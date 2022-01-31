Area Scores: Feb. 1

CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL
NEW SALEM-ALMONT 59, GARRISON 52
Garrison;11;28;40;52
New Salem-Almont;11;19;38;59
GARRISON -- Braxton Iglehart 7, Treyson Iglehart 3, Connor Kerzmann 19, TJ Syvertson 2, Little Hail Perkins 2, Bennett Kamp 9, Brady Norenberg 10. Totals: 12 FG, Three-pointers: Kamp 3, Kerzmann 2, B.Iglehart, T.Iglehart, 7-8 FT, 15 Fouls.
NEW SALEM-ALMONT -- Rylen Soupir 3, Dylan Rud 11, Brady Brandt 3, Hadly Erickson 3, Wyatt Kuhn 17, Weston Kuhn 18, Levi Becker 4. Totals: 17 FG, Three-pointers: Soupir, Rud, Kuhn, 12-18 FT, 10 Fouls.
HAZEN 81, WILTON-WING 67
Wilton-Wing;17;34;52;67
Hazen;26;49;72;81
WILTON-WING – Cael Hilzendeger 11, Dontaye Fetzer 7, Kendal Sondrol 5, Gage Schuh 3, Trey Koski 16, Patrick Conoly 8, Landyn Miller 17. Totals: 27 FG, Three-pointers: Schuh, Sondrol, 7-13 FT, 6 Fouls.
People are also reading…
HAZEN – Logan Schwab 3, Talan Batke 24, Tyson Wick 13, Mason Wick 16, Tah’tae Sage 13, Rylan Van Inwagen 10, Garrett Byerley 2. Totals: 18 FG, Three-pointers: M.Wick 4, Batke 3, Sage 3, Van Inwagen 2, Schwab, T. Wick, 3-4 FT, 13 Fouls.
CLASS B GIRLS BASKETBALL
SOLEN 49, MCLAUGHLIN, S.D., 38
McLaughlin;5;8;26;38
Solen;10;28;37;44
MCLAUGHLIN -- Jessie Brown Otter 1, Molina White Eyes 10, Holly Miner 4, Kimmila White Mountain 13, Kylee Martin 4, Frankie Archambault 2, Lanelle Farrel 2. Totals: 13 FG, 10-20 FT, 14 Fouls.
SOLEN -- Kiarra Lester 8, Kinawin Uses Arrow 15, Jaelie Silk 6, Cienna Red Bear 12, Samantha Black Cloud 3. Totals: 17 FG, Three-pointers: Lester 2, Black Cloud, 7-15 FT, 15 Fouls.
DIVIDE COUNTY 41, TIOGA 36
Tioga;12;20;23;36
DC;13;23;30;41
TIOGA – Makenna Landsverk 2, Cheryl Hayes 7, Bre Rose 16, Paris Kerns 2, Bethany Schmidt 9. Totals: 12 FG, Three-pointers: Rose, 9-15 FT, 14 Fouls.
DIVIDE COUNTY – Ella Heide 2, McKenna Hallgren 6, Alissa Haugland 13, Tia Nygaard 8, Billi Fortier 5, Jule Stenson 3, Hannah Burtman 4. Totals: 16 FG, 9-15 FT, 13 Fouls.
CLASS A BASKETBALL
WEST REGION STADINGS
BOYS
Team;Region;Overall
Minot;11-1;12-1
Century;11-2;12-2
Bismarck;11-3;11-3
St. Mary’s;6-5;7-5
Dickinson;7-6;8-6
Mandan;7-7;7-8
Legacy;6-7;6-8
Jamestown;4-7;5-7
Williston;4-10;4-10
Turtle Mountain;3-9;4-9
Watford City;0-14;0-15
Tuesday, Feb. 1
Bismarck High at Jamestown, 7:30 p.m.
Mandan at St. Mary's, 7:45 p.m.
Dickinson at Legacy, 7:45 p.m.
