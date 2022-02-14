 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Area Scores: Feb. 15

  • 0
021522-spt-bsc-mcc

Bismarck State College's Kayleen Kihle, right, drives past Gabby Flute Player, of Miles Community College, for a basket in the first quarter of Monday night's game at the Armory. The Mystics won the game, 83-54. Stats can be found on Page B6.

 MIKE MCCLEARY, TRIBUNE

COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL

UNITED TRIBES 85, WILLISTON STATE COLLEGE 70

WSC;36;34;--;70

United Tribes;42;43;--;85

WILLISTON STATE COLLEGE -- Galdo Tutu 13, Clovis Gallon 7, Josh Favors 8, Ezekiel Spann 9, Abe Adedo 10, Ty Edwards 9, Matt Dufner 4, Landon Lang 4, Fares Kacem 6. Totals: 31-70 FG, Three-pointers: 4-25 (Edwards 3, Gallon), 4-6 FT, 43 Rebounds (Tutu 11), 13 Fouls, 22 Assists (Gallon 5), 14 Turnovers, 2 Steals.

UNITED TRIBES -- Riyen Carlow 2, Sylvester Union 5, Khalil Grant 4, DK Middleton 20, Tristin Davis 10, Eric Woods 1, Charles Schrader 8, Tahj Two Bulls 18, Jayce Archambault 3, Jordan Lebeau 14. Totals: 33-70 FG, Three-pointers: 12-30 (Lebeau 3, Schrader 2, Two Bulls 2, Middleton 2, Union, Grant, Archambault, 7-9 FT, 34 Rebounds (Two Bulls 9), 12 Fouls, 30 Assists (Middleton 11), 9 Turnovers, 1 Blocked shot (Middleton), 9 Steals (Middleton 5).

Records: United Tribes Technical College 10-9 Mon-Dak, 16-9 overall; Williston State College 6-13, 8-20.

MILES 91, BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE 82

Miles;38;53;--;91

BSC;44;38;--;82

MILES COMMUNITY COLLEGE -- Zack Baker 2, Eli Habighorst 6, Denzel Kabasele 11, Ray Daniels 23, Blessing Adesipe 25, Kaleb Naylor 8, Tvon Jones 13, Paul Gakmar 3. Totals: 34-70 FG, Three-pointers: 8-22 (Daniels 2, Naylor 2, Adesipe 2, Kabasele, Jones), 15-23 FT, 45 Rebounds (Adesipe 14), 11 Assists (Habighorst 6), 11 Steals (Bell 3), 19 Turnovers, 16 Fouls.

BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE -- Jerrick Baines 12, Garrick Baines 6, Seth Nelson 24, Alex Huber 7, Jaden Mitzel 13, Deonte' Martinez 8, Carson Lamp 6, Max Tschosik 2, Jayden Bernard 1, Jacob Prudhomme 3. Totals: 29-65 FG, Three-pointers: 5-20 (Nelson 4, Lamp), 19-22 FT, 28 Rebounds (Nelson 8), 11 Assists (G.Baines 3, Nelson 3), 12 Steals (G.Baines 5), 1 Blocked shot (Huber), 19 Turnovers, 16 Fouls.

Records: Miles Community College 6-14 Mon-Dak, 9-20 overall; Bismarck State College 7-13, 12-15.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE 83, MILES COMMUNITY COLLEGE 54

Miles;13;25;44;54

BSC;19;40;62;83

MILES COMMUNITY COLLEGE – Aylin Ramirez 2, Angelina Dimasi 2, Molly Cockburn 5, Kelbee Denham 7, Ella Paleea-Cook 8, Isabel Saltenberger 14, Catalina de Giorgi 5, Citlalli Gurrola 11. Totals: 20-58 FG, Three-pointers: 8-22 (Gurrola 3, Saltenberger 2, Cook 2, Denman), 6-6 FT, 26 Rebounds (Cook 6), 14 Assists (Denham 8), 7 Steals (Denham 2), 1 Blocked shot (Denham 1), 17 Turnovers, 15 Fouls.

BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE – Kaity Hove 7, Ashton Kinnebrew 3, Reile Payne 17, Jaiden Baker 10, Sam Oech 19, Mandie Picard 1, Astacia Conica 5, Kaylee Kihle 4, Kathrine Fox 4, Sydney Gustavsson 7, Jenna Rust 4, Katherine Horgan 2. Totals: 30-70 FG, Three-pointers: 7-25 (Payne 3, Baker, Oech, Hove, Conica), 16-23 FT, 44 Rebounds (Payne 10), 16 Assists (Gustavsson 4), 9 Steals (Baker 4), 15 Turnovers, 13 Fouls.

Records: Bismarck State College 15-5 Mon-Dak, 22-5 overall; Miles Community College 5-15, 7-22.

WILLISTON STATE COLLEGE 93, UNITED TRIBES 63

WSC;26;47;77;93

UTTC;14;34;48;63

WILLISON STATE COLLEGE -- Emily Kurkowski 13, Brooklyn Douglas 24, Hayley McDonald 4, Sydney Labatte 9, Keeley Tini 19, Laiten Lantis 6, Jillian Litwiller 10, Irene de la Fuente 8. Totals: 40-64 FG, Three-pointers: 8-21 (Tini 3, Kurkowski 3, Litwiller 2), 5-6 FT, 40 Rebounds (Labatte 7), 35 Assists (Kurkowski 7), 2 Steals, 4 Turnovers, 12 Fouls.

UNITED TRIBES -- Amaya Ramsey 20, Tyleigh Brady 20, Gerika Kingbird 13, Kelanna McClain 2, Sandie Friday 2, Journey Azure 6. Totals: 23-56 FG, Three-pointers: 9-23 (Brady 4, Kingbird 3, Ramsey 2), 8-10 FT, 19 Rebounds (Kingbird 7), 19 Assists (Ramsey 4, Brady 4), 2 Steals, 22 Turnovers, 11 Fouls.

Records: Williston State College 14-5 Mon-Dak, 17-11 overall; United Tribes Technical College 2-17, 7-18.

CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL

DIVIDE COUNTY 59, NEW TOWN 48

New Town;11;23;32;48

Divide County;14;25;43;59

NEW TOWN -- Desean Finley 6, Colt Spotted Bear 6, Benjamin Dubois 5, Eliah Bearstail 10, Rueben Hunter 16, Charlie Hunter 5. Totals: 16 FG, Three-pointers: Hunter, Bearstail, Dubois, 4-6 FT, 14 Fouls.

DIVIDE COUNTY -- Lane Caraballo 11, Wyatt Caraballo 6, Layton Krecklau 28, Max Dhuyvetter 11, Rylan Fennell 3. Totals: 20 FG, Three-pointers: L.Caraballo, Dhyuvetter, Fennell, 10-12 FT, 8 Fouls.

DICKINSON TRINITY 52, GLEN ULLIN-HEBRON 40

Hebron;7;14;23;40

DT;7;27;42;52

GLEN ULLIN-HEBRON – Ben Hosman 18, Tyus Thomas 4, Damian Gerving 10, Gunnar Remboldt 8.

DICKINSON TRINITY – Luke Shobe 3, Drew Kovash 2, Jake Shobe 16, Aiden Haich 9, Tysen Praus 5, Trever Jassek 4, Jace Kovash 7, Trenten Bertelsen 6.

CLASS B GIRLS BASKETBALL

WILTON-WING 62, NEW SALEM-ALMONT 39

NSA;4;17;31;39

Wilton-Wing;19;39;54;62

NEW SALEM-ALMONT – Kendal Hoger 5, Raegen Miller 6, Alaina Vanderwal 12, Grace Toepke 3, Emily Morman 7, Kendra Tomac 4, Bridget Kunz 2. Totals: 14 FG, Three-pointers: Miller, Toepke, 5-22 FT, 12 Fouls.

