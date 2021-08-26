Area Scores: Aug. 27

BOYS SOCCER
CENTURY 2, DICKINSON 0
1. Century, Brooks Turner (Kaiden Campbell). 2. Century, Campbell (Chance Bowlinger).
Goalkeeper saves: Century – Turner Lackner 2. Dickinson – Michael Lucas 13.
Records: Century 3-1-1; Dickinson 0-3.
BOYS TENNIS
LEGACY 5, CENTURY 2
Singles
1. Jay Moylan, Leg, def. Jared Pitcher 6-4, 4-6, 7-5. 2. Beau Zander, Cen, def. Gage Martell 6-4, 6-3. Travis Metzger, Cen, def. Joe Kolb 7-5, 6-4. 4. Keegan Chap, Leg, def. Austin Walth 6-4, 7-5.
Doubles
1. Anthony Janes-Brayden Ruff, Leg, def Brody Clarke-Sri Kandooru 6-3, 6-4. 2. Drew Beasley-Caleb Johnson, Leg, def. Taylor Puliafico-Eric Bender 7-5, 6-4. 3. Cooper Miller-Nathan Mathern, Leg, def. Alek Fosland-Mitch Dietsman 6-2, 3-6, 7-5.
MANDAN 5, JAMESTOWN 4
Singles
1. Gage Orr, J, def. Karter Hatzenbuhler 7-5, 6-3. 2. Brady Helbling, Man, def. Mason Lunzman 6-4, 6-4. 3. Max Fronk, J, def. Jayden Arenz 6-4, 6-4. 4. Jared Christen, Man, def. Kane Schmidt 6-0, 6-2. 5. Adam Sortland, J, def. Colin Frank 0-6, 6-3, 6-4. 6. J.J. Payne, Man, def. Camron Andersen 6-3, 7-6 (4).
Doubles
1. Hatzenbuhler-Helbling, Man, def. Orr-Lunzman 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-1. 2. Arenz-Christen, Man, def. Fronk-Grady Anderson 6-4, 6-1. 3. Schmidt-Sortland, J, def. Frank-Anton Kozojed 2-6, 6-3, 6-3.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
BPS EAST-WEST INVITE
Friday, Aug. 27
At Bismarck High (Karlgaard Gym)
3 p.m.: Legacy vs. West Fargo; Mandan vs. Grand Forks Central
4 p.m.: Bismarck vs. West Fargo Sheyenne; Dickinson vs. Fargo South
5:15 p.m.: Bismarck vs. Fargo Davies; Legacy vs. Sheyenne
6:30 p.m.: Mandan vs. South; Legacy vs. Davies
7:30 p.m.: Bismarck vs. West Fargo; Dickinson vs. Davies
At Bismarck High (Lynch Gym)
3 p.m.: Williston vs. Fargo South
4 p.m.: Mandan vs. West Fargo
5:15 p.m.: Williston vs. Grand Forks Central
6:30 p.m.: Dickinson vs. Grand Forks Central
7:30 p.m.: Williston vs. West Fargo Sheyenne
At Century High (Olson Gymnasium)
3 p.m.: Watford City vs. Devils Lake; St. Mary's vs. Wahpeton
4:15 p.m.: Century vs. Devils Lake; Minot vs. Fargo North
5:30 p.m.: St. Mary's vs. Red River; Jamestown vs. Fargo Shanley
6:30 p.m.: Century vs. Shanley; Jamestown vs. Valley City
7:30 p.m.: Century vs. Valley City; Minot vs. Grand Forks Red River
8:30 p.m.: Minot vs. Wahpeton
Century High (New gym)
3 p.m.: Shanley vs. Valley City
4:15 p.m.: Watford City vs. Wahpeton
5:30 p.m.: Watford City vs. Fargo North
6:30 p.m.: St. Mary's vs. Fargo North
7:30 p.m.: Jamestown vs. Devils Lake
Saturday, Aug. 28
At Bismarck High (Karlgaard Gym)
9 a.m.: Dickinson vs. Devils Lake; Williston vs. Valley City
10:15 a.m.: Bismarck vs. Devils Lake; Mandan vs. Grand Forks Red River
11:30 a.m.: Mandan vs. Wahpeton; Legacy vs. Fargo Shanley
12:45 p.m.: Bismarck vs. Shanley; Legacy vs. Valley City
1:45 p.m.: Bismarck vs. Valley City; Williston vs. Grand Forks Red River
2:45 p.m.: Williston vs. Wahpeton; Mandan vs. Valley City
3:45 p.m.: Bismarck vs. Grand Forks Red River; Legacy vs. Wahpeton
At Bismarck High (Lynch Gym)
9 a.m.: Grand Forks Red River vs. Fargo Shanley
10:15 a.m.: Dickinson vs. Wahpeton
11:30 a.m.: Dickinson vs. Fargo North
12:45 p.m.: Mandan vs. Fargo North
1:45 p.m.: Legacy vs. Devils Lake
2:45 p.m.: Dickinson vs. Fargo Shanley
3:45 p.m.: Williston vs. Fargo North
At Century High (Olson Gymnasium)
9 a.m.: Century vs. Fargo South; Minot vs. Fargo Davies
10:15 a.m.: Jamestown vs. Fargo South; Minot vs. West Fargo Sheyenne
11:30 a.m.: Century vs. Davies; St. Mary's vs. Grand Forks Central
12:45 p.m.: Jamestown vs. Fargo Davies; Minot vs. West Fargo
1:45 p.m.: Century vs. Sheyenne; Jamestown vs. Grand Forks Central
2:45 p.m.: Century vs. West Fargo; Minot vs. Grand Forks Central
3:45 p.m.: Jamestown vs. West Fargo Sheyenne; Watford City vs. West Fargo
Century High (New gym)
9 a.m.: Watford City vs. Grand Forks Central
10:15 a.m.: St. Mary's vs. West Fargo
11:30 a.m.: Watford City vs. West Fargo Sheyenne
12:45 p.m.: Watford City vs. Fargo South
1:45 p.m.: St. Mary's vs. Fargo Davies
2:45: St. Mary's vs. Fargo South
INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE
PLAYOFFS
Saturday, Aug. 28
No. 7 Bismarck (7-8) at No. 2 Massachusetts (11-3), 6:05 p.m.
No. 6 Spokane (6-6) at No. 3 Frisco (10-3), 7:05 p.m.
No. 5 Duke City (7-7) at No. 4 Iowa (6-6), 7:05 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 29
No. 8 Sioux Falls (6-7) at No. 1 Arizona (12-2), 5:05 p.m.
N.D. SCORES
THURSDAY
College football
Valley City State 24, Jamestown 7
High school football
Bismarck 28, Mandan 22
High school boys soccer
Bismarck Century 2, Dickinson 0
Fargo Davies 1, West Fargo Sheyenne 1
Grand Forks Central 0, Fargo Shanley 0
Grand Forks Red River 2, Fargo South 1
Minot 5, Mandan 2
West Fargo 1, Fargo North 1