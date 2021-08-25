 Skip to main content
Area Scores: Aug. 26
Area Scores: Aug. 26

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

CLASS B POLLS

11-man

Team;Record;Pts;LW

1.;Beulah (11);1-0;67;t-1

2.;Langdon-Edmore-Munich;1-0;47;t-1

3.;Kindred (1);1-0;46;4

4.;Central Cass (3);1-0;41;5

5.;Harvey-Wells County;1-0;13;RV

Also receiving votes: Hillsboro-Central Valley (0-1), Velva (1-0).

9-man

Team;Record;Pts;LW

1.;LaMoure-Litchville-Marion (15);1-0;75;1

2.;New Salem-Almont;1-0;52;2

3.;Cavalier;1-0;38;3

4.;Surrey;1-0;34;5

5.;Wyndmere-Lidgerwood;1-0;17;NR

Also receiving votes: Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood (1-0), Grant County-Flasher (1-0), South Border (1-0), North Prairie (1-0), Ray-Powers Lake (1-0).

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

WILLISTON STATE 3, BISMARCK STATE 2

At Williston

BSC;9;21;25;25;13

WSC;25;25;18;18;15

BISMARCK STATE – Kills: Greta Gibson 7, Jossi Meyer 3, Megan Klein 2, Macy Wetsch 13, Reile Payne 10, Cam Beasley 2. Blocks: Gibson 2, Meyer 4.5, Wetsch 0.5. Assists: Abbi Kopp 1, Beasley 33. Digs: Kopp 19, Gibson 10, Eden Schlinger 7, Klein 4, Wetsch 18, Payne 11, Beasley 8. Aces: Gibson 1, Wetsch 5.

Record: BSC 0-1, 0-1 Mon-Dak Conference.

BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE INVITATIONAL

At BSC Armory

Friday, Aug. 27

11 a.m.: Bismarck State College vs. Lake Region State

12:30 p.m.: University of Jamestown JV vs. Miles Community College

2 p.m.: Miles Community College vs. Bismarck State College

3:30 p.m.: Lake Region State vs. Dakota College-Bottineau

5 p.m.: Dakota College-Bottineau vs. Jamestown JV

Saturday, Aug. 28

9 a.m.: Bismarck State College vs. Dakota College-Bottineau

10:30 a.m.: Miles Community College vs. Lake Region State

12 p.m.: Lake Region State vs. Jamestown JV

1:30 p.m.: Dakota College-Bottineau vs. Miles Community College

3 p.m.: Bismarck State College vs. Jamestown JV

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

STATE COACHES POLLS

CLASS A

Girls

Team: 1. Bismarck. 2. Williston. 3. Fargo Davies. 4. West Fargo. 5 Grand Forks Central. Also receiving votes: Fargo North.

Individuals: 1. Eleni Lovgren, Will. 2. Bayla Weigel, Bis. 3. Ellie Miller, FD. 4. Jaelyn Ogle, Watford City. 5. Taya Fettig, Bis. 6. Acey Elkins, Mandan. 7. Kinley Steckler, FD. 8. Anna Bernhardt, Fargo Shanley. 9. Kaelyn Berg, WF. 10. Sophia Ness, Bis.

Boys

Team: 1. Grand Forks Red River. 2. Williston. 3. Fargo Davies. 4. Dickinson. 5. Grand Forks Central. Also receiving votes: Bismarck.

Individuals: 1. Hunter McHenry, GFRR. 2. Fynn Krenz, Will. 3. Quinn Roehl, GFC. 4. Caeden Johnson, West Fargo Sheyenne. 5. Ivan Askim, Will. 6. Aiden Johnson, WFS. 7. Owen Sondag, Fargo North. 8. Ethan Moe, Will. 9. Griffin House, Century. 10. Caleb Hansen, Dick.

CLASS B

Girls

Team: 1. Rugby. 2. Bowman County. 3. Kindred. 4. Southern McLean. 5. Hillsboro-Central Valley. Also receiving votes: Des Lacs-Burlington.

Individuals: 1. Hanna Westin, Shiloh Christian. 2. Jenna Soine, Hatton-Northwood-Larimore. 3. Brooklyn Bartsch, Rug. 4. Amelia Shepard, Rug. 5. Peyton Gette, Kin. 6. Norah Entzi, Edgeley-Kulm. 7. Annika Stroh, Lisbon. 8. Brynn Hanson, DLB. 9. Dreah Frolek, Sargent Central-Lidgerwood. 10. Olivia Frolek, SCL.

Boys

Team: 1. Bowman County. 2. Kindred. 3. Hillsboro-Central Valley. 4. Griggs County Central. 5. Stanley. Also receiving votes: Killdeer.