WILTON-WING – Jordyn Thorson 10, Austyn Schafer 2, Kynlee Wolff 20, Kalyssa Schock 9, Kesley Backman 14, Justus Boos 7. Totals: 14 FG, Three-pointers: Wolff 5, Schock 3, Thorson 2, 4-8 FT, 19 Fouls.

BEACH 59, HAZEN 26

Hazen;5;16;18;26

Beach;18;33;53;59

HAZEN -- Myah Mosset 5, Lauren Doll 9, Macee Smith 4, Anna Roth 8. Totals: 8 FG, Three-pointers: Roth 2, Mosset, 1-8 FT, 14 Fouls.

BEACH -- Jenna Wojahn 6, Laiken Mahlum 14, Tyra Feldman 8, Mazie Madison 2, Madi Wilhelmi 17, Eliza Braden 12. Totals: 21 FG, Three-pointers: Wojahn, Mahlum, Wilhelmi 1, 8-15 FT, 11 Fouls.

DISTRICT 6 TOURNAMENT

AT ASHLEY

REGION 3 QUALIFIERS

NAPOLEON-GACKLE-STREETER 66, STRASBURG-ZEELAND 26

NGS;14;32;53;66

SZ;5;14;21;26

NAPOLEON-GACKLE-STREETER -- Sophia Ketterling 12, Courtney Thompson 9, Emma Ketterling 4, Tayton McDowell 14, Teagen Erbele 17, Allison Zenker 6, Ava Moser 4. Totals: 17 FG, Three-pointers: Zenker 2, McDowell 2, Thompson, 17-22 FT, 12 Fouls.

STRASBURG-ZEELAND -- Rebeka Pool 5, Addison Wagner 10, Abby Scherr 6, Jordyn Heidrich 5. Totals: 8 FG, Three-pointers: Wagner, 7-16 FT, 15 Fouls.

MEDINA-PINGREE-BUCHANAN 54, SOUTH BORDER 47

MPB;21;34;49;54

South Border;12;23;37;47

MEDINA-PINGREE-BUCHANANA -- Allison Thomas 17, Isabel Schmidt 8, Lilly Bohl 10, Ryleigh Martin 15, Alaina Bosche 2, Maddie Gefroh 2. Totals: 18 FG, Three-pointers: Bohl 2, 7-9 FT, 8 Fouls.

SOUTH BORDER -- Emily Jochim 14, Macy Monson 13, Kya Wiest 7, Eva Meyer 2, Cheyanne Lindgren 11. Totals: 11 FG, Three-pointers: Jochim 3, Monson 2, Wiest, Lindgren, 4-8 FT, 11 Fouls.

CHAMPIONSHIP

LINTON-HMB 48, KIDDER COUNTY 43

Kidder County;8;24;34;43

Linton-HMB;20;30;38;48

KIDDER COUNTY -- Avery Rath 7, Kennedy Harter 11, Ella Svanes 12, Grace Nicholson 7, Taylor Zimmerman 6. Totals: 7 FG, Three-pointers: Svanes 4, Zimmerman 2, 11-24 FT, 11 Fouls.

LINTON-HAZELTON-MOFFIT-BRADDOCK -- Teegen Scherr 12, Erin Kelsch 6, JayCee Richter 19, Callie Hase 7, Kaylee Weninger 4. Totals: 10 FG, Three-pointers: Kelsch 2, Richter 2, Hase, Scherr, 10-12 FT, 16 Fouls.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS HOCKEY

WEST REGION PLAY-IN GAME

BOTTINEAU-RUGBY 8, HAZEN-BEULAH 2

HB;1;1;0;--;2

BR;1;5;2;--;8

First period: 1. BR, Colton Getzlaff (Ethan Siemens), 14:20. 2, HB, Robby Froehlich, 9:20.

