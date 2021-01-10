Area Scores: Jan. 11

COLLEGE HOCKEY
NORTH DAKOTA 3, COLORADO COLLEGE 0
UND;1;2;0;--;3
CC;0;0;0;--;0
First period: 1. UND, Tyler Kleven (Judd Caulfield, Matt Kiersted) 9:43.
Second period: 2. UND, Grant Mismash (Collin Adams, Jordan Kawaguchi), 5:52. 3. UND, Adams (Kiersted, Shane Pinto), 13:20 (PP).
Third period: No scoring.
Goalie saves: UND – Adam Scheel 9-8-10--27. CC – Matt Vernon 4-7-4—15.
Penalties: UND – 5 for 10 minutes. CC – 4 for 8 minutes.
Records: North Dakota 8-2-1; Colorado College 3-6-2.
CLASS B WRESTLING
WESSTINGTON SPRINGS, S.D. 53, LINTON-HMB 21
(Saturday)
106: Holter Bridwell, LHMB pinned Ashton Hill, Fall 1:06. 113: Kaydin Carter, WS pinned Blake Mittleider, 1:26. 120: Blake Odden, LHMB pinned Cale Mohling, 3:56. 126: Garett Zink, LHMB pinned Troy Fastnacht, :32. 132: Joey Hoverson, WS pinned Blake Ketterling, :37. 138: Tyson Eddy, WS pinned Noah Alderin, 2:12. 145: Logan Barnes, LHMB pinned Brayden Labore, 2:53.
152: Keegan Haider, WS dec. over Trey Jacob, 7-3. 160: Carter Grohs, WS pinned Jarell Ketterling, :47. 170: Eric Klanchnik, WS pinned Landon Schumacher, 1:56. 182: Tyler Eddy, WS won by forfeit. 195: Brock Stevens, WS won by forfeit. 220: Open. 285: Quinton Christensen, WS won by forfeit.
Linton-HMB results at Ipswich-Bowdle Tournament
1st place: Garrett Zink (126 pounds, 3-0); Trey Jacob (145, 4-0).
3rd: Blake Odden (120, 3-1).
4th: Holter Bridwell (106, 2-2).
CLASS A BOYS BASKETBALL
WEST REGION
;Reg.;OA
Bismarck;6-1;6-1
Minot;6-1;6-1
Mandan;6-2;6-2
Jamestown;5-2;5-2
Century;4-2;4-2
Legacy;5-3;5-3
Dickinson;3-3;3-3
Turtle Mountain;1-3;1-3
St. Mary's;0-6;0-6
Williston;0-6;0-6
Watford City;0-7;0-7
Tuesday, Jan. 12
Dickinson at St. Mary's
Jamestown at Mandan
Minot at Turtle Mountain
CLASS A GIRLS BASKETBALL
WEST REGION
;Reg.;OA
Century;6-0;6-0
Legacy;7-1;7-1
Watford City;6-1;6-1
Bismarck;4-3;4-3
Jamestown;4-3;4-3
Mandan;4-4;4-4
Minot;3-4;3-4
Dickinson;2-3;2-3
St. Mary's;1-6;1-6
Turtle Mountain;0-4;0-4
Williston;0-8;0-8
Tuesday, Jan. 12
Legacy at Century
St. Mary's at Dickinson
Mandan at Jamestown
Turtle Mountain at Minot
CLASS A WRESTLING
WEST REGION
;Reg.;OA
Bismarck;5-0;6-0
Century;5-0;6-0
Minot;2-1;4-1
Dickinson;2-1;3-2
Legacy;4-2;5-4
St. Mary's;3-2;3-2
Williston;1-5;2-6
Jamestown;0-2;0-3
Turtle Mountain;0-3;0-4
Watford City;0-3;0-6
Mandan;0-4;0-5
Thursday, Jan. 14
Bismarck at Dickinson
Turtle Mountain at Mandan
St. Mary's triangular (Century, Watford City)
CLASS A BOYS HOCKEY
WEST REGION
;Reg;OA;Pts
Minot;7-0-0;7-0-0;20
Jamestown;6-2-1;-6-2-1;19
Williston;5-1-1;5-1-0;14
Bismarck;3-3-1;3-3-1;10
Bottineau-Rugby;3-4-0;3-4-0;9
Century;2-2-0;2-2-0;6
Mandan;2-5-0;2-5-0;6
Dickinson;1-4-0;1-4-0;3
Hazen-Beulah;0-7-0;0-7-0;0
Tuesday, Jan. 12
Hazen-Beulah at Bismarck
Jamestown at Mandan
Century at Dickinson
Minot at Williston
CLASS A GIRLS HOCKEY
STATEWIDE
;Reg;OA;Pts
Fargo Davies;7-1-1;7-1-1;22
Minot;6-3-1;6-3-1;18
Fargo North-South;5-1-0;5-1-0;17
Mandan;4-4-1;4-4-1;13
Grand Forks;4-2-0;4-2-0;12
Bismarck;4-0-1;4-0-1;11
Jamestown;2-6-1;2-6-1;7
West Fargo;2-4-0;2-4-0;6
Williston;2-5-0;2-5-0;5
Dickinson;1-4-0-0;1-4-0-0;3
Devils Lake;0-7-0-0;0-7-0-0;0
Tuesday, Jan. 12
Bismarck at Minot
Mandan at Dickinson
Jamestown at West Fargo
Fargo North-South at Grand Forks
NCHC STANDINGS
Team;;Pts.;W;L;T;OTW;OTL;SOW
St. Cloud State;;27;9;4;0;2;2;0
North Dakota;;23;8;2;1;2;0;0
Minnesota-Duluth;;21;6;5;2;1;1;1
Nebraska-Omaha;;19;6;3;1;1;0;1
Denver;;15;4;7;1;0;1;1
Miami;;15;4;8;2;0;1;0
Colorado College;;14;3;6;2;0;1;2
Western Michigan;;13;3;8;3;0;1;1
NOTE: Teams are awarded three points for wins in regulation, two points for an overtime or shootout win and one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Overtime wins and losses appear in both the W and L columns as well as the OTW and OTL columns.
Sunday, Jan. 10
North Dakota at Colorado College, 8:07 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 11
North Dakota at Colorado College, 8:07 p.m.
NAHL
STANDINGS
CENTRAL DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Aberdeen;17;1;0;34
Minot;8;7;3;19
Bismarck;8;10;2;18
Austin;4;5;2;10
St. Cloud;3;7;0;6
Minn. Wilderness;1;1;1;3
MIDWEST DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Janesville;5;4;2;12
Kenai River;4;3;0;8
Fairbanks;4;4;0;8
Minn. Magicians;3;1;0;6
Chippewa Falls;2;5;0;4
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Maine;13;7;0;26
Johnstown;10;3;3;23
Maryland;9;5;3;21
New Jersey;7;7;5;19
NE Generals;6;15;1;13
Danbury;5;1;0;10
SOUTH DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Lone Star;16;6;1;33
Shreveport;13;2;2;28
Amarillo;7;6;3;17
Odessa;7;9;2;16
Wichita Falls;6;7;3;15
New Mexico;4;11;1;9
Sunday, Jan. 10
Northeast 2, Maine 1
New Mexico 2, Odessa 1
Monday, Jan. 10
Odessa vs. New Mexico
SUNDAY
COLLEGE HOCKEY
