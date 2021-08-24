Area Scores: Aug. 25

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS
MANDAN 4, CENTURY 3
(Exhibition)
Singles
1. Jared Pitcher, Cen, def. Brady Helbling 6-0, 6-0. 2. Beau Zander, Cen, def. Jayden Arenz 6-3, 6-3. 3. Colin Frank, Man, def. Austin Walth 6-3, 2-6, 6-4. 4. Anton Kozojed, Man, def. Bridger Sorenson 7-5, 6-4.
Doubles
1. Karter Hatzenbuhler-Jared Christen, Man, def. Brody Clarke-Eric Bender 6-4, 6-4. 2. Travis Metzger-Taylor Paliafico, def. Kalob Zacha-Rylan Bechtel 6-7 (3), 6-1, 7-5. 3. J.J. Payne-Logan Miller, Man, def. Alek Fosland-Kort Krebsbach 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (4).
MINOT 4, LEGACY 3
(Exhibition)
Singles
1. Jay Moylan, Leg, def. Aidan Diehl 6-0, 6-3. 2. Anthony Janes, Leg, def. Hunter Rice 6-1, 6-2. 3. Colby Opp, Min, def. Brayden Ruff 6-1, 6-3. 4. Caleb Johnson, Leg, def. Thomas Griffith 6-2, 6-4.
Doubles
1. Zach Diehl-Grayson Schaeffer, Min, def. Gage Martell-Drew Beasley 6-1, 6-2. 3. Brayden McLean-Josh Hegsted, Min, def. Joe Kalb-Keegan Chap 6-1, 6-1. 3. Rylan Thompson-Sam Griffith, Min, def. Cooper Miller-Nathan Mathern 6-1, 6-2.
JAMESTOWN 5, BISMARCK 2
Singles
1. Tyler Wahl, Bis, def. Gage Orr 7-5, 2-6 (10-5). 2. Mason Lunzman, J, def. Gabe Hanson 6-0, 6-1. 3. Camron Andersen, J, def. Trysten Fernandez 6-3, 6-3. 4. Luke LeFevre, J, def. Roger Karaloo 6-3, 6-3.
Doubles
1. Adam Vasicheck-Isaiah Koch, Bis, def. Max Fronk-Grady Anderson 7-6 (7-4), 5-7, 10-5. 2. Kane Schmidt-Adam Sortland, J, def. Warren Naslund0Quinton Wolf 6-1, 6-3. 3. Kai Backen-Steven Schmitz, J, def. Luke Naslund-Lennon Kulakoski 6-0, 7-6 (7-5).
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE INVITATIONAL
At BSC Armory
Friday, Aug. 27
11 a.m.: Bismarck State College vs. Lake Region State
12:30 p.m.: University of Jamestown JV vs. Miles Community College
2 p.m.: Miles Community College vs. Bismarck State College
3:30 p.m.: Lake Region State vs. Dakota College-Bottineau
5 p.m.: Dakota College-Bottineau vs. Jamestown JV
Saturday, Aug. 28
9 a.m.: Bismarck State College vs. Dakota College-Bottineau
10:30 a.m.: Miles Community College vs. Lake Region State
12 p.m.: Lake Region State vs. Jamestown JV
1:30 p.m.: Dakota College-Bottineau vs. Miles Community College
3 p.m.: Bismarck State College vs. Jamestown JV
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
WDA PRESEASON COACHES POLL
(First-place votes in parentheses)
Team;Points
1. Century (10);100
2. Jamestown (1);82
2T. Bismarck;82
4. Mandan;77
5. Legacy;68
6. St. Mary’s;50
7. Minot;46
8. Watford City;38
9. Dickinson;33
10. Williston;18
11. Turtle Mountain;11
BPS EAST-WEST INVITE
Friday, Aug. 27
At Bismarck High (Karlgaard Gym)
3 p.m.: Legacy vs. West Fargo; Mandan vs. Grand Forks Central
4 p.m.: Bismarck vs. West Fargo Sheyenne; Dickinson vs. Fargo South
5:15 p.m.: Bismarck vs. Fargo Davies; Legacy vs. Sheyenne
6:30 p.m.: Mandan vs. South; Legacy vs. Davies
7:30 p.m.: Bismarck vs. West Fargo; Dickinson vs. Davies
At Bismarck High (Lynch Gym)
3 p.m.: Williston vs. Fargo South
4 p.m.: Mandan vs. West Fargo
5:15 p.m.: Williston vs. Grand Forks Central
6:30 p.m.: Dickinson vs. Grand Forks Central
7:30 p.m.: Williston vs. West Fargo Sheyenne
At Century High (Olson Gymnasium)
3 p.m.: Watford City vs. Devils Lake; St. Mary's vs. Wahpeton
