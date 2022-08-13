Area Scores: Aug. 14

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
LEGACY 3, FARGO NORTH 0
At Sanford Sports Complex
First half: 1. Leg, Urial Rivera (PK), 5. 2. Leg, Jayden Ridl (Rivera), 35.
Second half: 3. Leg, Rivera (Ben McDonald), 45.
Goalkeeper saves: FN – Maddox Watson 6-4 – 10. Leg – Nate Olheiser 5-3 – 8.
Yellow cards: FN – Noah Ulmer. Leg – Brady Weatherly, Ryker Zietz.
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
ST. CLOUD 6, BISMARCK 3, 10 INNINGS
St. Cloud;100;000;002;3;--;6;10;2
Bismarck;000;210;000;x;--;3;7;1
People are also reading…
Payton Cooper, Brandon Welch (5), Danny Glenos (6), Derek Lilledahl (7), Janzen Keisel (8), Brandon Jaenke (9) and Evan Sipe, G Nava (5); Julio Romero, Adolfo Iturralde (2), Stephen Klenske (8), Andrew Paten (9) and Bradlee Preap. W – Jaenke (1-0). L – Paten (2-3). HR – SC: O’Neill Burgos (3).
Time of game: 3:12. Attendance: 1,975.
Highlights: SC – John Nett 1-for-3, R; Trevor Austin 1-for-3, RBI; Ike Mazzenga R, RBI; Charle Condon 2-for-5, R; Burgos 1-for-5, HR, R, 3 RBIs; Jack Steil R; Evan Liddle 1-for-5; Sipe 1-for-2; Nava RBI. Bis – Luke Glascoe 2-for-4, double, R; Preap 1-for-4, double, R; Garrett Macias 1-for-2, R, RBI; Seth Surrett 1-for-4, RBI; Reggie Williams 1-for-3; Aaron Mann 1-for-2; Adam Axtell RBI.
Records: St. Cloud 25-10, Bismarck 12-22.
STANDINGS
Second half
Great Lakes East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
y-Traverse City;27-9;.750;--
Rockford;20-16;.556;7
Battle Creek;17-19;.472;10
Kenosha;16-19;.457;10.5
x-Kalamazoo;14-21;.400;12.5
Kokomo;9-27;.250;18
Great Lakes West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
x-Wisconsin Rapids;28-9;.757;--
z-Wausau;21-14;.600;6
Green Bay;20-16;.556;7.5
Lakeshore;18-18;.500;9.5
Fond du Lac;17-20;.459;11
Madison;8-28;.222;19.5
Great Plains East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
y-Eau Claire;23-11;.676;--
x-Duluth;15-19;.441;8
La Crosse;15-19;.441;8
Waterloo;7-27;.206;16
Minnesota;1-18;.053;14.5
Great Plains West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
y-Willmar;27-7;.794;--
x-St. Cloud;25-10;.714;2.5
Mankato;21-13;.618;6
Rochester;17-17;.500;10
Bismarck;12-22;.353;15
x-won first-half title
y-won second-half title
z-clinched playoff berth
Saturday, Aug. 13
St. Cloud 6, Bismarck 3, 10 innings
Lakeshore 14, Green Bay 8
Lakeshore 5, Green Bay 1, second game
Madison 9, Wausau 3
Battle Creek 6, Rockford 5
Kokomo 11, Traverse City 7
Fond du Lac 10, Wisconsin Rapids 4
Eau Claire 13, Rochester 5
Mankato 9, La Crosse 7
Minnesota 15, Waterloo 6
Willmar 10, Duluth 6
End of regular season
Playoffs
Sunday, Aug. 14
Traverse City at Kalamazoo
Eau Claire at Duluth
St. Cloud at Willmar
Wisconsin Rapids at Wausau
Monday, Aug. 15
Kalamazoo at Traverse City
Wausau at Wisconsin Rapids
Duluth at Eau Claire
Willmar at St. Cloud
Tuesday, Aug. 16
Kalamazoo at Traverse City, if necessary
Wausau at Wisconsin Rapids, if necessary
Duluth at Eau Claire, if necessary
Willmar at St. Cloud, if necessary
INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE
PLAYOFFS
Championship
Saturday, Aug. 13
Northern Arizona 47, Quad City 45
N.D. SCORES
SATURDAY
High school boys soccer
Bismarck Century 2, West Fargo 0
Bismarck Legacy 3, Fargo North 0
Minot 4, Grand Forks Central 0
Minot 2, Grand Forks Red River 1
West Fargo Sheyenne 2, Bismarck 0