agate

Area Scores: Aug. 14

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

LEGACY 3, FARGO NORTH 0

At Sanford Sports Complex

First half: 1. Leg, Urial Rivera (PK), 5. 2. Leg, Jayden Ridl (Rivera), 35.

Second half: 3. Leg, Rivera (Ben McDonald), 45.

Goalkeeper saves: FN – Maddox Watson 6-4 – 10. Leg – Nate Olheiser 5-3 – 8.

Yellow cards: FN – Noah Ulmer. Leg – Brady Weatherly, Ryker Zietz.

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

ST. CLOUD 6, BISMARCK 3, 10 INNINGS

St. Cloud;100;000;002;3;--;6;10;2

Bismarck;000;210;000;x;--;3;7;1

Payton Cooper, Brandon Welch (5), Danny Glenos (6), Derek Lilledahl (7), Janzen Keisel (8), Brandon Jaenke (9) and Evan Sipe, G Nava (5); Julio Romero, Adolfo Iturralde (2), Stephen Klenske (8), Andrew Paten (9) and Bradlee Preap. W – Jaenke (1-0). L – Paten (2-3). HR – SC: O’Neill Burgos (3).

Time of game: 3:12. Attendance: 1,975.

Highlights: SC – John Nett 1-for-3, R; Trevor Austin 1-for-3, RBI; Ike Mazzenga R, RBI; Charle Condon 2-for-5, R; Burgos 1-for-5, HR, R, 3 RBIs; Jack Steil R; Evan Liddle 1-for-5; Sipe 1-for-2; Nava RBI. Bis – Luke Glascoe 2-for-4, double, R; Preap 1-for-4, double, R; Garrett Macias 1-for-2, R, RBI; Seth Surrett 1-for-4, RBI; Reggie Williams 1-for-3; Aaron Mann 1-for-2; Adam Axtell RBI.

Records: St. Cloud 25-10, Bismarck 12-22.

STANDINGS

Second half

Great Lakes East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

y-Traverse City;27-9;.750;--

Rockford;20-16;.556;7

Battle Creek;17-19;.472;10

Kenosha;16-19;.457;10.5

x-Kalamazoo;14-21;.400;12.5

Kokomo;9-27;.250;18

Great Lakes West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

x-Wisconsin Rapids;28-9;.757;--

z-Wausau;21-14;.600;6

Green Bay;20-16;.556;7.5

Lakeshore;18-18;.500;9.5

Fond du Lac;17-20;.459;11

Madison;8-28;.222;19.5

Great Plains East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

y-Eau Claire;23-11;.676;--

x-Duluth;15-19;.441;8

La Crosse;15-19;.441;8

Waterloo;7-27;.206;16

Minnesota;1-18;.053;14.5

Great Plains West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

y-Willmar;27-7;.794;--

x-St. Cloud;25-10;.714;2.5

Mankato;21-13;.618;6

Rochester;17-17;.500;10

Bismarck;12-22;.353;15

x-won first-half title

y-won second-half title

z-clinched playoff berth

Saturday, Aug. 13

St. Cloud 6, Bismarck 3, 10 innings

Lakeshore 14, Green Bay 8

Lakeshore 5, Green Bay 1, second game

Madison 9, Wausau 3

Battle Creek 6, Rockford 5

Kokomo 11, Traverse City 7

Fond du Lac 10, Wisconsin Rapids 4

Eau Claire 13, Rochester 5

Mankato 9, La Crosse 7

Minnesota 15, Waterloo 6

Willmar 10, Duluth 6

End of regular season

Playoffs

Sunday, Aug. 14

Traverse City at Kalamazoo

Eau Claire at Duluth

St. Cloud at Willmar

Wisconsin Rapids at Wausau

Monday, Aug. 15

Kalamazoo at Traverse City

Wausau at Wisconsin Rapids

Duluth at Eau Claire

Willmar at St. Cloud

Tuesday, Aug. 16

Kalamazoo at Traverse City, if necessary

Wausau at Wisconsin Rapids, if necessary

Duluth at Eau Claire, if necessary

Willmar at St. Cloud, if necessary

INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE

PLAYOFFS

Championship

Saturday, Aug. 13

Northern Arizona 47, Quad City 45

N.D. SCORES

SATURDAY

High school boys soccer

Bismarck Century 2, West Fargo 0

Bismarck Legacy 3, Fargo North 0

Minot 4, Grand Forks Central 0

Minot 2, Grand Forks Red River 1

West Fargo Sheyenne 2, Bismarck 0

0
0
0
0
0

