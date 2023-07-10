LEGION BASEBALL
BISMARCK SENATORS 9-9, BISMARCK REPS 4-10
Senators 9, Reps 4
Senators;000;040;5;--;9;11;2
Reps;000;202;0;--;4;10;1
Hank Barry, Logan Lawrence (5) and Tyler Kleinjan; Charlie Vig, Carter Anderson (7) and Cash Weisenberger. W – Lawrence. L – Vig.
Highlights: Senators – Ben LaDuke 3-for-4, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Kleinjan 1-for-4, R, RBI; Hank Barry 2-for-4, double, R, RBI; Harrison Reichert 1-for-4, double, R, RBI; Traiden Kalfell 1-for-4, RBI; Andrew Jablonski 2-for-2, double, R; TJ Olson R; Brady Helm 1-for-3, 2 R. Reps – Tanner Groseclose 2-for-4, RBI; Vig 2-for-4; Weisenberger 1-for-3, R; Aiden Johnson 1-for-4, double, R, RBI; Cooper Miller 2-for-3, double, R, RBI; Tate Schaner 1-for-3, R, RBI; Rigley Astle 1-for-3.
Reps 10, Senators 9
Reps;030106;0;--;10;12;3
Senators;200;150;1;--;9;9;6
Tanner Groseclose, Tate Schaner (5) and Cash Weisenberger; Ben LaDuke, Hayden Emter (4), TJ Olson (6), Traiden Kalfell (7) and Hank Barry. W – Schaner. L – Olson.
Highlights: Reps – Groseclose 1-for-5, R; Isaac Lewis 1-for-4, R; Charlie Vig 1-for-4, R, RBI; Weisenberger 2-for-3, R, RBI; Aiden Johnson 1-for-3, R, RBI; Gavin Brice 2-for-4, R, RBI; Cooper Miller 1-for-3, double, 2 R; Andrew Brubakken 2-for-4, double, R, RBI; Elias Flanagan 2-for-4, R, RBI; Schaner 1-for-2, R. Senators – Tyler Kleinjan 2-for-4, R; LaDuke 2-for-4, R; Kalfell 1-for-3, double, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Andrew Jablonski 2-for-3, 2 R, RBI; Jason Juma R; Emter R, RBI; Jared Frank 1-for-1, triple, R, 2 RBIs; Logan Lawrence 1-for-4, RBI.
JAMESTOWN 7, BISMARCK GOVERNORS 0
(Sunday at Jamestown)
Govs;000;000;0;--;0;2;1
Jamestown;113;002;x;--;7;9;3
Parker Sagsveen, Zachary Brackin (4), Eli Thompson (5), Michael Fagerland (6) and Max Vig; Thomas Newman, Jackson Walters (6), Mason Lunzman (7) and Max Fronk. W – Newman. L – Sagsveen. HR – James, Lunzman.
Highlights: Govs – Fagerland 1-for-3; Vig 1-for-2. James – Lunzman 2-for-2, HR, 3 R, RBI; Walters 2-for-3, 2 R; Payton Hochhalter 1-for-3, R; Newman 2-for-3, double, 3 RBIs, 5 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 Ks; Brooks Roaldson 1-for-2, R; Fronk 1-for-2.
RODEO
PBR
Unleash the Beast Schedule
November
10-11: Tucscon
December
2-3: St. Louis, Missouri
8-10: TBA
15-16: Manchester, N.H.
29-30: Albany, N.Y.
January
12-13: Chicago
19-20: Tulsa
26-27: Houston
February
2-4: Sacramento
9-10: Salt Lake City
16-17: Los Angeles
23-24: Jacksonville
March
2-3: Indianapolis
9-10: Milwaukee
15-16: Little Rock
22-24: Albuquerque
28-30: Nampa, Idaho
April
5-7: Sioux Falls, S.D.
12-14: Billings, Mont.
17-18: Everett, Wash.
20-21: Tacoma, Wash.