4:15 p.m.: Century vs. Devils Lake; Minot vs. Fargo North
5:30 p.m.: St. Mary's vs. Red River; Jamestown vs. Fargo Shanley
6:30 p.m.: Century vs. Shanley; Jamestown vs. Valley City
7:30 p.m.: Century vs. Valley City; Minot vs. Grand Forks Red River
8:30 p.m.: Minot vs. Wahpeton
Century High (New gym)
3 p.m.: Shanley vs. Valley City
4:15 p.m.: Watford City vs. Wahpeton
5:30 p.m.: Watford City vs. Fargo North
6:30 p.m.: St. Mary's vs. Fargo North
7:30 p.m.: Jamestown vs. Devils Lake
Saturday, Aug. 28
At Bismarck High (Karlgaard Gym)
9 a.m.: Dickinson vs. Devils Lake; Williston vs. Valley City
10:15 a.m.: Bismarck vs. Devils Lake; Mandan vs. Grand Forks Red River
11:30 a.m.: Mandan vs. Wahpeton; Legacy vs. Fargo Shanley
12:45 p.m.: Bismarck vs. Shanley; Legacy vs. Valley City
1:45 p.m.: Bismarck vs. Valley City; Williston vs. Grand Forks Red River
2:45 p.m.: Williston vs. Wahpeton; Mandan vs. Valley City
3:45 p.m.: Bismarck vs. Grand Forks Red River; Legacy vs. Wahpeton
At Bismarck High (Lynch Gym)
9 a.m.: Grand Forks Red River vs. Fargo Shanley
10:15 a.m.: Dickinson vs. Wahpeton
11:30 a.m.: Dickinson vs. Fargo North
12:45 p.m.: Mandan vs. Fargo North
1:45 p.m.: Legacy vs. Devils Lake
2:45 p.m.: Dickinson vs. Fargo Shanley
3:45 p.m.: Williston vs. Fargo North
At Century High (Olson Gymnasium)
9 a.m.: Century vs. Fargo South; Minot vs. Fargo Davies
10:15 a.m.: Jamestown vs. Fargo South; Minot vs. West Fargo Sheyenne
11:30 a.m.: Century vs. Davies; St. Mary's vs. Grand Forks Central
12:45 p.m.: Jamestown vs. Fargo Davies; Minot vs. West Fargo
1:45 p.m.: Century vs. Sheyenne; Jamestown vs. Grand Forks Central
2:45 p.m.: Century vs. West Fargo; Minot vs. Grand Forks Central
3:45 p.m.: Jamestown vs. West Fargo Sheyenne; Watford City vs. West Fargo
Century High (New gym)
9 a.m.: Watford City vs. Grand Forks Central
10:15 a.m.: St. Mary's vs. West Fargo
11:30 a.m.: Watford City vs. West Fargo Sheyenne
12:45 p.m.: Watford City vs. Fargo South
1:45 p.m.: St. Mary's vs. Fargo Davies
2:45: St. Mary's vs. Fargo South
SIX-MAN FOOTBALL
COACHES POLL
1. North Border. 2. Center-Stanton. 3. Drake-Anamoose.
Standings
Team;W-L
Center-Stanton;1-0
Drake-Anamoose;1-0
North Border;1-0
Mandaree;0-0
Drayton;0-1
Midway-Minto;0-1
Trenton;0-1
Thursday, Aug. 26
Mandaree at Center-Stanton
Friday, Aug. 27
Midway-Minto at Drake-Anamoose
Saturday, Aug. 28
Trenton at North Border
INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE
PLAYOFFS
Saturday, Aug. 28
No. 7 Bismarck (7-8) at No. 2 Massachusetts (11-3), 6:05 p.m.
No. 6 Spokane (6-6) at No. 3 Frisco (10-3), 7:05 p.m.
No. 5 Duke City (7-7) at No. 4 Iowa (6-6), 7:05 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 29
No. 8 Sioux Falls (6-7) at No. 1 Arizona (12-2), 5:05 p.m.
N.D. SCORES
TUESDAY
College women’s soccer
Mary 2, Regis University 0
Minot State 3, Magic City Legends U-19 0
High school football
Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 34, Kenmare-Bowbells-Burke Central 8
High school boys tennis
Fargo South 8, Fargo North 1
Grand Forks Central 7, Fargo Davies 2
Grand Forks Red River 9, West Fargo 0
Jamestown 5, Bismarck 2
Mandan 4, Bismarck Century 3
Minot 4, Bismarck Legacy 3
Valley City 7, Wahpeton 2
West Fargo Sheyenne 6, Fargo Shanley 3
High school boys soccer
Bismarck 2, Dickinson 1
Bismarck Legacy 1, Mandan 0
Fargo Davies 1, Fargo North 0
Fargo Shanley 3, Fargo South 2
Grand Forks Red River 4, West Fargo 1
Minot 2, Jamestown 1