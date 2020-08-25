 Skip to main content
Area Scores: Aug. 26
Area Scores: Aug. 26

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS

LEGACY 6, MINOT 3

Singles

No. 1: Corby Svihovec, LHS def. Zach Diehl, 6-3, 6-4.

No. 2: Jay Moylan, LHS def. Zach Renaud, 6-0, 6-3.

No. 3: Ridge Jaeger, MHS def. Anthony Janes, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.

No. 4: Nick Mathern, LHS def. Hunter Rice, 6-2, 5-7, 6-3.

No. 5: Aidan Diehl, MHS def. Jack Johnson, 3-6, 6-2, 6-3.

No. 6: Colby Opp, MHS def. Gage Martell, 6-1, 6-0.

Doubles

No. 1: Moylan/Mathern def. Z.Diehl/A.Diehl, 4-6, 7-5, 6-3.

No. 2: Svihovec/Johnson def. Jaeger/Rice, 6-3, 6-4.

No. 3: Janes/Martell def. Renaud/Opp, 6-2, 7-6 (8).

Records: Legacy 2-0 overall, 2-0 West Region; Minot 2-1, 2-1.

CENTURY 5, MANDAN 4

Singles

1. Jared Pitcher, Cen, def. Karter Hatzenbuhler 6-0, 6-0.

2. Korey Rennich, Cen, def. Brady Helbling 4-6, 7-6 (5), 2-5, withdrew.

3. Keaton Pritchett, Man, def. Jason Wetzel 7-6, 6-7, 6-4.

4. Caleb Wanner, Cen, def. Braden Ressler 6-3, 6-2.

5. Beau Zander, Cen, def. Jayden Arenz 1-6, 7-6, 7-6.

6. Trevor Elijah, Man, def. Brady Clarke 5-7, 6-2, 6-3.

Doubles

1. Pitcher-Wetzel, Cen, won by forfeit.

2. Hatzenbuhler-Arenz, Man, def, Rennich-Clarke 6-3, 2-6, 10-5.

3. Ressler-Elijah, Man, def. Wanner-Zander 4-6, 6-4, 10-6.

MLS

Monday, August 24

New York City FC 1, Columbus 0

Tuesday, August 25

New England 2, D.C. United 1

Philadelphia 1, New York 0

Chicago 3, Cincinnati 0

Montreal 2, Vancouver 0

Houston 5, Sporting Kansas City 2

Wednesday, August 26

Nashville at Orlando City, 6:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 7 p.m.

Colorado at FC Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Real Salt Lake, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Seattle at LA Galaxy, 10 p.m.

Friday, August 28

Toronto FC at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Saturday, August 29

Orlando City at Atlanta, 2:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago at New York City FC, 6:30 p.m.

Columbus at Cincinnati, 6:30 p.m.

New York at New England, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at FC Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Colorado, 8 p.m.

San Jose at LA Galaxy, 9:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Portland, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, August 30

Miami at Nashville, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Tuesday, September 1

Montreal at Toronto FC, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, September 2

Miami at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Cincinnati, 6:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Columbus, 6:30 p.m.

D.C. United at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 7 p.m.

New York City FC at New England, 7 p.m.

Orlando City at Nashville, 7:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Real Salt Lake, 8:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Portland, 9:30 p.m.

San Jose at Los Angeles FC, 9:30 p.m.

WNBA

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

New York 101, Chicago 99

Las Vegas 96, Dallas 92

Indiana vs. Seattle (n)

Wednesday's Games

Washington vs. Atlanta, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles vs. Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Connecticut vs. Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Chicago vs. Indiana, 6 p.m.

Dallas vs. New York, 7 p.m.

Las Vegas vs. Seattle, 9 p.m.

