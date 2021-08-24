 Skip to main content
Area Scores: Aug. 25
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS

MANDAN 4, CENTURY 3

(Exhibition)

Singles

1. Jared Pitcher, Cen, def. Brady Helbling 6-0, 6-0. 2. Beau Zander, Cen, def. Jayden Arenz 6-3, 6-3. 3. Colin Frank, Man, def. Austin Walth 6-3, 2-6, 6-4. 4. Anton Kozojed, Man, def. Bridger Sorenson 7-5, 6-4.

Doubles

1. Karter Hatzenbuhler-Jared Christen, Man, def. Brody Clarke-Eric Bender 6-4, 6-4. 2. Travis Metzger-Taylor Paliafico, def. Kalob Zacha-Rylan Bechtel 6-7 (3), 6-1, 7-5. 3. J.J. Payne-Logan Miller, Man, def. Alek Fosland-Kort Krebsbach 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (4).

MINOT 4, LEGACY 3

(Exhibition)

Singles

1. Jay Moylan, Leg, def. Aidan Diehl 6-0, 6-3. 2. Anthony Janes, Leg, def. Hunter Rice 6-1, 6-2. 3. Colby Opp, Min, def. Brayden Ruff 6-1, 6-3. 4. Caleb Johnson, Leg, def. Thomas Griffith 6-2, 6-4.

Doubles

1. Zach Diehl-Grayson Schaeffer, Min, def. Gage Martell-Drew Beasley 6-1, 6-2. 3. Brayden McLean-Josh Hegsted, Min, def. Joe Kalb-Keegan Chap 6-1, 6-1. 3. Rylan Thompson-Sam Griffith, Min, def. Cooper Miller-Nathan Mathern 6-1, 6-2.

JAMESTOWN 5, BISMARCK 2

Singles

1. Tyler Wahl, Bis, def. Gage Orr 7-5, 2-6 (10-5). 2. Mason Lunzman, J, def. Gabe Hanson 6-0, 6-1. 3. Camron Andersen, J, def. Trysten Fernandez 6-3, 6-3. 4. Luke LeFevre, J, def. Roger Karaloo 6-3, 6-3.

Doubles

1. Adam Vasicheck-Isaiah Koch, Bis, def. Max Fronk-Grady Anderson 7-6 (7-4), 5-7, 10-5. 2. Kane Schmidt-Adam Sortland, J, def. Warren Naslund0Quinton Wolf 6-1, 6-3. 3. Kai Backen-Steven Schmitz, J, def. Luke Naslund-Lennon Kulakoski 6-0, 7-6 (7-5).

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE INVITATIONAL

At BSC Armory

Friday, Aug. 27

11 a.m.: Bismarck State College vs. Lake Region State

12:30 p.m.: University of Jamestown JV vs. Miles Community College

2 p.m.: Miles Community College vs. Bismarck State College

3:30 p.m.: Lake Region State vs. Dakota College-Bottineau

5 p.m.: Dakota College-Bottineau vs. Jamestown JV

Saturday, Aug. 28

9 a.m.: Bismarck State College vs. Dakota College-Bottineau

10:30 a.m.: Miles Community College vs. Lake Region State 

12 p.m.: Lake Region State vs. Jamestown JV

1:30 p.m.: Dakota College-Bottineau vs. Miles Community College

3 p.m.: Bismarck State College vs. Jamestown JV

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

WDA PRESEASON COACHES POLL

(First-place votes in parentheses)

Team;Points

1. Century (10);100

2. Jamestown (1);82

2T. Bismarck;82

4. Mandan;77

5. Legacy;68

6. St. Mary’s;50

7. Minot;46

8. Watford City;38

9. Dickinson;33

10. Williston;18

11. Turtle Mountain;11

BPS EAST-WEST INVITE

Friday, Aug. 27

At Bismarck High (Karlgaard Gym)

3 p.m.: Legacy vs. West Fargo; Mandan vs. Grand Forks Central

4 p.m.: Bismarck vs. West Fargo Sheyenne; Dickinson vs. Fargo South

5:15 p.m.: Bismarck vs. Fargo Davies; Legacy vs. Sheyenne

6:30 p.m.: Mandan vs. South; Legacy vs. Davies

7:30 p.m.: Bismarck vs. West Fargo; Dickinson vs. Davies

At Bismarck High (Lynch Gym)

3 p.m.: Williston vs. Fargo South

4 p.m.: Mandan vs. West Fargo

5:15 p.m.: Williston vs. Grand Forks Central

6:30 p.m.: Dickinson vs. Grand Forks Central

7:30 p.m.: Williston vs. West Fargo Sheyenne

At Century High (Olson Gymnasium)