Second period: 3. BR, Matt Olson (Siemens), 14:13. 4. BR, Getzlaff (Olson, Gabe Glasner), 8:03. 5. BR, Alex Lorenz (Adam Nelson, Cole Vietz-Reile), 7:58. 6. BR, Macen Heisler (Siemens, Vietz-Reile), 5:57. 7. BR, Olson (Getzlaff), 2:52. 8, HB, Ronan Klindtworth, 2:25.

Third period: 9. BR, Getzlaff (Olson, Siemens), 13:29. 10. BR, Tukker Fedje (Lorenz, Tiffany Lane), 7:20.

Goaltender saves: Not available.

Penalties: HB – 3 for 6 minutes. BR – 2 for 4 minutes.

Records: Bottineau-Rugby 10-11-0-1; Hazen-Beulah 1-21.

WEST REGION TOURNAMENT

Play-in games

Monday, Feb. 14

No. 9 Mandan 5, No. 8 Dickinson 2

No. 7 Bottineau-Rugby 8, Hazen-Beulah 2

At VFW Sports Center, Bismarck

Thursday, Feb. 17

Game 3: No. 1 Jamestown (16-4-1) vs. No. 9 Mandan (5-15-2), 11 a.m.

Game 4: No. 4 Bismarck (8-10-0-2) vs. No. 5 Williston (9-9-3-0), 1:15 p.m.

Game 5: No. 2 Minot (12-3-1-2) vs. No. 7 Bottineau-Rugby (10-11-0-1), 5 p.m.

Game 6: No. 3 Legacy (9-9-2-1) vs. No. 6 Century (6-11-1-3), 7:15 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 18

Loser out

Game 7: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 11 a.m.

Game 8: Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6, 1:15 p.m.

Semifinals

Game 9: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 5 p.m.

Game 10: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 19

State qualifiers

Game 11: Game 8 Winner vs. Game 9 Loser, 11 a.m.

Game 12: Game 7 Winner vs. Game 10 Loser, 1:15 p.m.

Championship

Game 13: Game 9 Winner vs. Game 10 Winner, 3:30 p.m.

CLASS B BASKETBALL POLLS

BOYS

(First-place votes in parentheses)

Team;W-L;Points;LW

1. Four Winds-Minnewaukan (16);16-0;160;1

2. Central Cass;13-2;122;8

3. Powers Lake;16-0;108;5

4. Kindred;13-2;106;2

5. Enderlin;13-4;104;6

6. Ellendale;15-1;67;3

7. North Border;14-1;65;7

8T. LaMoure-Litchville-Marion;14-2;48;9

8T. Shiloh Christian;15-2;48;10T

10. Flasher;15-2;32;4

Others receiving votes: Beulah (14-4), Thompson (13-4).

GIRLS

(First-place votes in parentheses)

Team;W-L;Points;LW

1. Kindred (14);19-0;149;1

2. Four Winds-Minnewaukan (1);19-0;136;2

3. Central Cass;17-2;115;4

4. Grafton;16-3;105;5

5. Garrison;20-1;74;3

6T. Langdon-Edmore-Munich;15-3;51;8

6T. Rugby;19-2;51;9

8. Shiloh Christian;17-4;46;NR

9. Linton-HMB;16-3;40;10

10. Thompson;14-4;38;6

Others receiving votes: Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier (18-2), Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood (18-3), Bowman County (18-3), New Town (15-2).

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

WEST REGION STANDINGS

BOYS

Team;Region;Overall

Minot;15-2;16-2

Century;14-2;15-2

Bismarck;14-3;15-3

Mandan;9-8;9-9

Dickinson;9-8;10-8

St. Mary’s;8-8;9-8

Legacy;9-9;9-10

Jamestown;6-10;7-10

Turtle Mountain;5-13;6-13

Williston;4-13;4-13

Watford City;0-17;0-18

Monday, Feb. 14

Minot 103, Watford City 57

Tuesday, Feb. 15

St. Mary’s at Century, 7:45 p.m.

Jamestown at Legacy, 7:45 p.m.

