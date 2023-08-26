HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIMMING
MINOT INVITATIONAL
Team scores
1. Minot 569.5. 2. Century 480. 3. Legacy 374.5. 4. Dickinson 283. 5. Williston 221. 6. Mandan 193. 7. Bismarck 185.
Individual results
200 medley relay: 1. Min (Ava Williamson, Havanna Metzger, Sam Vonbokern, Gabby Osborn), 1:57.7. 2. Cen, 2:00.69. 3. Leg, 2:20.5. 4. Dick, 2:07.56. 5. Man, 2:07.59. 6. Bis, 2:08.04.
200 freestyle: 1. Sam Vonbokern, Min, 2:00.25. 2. Lilyana Hochhalter, Leg, 2:04.02. 3. Lauryn Caster, Cen, 2:04.54. 4. Abby Erickson, Leg, 2:05.7. 5. Sienna Mrachek, Cen, 2:07.03. 6. Ava Erickson, Cen, 2:08.52.
200 IM: 1. Abby Jablonsky, Cen, 2:24.24. 2. Bostyn Edwards, Min, 2:27.27. 3. Sophia VonBokern, Min, 2:29.23. 4. Kylie Duchsherer, Cen, 2:29.73. 5. Hannan McEvers, Cen, 2:30.6. 6. Braelynn Tofte, Will, 2:31.25.
50 freestyle: 1. Ava Williamson, Min, 26.38. 2. Emily Dunstan, Min, 26.53. 3. Taylor Miller, Dick, 26.68. 4. Molly Ellerkamp, Dick, 27.36. 5. Grace Upgren, Leg, 27.85. 6. Hailee Valdez, Min, 27.93.
Diving: 1. Haley Conklin, Min, 452.2. 2. Ella Kesler, Min, 427.75. 3. Brielle Hochhalter, Leg, 309.75. 3. Stella Brandt, Bis, 306.8. 5. Kylie Stahl, Cen, 303.7. 6. Ave Conejo, Min. 300.05.
100 butterfly: 1. Ava Williamson, Min, 1:04.55. 2. Brinley Steele, Leg, 1:04.73. 3. Molly Osadchy, Cen, 1:05.59. 4. Tova Blikre, Leg, 1:06.8. 5. (tie) Reese Goodman, Min, 1:09.38 and Ellie Lacher, Leg, 1:09.38.
100 freestyle: 1. Lauryn Caster, Cen, 56.77. 2. Lilyana Hochhalter, Leg, 57.32. 3. Sienna Mrachek, Cen, 58.44. 4. Emily Dunstan, Min, 58.49. 5. Bostyn Edwards, Min, 58.58. 6. Gabby Osborn, Min, 59.18.
500 freestyle: 1. Molly Ellerkamp, Dick, 5:43.05. 2. Mara Ellerkamp, Dick, 5:43.29. 3. Taylor Miller, Dick, 5:50.45. 4. Addie Wax, Dick, 5:51.02. 5. Caelin Flaten, Min, 5:59.37. 6. Kirby Quam, Min, 6:02.01.
200 freestyle relay: 1. Cen (Sienna Mrachek, Abby Jablonsky, Aubrey Caster, Lauren Caster), 1:44.14. 12. Min, 1:45.51. 3. Dick, 1:48.42. 4. Leg, 1:49.15. 5. Bis, 1:51.68. 6. Will, 1:56.68.
100 backstroke: 1. Tova Blikre, Leg, 1:01.39. 2. Sam Vonbokern, Min, 1:01.44. 3. Brinley Steele, Leg, 1:05.59. 4. Kara Hansen, Will, 1:08.0. 5. Molly Osadchy, Cen. 1:09.11. 6. Ava Erickson, Cen, 1:09.3.
100 breaststroke: 1. Madeline VerDouw, Bis, 1:10.88. 2. Haili Metzger, Min, 1:14.86. 3. Havanna Metzger, Min, 1:15.71. 4. Mara Ellerkamp, Dick, 1:17.1. 5. Abby Erickson, Leg, 1:17.69. 6. Hannah McEvers, Cen, 1:18.47.
400 freestyle relay: 1. Min (Bostyn Edwards, Reese Goodman, Ava Williamson, Sam Vonbokern), 3:48.25. 2. Leg, 3:49.5. 3. Cen, 3:50.81. 4. Dick, 3:59.47. 5. Will, 4:15.74. 6. Bis, 4:36.31.
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
ORRIGINALS INVITATIONAL
At Jamestown
GIRLS
Team scores
1. Williston 38. 2. Grand Forks Red River 71. 3. Fargo Davies 120. 4. Century 121. 5. Fargo Shanley 138. 6. Minot 141. 7. West Fargo Sheyenne 149. 8. Rugby 157. 9. Fargo North 237. 10. Jamestown 307. 11. Devils Lake 310. 12. Northern Cass 365.