3 p.m.: Watford City vs. Devils Lake; St. Mary's vs. Wahpeton

4:15 p.m.: Century vs. Devils Lake; Minot vs. Fargo North

5:30 p.m.: St. Mary's vs. Red River; Jamestown vs. Fargo Shanley

6:30 p.m.: Century vs. Shanley; Jamestown vs. Valley City

7:30 p.m.: Century vs. Valley City; Minot vs. Grand Forks Red River

8:30 p.m.: Minot vs. Wahpeton

Century High (New gym)

3 p.m.: Shanley vs. Valley City

4:15 p.m.: Watford City vs. Wahpeton

5:30 p.m.: Watford City vs. Fargo North

6:30 p.m.: St. Mary's vs. Fargo North

7:30 p.m.: Jamestown vs. Devils Lake

Saturday, Aug. 28

At Bismarck High (Karlgaard Gym)

9 a.m.: Dickinson vs. Devils Lake; Williston vs. Valley City

10:15 a.m.: Bismarck vs. Devils Lake; Mandan vs. Grand Forks Red River

11:30 a.m.: Mandan vs. Wahpeton; Legacy vs. Fargo Shanley

12:45 p.m.: Bismarck vs. Shanley; Legacy vs. Valley City

1:45 p.m.: Bismarck vs. Valley City; Williston vs. Grand Forks Red River

2:45 p.m.: Williston vs. Wahpeton; Mandan vs. Valley City

3:45 p.m.: Bismarck vs. Grand Forks Red River; Legacy vs. Wahpeton

At Bismarck High (Lynch Gym)

9 a.m.: Grand Forks Red River vs. Fargo Shanley

10:15 a.m.: Dickinson vs. Wahpeton

11:30 a.m.: Dickinson vs. Fargo North

12:45 p.m.: Mandan vs. Fargo North

1:45 p.m.: Legacy vs. Devils Lake

2:45 p.m.: Dickinson vs. Fargo Shanley

3:45 p.m.: Williston vs. Fargo North

At Century High (Olson Gymnasium)

9 a.m.: Century vs. Fargo South; Minot vs. Fargo Davies

10:15 a.m.: Jamestown vs. Fargo South; Minot vs. West Fargo Sheyenne

11:30 a.m.: Century vs. Davies; St. Mary's vs. Grand Forks Central

12:45 p.m.: Jamestown vs. Fargo Davies; Minot vs. West Fargo

1:45 p.m.: Century vs. Sheyenne; Jamestown vs. Grand Forks Central

2:45 p.m.: Century vs. West Fargo; Minot vs. Grand Forks Central

3:45 p.m.: Jamestown vs. West Fargo Sheyenne; Watford City vs. West Fargo

Century High (New gym)

9 a.m.: Watford City vs. Grand Forks Central

10:15 a.m.: St. Mary's vs. West Fargo

11:30 a.m.: Watford City vs. West Fargo Sheyenne

12:45 p.m.: Watford City vs. Fargo South

1:45 p.m.: St. Mary's vs. Fargo Davies

2:45: St. Mary's vs. Fargo South

SIX-MAN FOOTBALL

COACHES POLL

1. North Border. 2. Center-Stanton. 3. Drake-Anamoose.

Standings

Team;W-L

Center-Stanton;1-0

Drake-Anamoose;1-0

North Border;1-0

Mandaree;0-0

Drayton;0-1

Midway-Minto;0-1

Trenton;0-1

Thursday, Aug. 26

Mandaree at Center-Stanton

Friday, Aug. 27

Midway-Minto at Drake-Anamoose

Saturday, Aug. 28

Trenton at North Border

INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE

PLAYOFFS

Saturday, Aug. 28

No. 7 Bismarck (7-8) at No. 2 Massachusetts (11-3), 6:05 p.m.

No. 6 Spokane (6-6) at No. 3 Frisco (10-3), 7:05 p.m.

No. 5 Duke City (7-7) at No. 4 Iowa (6-6), 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 29

No. 8 Sioux Falls (6-7) at No. 1 Arizona (12-2), 5:05 p.m.

N.D. SCORES

TUESDAY

College women’s soccer

Mary 2, Regis University 0

Minot State 3, Magic City Legends U-19 0

High school football

Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 34, Kenmare-Bowbells-Burke Central 8

High school boys tennis

Fargo South 8, Fargo North 1

Grand Forks Central 7, Fargo Davies 2

Grand Forks Red River 9, West Fargo 0

Jamestown 5, Bismarck 2

Mandan 4, Bismarck Century 3

Minot 4, Bismarck Legacy 3

Valley City 7, Wahpeton 2

West Fargo Sheyenne 6, Fargo Shanley 3

High school boys soccer

Bismarck 2, Dickinson 1

Bismarck Legacy 1, Mandan 0

Fargo Davies 1, Fargo North 0

Fargo Shanley 3, Fargo South 2

Grand Forks Red River 4, West Fargo 1

Minot 2, Jamestown 1

West Fargo Sheyenne 0, Grand Forks Central 0

