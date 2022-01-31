 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area Scores: Feb. 1

CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL

NEW SALEM-ALMONT 59, GARRISON 52

Garrison;11;28;40;52

New Salem-Almont;11;19;38;59

GARRISON -- Braxton Iglehart 7, Treyson Iglehart 3, Connor Kerzmann 19, TJ Syvertson 2, Little Hail Perkins 2, Bennett Kamp 9, Brady Norenberg 10. Totals: 12 FG, Three-pointers: Kamp 3, Kerzmann 2, B.Iglehart, T.Iglehart, 7-8 FT, 15 Fouls.

NEW SALEM-ALMONT -- Rylen Soupir 3, Dylan Rud 11, Brady Brandt 3, Hadly Erickson 3, Wyatt Kuhn 17, Weston Kuhn 18, Levi Becker 4. Totals: 17 FG, Three-pointers: Soupir, Rud, Kuhn, 12-18 FT, 10 Fouls.

HAZEN 81, WILTON-WING 67

Wilton-Wing;17;34;52;67

Hazen;26;49;72;81

WILTON-WING – Cael Hilzendeger 11, Dontaye Fetzer 7, Kendal Sondrol 5, Gage Schuh 3, Trey Koski 16, Patrick Conoly 8, Landyn Miller 17. Totals: 27 FG, Three-pointers: Schuh, Sondrol, 7-13 FT, 6 Fouls.

HAZEN – Logan Schwab 3, Talan Batke 24, Tyson Wick 13, Mason Wick 16, Tah’tae Sage 13, Rylan Van Inwagen 10, Garrett Byerley 2. Totals: 18 FG, Three-pointers: M.Wick 4, Batke 3, Sage 3, Van Inwagen 2, Schwab, T. Wick, 3-4 FT, 13 Fouls.

CLASS B GIRLS BASKETBALL

SOLEN 49, MCLAUGHLIN, S.D., 38

McLaughlin;5;8;26;38

Solen;10;28;37;44

MCLAUGHLIN -- Jessie Brown Otter 1, Molina White Eyes 10, Holly Miner 4, Kimmila White Mountain 13, Kylee Martin 4, Frankie Archambault 2, Lanelle Farrel 2. Totals: 13 FG, 10-20 FT, 14 Fouls.

SOLEN -- Kiarra Lester 8, Kinawin Uses Arrow 15, Jaelie Silk 6, Cienna Red Bear 12, Samantha Black Cloud 3. Totals: 17 FG, Three-pointers: Lester 2, Black Cloud, 7-15 FT, 15 Fouls.

DIVIDE COUNTY 41, TIOGA 36

Tioga;12;20;23;36

DC;13;23;30;41

TIOGA – Makenna Landsverk 2, Cheryl Hayes 7, Bre Rose 16, Paris Kerns 2, Bethany Schmidt 9. Totals: 12 FG, Three-pointers: Rose, 9-15 FT, 14 Fouls.

DIVIDE COUNTY – Ella Heide 2, McKenna Hallgren 6, Alissa Haugland 13, Tia Nygaard 8, Billi Fortier 5, Jule Stenson 3, Hannah Burtman 4. Totals: 16 FG, 9-15 FT, 13 Fouls.

CLASS A BASKETBALL

WEST REGION STADINGS

BOYS

Team;Region;Overall

Minot;11-1;12-1

Century;11-2;12-2

Bismarck;11-3;11-3

St. Mary’s;6-5;7-5

Dickinson;7-6;8-6

Mandan;7-7;7-8

Legacy;6-7;6-8

Jamestown;4-7;5-7

Williston;4-10;4-10

Turtle Mountain;3-9;4-9

Watford City;0-14;0-15

Tuesday, Feb. 1

Bismarck High at Jamestown, 7:30 p.m.

Mandan at St. Mary's, 7:45 p.m.

Dickinson at Legacy, 7:45 p.m.

