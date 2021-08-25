Area Scores: Aug. 26

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
CLASS B POLLS
11-man
Team;Record;Pts;LW
1.;Beulah (11);1-0;67;t-1
2.;Langdon-Edmore-Munich;1-0;47;t-1
3.;Kindred (1);1-0;46;4
4.;Central Cass (3);1-0;41;5
5.;Harvey-Wells County;1-0;13;RV
Also receiving votes: Hillsboro-Central Valley (0-1), Velva (1-0).
9-man
Team;Record;Pts;LW
1.;LaMoure-Litchville-Marion (15);1-0;75;1
2.;New Salem-Almont;1-0;52;2
3.;Cavalier;1-0;38;3
4.;Surrey;1-0;34;5
5.;Wyndmere-Lidgerwood;1-0;17;NR
Also receiving votes: Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood (1-0), Grant County-Flasher (1-0), South Border (1-0), North Prairie (1-0), Ray-Powers Lake (1-0).
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
WILLISTON STATE 3, BISMARCK STATE 2
At Williston
BSC;9;21;25;25;13
WSC;25;25;18;18;15
BISMARCK STATE – Kills: Greta Gibson 7, Jossi Meyer 3, Megan Klein 2, Macy Wetsch 13, Reile Payne 10, Cam Beasley 2. Blocks: Gibson 2, Meyer 4.5, Wetsch 0.5. Assists: Abbi Kopp 1, Beasley 33. Digs: Kopp 19, Gibson 10, Eden Schlinger 7, Klein 4, Wetsch 18, Payne 11, Beasley 8. Aces: Gibson 1, Wetsch 5.
Record: BSC 0-1, 0-1 Mon-Dak Conference.
BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE INVITATIONAL
At BSC Armory
Friday, Aug. 27
11 a.m.: Bismarck State College vs. Lake Region State
12:30 p.m.: University of Jamestown JV vs. Miles Community College
2 p.m.: Miles Community College vs. Bismarck State College
3:30 p.m.: Lake Region State vs. Dakota College-Bottineau
5 p.m.: Dakota College-Bottineau vs. Jamestown JV
Saturday, Aug. 28
9 a.m.: Bismarck State College vs. Dakota College-Bottineau
10:30 a.m.: Miles Community College vs. Lake Region State
12 p.m.: Lake Region State vs. Jamestown JV
1:30 p.m.: Dakota College-Bottineau vs. Miles Community College
3 p.m.: Bismarck State College vs. Jamestown JV
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
STATE COACHES POLLS
CLASS A
Girls
Team: 1. Bismarck. 2. Williston. 3. Fargo Davies. 4. West Fargo. 5 Grand Forks Central. Also receiving votes: Fargo North.
Individuals: 1. Eleni Lovgren, Will. 2. Bayla Weigel, Bis. 3. Ellie Miller, FD. 4. Jaelyn Ogle, Watford City. 5. Taya Fettig, Bis. 6. Acey Elkins, Mandan. 7. Kinley Steckler, FD. 8. Anna Bernhardt, Fargo Shanley. 9. Kaelyn Berg, WF. 10. Sophia Ness, Bis.
Boys
Team: 1. Grand Forks Red River. 2. Williston. 3. Fargo Davies. 4. Dickinson. 5. Grand Forks Central. Also receiving votes: Bismarck.
Individuals: 1. Hunter McHenry, GFRR. 2. Fynn Krenz, Will. 3. Quinn Roehl, GFC. 4. Caeden Johnson, West Fargo Sheyenne. 5. Ivan Askim, Will. 6. Aiden Johnson, WFS. 7. Owen Sondag, Fargo North. 8. Ethan Moe, Will. 9. Griffin House, Century. 10. Caleb Hansen, Dick.
CLASS B
Girls
Team: 1. Rugby. 2. Bowman County. 3. Kindred. 4. Southern McLean. 5. Hillsboro-Central Valley. Also receiving votes: Des Lacs-Burlington.
Individuals: 1. Hanna Westin, Shiloh Christian. 2. Jenna Soine, Hatton-Northwood-Larimore. 3. Brooklyn Bartsch, Rug. 4. Amelia Shepard, Rug. 5. Peyton Gette, Kin. 6. Norah Entzi, Edgeley-Kulm. 7. Annika Stroh, Lisbon. 8. Brynn Hanson, DLB. 9. Dreah Frolek, Sargent Central-Lidgerwood. 10. Olivia Frolek, SCL.
Boys
Team: 1. Bowman County. 2. Kindred. 3. Hillsboro-Central Valley. 4. Griggs County Central. 5. Stanley. Also receiving votes: Killdeer.
