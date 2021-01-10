 Skip to main content
Area Scores: Jan. 11
agate

Area Scores: Jan. 11

COLLEGE HOCKEY

NORTH DAKOTA 3, COLORADO COLLEGE 0

UND;1;2;0;--;3

CC;0;0;0;--;0

First period: 1. UND, Tyler Kleven (Judd Caulfield, Matt Kiersted) 9:43.

Second period: 2. UND, Grant Mismash (Collin Adams, Jordan Kawaguchi), 5:52. 3. UND, Adams (Kiersted, Shane Pinto), 13:20 (PP).

Third period: No scoring.

Goalie saves: UND – Adam Scheel 9-8-10--27. CC – Matt Vernon 4-7-4—15.

Penalties: UND – 5 for 10 minutes. CC – 4 for 8 minutes.

Records: North Dakota 8-2-1; Colorado College 3-6-2.

CLASS B WRESTLING

WESSTINGTON SPRINGS, S.D. 53, LINTON-HMB 21

(Saturday)

106: Holter Bridwell, LHMB pinned Ashton Hill, Fall 1:06. 113: Kaydin Carter, WS pinned Blake Mittleider, 1:26. 120: Blake Odden, LHMB pinned Cale Mohling, 3:56. 126: Garett Zink, LHMB pinned Troy Fastnacht, :32. 132: Joey Hoverson, WS pinned Blake Ketterling, :37. 138: Tyson  Eddy, WS pinned Noah Alderin, 2:12. 145: Logan Barnes, LHMB pinned Brayden Labore, 2:53.

152: Keegan Haider, WS dec. over Trey Jacob, 7-3. 160: Carter Grohs, WS pinned Jarell Ketterling, :47. 170: Eric Klanchnik, WS pinned Landon Schumacher, 1:56. 182: Tyler Eddy, WS won by forfeit. 195: Brock Stevens, WS won by forfeit. 220: Open. 285: Quinton Christensen, WS won by forfeit.

Linton-HMB results at Ipswich-Bowdle Tournament

1st place: Garrett Zink (126 pounds, 3-0); Trey Jacob (145, 4-0).

3rd: Blake Odden (120, 3-1).

4th: Holter Bridwell (106, 2-2).

CLASS A BOYS BASKETBALL

WEST REGION

;Reg.;OA

Bismarck;6-1;6-1

Minot;6-1;6-1

Mandan;6-2;6-2

Jamestown;5-2;5-2

Century;4-2;4-2

Legacy;5-3;5-3

Dickinson;3-3;3-3

Turtle Mountain;1-3;1-3

St. Mary's;0-6;0-6

Williston;0-6;0-6

Watford City;0-7;0-7

Tuesday, Jan. 12

Dickinson at St. Mary's

Jamestown at Mandan

Minot at Turtle Mountain

CLASS A GIRLS BASKETBALL

WEST REGION

;Reg.;OA

Century;6-0;6-0

Legacy;7-1;7-1

Watford City;6-1;6-1

Bismarck;4-3;4-3

Jamestown;4-3;4-3

Mandan;4-4;4-4

Minot;3-4;3-4

Dickinson;2-3;2-3

St. Mary's;1-6;1-6

Turtle Mountain;0-4;0-4

Williston;0-8;0-8

Tuesday, Jan. 12

Legacy at Century

St. Mary's at Dickinson

Mandan at Jamestown

Turtle Mountain at Minot

CLASS A WRESTLING

WEST REGION

;Reg.;OA

Bismarck;5-0;6-0

Century;5-0;6-0

Minot;2-1;4-1

Dickinson;2-1;3-2

Legacy;4-2;5-4

St. Mary's;3-2;3-2

Williston;1-5;2-6

Jamestown;0-2;0-3

Turtle Mountain;0-3;0-4

Watford City;0-3;0-6

Mandan;0-4;0-5

Thursday, Jan. 14

Bismarck at Dickinson

Turtle Mountain at Mandan

St. Mary's triangular (Century, Watford City)

CLASS A BOYS HOCKEY

WEST REGION

;Reg;OA;Pts

Minot;7-0-0;7-0-0;20

Jamestown;6-2-1;-6-2-1;19

Williston;5-1-1;5-1-0;14

Bismarck;3-3-1;3-3-1;10

Bottineau-Rugby;3-4-0;3-4-0;9

Century;2-2-0;2-2-0;6

Mandan;2-5-0;2-5-0;6

Dickinson;1-4-0;1-4-0;3

Hazen-Beulah;0-7-0;0-7-0;0

Tuesday, Jan. 12

Hazen-Beulah at Bismarck

Jamestown at Mandan

Century at Dickinson

Minot at Williston

CLASS A GIRLS HOCKEY

STATEWIDE

;Reg;OA;Pts

Fargo Davies;7-1-1;7-1-1;22

Minot;6-3-1;6-3-1;18

Fargo North-South;5-1-0;5-1-0;17

Mandan;4-4-1;4-4-1;13

Grand Forks;4-2-0;4-2-0;12

Bismarck;4-0-1;4-0-1;11

Jamestown;2-6-1;2-6-1;7

West Fargo;2-4-0;2-4-0;6

Williston;2-5-0;2-5-0;5

Dickinson;1-4-0-0;1-4-0-0;3

Devils Lake;0-7-0-0;0-7-0-0;0

Tuesday, Jan. 12

Bismarck at Minot

Mandan at Dickinson

Jamestown at West Fargo

Fargo North-South at Grand Forks

COLLEGE HOCKEY

NCHC STANDINGS

Team;;Pts.;W;L;T;OTW;OTL;SOW

St. Cloud State;;27;9;4;0;2;2;0

North Dakota;;23;8;2;1;2;0;0

Minnesota-Duluth;;21;6;5;2;1;1;1

Nebraska-Omaha;;19;6;3;1;1;0;1

Denver;;15;4;7;1;0;1;1

Miami;;15;4;8;2;0;1;0

Colorado College;;14;3;6;2;0;1;2

Western Michigan;;13;3;8;3;0;1;1

NOTE: Teams are awarded three points for wins in regulation, two points for an overtime or shootout win and one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Overtime wins and losses appear in both the W and L columns as well as the OTW and OTL columns.

Sunday, Jan. 10

North Dakota at Colorado College, 8:07 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 11

North Dakota at Colorado College, 8:07 p.m.

NAHL

STANDINGS

CENTRAL DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Aberdeen;17;1;0;34

Minot;8;7;3;19

Bismarck;8;10;2;18

Austin;4;5;2;10

St. Cloud;3;7;0;6

Minn. Wilderness;1;1;1;3

MIDWEST DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Janesville;5;4;2;12

Kenai River;4;3;0;8

Fairbanks;4;4;0;8

Minn. Magicians;3;1;0;6

Chippewa Falls;2;5;0;4

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Maine;13;7;0;26

Johnstown;10;3;3;23

Maryland;9;5;3;21

New Jersey;7;7;5;19

NE Generals;6;15;1;13

Danbury;5;1;0;10

SOUTH DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Lone Star;16;6;1;33

Shreveport;13;2;2;28

Amarillo;7;6;3;17

Odessa;7;9;2;16

Wichita Falls;6;7;3;15

New Mexico;4;11;1;9

Sunday, Jan. 10

Northeast 2, Maine 1

New Mexico 2, Odessa 1

Monday, Jan. 10

Odessa vs. New Mexico

N.D. SCORES

SUNDAY

COLLEGE HOCKEY

North Dakota 3, Colorado College 0

