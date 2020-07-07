Area Scores: July 8
Area Scores: July 8

BASEBALL

BISMARCK REPS 14-12, DICKINSON VOLUNTEERS 0-2

Reps 14, Volunteers 0 (5 innings)

Volunteers;000;00;-;0;3;11

Reps;536;0x;-;14;8;3

Caam Christenson, Lane Richard (3), Chase Selle (4) and Landon Olson; Preston Bartsch and Miles Stiefel. W – Bartsch. L – Christenson. HR – None.

Highlights: Volunteers – Christenson 1-for-3; Devin Seibel 1-for-2; Selle 1-for-2. Reps – Ryan Keup 1-for-4, triple, 3 R, RBI; Carson Motchenbacher 1-for-4, 3 R, 2 RBIs; Noah Riedinger 1-for-2, double, 2 R, RBI; Isaac Flanagan 1-for-2, double, R; Bartsch 2-for-3, double, 2 RBIs, 5 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 7 SOs.

Reps 12, Volunteers 2 (5 innings)

Reps;005;16;-;12;10;3

Volunteers;200;00;-;2;5;7

Carson Motschenbacher and Carter Klipfel; Alden Hoerner, Jayle Concha (4), Chase Selle (5) and Landon Olson. W – Motschenbacher. L – Hoerner. HR – None.

Highlights: Reps – Klipfel 2-for-3, triple, 3 R, RBI; Noah Riedinger 3-for-4, double, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Lucas Schnell 1-for-2, 2 R, RBI; Caden Fischer 2-for-3, R, RBI; Motschenbacher 5 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 4 SOs. Volunteers – Caam Christenson 1-for-2, double, R; Hunter Deschamp 2-for-3, R; Olson 2-for-2.

MINOT METROS 14-5, BISMARCK SENATORS 1-4

At Minot

Metros 14, Senators 1 (5 innings)

Senators;100;00;-;1;2;4

Metros;(11)02;01;-;14;8;1

Kyle Gader, Brock DeCoteau (1) and Matt Nathe; Morgan Nygaard and Jayden Sperow. W – Nygaard. L – Gader. HR – None.

Highlights: Senators – DeCoteau 2-for-3. Metros – Tyler Budeau 2-for-3, double, triple, R, 2 RBIs; Nygaard 2-for-3, 3 R, RBI, 5 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 SOs; Eli Nissen 2-for-3, double, 2 R; Jonas Bubach 2 R; Sperow 1-for-2, R, 2 RBIs.

Metros 5, Senators 4

Senators;211;00;-;4;5;1

Metros;130;01;-;5;7;1

Matt Nathe, Troy Kuball (5) and Kaiden Heidt; Cortes Mowbrag, Landyn Almy (4) and Jayden Sperow. W – Almy. L – Kuball. HR – None.

Highlights: Senators – Gage Dolajak 2-for-2, R. Metros – Aiden Stewart 2-for-4, double, R, 2 RBIs; Eli Nissen 2-for-2, RBI; Josh Will 1-for-2, 2 R; Leyton Ludwig 1-for-2, double, R, RBI; Almy 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 0 SOs.

