenosha at Rockford
Lakeshore at Wausau
Eau Claire at Willmar
Friday, June 2
Willmar at Bismarck, 7 p.m.
Kokomo at Kalamazoo
Traverse City at Kenosha
Madison at Lakeshore
Battle Creek at Rockford
Wausau at Green Bay
Wisconsin Rapids at Fond du Lac
Mankato at Rochester
Thunder Bay at Waterloo
Minot at Duluth
Minnesota at Eau Claire
La Crosse at St. Cloud
Saturday, June 3
Willmar at Bismarck, 6:30 p.m.
Minot at Duluth
Kokomo at Kalamazoo
La Crosse at St. Cloud
Wausau at Green Bay
Battle Creek at Rockford
Madison at Lakeshore
Thunder Bay at Waterloo
Traverse City at Kenosha
Minnesota at Eau Claire
Mankato at Rochester
Wisconsin Rapids at Fond du Lac
Sunday, June 4
Bismarck at Duluth, 3 p.m.
Rockford at Kalamazoo
Fond du Lac at Wausau
Green Bay at Lakeshore
Waterloo at Eau Claire
Madison at Wisconsin Rapids
Kenosha at Battle Creek
Traverse City at Kokomo
St. Cloud at Mankato
La Crosse at Rochester
Willmar at Minot