Area Scores: Aug. 27
agate

BOYS SOCCER

CENTURY 2, DICKINSON 0

1. Century, Brooks Turner (Kaiden Campbell). 2. Century, Campbell (Chance Bowlinger).

Goalkeeper saves: Century – Turner Lackner 2. Dickinson – Michael Lucas 13.

Records: Century 3-1-1; Dickinson 0-3.

BOYS TENNIS

LEGACY 5, CENTURY 2

Singles

1. Jay Moylan, Leg, def. Jared Pitcher 6-4, 4-6, 7-5. 2. Beau Zander, Cen, def. Gage Martell 6-4, 6-3. Travis Metzger, Cen, def. Joe Kolb 7-5, 6-4. 4. Keegan Chap, Leg, def. Austin Walth 6-4, 7-5.

Doubles

1. Anthony Janes-Brayden Ruff, Leg, def Brody Clarke-Sri Kandooru 6-3, 6-4. 2. Drew Beasley-Caleb Johnson, Leg, def. Taylor Puliafico-Eric Bender 7-5, 6-4. 3. Cooper Miller-Nathan Mathern, Leg, def. Alek Fosland-Mitch Dietsman 6-2, 3-6, 7-5.

MANDAN 5, JAMESTOWN 4

Singles

1. Gage Orr, J, def. Karter Hatzenbuhler 7-5, 6-3. 2. Brady Helbling, Man, def. Mason Lunzman 6-4, 6-4. 3. Max Fronk, J, def. Jayden Arenz 6-4, 6-4. 4. Jared Christen, Man, def. Kane Schmidt 6-0, 6-2. 5. Adam Sortland, J, def. Colin Frank 0-6, 6-3, 6-4. 6. J.J. Payne, Man, def. Camron Andersen 6-3, 7-6 (4).

Doubles

1. Hatzenbuhler-Helbling, Man, def. Orr-Lunzman 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-1. 2. Arenz-Christen, Man, def. Fronk-Grady Anderson 6-4, 6-1. 3. Schmidt-Sortland, J, def. Frank-Anton Kozojed 2-6, 6-3, 6-3.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

BPS EAST-WEST INVITE

Friday, Aug. 27

At Bismarck High (Karlgaard Gym)

3 p.m.: Legacy vs. West Fargo; Mandan vs. Grand Forks Central

4 p.m.: Bismarck vs. West Fargo Sheyenne; Dickinson vs. Fargo South

5:15 p.m.: Bismarck vs. Fargo Davies; Legacy vs. Sheyenne

6:30 p.m.: Mandan vs. South; Legacy vs. Davies

7:30 p.m.: Bismarck vs. West Fargo; Dickinson vs. Davies

At Bismarck High (Lynch Gym)

3 p.m.: Williston vs. Fargo South

4 p.m.: Mandan vs. West Fargo

5:15 p.m.: Williston vs. Grand Forks Central

6:30 p.m.: Dickinson vs. Grand Forks Central

7:30 p.m.: Williston vs. West Fargo Sheyenne

At Century High (Olson Gymnasium)

3 p.m.: Watford City vs. Devils Lake; St. Mary's vs. Wahpeton

4:15 p.m.: Century vs. Devils Lake; Minot vs. Fargo North

5:30 p.m.: St. Mary's vs. Red River; Jamestown vs. Fargo Shanley

6:30 p.m.: Century vs. Shanley; Jamestown vs. Valley City

7:30 p.m.: Century vs. Valley City; Minot vs. Grand Forks Red River

8:30 p.m.: Minot vs. Wahpeton

Century High (New gym)

3 p.m.: Shanley vs. Valley City

4:15 p.m.: Watford City vs. Wahpeton

5:30 p.m.: Watford City vs. Fargo North

6:30 p.m.: St. Mary's vs. Fargo North

7:30 p.m.: Jamestown vs. Devils Lake

Saturday, Aug. 28

At Bismarck High (Karlgaard Gym)

9 a.m.: Dickinson vs. Devils Lake; Williston vs. Valley City

10:15 a.m.: Bismarck vs. Devils Lake; Mandan vs. Grand Forks Red River

11:30 a.m.: Mandan vs. Wahpeton; Legacy vs. Fargo Shanley

12:45 p.m.: Bismarck vs. Shanley; Legacy vs. Valley City

1:45 p.m.: Bismarck vs. Valley City; Williston vs. Grand Forks Red River

2:45 p.m.: Williston vs. Wahpeton; Mandan vs. Valley City

3:45 p.m.: Bismarck vs. Grand Forks Red River; Legacy vs. Wahpeton

At Bismarck High (Lynch Gym)

9 a.m.: Grand Forks Red River vs. Fargo Shanley

10:15 a.m.: Dickinson vs. Wahpeton

11:30 a.m.: Dickinson vs. Fargo North

12:45 p.m.: Mandan vs. Fargo North

1:45 p.m.: Legacy vs. Devils Lake

2:45 p.m.: Dickinson vs. Fargo Shanley

3:45 p.m.: Williston vs. Fargo North

At Century High (Olson Gymnasium)

9 a.m.: Century vs. Fargo South; Minot vs. Fargo Davies

10:15 a.m.: Jamestown vs. Fargo South; Minot vs. West Fargo Sheyenne

11:30 a.m.: Century vs. Davies; St. Mary's vs. Grand Forks Central

12:45 p.m.: Jamestown vs. Fargo Davies; Minot vs. West Fargo

1:45 p.m.: Century vs. Sheyenne; Jamestown vs. Grand Forks Central

2:45 p.m.: Century vs. West Fargo; Minot vs. Grand Forks Central

3:45 p.m.: Jamestown vs. West Fargo Sheyenne; Watford City vs. West Fargo

Century High (New gym)

9 a.m.: Watford City vs. Grand Forks Central

10:15 a.m.: St. Mary's vs. West Fargo

11:30 a.m.: Watford City vs. West Fargo Sheyenne

12:45 p.m.: Watford City vs. Fargo South

1:45 p.m.: St. Mary's vs. Fargo Davies

2:45: St. Mary's vs. Fargo South

INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE

PLAYOFFS

Saturday, Aug. 28

No. 7 Bismarck (7-8) at No. 2 Massachusetts (11-3), 6:05 p.m.

No. 6 Spokane (6-6) at No. 3 Frisco (10-3), 7:05 p.m.

No. 5 Duke City (7-7) at No. 4 Iowa (6-6), 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 29

No. 8 Sioux Falls (6-7) at No. 1 Arizona (12-2), 5:05 p.m.

N.D. SCORES

THURSDAY

College football

Valley City State 24, Jamestown 7

High school football

Bismarck 28, Mandan 22

High school boys soccer

Fargo Davies 1, West Fargo Sheyenne 1

Grand Forks Central 0, Fargo Shanley 0

Grand Forks Red River 2, Fargo South 1

Minot 5, Mandan 2

West Fargo 1, Fargo North 1

High school boys tennis

Grand Forks Red River 8, Fargo Davies 1

Valley City 8, West Fargo 1