Individuals: 1. Ian Busche, Buelah-Hazen. 2. Christian Brist, HCV. 3. Owen Duttenhefner, Kill. 4. Austin Wanner, BC. 5. Cole Campbell, Kin. 6. Taylor Wanner, BC. 7. Caleb Sarsland, BC. 8. Austin Dibble, Rug. 9. Gavin Nelson, GCC. 10. Cole Spotted Bear, New Town.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
LEGACY 1, MANDAN 0
(Tuesday)
First half: No scoring.
Second half: 1. Leg, Dylan Ellingson (PK), 59th.
Goalkeeper saves: Man – Will Mickelson 5-6 – 11. Leg – Nathaniel Olheiser 3-2 – 5.
Yellow cards: Man – Camden Renner, Coach Randy Baumgartner. Leg – Ellingson.
Records: Mandan 1-2-0 overall, 1-2-0 West Region, Legacy 2-2-1 overall, 2-1-0 West Region.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
STANDINGS
CLASS B
11-man
Northeast Region
Team;Region;Overall
Carrington;0-0;1-0
Harvey-Wells County;0-0;1-0
Langdon-Edmore-Munich;0-0;1-0
Thompson;0-0;1-0
Northern Cass;0-0;0-0
Grafton;0-0;0-1
Hillsboro-Central Valley;0-0;0-1
Park River;0-0;0-1
Northwest Region
Team;Region;Overall
Des Lacs-Burlington;1-0;1-0
Velva-Garrison;1-0;1-0
Rugby;1-0;1-0
New Town;0-0;0-0
Minot Ryan;0-0;0-1
Stanley;0-0;0-1
Nedrose;0-1;0-1
South Prairie-Max;0-1;0-1
Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn;0-1;0-1
Southeast Region
Team;Region;Overall
Central Cass;0-0;1-0
Kindred;0-0;1-0
Linton-HMB;0-0;1-0
Sargent County;0-0;0-0
Ellendale-Edgeley-Kulm;0-0;0-1
Fargo Oak Grove;0-0;0-1
Lisbon;0-0;0-1
Oakes;0-0;0-1
Southwest Region
Team;Region;Overall
Beulah;0-0;1-0
Bowman Couny;0-0;1-0
Dickinson Trinity;0-0;1-0
Southern McLean;0-0;1-0
Heart River;0-0;0-0
Hazen;0-0;0-1
Killdeer;0-0;0-1
Shiloh Christian;0-0;0-1
9-man
Region 1
Team;Region;Overall
Hankinson;0-0;1-0
LaMoure-Litchville-Marion;0-0;1-0
Wyndmere-Lidgerwood;0-0;1-0
Enderlin-Maple Valley;0-0;0-1
Richland;0-0;0-1
Tri-State;0-0;0-1
Region 2
Team;Region;Overall
Cavalier;0-0;1-0
Finley-Sharon-Hope-Page;0-0;1-0
Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg;0-0;1-0
Griggs-Midkota;0-0;0-1
Hatton-Northwood;0-0;0-1
Larimore;0-0;0-1
Region 3
Team;Region;Overall
Nelson County;0-0;1-0
North Star;0-0;1-0
Benson County;0-0;0-1
Four Winds;0-0;0-1
New Rockford-Sheyenne;0-0;0-1
Region 4
Team;Region;Overall
Bottineau;0-0;1-0
North Prairie;0-0;1-0
Towner-Granville-Upham;0-0;1-0
Dunseith;0-0;0-1
St. John;0-0;0-1
Region 5
Team;Region;Overall
Central McLean;0-0;1-0
Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter;0-0;1-0
New Salem-Almont;0-0;1-0
South Border;0-0;1-0
Kidder County;0-0;0-1
Region 6
Team;Region;Overall
Beach;0-0;0-1
Grant County-Flasher;0-0;0-1
Hettinger-Scranton;0-0;1-0
Mott-Regent-New England;0-0;0-1
Richardton-Taylor-Hebron;0-0;0-1
Region 7
Team;Region;Overall
Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood;0-0;2-0
Surrey;0-0;1-0
Parshall-White Shield;0-0;0-0
Lewis & Clark;0-0;0-1
Region 8
Team;Region;Overall
Ray-Powers Lake;0-0;1-0
Divide County;0-0;1-0
Alexander;0-0;0-1
Kenmare-Bowbells-Burke Central;0-0;0-1
Tioga;0-0;0-1
Independent 6-man
Team;Overall
Center-Stanton;1-0
Drake-Anamoose;1-0
North Border;1-0
Mandaree;0-0
Drayton;0-1
Midway-Minto;0-1
Trenton;0-1
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
