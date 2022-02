Area Scores: Feb. 2

CLASS A BOYS BASKETBALL

MANDAN 79, ST. MARY’S 74

CLASS A GIRLS BASKETBALL

LEGACY 79, DICKINSON 49

MANDAN 68, ST. MARY’S 53

CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL

LINTON-HMB 78, STRASBURG-ZEELAND 16

DICKINSON TRINITY 52, BOWMAN COUNTY 44

WILTON-WING 76, CENTER-STANTON 34

CLASS B GIRLS BASKETBALL

FLASHER 35, NEW SALEM-ALMONT 25

GRANT COUNTY 60, STANDING ROCK 26

BOWMAN COUNTY 70, BAKER (MONT.) 51

LINTON-HMB 72, WILTON-WING 49

(Monday)

GARRISON 56, SOUTH PRAIRIE-MAX 34

(Monday)

BEACH 59, MOTT-REGENT 56

(Monday)

COLLEGE HOCKEY

NCHC STANDINGS

NOTE: Teams are awarded three points for wins in regulation, two points for an overtime or shootout win and one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Overtime wins and losses appear in both the W and L columns as well as the OTW and OTL columns.