Minot at Turtle Mountain
Thursday, Feb. 3
Williston at St. Mary's, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 4
Century at Turtle Mountain, 7:30 p.m.
Dickinson at Bismarck High, 7:45 p.m.
Legacy at Watford City, 7:15 p.m.
Jamestown at Minot
Saturday, Feb. 5
Jamestown at Turtle Mountain
Legacy at Williston
GIRLS
Team;Region;Overall
Century;11-0;12-0
Minot;10-1;11-1
Bismarck;9-3;9-3
Jamestown;7-4;8-4
Legacy;7-5;8-5
Mandan;7-6;7-7
St. Mary’s;2-9;3-9
Turtle Mountain;2-9;3-9
Watford City;1-10;2-12
Dickinson;1-10;3-10
Note: Williston is playing a JV schedule and will be the No. 11 seed for the West Region tournament.
Tuesday, Feb. 1
Mandan at St. Mary's, 6 p.m.
Dickinson at Legacy, 6 p.m.
Turtle Mountain at Minot, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 3
Bismarck High at Jamestown, 7:30 p.m.
Mandan at Minot, 7:30 p.m. (nonconference)
Friday, Feb. 4
Century at Turtle Mountain, 5:45 p.m.
Legacy at Watford City, 5:45 p.m.
Dickinson at Bismarck High, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 5
Century at Minot, 2 p.m.
Turtle Mountain at Jamestown, 1:30 p.m.
CLASS B BASKETBALL POLLS
BOYS
(First-place votes in parentheses)
Team;W-L;Points;LW
1. Four Winds-Minn. (16);12-0;160;1
2. Kindred;11-1;143;2
3. Ellendale;13-0;129;4
4. Powers Lake;12-0;96;7
5. Flasher;14-1;87;8
6. Enderlin;9-4;78;3
7. North Border;10-1;69;9
8. Central Cass;10-2;36;5
9. North Star;11-1;32;NR
10. LaMoure-L-M;7-2;23;NR
Others receiving votes: Bowman County (13-2), Shiloh Christian (11-2), Thompson (8-4), Grafton (9-3).
GIRLS
(First-place votes in parentheses)
Team;W-L;LW;Points
1. Kindred (14);15-0;158;1
2. Four Winds-Minn. (2);16-0;146;2T
3. Central Cass;13-1;146;2T
4. Grafton;12-2;103;5
5. Garrison;15-0;97;6
6. Linton-HMB;14-2;81;9
7. Rugby;14-1;70;3T
8. Thompson;11-3;34;8
9. Edgeley-Kulm-Mont.;16-1;33;7
10. Hatton-Northwood;15-1;17;10T
Others receiving votes: Shiloh Christian (15-4), Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich (11-2).
HIGH SCHOOL HOCKEY
WEST REGION STANDINGS
BOYS
Team;Region;Points;Overall
Jamestown;11-2-1;35;12-4
Minot;8-3-2;32;10-7
Century;6-7-1;23;6-11
Bismarck;6-8-2;23;6-11
Bottineau-Rugby;7-6-1;22;8-8
Legacy;8-5-2;22;8-8
Williston;7-6-2;19;9-7
Dickinson;6-8-4;18;6-11
Mandan;6-9-2;16;6-12
Hazen-Beulah;0-12;0;1-16
Tuesday, Feb. 1
Century vs. Legacy, 7:15 p.m.
Bismarck at Dickinson, 8:15 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 3
Jamestown at Century, 7:15 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 4
Legacy at Williston, 7:30 p.m.
Mandan at Bottineau-Rugby, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 5
Mandan at Williston, 3:30 p.m.