Minot at Turtle Mountain

Thursday, Feb. 3

Williston at St. Mary's, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 4

Century at Turtle Mountain, 7:30 p.m.

Dickinson at Bismarck High, 7:45 p.m.

Legacy at Watford City, 7:15 p.m.

Jamestown at Minot

Saturday, Feb. 5

Jamestown at Turtle Mountain

Legacy at Williston

GIRLS

Team;Region;Overall

Century;11-0;12-0

Minot;10-1;11-1

Bismarck;9-3;9-3

Jamestown;7-4;8-4

Legacy;7-5;8-5

Mandan;7-6;7-7

St. Mary’s;2-9;3-9

Turtle Mountain;2-9;3-9

Watford City;1-10;2-12

Dickinson;1-10;3-10

Note: Williston is playing a JV schedule and will be the No. 11 seed for the West Region tournament.

Tuesday, Feb. 1

Mandan at St. Mary's, 6 p.m.

Dickinson at Legacy, 6 p.m.

Turtle Mountain at Minot, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 3

Bismarck High at Jamestown, 7:30 p.m.

Mandan at Minot, 7:30 p.m. (nonconference)

Friday, Feb. 4

Century at Turtle Mountain, 5:45 p.m.

Legacy at Watford City, 5:45 p.m.

Dickinson at Bismarck High, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 5

Century at Minot, 2 p.m.

Turtle Mountain at Jamestown, 1:30 p.m.

CLASS B BASKETBALL POLLS

BOYS

(First-place votes in parentheses)

Team;W-L;Points;LW

1. Four Winds-Minn. (16);12-0;160;1

2. Kindred;11-1;143;2

3. Ellendale;13-0;129;4

4. Powers Lake;12-0;96;7

5. Flasher;14-1;87;8

6. Enderlin;9-4;78;3

7. North Border;10-1;69;9

8. Central Cass;10-2;36;5

9. North Star;11-1;32;NR

10. LaMoure-L-M;7-2;23;NR

Others receiving votes: Bowman County (13-2), Shiloh Christian (11-2), Thompson (8-4), Grafton (9-3).

GIRLS

(First-place votes in parentheses)

Team;W-L;LW;Points

1. Kindred (14);15-0;158;1

2. Four Winds-Minn. (2);16-0;146;2T

3. Central Cass;13-1;146;2T

4. Grafton;12-2;103;5

5. Garrison;15-0;97;6

6. Linton-HMB;14-2;81;9

7. Rugby;14-1;70;3T

8. Thompson;11-3;34;8

9. Edgeley-Kulm-Mont.;16-1;33;7

10. Hatton-Northwood;15-1;17;10T

Others receiving votes: Shiloh Christian (15-4), Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich (11-2).

HIGH SCHOOL HOCKEY

WEST REGION STANDINGS

BOYS

Team;Region;Points;Overall

Jamestown;11-2-1;35;12-4

Minot;8-3-2;32;10-7

Century;6-7-1;23;6-11

Bismarck;6-8-2;23;6-11

Bottineau-Rugby;7-6-1;22;8-8

Legacy;8-5-2;22;8-8

Williston;7-6-2;19;9-7

Dickinson;6-8-4;18;6-11

Mandan;6-9-2;16;6-12

Hazen-Beulah;0-12;0;1-16

Tuesday, Feb. 1

Century vs. Legacy, 7:15 p.m.

Bismarck at Dickinson, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 3

Jamestown at Century, 7:15 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 4

Legacy at Williston, 7:30 p.m.

Mandan at Bottineau-Rugby, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 5

Mandan at Williston, 3:30 p.m.