26-27: Louisville
May
10-13: Fort Worth (World Finals)
15-16: Fort Worth (World Finals)
18-19: Arlington (World Finals)
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
ROCHESTER 12, BISMARCK 6
Bismarck;001;000;023;--;6;6;3
Rochester;050;230;02x;--;12;9;0
Andrew Hansen, Stephen Klenske (3), Jaxon Meyer (4), Dillon Goetz (7), Connor Misch (8) and Sam Bieser; Cole Mahlum, Hayden Hable (7), Corbin Barker (9) and Ian Daugherty. W – Mahlum (1-3). L – Hansen (1-1). HR – Bis: Benjamin Rosengard, Jack Herring. Roch – Nico Regino.
Highlights: Bis – Rosengard 2-for-4, HR, 2 R, RBI; Jackson Beaman R, RBI; Herring 2-for-4, HR, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Misch 1-for-4; Dante Leach RBI; Bieser RBI; Goetz 1-for-3, R. Roch – Dario Gomez R, 2 RBIs; Paul Schoenfeld 1-for-3, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Regino 1-for-3, HR, R, 3 RBIs; Kimo Fukofuka 1-for-5, R, RBI; Daugherty 1-for-3, 2 R, RBI; Ben North 2-for-3, 2 R; Kyle Fossum 1-for-3, R, RBI; Brendan O’Sullivan 1-for-3, R; Tyler White 1-for-3, R, RBI; Mahlum 6 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 2 Ks.
Attendance: 314.
Time of game: 3:04.
Records: Bismarck 2-5, Rochester 3-4.
STANDINGS
Second half
Great Lakes East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Kalamazoo;5-2;.714;--
x-Traverse City;5-2;.714;--
Rockford;6-3;.667;--
Battle Creek;5-3;.625;0.5
Kokomo;2-6;.250;3.5
Kenosha;1-7;.125;4.5
Great Lakes West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Madison;4-2;.667;--
Lakeshore;5-3;.625;--
Wausau;3-3;.5400;1
x-Green Bay;3-4;.429;1.5
Wisconsin Rapids;3-4;429;1.5
Fond du Lac;2-5;.286;2.5
Great Plains East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Waterloo;6-1;.857;--
La Crosse;5-1;.833;0.5
x-Eau Claire;4-2;.667;1.5
Duluth;4-3;.571;2
Rochester;3-4;.429;3
Thunder Bay;2-5;.286;4
Great Plains West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
St. Cloud;5-2;.714;--
Mankato;3-4;.429;2
Minot;3-4;.429;2
x-Willmar;2-3;.400;2
Bismarck;2-5;.286;3
Minnesota;0-4;.000;3.5
x--Won first half
Monday, July 10
Rochester 12, Bismarck 6
Kalamazoo 17, Battle Creek 4
Wisconsin Rapids 10, Madison 5
Wausau 18, Green Bay 7
Traverse City 5, Kenosha 2
Lakeshore 15, Kokomo 4
Waterloo 16, Eau Claire 9
Duluth 12, Thunder Bay 8
Mankato 8, Minot 7
Rockford 16, Fond du Lac 10
Willmar 16, St. Cloud 2
Tuesday, July 11
Bismarck at Rochester, 6:35 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Battle Creek
Wisconsin Rapids at Madison
Kenosha at Traverse City
Green Bay at Wausau
Thunder Bay at Duluth
Minot at Mankato
Willmar at St. Cloud
Kokomo at Lakeshore
Waterloo at Eau Claire
Rockford at Fond du Lac
Wednesday, July 12
Bismarck at Mankato, 12:05 and 6:35 p.m.
Green Bay at Wisconsin Rapids (DH)
Wausau at Fond du Lac (2)
Eau Claire at La Crosse (DH)
Duluth at Rochester (DH)
Lakeshore at Madison (DH)
Kenosha at Battle Creek
Kokomo at Traverse City
Kalamazoo at Rockford
Thunder Bay at Waterloo
Minot at Willmar
Thursday, July 13
Bismarck at Eau Claire. 6:35 p.m.
Kokomo at Traverse City (DH)
Kenosha at Battle Creek (DH)
Kalamazoo at Rockford (DH)
Thunder Bay at Waterloo (DH)
Minot at Willmar (DH)
Fond du Lac at Wisconsin Rapids
Madison at Green Bay
Mankato at St. Cloud
Duluth at La Crosse
Lakeshore at Wausau
Minnesota at Rochester