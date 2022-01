Area Scores: Jan. 22

CLASS A BOYS BASKETBALL

ST. MARY’S 61, LEGACY 59

CLASS A GIRLS BASKETBALL

LEGACY 70, ST. MARY’S 52

CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL

ELLENDALE 42, LAMOURE-LITCHVILLE-MARION 40

FLASHER 73, STANDING ROCK 58

CLASS B GIRLS BASKETBALL

SHILOH CHRISTIAN 73, SOLEN 24

TOWNER-GRANVILLE-UPHAM 48, DRAKE-ANAMOOSE 41

BEACH 64, KILLDEER 36

BOYS SWIMMING

FARGO NORTH 102, LEGACY 67

Individual results

BISMARCK 124, MANDAN 60

COLLEGE HOCKEY

NCHC STANDINGS

NOTE: Teams are awarded three points for wins in regulation, two points for an overtime or shootout win and one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Overtime wins and losses appear in both the W and L columns as well as the OTW and OTL columns.