Area Scores: Feb. 15

COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL
UNITED TRIBES 85, WILLISTON STATE COLLEGE 70
WSC;36;34;--;70
United Tribes;42;43;--;85
WILLISTON STATE COLLEGE -- Galdo Tutu 13, Clovis Gallon 7, Josh Favors 8, Ezekiel Spann 9, Abe Adedo 10, Ty Edwards 9, Matt Dufner 4, Landon Lang 4, Fares Kacem 6. Totals: 31-70 FG, Three-pointers: 4-25 (Edwards 3, Gallon), 4-6 FT, 43 Rebounds (Tutu 11), 13 Fouls, 22 Assists (Gallon 5), 14 Turnovers, 2 Steals.
UNITED TRIBES -- Riyen Carlow 2, Sylvester Union 5, Khalil Grant 4, DK Middleton 20, Tristin Davis 10, Eric Woods 1, Charles Schrader 8, Tahj Two Bulls 18, Jayce Archambault 3, Jordan Lebeau 14. Totals: 33-70 FG, Three-pointers: 12-30 (Lebeau 3, Schrader 2, Two Bulls 2, Middleton 2, Union, Grant, Archambault, 7-9 FT, 34 Rebounds (Two Bulls 9), 12 Fouls, 30 Assists (Middleton 11), 9 Turnovers, 1 Blocked shot (Middleton), 9 Steals (Middleton 5).
People are also reading…
Records: United Tribes Technical College 10-9 Mon-Dak, 16-9 overall; Williston State College 6-13, 8-20.
MILES 91, BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE 82
Miles;38;53;--;91
BSC;44;38;--;82
MILES COMMUNITY COLLEGE -- Zack Baker 2, Eli Habighorst 6, Denzel Kabasele 11, Ray Daniels 23, Blessing Adesipe 25, Kaleb Naylor 8, Tvon Jones 13, Paul Gakmar 3. Totals: 34-70 FG, Three-pointers: 8-22 (Daniels 2, Naylor 2, Adesipe 2, Kabasele, Jones), 15-23 FT, 45 Rebounds (Adesipe 14), 11 Assists (Habighorst 6), 11 Steals (Bell 3), 19 Turnovers, 16 Fouls.
BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE -- Jerrick Baines 12, Garrick Baines 6, Seth Nelson 24, Alex Huber 7, Jaden Mitzel 13, Deonte' Martinez 8, Carson Lamp 6, Max Tschosik 2, Jayden Bernard 1, Jacob Prudhomme 3. Totals: 29-65 FG, Three-pointers: 5-20 (Nelson 4, Lamp), 19-22 FT, 28 Rebounds (Nelson 8), 11 Assists (G.Baines 3, Nelson 3), 12 Steals (G.Baines 5), 1 Blocked shot (Huber), 19 Turnovers, 16 Fouls.
Records: Miles Community College 6-14 Mon-Dak, 9-20 overall; Bismarck State College 7-13, 12-15.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE 83, MILES COMMUNITY COLLEGE 54
Miles;13;25;44;54
BSC;19;40;62;83
MILES COMMUNITY COLLEGE – Aylin Ramirez 2, Angelina Dimasi 2, Molly Cockburn 5, Kelbee Denham 7, Ella Paleea-Cook 8, Isabel Saltenberger 14, Catalina de Giorgi 5, Citlalli Gurrola 11. Totals: 20-58 FG, Three-pointers: 8-22 (Gurrola 3, Saltenberger 2, Cook 2, Denman), 6-6 FT, 26 Rebounds (Cook 6), 14 Assists (Denham 8), 7 Steals (Denham 2), 1 Blocked shot (Denham 1), 17 Turnovers, 15 Fouls.
BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE – Kaity Hove 7, Ashton Kinnebrew 3, Reile Payne 17, Jaiden Baker 10, Sam Oech 19, Mandie Picard 1, Astacia Conica 5, Kaylee Kihle 4, Kathrine Fox 4, Sydney Gustavsson 7, Jenna Rust 4, Katherine Horgan 2. Totals: 30-70 FG, Three-pointers: 7-25 (Payne 3, Baker, Oech, Hove, Conica), 16-23 FT, 44 Rebounds (Payne 10), 16 Assists (Gustavsson 4), 9 Steals (Baker 4), 15 Turnovers, 13 Fouls.
Records: Bismarck State College 15-5 Mon-Dak, 22-5 overall; Miles Community College 5-15, 7-22.
WILLISTON STATE COLLEGE 93, UNITED TRIBES 63
WSC;26;47;77;93
UTTC;14;34;48;63
WILLISON STATE COLLEGE -- Emily Kurkowski 13, Brooklyn Douglas 24, Hayley McDonald 4, Sydney Labatte 9, Keeley Tini 19, Laiten Lantis 6, Jillian Litwiller 10, Irene de la Fuente 8. Totals: 40-64 FG, Three-pointers: 8-21 (Tini 3, Kurkowski 3, Litwiller 2), 5-6 FT, 40 Rebounds (Labatte 7), 35 Assists (Kurkowski 7), 2 Steals, 4 Turnovers, 12 Fouls.
UNITED TRIBES -- Amaya Ramsey 20, Tyleigh Brady 20, Gerika Kingbird 13, Kelanna McClain 2, Sandie Friday 2, Journey Azure 6. Totals: 23-56 FG, Three-pointers: 9-23 (Brady 4, Kingbird 3, Ramsey 2), 8-10 FT, 19 Rebounds (Kingbird 7), 19 Assists (Ramsey 4, Brady 4), 2 Steals, 22 Turnovers, 11 Fouls.
Records: Williston State College 14-5 Mon-Dak, 17-11 overall; United Tribes Technical College 2-17, 7-18.
CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL
DIVIDE COUNTY 59, NEW TOWN 48
New Town;11;23;32;48
Divide County;14;25;43;59
NEW TOWN -- Desean Finley 6, Colt Spotted Bear 6, Benjamin Dubois 5, Eliah Bearstail 10, Rueben Hunter 16, Charlie Hunter 5. Totals: 16 FG, Three-pointers: Hunter, Bearstail, Dubois, 4-6 FT, 14 Fouls.
DIVIDE COUNTY -- Lane Caraballo 11, Wyatt Caraballo 6, Layton Krecklau 28, Max Dhuyvetter 11, Rylan Fennell 3. Totals: 20 FG, Three-pointers: L.Caraballo, Dhyuvetter, Fennell, 10-12 FT, 8 Fouls.
DICKINSON TRINITY 52, GLEN ULLIN-HEBRON 40
Hebron;7;14;23;40
DT;7;27;42;52
GLEN ULLIN-HEBRON – Ben Hosman 18, Tyus Thomas 4, Damian Gerving 10, Gunnar Remboldt 8.
DICKINSON TRINITY – Luke Shobe 3, Drew Kovash 2, Jake Shobe 16, Aiden Haich 9, Tysen Praus 5, Trever Jassek 4, Jace Kovash 7, Trenten Bertelsen 6.
CLASS B GIRLS BASKETBALL
WILTON-WING 62, NEW SALEM-ALMONT 39
NSA;4;17;31;39
Wilton-Wing;19;39;54;62
NEW SALEM-ALMONT – Kendal Hoger 5, Raegen Miller 6, Alaina Vanderwal 12, Grace Toepke 3, Emily Morman 7, Kendra Tomac 4, Bridget Kunz 2. Totals: 14 FG, Three-pointers: Miller, Toepke, 5-22 FT, 12 Fouls.
WILTON-WING – Jordyn Thorson 10, Austyn Schafer 2, Kynlee Wolff 20, Kalyssa Schock 9, Kesley Backman 14, Justus Boos 7. Totals: 14 FG, Three-pointers: Wolff 5, Schock 3, Thorson 2, 4-8 FT, 19 Fouls.
