Area Scores: Aug. 26

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS
LEGACY 6, MINOT 3
Singles
No. 1: Corby Svihovec, LHS def. Zach Diehl, 6-3, 6-4.
No. 2: Jay Moylan, LHS def. Zach Renaud, 6-0, 6-3.
No. 3: Ridge Jaeger, MHS def. Anthony Janes, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.
No. 4: Nick Mathern, LHS def. Hunter Rice, 6-2, 5-7, 6-3.
No. 5: Aidan Diehl, MHS def. Jack Johnson, 3-6, 6-2, 6-3.
No. 6: Colby Opp, MHS def. Gage Martell, 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles
No. 1: Moylan/Mathern def. Z.Diehl/A.Diehl, 4-6, 7-5, 6-3.
No. 2: Svihovec/Johnson def. Jaeger/Rice, 6-3, 6-4.
No. 3: Janes/Martell def. Renaud/Opp, 6-2, 7-6 (8).
Records: Legacy 2-0 overall, 2-0 West Region; Minot 2-1, 2-1.
CENTURY 5, MANDAN 4
Singles
1. Jared Pitcher, Cen, def. Karter Hatzenbuhler 6-0, 6-0.
2. Korey Rennich, Cen, def. Brady Helbling 4-6, 7-6 (5), 2-5, withdrew.
3. Keaton Pritchett, Man, def. Jason Wetzel 7-6, 6-7, 6-4.
4. Caleb Wanner, Cen, def. Braden Ressler 6-3, 6-2.
5. Beau Zander, Cen, def. Jayden Arenz 1-6, 7-6, 7-6.
6. Trevor Elijah, Man, def. Brady Clarke 5-7, 6-2, 6-3.
Doubles
1. Pitcher-Wetzel, Cen, won by forfeit.
2. Hatzenbuhler-Arenz, Man, def, Rennich-Clarke 6-3, 2-6, 10-5.
3. Ressler-Elijah, Man, def. Wanner-Zander 4-6, 6-4, 10-6.
MLS
Monday, August 24
New York City FC 1, Columbus 0
Tuesday, August 25
New England 2, D.C. United 1
Philadelphia 1, New York 0
Chicago 3, Cincinnati 0
Montreal 2, Vancouver 0
Houston 5, Sporting Kansas City 2
Wednesday, August 26
Nashville at Orlando City, 6:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 7 p.m.
Colorado at FC Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Real Salt Lake, 8:30 p.m.
Portland at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Seattle at LA Galaxy, 10 p.m.
Friday, August 28
Toronto FC at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Saturday, August 29
Orlando City at Atlanta, 2:30 p.m.
D.C. United at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.
Chicago at New York City FC, 6:30 p.m.
Columbus at Cincinnati, 6:30 p.m.
New York at New England, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at FC Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Colorado, 8 p.m.
San Jose at LA Galaxy, 9:30 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Portland, 9:30 p.m.
Sunday, August 30
Miami at Nashville, 7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Seattle, 9 p.m.
Tuesday, September 1
Montreal at Toronto FC, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, September 2
Miami at Atlanta, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Cincinnati, 6:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Columbus, 6:30 p.m.
D.C. United at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Houston, 7 p.m.
New York City FC at New England, 7 p.m.
Orlando City at Nashville, 7:30 p.m.
FC Dallas at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m.
Seattle at Real Salt Lake, 8:30 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Portland, 9:30 p.m.
San Jose at Los Angeles FC, 9:30 p.m.
WNBA
Monday's Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday's Games
New York 101, Chicago 99
Las Vegas 96, Dallas 92
Indiana vs. Seattle (n)
Wednesday's Games
Washington vs. Atlanta, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles vs. Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Connecticut vs. Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Chicago vs. Indiana, 6 p.m.
Dallas vs. New York, 7 p.m.
Las Vegas vs. Seattle, 9 p.m.
