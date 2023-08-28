COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
BISMARCK STATE 3, DICKINSON STATE JV 0
DSJV;21;23;19
BSC;25;25;25
DICKINSON STATE JV: No stats available.
BISMARCK STATE: Kills -- Breena Sand 14, Paige McAllister 10, Chelsa Krom 6, Caton Pearcy 5, Brooke Haas 3, Emily DeGree 1. Aces -- Staci Kempenich 3. Assists -- Kempenich 19, Kayla Gibson 13, Piper Harris 2, Pearcy 1. Digs -- Harris 21, Pearcy 15, Gibson 6, Kempenich 5, Krom 3, Haas 2, DeGree 2, McAllister 1. Blocks -- McAllister 1, Haas 0.5, DeGree 0.5, Sand 0.5, Krom 0.5.
Records: Bismarck State 6-0 overall; Dickinson State JV 2-1 overall.
MON-DAK STANDINGS
Team;Conference;Overall
Bismarck State;1-0;6-0
Lake Region State;1-0;5-5
Dawson;0-0;4-5
Miles;0-0;4-4
NDSCS;0-0;1-4
Willison State;0-1;0-5
Dakota College-Bottineau;0-1;0-3
Monday, Aug. 28
Bismarck State 3, Dickinson State JV 0
Miles 3, Trinity Bible 0
Tuesday, Aug. 29
Dawson at Lake Region State
Miles at NDSCS
Wednesday, Aug. 30
Bismarck State at Dakota College-Bottineau, 7 p.m.
Dawson at NDSCS
Miles at Lake Region State
Friday, Sept. 1
Bismarck State vs. Neosho County at Iowa Central Invite, 4:45 p.m.
Bismarck State vs. Hawkeye at Iowa Central Invite, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 2
Bismarck State vs. Central CC-Columbus at Iowa Central Invite, 11:15 a.m.
Bismarck State at Iowa Central, 1 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 4
Bismarck State at Miles, 5 p.m.
Dawson vs. Rocky JV at Billings, Mont.
Carroll JV vs. Dawson at Billings, Mont.
Dickinson State JV at Williston State
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL POLLS
STATE POLLS
WEEK II
CLASS AAA
Rank Team;Record;Pts;LW
1. Fargo Shanley (19);1-0;103;1
2. West Fargo Sheyenne (1);1-0;82;2
3. Century;1-0;46;4
4. Fargo Davies (1);1-0;45;5
5. Minot;1-0;32;RV
Others receiving votes: Mandan (0-1), West Fargo (0-1).
CLASS AA
Rank Team;Record;Pts;LW
1. Fargo North (21);2-0;105;1
2. Grand Forks Red River;2-0;74;4
3. Fargo South;1-0;68;3
4. Jamestown;0-1;36;2
5. Dickinson;1-0;15;RV
Others receiving votes: Valley City (1-0), Wahpeton (1-0), Grand Forks Central (1-1).
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
WEST REGION
Class AAA
Team;Region;Overall
Minot;1-0;1-0
Century;0-0;1-0
Mandan;0-0;0-1
Legacy;0-0;0-1
Bismarck;0-0;0-1
Williston;0-0;0-2
St. Mary's;0-1;0-1
Class AA
Team;Region;Overall
Dickinson;0-0;1-0
Watford City;0-0;1-1
Jamestown;0-0;0-1
Turtle Mountain;0-0;0-2
Friday, Sept. 1
St. Mary's at Bismarck, 7 p.m.
Century at Mandan, 7 p.m.
Legacy at Minot, 8 p.m.
Williston at Dickinson
Turtle Mountain at Jamestown
Watford City at Valley City
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
WEST REGION
Team;Region;Pts.;Overall;GF;GA
Legacy;3-0-0;9;4-0-0;11;0
Century;3-0-0;9;3-1-0;7;1
Minot;2-0-1;7;3-0-2;10;2
Jamestown;2-0-1;7;2-0-1;7;4
Bismarck;1-2-0;3;1-4-0;3;7
Mandan;0-3-0;0;0-3-0;1;15
Williston;0-3-0;0;0-3-0;1;6
Dickinson;0-3-0;0;0-4-0;3;8
Tuesday, Aug. 29
Legacy at Dickinson, 7:30 p.m.
Jamestown at Century, 7:30 p.m.
Bismarck at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.
Williston at Minot, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 31
Century at Legacy, 7:30 p.m.
Bismarck at Jamestown, 7:30 p.m.
Mandan at Williston, 7:30 p.m.
Minot at Dickinson, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS
WEST REGION
Team;Region;Overall
Minot;0-0;3-0
Legacy;0-0;2-1
Century;0-0;2-1
Mandan;0-0;2-1
Bismarck;0-0;1-2
Jamestown;0-0;1-2
Williston;0-0;0-2
Minot North;0-0;0-2
Tuesday, Aug. 29
Legacy at Minot, 4 p.m.
Bismarck at Jamestown, 4:15 p.m.
Mandan at Century, 4:15 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 31
Legacy at Century, 4:15 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 1
Legacy at Williston, 2 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
WEST REGION
Team;Region;Overall
Bismarck;0-0;5-2
Century;0-0;5-2
Jamestown;0-0;4-3
Minot;0-0;4-3
Watford City;0-0;4-3
Dickinson;0-0;3-4
Williston;0-0;3-4
Mandan;0-0;2-5
St. Mary's;0-0;2-5
Legacy;0-0;1-6
Tuesday, Aug. 29
Bismarck at St. Mary's, 7 p.m.
Legacy at Minot, 7 p.m.
Mandan at Dickinson, 8 p.m.
Watford City at Williston, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 31
Bismarck at Mandan, 7 p.m.
Century at St. Mary's, 7 p.m.
Minot at Jamestown, 7 p.m.
Dickinson at Williston, 7 p.m.
Turtle Mountain at Watford City, 7 p.m.
N.D. SCORES
MONDAY
High school boys soccer
Grand Forks Red River 6, East Grand Forks, Minn. 0
Fargo Shanley 5, Moorhead, Minn. 1
High school boys tennis
Minot 9, Bismarck 0