BEACH 59, HAZEN 26
Hazen;5;16;18;26
Beach;18;33;53;59
HAZEN -- Myah Mosset 5, Lauren Doll 9, Macee Smith 4, Anna Roth 8. Totals: 8 FG, Three-pointers: Roth 2, Mosset, 1-8 FT, 14 Fouls.
BEACH -- Jenna Wojahn 6, Laiken Mahlum 14, Tyra Feldman 8, Mazie Madison 2, Madi Wilhelmi 17, Eliza Braden 12. Totals: 21 FG, Three-pointers: Wojahn, Mahlum, Wilhelmi 1, 8-15 FT, 11 Fouls.
DISTRICT 6 TOURNAMENT
AT ASHLEY
REGION 3 QUALIFIERS
NAPOLEON-GACKLE-STREETER 66, STRASBURG-ZEELAND 26
NGS;14;32;53;66
SZ;5;14;21;26
NAPOLEON-GACKLE-STREETER -- Sophia Ketterling 12, Courtney Thompson 9, Emma Ketterling 4, Tayton McDowell 14, Teagen Erbele 17, Allison Zenker 6, Ava Moser 4. Totals: 17 FG, Three-pointers: Zenker 2, McDowell 2, Thompson, 17-22 FT, 12 Fouls.
STRASBURG-ZEELAND -- Rebeka Pool 5, Addison Wagner 10, Abby Scherr 6, Jordyn Heidrich 5. Totals: 8 FG, Three-pointers: Wagner, 7-16 FT, 15 Fouls.
MEDINA-PINGREE-BUCHANAN 54, SOUTH BORDER 47
MPB;21;34;49;54
South Border;12;23;37;47
MEDINA-PINGREE-BUCHANANA -- Allison Thomas 17, Isabel Schmidt 8, Lilly Bohl 10, Ryleigh Martin 15, Alaina Bosche 2, Maddie Gefroh 2. Totals: 18 FG, Three-pointers: Bohl 2, 7-9 FT, 8 Fouls.
SOUTH BORDER -- Emily Jochim 14, Macy Monson 13, Kya Wiest 7, Eva Meyer 2, Cheyanne Lindgren 11. Totals: 11 FG, Three-pointers: Jochim 3, Monson 2, Wiest, Lindgren, 4-8 FT, 11 Fouls.
CHAMPIONSHIP
LINTON-HMB 48, KIDDER COUNTY 43
Kidder County;8;24;34;43
Linton-HMB;20;30;38;48
KIDDER COUNTY -- Avery Rath 7, Kennedy Harter 11, Ella Svanes 12, Grace Nicholson 7, Taylor Zimmerman 6. Totals: 7 FG, Three-pointers: Svanes 4, Zimmerman 2, 11-24 FT, 11 Fouls.
LINTON-HAZELTON-MOFFIT-BRADDOCK -- Teegen Scherr 12, Erin Kelsch 6, JayCee Richter 19, Callie Hase 7, Kaylee Weninger 4. Totals: 10 FG, Three-pointers: Kelsch 2, Richter 2, Hase, Scherr, 10-12 FT, 16 Fouls.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS HOCKEY
WEST REGION PLAY-IN GAME
BOTTINEAU-RUGBY 8, HAZEN-BEULAH 2
HB;1;1;0;--;2
BR;1;5;2;--;8
First period: 1. BR, Colton Getzlaff (Ethan Siemens), 14:20. 2, HB, Robby Froehlich, 9:20.
Second period: 3. BR, Matt Olson (Siemens), 14:13. 4. BR, Getzlaff (Olson, Gabe Glasner), 8:03. 5. BR, Alex Lorenz (Adam Nelson, Cole Vietz-Reile), 7:58. 6. BR, Macen Heisler (Siemens, Vietz-Reile), 5:57. 7. BR, Olson (Getzlaff), 2:52. 8, HB, Ronan Klindtworth, 2:25.
