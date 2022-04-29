Area Scores: April 30

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
BISMARCK 3, LEGACY 0
Bismarck;1;2;--;3
Legacy;0;0;--;0
First half: 1. Bismarck, Reese Voracheck (unassisted), time N/A.
Second half: 2. Bismarck, Addy Massey (Voracheck), 41. 3. Bismarck, Massey (Voracheck), 50.
Goalkeeper saves: Legacy – Ava Hanzal 6. Bismarck – Kayley Wachter 13.
Records: Legacy 3-2-0, 3-2-0 West Region; Bismarck 5-0-0, 5-0-0 West Region.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS
MINOT 9, MANDAN 0
Singles
1. Eden Olson, Min, def. Sophia Felderman 6-4, 6-4. 2. Soia Egge, Min, def. Brenna Schock 6-1, 6-3. 3. Halle Mattston, Min, def. Allie Ereth 6-0, 6-0. 4. Sidney Ressler, Min, def. Alyssa Olson 6-0, 6-0. 5. Sienna Ronning, Min, def. Audrey Duppong 6-1, 6-1. 6. Sabryn Ronning, Min, def. Noelle DeRosier 6-0, 6-0.
People are also reading…
Doubles
1. Olson-Ressler, Min, def. Felderman-Olson 6-7 (5), 6-1, 6-4. 2. Egge-Sa.Ronning, Min, def. Ereth-DeRosier 6-0, 6-0. 3. Si.Ronning-Emma Scheeler, Min, def. Schock-Lauren Kotzung 6-1, 6-2.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
WEST REGION
Team;Region;Overall
Minot;3-0;4-3
Legacy;5-1;7-1
Dickinson;5-1;10-2
Century;4-1;5-3
Mandan;3-3;5-3
Jamestown;3-3,3-3
Williston;2-2;5-5
St. Mary’s;2-4;3-7
Bismarck;2-6;2-11
Watford City;0-8;2-10
Monday, May 2
Williston at St. Mary’s
Tuesday, May 3
Watford City at Mandan
Jamestown at Legacy
Minot at Bismarck
Century at Dickinson
Turtle Mountain at Williston JV
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
WEST REGION
Team;Region;Overall
Dickinson;6-0;12-0
Bismarck;5-1;7-1
Jamestown;9-3;9-5
Minot;3-1;3-3
Legacy;3-3;9-3
Mandan;0-2;0-6
Williston;0-4;3-4
Watford City;0-6;0-9
Century;0-6;0-10
Turtle Mountain;0-0;0-0
Monday, May 2
Mandan at Watford City
Tuesday, May 3
Minot JV at Turtle Mountain
Watford City at Century
Legacy at Jamestown
Dickinson at Williston
Mandan at Bismarck
INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE
STANDINGS
EASTERN
Team;Conference;Overall
Frisco;4-1;5-1
Massachusetts;4-1;4-1
Sioux Falls;3-3;4-3
Iowa;3-3;3-3
Quad City;3-3;3-3
Bismarck;2-3;3-3
Green Bay;1-4;2-4
WESTERN
Team;Conference;Overall
Arizona;5-0;5-0
Northern Arizona;3-2;3-2
Tucson;2-2;2-3
Duke City;2-4;2-4
Vegas;2-4;2-4
Bay Area;1-3;1-5;
San Diego;1-4;1-4
Friday, April 29
Sioux Falls 50, Iowa 47, OT
Saturday, April 30
Arizona at Frisco
Green Bay at Quad City
Duke City at Tucson
Sunday, May 1
San Diego at Bismarck, 3:05 p.m.
Vegas at Massachusetts
NAHL
Robertson Cup playoffs
Divisional semifinals
(Best of 5)
Thursday, April 21
Anchorage 2, Springfield 1
Friday, April 22
St. Cloud 4, Bismarck 1
Jamestown 2, Johnstown 1, 2 OTs
Northeast 4, New Jersey 1
Anchorage 2, Springfield 1
Aberdeen 4, Austin 2
Lone Star 1, Shreveport 0
Wichita Falls 4, New Mexico 3
Fairbanks 3, Minnesota Wilderness 2, OT
Saturday, April 23
Bismarck 2, St. Cloud 1, 2 OTs
Johnstown 3, Jamestown 1
New Jersey 6, Northeast 2
Aberdeen 3, Austin 2
Lone Star 3, Shreveport 2
New Mexico 2, Wichita Falls 1, series tied 1-1
Fairbanks 7, Minnesota Wilderness 1
Sunday, April 24
Anchorage 4, Springfield 3, OT, Anchorage wins series 3-0
Thursday, April 28
Johnstown 5, Jamestown 4, OT, Johnstown leads series 2-1
Friday, April 29
Bismarck 2, St. Cloud 1, Bismarck leads series 2-1
New Jersey 3, Northeast 0, New Jersey leads series 2-1
Shreveport 4, Lone Star 1, Lone Star leads series 2-1
Minnesota Wilderness 4, Fairbanks 1, Fairbanks leads series 2-1
Aberdeen 6, Austin 3, Aberdeen wins series 3-0
New Mexico at Wichita Falls, n
Saturday, April 30
St. Cloud at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.
Johnstown at Jamestown
New Jersey at Northeast
Lone Star at Shreveport
Fairbanks at Minnesota Wilderness
New Mexico at Wichita Falls
Sunday, May 1
Fairbanks at Minnesota Wilderness, if necessary
Jamestown at Johnstown, if necessary
Northeast at New Jersey, if necessary
Springfield at Anchorage, if necessary
Monday, May 2
Bismarck at St. Cloud, 6:30 p.m., if necessary
Shreveport at Lone Star, if necessary
Wichita Falls at New Mexico, if necessary
N.D. SCORES
FRIDAY
College baseball
North Dakota State 8, South Dakota State 3
High school girls tennis
Grand Forks Red River 8, Fargo North 1
Minot 9, Mandan 0
High school girls soccer
Bismarck 3, Bismarck Legacy 0
Fargo Davies 4, Grand Forks Red River 1
Minot 8, Williston 0