Top 20 individuals
1. Reagan Berg, VC, 19:35. 2. Jocelyn Schiller, RR, 19:$5. 3. Brynn Hanson, Des Lacs-Burlington, 19:57. 4. Cambree Moss, Will, 20:06. 5. Emmi Ihry, Grand Forks Central, 20:10. 6. Evyn Jacobson, Rug, 20:13. 7. Dru Zander, Will, 20:15. 8. Kinley Steckler, FD, 20:23. 9. Angela Wold, Will, 20:25. 10. Ava Parks, RR, 20:26. 11. Greta Goven, VC, 20:27. 12. Katie Olson, Watford City, 20:35. 13. Kenadie Pazdernik, Carrington, 20:38. 14. Olivia Heilman, WFS, 20:47. 15. Morgan Hartze, RR, 20:48. 16. Emily Schroeder, Cen, 20:49. 17. Leila Gregoire, Dick, 20:58. 18. Cierra Bornemann, FD, 20:59. 19. Harley Jeannote, Will, 21:10. 20. Elle Bernhardt, Fargo Shanley, 21:11.
Other Century runners
23. Jillian Lemer, 21:14. 32. Addison Heck, 21:38. 43. Lindsey Schroeder, 21:59. 55. Ellyce Hanson, 22:32. 91. Brooklyn Malard, 23:27. 98. Reagan Roth, 23:39. 99. Olivia Puliafico, 23:43.
Other Bismarck-Mandan runners
62. Emmy Duffy, Shiloh, 22:37. 81. Kasie Buchholtz, Shiloh, 23:06. 111. Ava Rerick, Mandan, 24:05. 126. Shelby Melin, Shiloh, 25:23.
BOYS
Team scores
1. Williston 75. 2. Century 83. 3. Minot 140. 4. West Fargo Sheyenne 154 5. Fargo Davies 184. 6. Mandan 184. 7. Fargo Shanley 195. 8. West Fargo 210. 9. Jamestown 269. 10. Devils Lake 275. 11. Grand Forks Central 282. 12. Fargo North 317. 13. Rugby 332. 14. Standing Rock 332. 15. Northern Cass 398. 16. Des Lacs-Burlington 404. 17. Beulah 429. 18. Dickinson 432. 19. Ellendale 445. 20. Shiloh Christian 463.
Top 20 individuals
1. Finn Gravalin, FN, 16:!6. 2. Thomas Haskins, Will, 16:30. 3. Quinn Carroll, Shanley, 16:37. 4. Lance Bradley, SR, 16:39. 5, Breydyn Schlabsz, Cen, 16:41. 6. Gavyn Graham, Cen, 16:45. 7. Owen Johnson, NC, 16:54. 8. Owen Cowan, Will, 17:00. 9. Jack Schauer, James, 17:02. 10. Sam Anteau, James, 17:07. 11. Benjamin Harris, Min, 17:19. 12. Cooper Ames, Will, 17:20. 13. Rad Kinzler, Edgeley-Kulm, 17:21. 14. Dalin Chapman, Min, 17:22. 15. Kasen Currence, FD, 17:23. 16. Gavin Wald, Ramstad, 17:26. 17. Micah Erickson, Cen, 17:27. 18. Ronnie Burchill, Central Cass, 17:28. 19. Ethan Erickson, Shanley, 17:29. 20. Michel Pfliger, Man, 17:30.
Other Century runners
27. Luke Larson, 17:53. 36. Ben Fryhling, 18:06. 70, Ben Wrolstad, 19:03.
Other Bismarck-Mandan runners
21. Charles Hale, Man, 17:31. 29, Terry Brownotter, Man, 17:55. 53, Justin Hale, Man, 18:30. 57. Mason Seifert, Shiloh, 18:44. 85. Xavin Condon, Man, 19:33. 92. Cole Buchholtz, Shiloh, 19:41. 130. Jordan Grosz, Shiloh, 21:14. 132. Jaxson Maulding, Shiloh, 21:19. 161. Tanner Schlag, Shiloh, 28:42.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
BPS Crossover
Watford City 3, Grand Forks Central 0
Watford City;25;25;15
Grand Forks Central;18;17;8
WATFORD CITY -- Kills: Jessica Mogen 9, Bailey Mattson 6, Kymberlee McGorman 3, Adi Schaff 3, Tori Reil 3, Amelia Wiseness 1. Blocks: Schaff 2, Mogen 1. Assists: McGorman 8, Hope Cross 7, Taryn Boss 2, Mattson 1, Lia Lawrence 1, Mogen 1. Digs: McGorman 8, Mogan 7, Lawrence 5, Boss 4, Fallon Sampsel 3, Cross 3, Schaff 2, Mattson 2. Aces: McGorman 4, Sampsel 2, Mattson 2, Lawrence 1, Cross 1.
GRAND FORKS CENTRAL -- No statistics provided.