GIRLS
Team;Statewide;Points;Overall
Fargo Davies;15-0;45;17-1
Fargo North-South;10-5-1;34;12-6
Bismarck;12-2-5;32;12-4
Mandan;8-6-2;26;9-6
Minot;9-5-1;26;10-6
West Fargo United;8-6-2;26;9-7-1
Jamestown;6-9-2;19;7-9
Grand Forks;6-9;18;7-11
Williston;2-12;6;3-12-1
Dickinson;2-11;6;4-11
Devils Lake;1-14;3;1-14
Tuesday, Feb. 1
Minot at Bismarck, 5 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 3
Mandan at Minot, 7 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 4
Bismarck at Williston, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 5
Mandan at Williston, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
WEST REGION
Team;Region;Overall
Bismarck;9-0;16-1
Minot;6-2;14-4
Century;5-2;21-6
Dickinson;5-2;8-4
Jamestown;5-4;8-6
Watford City;3-3;3-5
Williston;3-4;8-5
Legacy;3-5;9-7
St. Mary’s;3-5;4-6
Mandan;1-7;3-8
Turtle Mountain;0-9;1-16
Tuesday, Feb. 1
Mandan at Watford City Triangular
Thursday, Feb. 3
Bismarck at Century, 7 p.m.
St. Mary’s at Legacy, 7 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 4
Legacy vs. Valley City at Jamestown, 5 p.m.
Legacy at Jamestown, 6 p.m.
Dickinson at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 5
Century at Watford City Triangular
NAHL
STANDINGS
Central Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Austin;22;14;3;47
St. Cloud;21;13;1;43
Aberdeen;19;16;3;41
North Iowa;18;15;5;41
Minot;20;19;1;41
Bismarck;15;20;3;33
East Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
New Jersey;26;11;2;54
Maryland;22;8;7;51
Northeast;22;16;1;45
Johnstown;20;13;4;44
Jamestown;19;16;3;41
Maine;11;21;4;26
Danbury;9;24;3;21
Midwest Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Fairbanks;26;13;2;54
Springfield;25;9;3;53
Anchorage;21;13;4;46
Minnesota Wilderness;21;18;1;43
Minnesota Magicians;18;16;5;41
Janesville;19;19;1;39
Chippewa;17;20;2;36
Kenai River;10;26;5;25
South Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
New Mexico;25;10;3;53
Lone Star;20;10;7;47
Odessa;21;14;3;45
Wichita Falls;17;14;7;41
Amarillo;19;16;2;40
Corpus Christi;19;18;2;40
Shreveport;17;14;5;39
El Paso;13;21;3;29
Monday, Jan. 31
Northeast 6, Danbury 3
Thursday, Feb. 3
Lone Star at Odessa
Friday, Feb. 4
Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7 p.m.
Johnstown at Danbury
Northeast at New Jersey
Jamestown at Maryland
Kenai River at Chippewa
Wichita Falls at Amarillo
Fairbanks at Springfield
New Mexico at Shreveport
Corpus Christi at Odessa
Austin at North Iowa
Lone Star at El Paso
Aberdeen at Minot
Saturday, Feb. 5
Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7 p.m.
Johnstown at Danbury
Northeast at New Jersey
Jamestown at Maryland
Fairbanks at Springfield
North Iowa at Austin
Kenai River at Chippewa
Wichita Falls at Amarillo
New Mexico at Shreveport
Corpus Christi at Odessa
Lone Star at El Paso
Aberdeen at Minot
N.D. SCORES
MONDAY
College men’s basketball
South Dakota State 70, North Dakota 64
High school boys basketball
Hatton-Northwood 64, Midway-Minto 53
Hazen 81, Wilton-Wing 67
New Salem-Almont 59, Garrison 52
Parshall 63, Kenmare 50
High school girls basketball
Beach 59, Mott-Regent 56
Divide County 41, Tioga 36
Garrison 56, South Prairie-Max 34
Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 46, Minot Ryan 39
North Border 48, Drayton-Valley-Edinburg 28
Oakes 71, Enderlin 42
Rugby 42, Des Lacs-Burlington 25
Solen 48, McLaughlin, S.D., 38
St. John 62, Rolla 52
Trenton 55, Parshall 34
Velva 45, Drake-Anamoose 36
Wahpeton 67, Grand Forks Central 54