BPS EAST-WEST INVITE
Friday, Aug. 27
At Bismarck High (Karlgaard Gym)
3 p.m.: Legacy vs. West Fargo; Mandan vs. Grand Forks Central
4 p.m.: Bismarck vs. West Fargo Sheyenne; Dickinson vs. Fargo South
5:15 p.m.: Bismarck vs. Fargo Davies; Legacy vs. Sheyenne
6:30 p.m.: Mandan vs. South; Legacy vs. Davies
7:30 p.m.: Bismarck vs. West Fargo; Dickinson vs. Davies
At Bismarck High (Lynch Gym)
3 p.m.: Williston vs. Fargo South
4 p.m.: Mandan vs. West Fargo
5:15 p.m.: Williston vs. Grand Forks Central
6:30 p.m.: Dickinson vs. Grand Forks Central
7:30 p.m.: Williston vs. West Fargo Sheyenne
At Century High (Olson Gymnasium)
3 p.m.: Watford City vs. Devils Lake; St. Mary's vs. Wahpeton
4:15 p.m.: Century vs. Devils Lake; Minot vs. Fargo North
5:30 p.m.: St. Mary's vs. Red River; Jamestown vs. Fargo Shanley
6:30 p.m.: Century vs. Shanley; Jamestown vs. Valley City
7:30 p.m.: Century vs. Valley City; Minot vs. Grand Forks Red River
8:30 p.m.: Minot vs. Wahpeton
Century High (New gym)
3 p.m.: Shanley vs. Valley City
4:15 p.m.: Watford City vs. Wahpeton
5:30 p.m.: Watford City vs. Fargo North
6:30 p.m.: St. Mary's vs. Fargo North
7:30 p.m.: Jamestown vs. Devils Lake
Saturday, Aug. 28
At Bismarck High (Karlgaard Gym)
9 a.m.: Dickinson vs. Devils Lake; Williston vs. Valley City
10:15 a.m.: Bismarck vs. Devils Lake; Mandan vs. Grand Forks Red River
11:30 a.m.: Mandan vs. Wahpeton; Legacy vs. Fargo Shanley
12:45 p.m.: Bismarck vs. Shanley; Legacy vs. Valley City
1:45 p.m.: Bismarck vs. Valley City; Williston vs. Grand Forks Red River
2:45 p.m.: Williston vs. Wahpeton; Mandan vs. Valley City
3:45 p.m.: Bismarck vs. Grand Forks Red River; Legacy vs. Wahpeton
At Bismarck High (Lynch Gym)
9 a.m.: Grand Forks Red River vs. Fargo Shanley
10:15 a.m.: Dickinson vs. Wahpeton
11:30 a.m.: Dickinson vs. Fargo North
12:45 p.m.: Mandan vs. Fargo North
1:45 p.m.: Legacy vs. Devils Lake
2:45 p.m.: Dickinson vs. Fargo Shanley
3:45 p.m.: Williston vs. Fargo North
At Century High (Olson Gymnasium)
9 a.m.: Century vs. Fargo South; Minot vs. Fargo Davies
10:15 a.m.: Jamestown vs. Fargo South; Minot vs. West Fargo Sheyenne
11:30 a.m.: Century vs. Davies; St. Mary's vs. Grand Forks Central
12:45 p.m.: Jamestown vs. Fargo Davies; Minot vs. West Fargo
1:45 p.m.: Century vs. Sheyenne; Jamestown vs. Grand Forks Central
2:45 p.m.: Century vs. West Fargo; Minot vs. Grand Forks Central
3:45 p.m.: Jamestown vs. West Fargo Sheyenne; Watford City vs. West Fargo
Century High (New gym)
9 a.m.: Watford City vs. Grand Forks Central
10:15 a.m.: St. Mary's vs. West Fargo
11:30 a.m.: Watford City vs. West Fargo Sheyenne
12:45 p.m.: Watford City vs. Fargo South
1:45 p.m.: St. Mary's vs. Fargo Davies
2:45: St. Mary's vs. Fargo South
INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE
PLAYOFFS
Saturday, Aug. 28
No. 7 Bismarck (7-8) at No. 2 Massachusetts (11-3), 6:05 p.m.
No. 6 Spokane (6-6) at No. 3 Frisco (10-3), 7:05 p.m.
No. 5 Duke City (7-7) at No. 4 Iowa (6-6), 7:05 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 29
No. 8 Sioux Falls (6-7) at No. 1 Arizona (12-2), 5:05 p.m.