Third period: 9. BR, Getzlaff (Olson, Siemens), 13:29. 10. BR, Tukker Fedje (Lorenz, Tiffany Lane), 7:20.
Goaltender saves: Not available.
Penalties: HB – 3 for 6 minutes. BR – 2 for 4 minutes.
Records: Bottineau-Rugby 10-11-0-1; Hazen-Beulah 1-21.
WEST REGION TOURNAMENT
Play-in games
Monday, Feb. 14
No. 9 Mandan 5, No. 8 Dickinson 2
No. 7 Bottineau-Rugby 8, Hazen-Beulah 2
At VFW Sports Center, Bismarck
Thursday, Feb. 17
Game 3: No. 1 Jamestown (16-4-1) vs. No. 9 Mandan (5-15-2), 11 a.m.
Game 4: No. 4 Bismarck (8-10-0-2) vs. No. 5 Williston (9-9-3-0), 1:15 p.m.
Game 5: No. 2 Minot (12-3-1-2) vs. No. 7 Bottineau-Rugby (10-11-0-1), 5 p.m.
Game 6: No. 3 Legacy (9-9-2-1) vs. No. 6 Century (6-11-1-3), 7:15 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 18
Loser out
Game 7: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 11 a.m.
Game 8: Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6, 1:15 p.m.
Semifinals
Game 9: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 5 p.m.
Game 10: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 19
State qualifiers
Game 11: Game 8 Winner vs. Game 9 Loser, 11 a.m.
Game 12: Game 7 Winner vs. Game 10 Loser, 1:15 p.m.
Championship
Game 13: Game 9 Winner vs. Game 10 Winner, 3:30 p.m.
CLASS B BASKETBALL POLLS
BOYS
(First-place votes in parentheses)
Team;W-L;Points;LW
1. Four Winds-Minnewaukan (16);16-0;160;1
2. Central Cass;13-2;122;8
3. Powers Lake;16-0;108;5
4. Kindred;13-2;106;2
5. Enderlin;13-4;104;6
6. Ellendale;15-1;67;3
7. North Border;14-1;65;7
8T. LaMoure-Litchville-Marion;14-2;48;9
8T. Shiloh Christian;15-2;48;10T
10. Flasher;15-2;32;4
Others receiving votes: Beulah (14-4), Thompson (13-4).
GIRLS
(First-place votes in parentheses)
Team;W-L;Points;LW
1. Kindred (14);19-0;149;1
2. Four Winds-Minnewaukan (1);19-0;136;2
3. Central Cass;17-2;115;4
4. Grafton;16-3;105;5
5. Garrison;20-1;74;3
6T. Langdon-Edmore-Munich;15-3;51;8
6T. Rugby;19-2;51;9
8. Shiloh Christian;17-4;46;NR
9. Linton-HMB;16-3;40;10
10. Thompson;14-4;38;6
Others receiving votes: Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier (18-2), Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood (18-3), Bowman County (18-3), New Town (15-2).
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
WEST REGION STANDINGS
BOYS
Team;Region;Overall
Minot;15-2;16-2
Century;14-2;15-2
Bismarck;14-3;15-3
Mandan;9-8;9-9
Dickinson;9-8;10-8
St. Mary’s;8-8;9-8
Legacy;9-9;9-10
Jamestown;6-10;7-10
Turtle Mountain;5-13;6-13
Williston;4-13;4-13
Watford City;0-17;0-18
Monday, Feb. 14
Minot 103, Watford City 57
Tuesday, Feb. 15
St. Mary’s at Century, 7:45 p.m.
Jamestown at Legacy, 7:45 p.m.
Mandan at Bismarck, 7:45 p.m.
Williston at Dickinson, 8:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 17
Minot at Century, 7:30 p.m.
