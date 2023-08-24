HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
MINOT 2, BISMARCK 1
Minot 1 1 — 2
Bismarck 0 1 — 1
First half: 1. Minot, Tripp Klebe (Brayden Oswalt), 36th minute.
Second half: 2. Minot, Oswalt (Samuel Echanis), 63rd minute. 3. Bismarck, Hayden Zacher (Daniel Matthews), 75th minute.
Records: Minot 2-0-2 overall, 1-0-1 West Region for 4 points; Bismarck 1-3-0, 1-1-0 for 3 points.
LEGACY 1, WILLISTON 0
Legacy 1 0 — 1
Williston 0 0 — 0
First half: 1. Legacy, Reece Snow (Assist unknown), 38th minute.
Second half: No scoring.
Goalkeeper saves: Legacy — Nathaniel Olheiser 4-2—6. Williston — Triston Boots 10-4—14.
Penalties: Yellow card: Williston — Aaron Tholborn.
Records: Legacy 3-0-0 overall, 2-0-0 West Region for 6 points; Williston 0-2-0, 0-2-0 for 0 points.
CENTURY 2, MANDAN 1
Century 2 0 — 2
Mandan 1 0 — 1
First half: 1. Century, David Jankoviak, 9th minute. 2. Mandan, Scorer unknown, 12th minute. 3. Century, Jankoviak, 19th minute.
Second half: No scoring.
Records: Century 2-1-0 overall, 2-0-0 West Region for 6 points; Mandan 0-2-0, 0-2-0 for 0 points.
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
STATE POLLS
BOYS
CLASS A
Team: 1. Bismarck. 2. Grand Forks Red River. 3. Williston. 4. Century. 5. Fargo Davies. Others receiving votes: Minot.
Individuals: 1. Owen Sondag, Fargo North. 2. Parker Hintz, Bismarck. 3. Thomas Haskins, Williston. 4. Owen Hintz, Bismarck. 5. Tyler Wall, Bismarck. 6. Gavyn Graham, Century. 7. Elijah Dafoe, Grand Forks Red River. 8. Gabe Hanson, Bismarck. 9. Dawson Balzer, Bismarck. 10. Ben Fryhling, Century.
CLASS B
Team: 1. Bowman County. 2. New Town. 3. Kindred. 4. Hillsboro-Central Valley. 5. Standing Rock.
Individuals: 1. Taylor Wanner, Bowman County. 2. Jonah Njos, Bowman County. 3. Christian Brist, Hillsboro-Central Valley. 4. Keaton Olson, Kindred. 5. Gavin Lambourn, Bowman County. 6. Owen Johnson, Northern Cass. 7. Jekori Dahlen, Killdeer. 8. Xavier Bell, New Town. 9. Lander Lahtinen, New Town. 10. Lance Bradley, Standing Rock.
GIRLS
CLASS A
Team: 1. Bismarck. 2. Legacy. 3. Williston. 4. Grand Forks Red River. 5. Minot. Others receiving votes: Fargo Davies.
Individual: 1. Jocelyn Schiller, Grand Forks Red River. 2. Cambree Moss, Williston. 3. Bayla Weigel, Bismarck. 4. Lily Elbert, Fargo Shanley. 5. Lexie Waldner, Legacy. 6. Katie Olson, Watford City. 7. Izzy Dahl, Bismarck. 8. Eva Selensky, Legacy. 9. Reagan Berg, Valley City. 10. Angela Wold, Williston.
CLASS B
Team: 1. Rugby. 2. Bowman County. 3. Hillsboro-Central Valley. 4. Kindred. 5. Grafton.
Individual: 1. Brynn Hanson, Des Lacs-Burlington. 2. Addie Miller, Killdeer. 3. Amelia Shepard, Rugby. 4. Mashae Miller, Kenmare-Bowbells-Burke. 5. Hannah Senechal, Rugby. 6. Mara Kempel, Rugby. 7. Kenadie Pazdernik, Carrington. 8. Madison Kyle, Bottineau. 9. Allyson Goodmanson, Kindred. 10. Emerson Helgoe, Pembina County North.
N.D. SCORES
THURSDAY
College football
Valley City State 23, Jamestown 15
College women’s soccer
North Dakota 2, Minnesota State-Moorhead 0
College women’s volleyball
Southwestern Assemblies of God 3, Jamestown 2
High school football
Killdeer 41, South Prairie-Max 8
High school boys soccer
Bismarck Century 2, Mandan 1
Bismarck Legacy 1, Williston 0
Fargo Davies 4, Fargo North 1
Fargo South 3, Fargo Shanley 3
Minot 2, Bismarck High 1
West Fargo 2, Grand Forks Red River 1
West Fargo Sheyenne 1, Grand Forks Central 0