Individuals: 1. Ian Busche, Buelah-Hazen. 2. Christian Brist, HCV. 3. Owen Duttenhefner, Kill. 4. Austin Wanner, BC. 5. Cole Campbell, Kin. 6. Taylor Wanner, BC. 7. Caleb Sarsland, BC. 8. Austin Dibble, Rug. 9. Gavin Nelson, GCC. 10. Cole Spotted Bear, New Town.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

LEGACY 1, MANDAN 0

(Tuesday)

First half: No scoring.

Second half: 1. Leg, Dylan Ellingson (PK), 59th.

Goalkeeper saves: Man – Will Mickelson 5-6 – 11. Leg – Nathaniel Olheiser 3-2 – 5.

Yellow cards: Man – Camden Renner, Coach Randy Baumgartner. Leg – Ellingson.

Records: Mandan 1-2-0 overall, 1-2-0 West Region, Legacy 2-2-1 overall, 2-1-0 West Region.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

STANDINGS

CLASS B

11-man

Northeast Region

Team;Region;Overall

Carrington;0-0;1-0

Harvey-Wells County;0-0;1-0

Langdon-Edmore-Munich;0-0;1-0

Thompson;0-0;1-0

Northern Cass;0-0;0-0

Grafton;0-0;0-1

Hillsboro-Central Valley;0-0;0-1

Park River;0-0;0-1

Northwest Region

Team;Region;Overall

Des Lacs-Burlington;1-0;1-0

Velva-Garrison;1-0;1-0

Rugby;1-0;1-0

New Town;0-0;0-0

Minot Ryan;0-0;0-1

Stanley;0-0;0-1

Nedrose;0-1;0-1

South Prairie-Max;0-1;0-1

Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn;0-1;0-1

Southeast Region

Team;Region;Overall

Central Cass;0-0;1-0

Kindred;0-0;1-0

Linton-HMB;0-0;1-0

Sargent County;0-0;0-0

Ellendale-Edgeley-Kulm;0-0;0-1

Fargo Oak Grove;0-0;0-1

Lisbon;0-0;0-1

Oakes;0-0;0-1

Southwest Region

Team;Region;Overall

Beulah;0-0;1-0

Bowman Couny;0-0;1-0

Dickinson Trinity;0-0;1-0

Southern McLean;0-0;1-0

Heart River;0-0;0-0

Hazen;0-0;0-1

Killdeer;0-0;0-1

Shiloh Christian;0-0;0-1

9-man

Region 1

Team;Region;Overall

Hankinson;0-0;1-0

LaMoure-Litchville-Marion;0-0;1-0

Wyndmere-Lidgerwood;0-0;1-0

Enderlin-Maple Valley;0-0;0-1

Richland;0-0;0-1

Tri-State;0-0;0-1

Region 2

Team;Region;Overall

Cavalier;0-0;1-0

Finley-Sharon-Hope-Page;0-0;1-0

Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg;0-0;1-0

Griggs-Midkota;0-0;0-1

Hatton-Northwood;0-0;0-1

Larimore;0-0;0-1

Region 3

Team;Region;Overall

Nelson County;0-0;1-0

North Star;0-0;1-0

Benson County;0-0;0-1

Four Winds;0-0;0-1

New Rockford-Sheyenne;0-0;0-1

Region 4

Team;Region;Overall

Bottineau;0-0;1-0

North Prairie;0-0;1-0

Towner-Granville-Upham;0-0;1-0

Dunseith;0-0;0-1

St. John;0-0;0-1

Region 5

Team;Region;Overall

Central McLean;0-0;1-0

Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter;0-0;1-0

New Salem-Almont;0-0;1-0

South Border;0-0;1-0

Kidder County;0-0;0-1

Region 6

Team;Region;Overall

Beach;0-0;0-1

Grant County-Flasher;0-0;0-1

Hettinger-Scranton;0-0;1-0

Mott-Regent-New England;0-0;0-1

Richardton-Taylor-Hebron;0-0;0-1

Region 7

Team;Region;Overall

Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood;0-0;2-0

Surrey;0-0;1-0

Parshall-White Shield;0-0;0-0

Lewis & Clark;0-0;0-1

Region 8

Team;Region;Overall

Ray-Powers Lake;0-0;1-0

Divide County;0-0;1-0

Alexander;0-0;0-1

Kenmare-Bowbells-Burke Central;0-0;0-1

Tioga;0-0;0-1

Independent 6-man

Team;Overall

Center-Stanton;1-0

Drake-Anamoose;1-0

North Border;1-0

Mandaree;0-0

Drayton;0-1

Midway-Minto;0-1

Trenton;0-1

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

BPS EAST-WEST INVITE

Friday, Aug. 27

At Bismarck High (Karlgaard Gym)