Watford City 3, Devils Lake 0
Watford City;25;25;15
Devils Lake;14;21;13
WATFORD CITY -- Kills: Jessica Mogen 13, Adi Schaff 4, Fallon Sampsel 3, Bailey Mattson 3, Kymberlee McGorman 2, Lia Lawrence 1. Blocks: Sampsel .5, Mogen .5. Assists: McGorman 15, Hope Cross 9, Mogen 1, Lawrence 1. Digs: Lawrence 9, Mogen 7, Taryn Boss 5, McGorman 4, Cross 3, Tori Reil 2, Mattson 1. Aces: Lawrence 3, McGorman 2, Cross 2, Mogen 1, Mattson 1.
DEVILS LAKE -- No statistics provided.
Fargo North 3, Watford City 0
Watford City;18;16;12
Fargo North;25;25;15
WATFORD CITY -- Kills: Kymberlee McGorman 5, Jessica Mogen 4, Fallon Sampsel 3, Adi Schaff 2, Tori Reil 2, Taryn Boss 1, Amelia Wisness 1. Blocks: Sampsel 2, McGorman 1. Assists: Hope Cross 7, McGorman 6, Mogen 1, Lia Lawrence 1. Digs: Lawrence 18, Mogan 10, McGorman 3, Cross 3, Reil 3, Boss 2, Schaff 1, Bailey Mattson 1, Wisness 1. Aces: Cross 1, Mattson 1, Lawrence 1, Boss 1.
FARGO NORTH -- No statistics provided.
Watford City 2, Fargo South 1
Watford City;21;25;15
Fargo South;25;21;12
WATFORD CITY -- Kills: Jessica Mogen 7, Kymberlee McGorman 6, Amelia Wisness 5, Fallon Sampsel 2, Tori Reil 2, Adi Schaff 1. Blocks: Mogen 1, Schaff 1. Digs: Mogen 10, McGorman 9, Lawrence 9, Reil 3, Taryn Boss 3, Hope Cross 1. Assists: Cross 11, McGormen 10, Mogen 1. Aces: Cross 2, Mogen 1, McGorman 1, Sampsel 1, Schaff 1, Lia Lawrence 1, Boss 1.
FARGO SOUTH -- No statistics provided.
Bismarck 2, West Fargo 1
Bismarck 2, Grand Forks Red River 1
Bismarck 2, Fargo Shanley 1
Bismarck 3, West Fargo Horace 0
Century 3, Grand Forks Red River 0
Century 2, West Fargo 1
Century 3, Valley City 0
Century 2, Fargo Shanley 1
West Fargo Sheyenne 2, Legacy 1
Fargo South 2, Legacy 1
Fargo Davies 3, Legacy 0
Fargo North 2, Legacy 1
Fargo Davies 3, Mandan 0
Fargo North 3, Mandan 0
West Fargo Sheyenne 3, Mandan 0
Mandan 2, Grand Forks Central 1
West Fargo Horace 3, St. Mary's 0
Valley City 2, St. Mary's 1
West Fargo 2, St. Mary's 1
St. Mary's 3, Wahpeton 0
Minot 2, Fargo South 1
West Fargo Sheyenne 3, Minot 0
Minot 2, Devils Lake 1
Fargo Davies 3, Minot 0
Dickinson 2, Fargo South 1
Dickinson 2, Grand Forks Central 1
Dickinson 2, Devils Lake 1
Fargo North 3, Dickinson 0
West Fargo Sheyenne 3, Grand Forks Central 0
Grand Forks Red River 2, Wahpeton 1
West Fargo 2, Jamestown 1
Williston 2, Valley City 1
Grand Forks Red River 2, Williston 1
West Fargo Horace 3, Williston 0
Wahpeton 2, Williston 1
Fargo Shanley 2, Jamestown 1
Jamestown 3, Valley City 0
Coal Country Invitational
Center-Stanton 2, Ray 0
Beulah 2, Center-Stanton 0
Our Redeemer's 2, Center-Stanton 0
Center-Stanton 2, New England 0
Hazen 2, Center-Stanton 0
Lisbon 2, Center-Stanton 0
CENTER-STANTON -- Kills: Rylee Hintz 29, Elena Sorge 13, Ericka Vosberg 12. Blocks: Vosberg 5, Sorge 5, Sheridan Bubel 5. Digs: Rylee Hintz 33, Vosberg 27, Sasha Coon 24. Assists: Vosberg 29, Samantha Peterson 18. Aces: Coon 8, Vosberg 6, Peterson 5.
BOYS SOCCER
Legacy 4, Bismarck 0
Bismarck;0;0;--;0
Legacy;2;2;--;4
First half: 1. Legacy, Uriel Rivera (Kamden Kooiman, 3rd minute. 2. Legacy, Ben McDonald (Isaac Schumacher), 5th minute.
Second half: 3. Legacy Rivera (penalty kick), 58th minute. 4. Legacy, Kooiman (James-Matthew Guenther), 62nd minute.
Records: Bismarck 1-4; Legacy 4-0.
N.D. SCORES
SATURDAY
College football
Rocky Mountain 20, Dickinson State 19
High school boys soccer
Bismarck Century 3, Dickinson 0
Bismarck Legacy 4, Bismarck 0
Jamestown 3, Williston 1
Minot 7, Mandan 0