Bismarck at Turtle Mountain, 7:45 p.m.
St. Mary’s at Watford City, 7:15 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 18
Century at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.
Jamestown at Williston, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 19
Turtle Mountain at St. Mary’s, 3:15 p.m.
Jamestown at Watford City, 3:15 p.m.
Minot at Dickinson, 4:15 p.m.
GIRLS
Team;Region;Overall
Century;15-0;16-0
Minot;13-2;14-2
Bismarck;12-3;13-3
Mandan;9-6;9-7
Legacy;9-7;10-7
Jamestown;8-7;9-7
St. Mary’s;3-11;4-11
Watford City;2-12;3-14
Dickinson;2-13;4-13
Turtle Mountain;2-14;3-14
Note: Williston is playing a JV schedule and will be the No. 11 seed for the West Region tournament.
Tuesday, Feb. 15
Mandan at Bismarck High, 6 p.m.
St. Mary's at Century, 6 p.m.
Jamestown at Legacy, 6 p.m.
Watford City at Minot, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 17
Century at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.
St. Mary's at Watford City, 5:45 p.m.
Bismarck High at Turtle Mountain, 5:45 p.m.
Minot at Devils Lake, 7:15 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 19
St. Mary's at Turtle Mountain, 3:15 p.m.
Jamestown at Watford City, 1 p.m.
Minot at Dickinson, 2:45 p.m.
N.D. SCORES
MONDAY
College men’s basketball
Miles Community College 91, Bismarck State College 82
United Tribes Technical College 85, Williston State College 70
College women’s basketball
Bismarck State College 83, Miles Community College 54
Williston State College 93, United Tribes Technical College 63
High school boys basketball
Central Cass 67, Richland 48
Dakota Prairie 71, Benson County 18
Dickinson Trinity 52, Glen Ullin-Hebron 40
Fargo Oak Grove 73, Tri-State 63
Hankinson 67, Wilmot, S.D. 61
Hillsboro-Central Valley 67, May-Port-C-G 43
Kindred 65, Northern Cass 58
Minot 103, Watford City 57
Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 51, Minot Our Redeemer’s 43
North Shore 70, Ray 49
Sargent County 77, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 63
Surrey 68, South Prairie 57
Thompson 72, Drayton-Valley-Edinburg 28
Velva 60, Carrington 50
High school girls basketball
Beach 59, Hazen 26
Central McLean 61, Standing Rock 28
Hankinson 50, Wilmot, S.D. 35
Hatton-Northwood 52, Cavalier 50
Grafton 60, North Border 27
Kindred 77, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 34
May-Port-C-G 55, Hillsboro-Central Valley 16
Midway-Minto 48, Park River-Fordville-Lankin 45, OT
New England 63, Killdeer 33
Thompson 49, Drayton-Valley-Edinburg 19
Wahpeton 60, Grand Forks Central 50
Wilton-Wing 62, New Salem-Almont 39
District 5 Tournament
Region qualifiers
Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier 58, Ellendale 16
Carrington 68, Griggs-Midkota 22
Championship
LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 66, Oakes 39
District 6 Tournament
Region qualifiers
Medina-Pingree-Buchanan 54, South Border 47
Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter 66, Strasburg-Zeeland 26
Championship
Linton-HMB 48, Kidder County 42
District 7 Tournament
Region qualifiers
Nelson County 52, New Rockford-Sheyenne 37
Harvey-Wells County 69, Warwick 35
Championship
Four Winds-Minnewaukan 67, Benson County 60
District 8 Tournament
Region qualifiers
Dunseith 66, Rolla 53
North Star 49, Rolette 38
Langdon-Edmore-Munich 63, St. John 39
High school boys hockey
West Region Play-in games
No. 9 Mandan 5, No. 8 Dickinson 2
No. 7 Bottineau-Rugby 8, No. 10 Hazen-Beulah 2