3 p.m.: Legacy vs. West Fargo; Mandan vs. Grand Forks Central

4 p.m.: Bismarck vs. West Fargo Sheyenne; Dickinson vs. Fargo South

5:15 p.m.: Bismarck vs. Fargo Davies; Legacy vs. Sheyenne

6:30 p.m.: Mandan vs. South; Legacy vs. Davies

7:30 p.m.: Bismarck vs. West Fargo; Dickinson vs. Davies

At Bismarck High (Lynch Gym)

3 p.m.: Williston vs. Fargo South

4 p.m.: Mandan vs. West Fargo

5:15 p.m.: Williston vs. Grand Forks Central

6:30 p.m.: Dickinson vs. Grand Forks Central

7:30 p.m.: Williston vs. West Fargo Sheyenne

At Century High (Olson Gymnasium)

3 p.m.: Watford City vs. Devils Lake; St. Mary's vs. Wahpeton

4:15 p.m.: Century vs. Devils Lake; Minot vs. Fargo North

5:30 p.m.: St. Mary's vs. Red River; Jamestown vs. Fargo Shanley

6:30 p.m.: Century vs. Shanley; Jamestown vs. Valley City

7:30 p.m.: Century vs. Valley City; Minot vs. Grand Forks Red River

8:30 p.m.: Minot vs. Wahpeton

Century High (New gym)

3 p.m.: Shanley vs. Valley City

4:15 p.m.: Watford City vs. Wahpeton

5:30 p.m.: Watford City vs. Fargo North

6:30 p.m.: St. Mary's vs. Fargo North

7:30 p.m.: Jamestown vs. Devils Lake

Saturday, Aug. 28

At Bismarck High (Karlgaard Gym)

9 a.m.: Dickinson vs. Devils Lake; Williston vs. Valley City

10:15 a.m.: Bismarck vs. Devils Lake; Mandan vs. Grand Forks Red River

11:30 a.m.: Mandan vs. Wahpeton; Legacy vs. Fargo Shanley

12:45 p.m.: Bismarck vs. Shanley; Legacy vs. Valley City

1:45 p.m.: Bismarck vs. Valley City; Williston vs. Grand Forks Red River

2:45 p.m.: Williston vs. Wahpeton; Mandan vs. Valley City

3:45 p.m.: Bismarck vs. Grand Forks Red River; Legacy vs. Wahpeton

At Bismarck High (Lynch Gym)

9 a.m.: Grand Forks Red River vs. Fargo Shanley

10:15 a.m.: Dickinson vs. Wahpeton

11:30 a.m.: Dickinson vs. Fargo North

12:45 p.m.: Mandan vs. Fargo North

1:45 p.m.: Legacy vs. Devils Lake

2:45 p.m.: Dickinson vs. Fargo Shanley

3:45 p.m.: Williston vs. Fargo North

At Century High (Olson Gymnasium)

9 a.m.: Century vs. Fargo South; Minot vs. Fargo Davies

10:15 a.m.: Jamestown vs. Fargo South; Minot vs. West Fargo Sheyenne

11:30 a.m.: Century vs. Davies; St. Mary's vs. Grand Forks Central

12:45 p.m.: Jamestown vs. Fargo Davies; Minot vs. West Fargo

1:45 p.m.: Century vs. Sheyenne; Jamestown vs. Grand Forks Central

2:45 p.m.: Century vs. West Fargo; Minot vs. Grand Forks Central

3:45 p.m.: Jamestown vs. West Fargo Sheyenne; Watford City vs. West Fargo

Century High (New gym)

9 a.m.: Watford City vs. Grand Forks Central

10:15 a.m.: St. Mary's vs. West Fargo

11:30 a.m.: Watford City vs. West Fargo Sheyenne

12:45 p.m.: Watford City vs. Fargo South

1:45 p.m.: St. Mary's vs. Fargo Davies

2:45: St. Mary's vs. Fargo South

INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE

PLAYOFFS

Saturday, Aug. 28

No. 7 Bismarck (7-8) at No. 2 Massachusetts (11-3), 6:05 p.m.

No. 6 Spokane (6-6) at No. 3 Frisco (10-3), 7:05 p.m.

No. 5 Duke City (7-7) at No. 4 Iowa (6-6), 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 29

No. 8 Sioux Falls (6-7) at No. 1 Arizona (12-2), 5:05 p.m.