GIRLS

Team;Statewide;Points;Overall

Fargo Davies;15-0;45;17-1

Fargo North-South;10-5-1;34;12-6

Bismarck;12-2-5;32;12-4

Mandan;8-6-2;26;9-6

Minot;9-5-1;26;10-6

West Fargo United;8-6-2;26;9-7-1

Jamestown;6-9-2;19;7-9

Grand Forks;6-9;18;7-11

Williston;2-12;6;3-12-1

Dickinson;2-11;6;4-11

Devils Lake;1-14;3;1-14

Tuesday, Feb. 1

Minot at Bismarck, 5 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 3

Mandan at Minot, 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 4

Bismarck at Williston, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 5

Mandan at Williston, 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

WEST REGION

Team;Region;Overall

Bismarck;9-0;16-1

Minot;6-2;14-4

Century;5-2;21-6

Dickinson;5-2;8-4

Jamestown;5-4;8-6

Watford City;3-3;3-5

Williston;3-4;8-5

Legacy;3-5;9-7

St. Mary’s;3-5;4-6

Mandan;1-7;3-8

Turtle Mountain;0-9;1-16

Tuesday, Feb. 1

Mandan at Watford City Triangular

Thursday, Feb. 3

Bismarck at Century, 7 p.m.

St. Mary’s at Legacy, 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 4

Legacy vs. Valley City at Jamestown, 5 p.m.

Legacy at Jamestown, 6 p.m.

Dickinson at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 5

Century at Watford City Triangular

NAHL

STANDINGS

Central Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Austin;22;14;3;47

St. Cloud;21;13;1;43

Aberdeen;19;16;3;41

North Iowa;18;15;5;41

Minot;20;19;1;41

Bismarck;15;20;3;33

East Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

New Jersey;26;11;2;54

Maryland;22;8;7;51

Northeast;22;16;1;45

Johnstown;20;13;4;44

Jamestown;19;16;3;41

Maine;11;21;4;26

Danbury;9;24;3;21

Midwest Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Fairbanks;26;13;2;54

Springfield;25;9;3;53

Anchorage;21;13;4;46

Minnesota Wilderness;21;18;1;43

Minnesota Magicians;18;16;5;41

Janesville;19;19;1;39

Chippewa;17;20;2;36

Kenai River;10;26;5;25

South Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

New Mexico;25;10;3;53

Lone Star;20;10;7;47

Odessa;21;14;3;45

Wichita Falls;17;14;7;41

Amarillo;19;16;2;40

Corpus Christi;19;18;2;40

Shreveport;17;14;5;39

El Paso;13;21;3;29

Monday, Jan. 31

Northeast 6, Danbury 3

Thursday, Feb. 3

Lone Star at Odessa

Friday, Feb. 4

Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7 p.m.

Johnstown at Danbury

Northeast at New Jersey

Jamestown at Maryland

Kenai River at Chippewa

Wichita Falls at Amarillo

Fairbanks at Springfield

New Mexico at Shreveport

Corpus Christi at Odessa

Austin at North Iowa

Lone Star at El Paso

Aberdeen at Minot

Saturday, Feb. 5

Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7 p.m.

Johnstown at Danbury

Northeast at New Jersey

Jamestown at Maryland

Fairbanks at Springfield

North Iowa at Austin

Kenai River at Chippewa

Wichita Falls at Amarillo

New Mexico at Shreveport

Corpus Christi at Odessa

Lone Star at El Paso

Aberdeen at Minot

N.D. SCORES

MONDAY

College men’s basketball

South Dakota State 70, North Dakota 64

High school boys basketball

Hatton-Northwood 64, Midway-Minto 53

Hazen 81, Wilton-Wing 67

New Salem-Almont 59, Garrison 52

Parshall 63, Kenmare 50

High school girls basketball

Beach 59, Mott-Regent 56

Divide County 41, Tioga 36

Garrison 56, South Prairie-Max 34

Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 46, Minot Ryan 39

North Border 48, Drayton-Valley-Edinburg 28

Oakes 71, Enderlin 42

Rugby 42, Des Lacs-Burlington 25

Solen 48, McLaughlin, S.D., 38

St. John 62, Rolla 52

Trenton 55, Parshall 34

Velva 45, Drake-Anamoose 36

Wahpeton 67, Grand Forks Central 54