Mandan at Bismarck, 7:45 p.m.

Williston at Dickinson, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 17

Minot at Century, 7:30 p.m.

Bismarck at Turtle Mountain, 7:45 p.m.

St. Mary’s at Watford City, 7:15 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 18

Century at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.

Jamestown at Williston, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 19

Turtle Mountain at St. Mary’s, 3:15 p.m.

Jamestown at Watford City, 3:15 p.m.

Minot at Dickinson, 4:15 p.m.

GIRLS

Team;Region;Overall

Century;15-0;16-0

Minot;13-2;14-2

Bismarck;12-3;13-3

Mandan;9-6;9-7

Legacy;9-7;10-7

Jamestown;8-7;9-7

St. Mary’s;3-11;4-11

Watford City;2-12;3-14

Dickinson;2-13;4-13

Turtle Mountain;2-14;3-14

Note: Williston is playing a JV schedule and will be the No. 11 seed for the West Region tournament.

Tuesday, Feb. 15

Mandan at Bismarck High, 6 p.m.

St. Mary's at Century, 6 p.m.

Jamestown at Legacy, 6 p.m.

Watford City at Minot, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 17

Century at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.

St. Mary's at Watford City, 5:45 p.m.

Bismarck High at Turtle Mountain, 5:45 p.m.

Minot at Devils Lake, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 19

St. Mary's at Turtle Mountain, 3:15 p.m.

Jamestown at Watford City, 1 p.m.

Minot at Dickinson, 2:45 p.m.

N.D. SCORES

MONDAY

College men’s basketball

Miles Community College 91, Bismarck State College 82

United Tribes Technical College 85, Williston State College 70

College women’s basketball

Bismarck State College 83, Miles Community College 54

Williston State College 93, United Tribes Technical College 63

High school boys basketball

Central Cass 67, Richland 48

Dakota Prairie 71, Benson County 18

Dickinson Trinity 52, Glen Ullin-Hebron 40

Fargo Oak Grove 73, Tri-State 63

Hankinson 67, Wilmot, S.D. 61

Hillsboro-Central Valley 67, May-Port-C-G 43

Kindred 65, Northern Cass 58

Minot 103, Watford City 57

Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 51, Minot Our Redeemer’s 43

North Shore 70, Ray 49

Sargent County 77, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 63

Surrey 68, South Prairie 57

Thompson 72, Drayton-Valley-Edinburg 28

Velva 60, Carrington 50

High school girls basketball

Beach 59, Hazen 26

Central McLean 61, Standing Rock 28

Hankinson 50, Wilmot, S.D. 35

Hatton-Northwood 52, Cavalier 50

Grafton 60, North Border 27

Kindred 77, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 34

May-Port-C-G 55, Hillsboro-Central Valley 16

Midway-Minto 48, Park River-Fordville-Lankin 45, OT

New England 63, Killdeer 33

Thompson 49, Drayton-Valley-Edinburg 19

Wahpeton 60, Grand Forks Central 50

Wilton-Wing 62, New Salem-Almont 39

District 5 Tournament

Region qualifiers

Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier 58, Ellendale 16

Carrington 68, Griggs-Midkota 22

Championship

LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 66, Oakes 39

District 6 Tournament

Region qualifiers

Medina-Pingree-Buchanan 54, South Border 47

Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter 66, Strasburg-Zeeland 26

Championship

Linton-HMB 48, Kidder County 42

District 7 Tournament

Region qualifiers

Nelson County 52, New Rockford-Sheyenne 37

Harvey-Wells County 69, Warwick 35

Championship

Four Winds-Minnewaukan 67, Benson County 60

District 8 Tournament

Region qualifiers

Dunseith 66, Rolla 53

North Star 49, Rolette 38

Langdon-Edmore-Munich 63, St. John 39

High school boys hockey

West Region Play-in games

No. 9 Mandan 5, No. 8 Dickinson 2

No. 7 Bottineau-Rugby 8, No. 10 Hazen-Beulah 2

