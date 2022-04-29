 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Area Scores: April 30

  • 0

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

BISMARCK 3, LEGACY 0

Bismarck;1;2;--;3

Legacy;0;0;--;0

First half: 1. Bismarck, Reese Voracheck (unassisted), time N/A.

Second half: 2. Bismarck, Addy Massey (Voracheck), 41. 3. Bismarck, Massey (Voracheck), 50.

Goalkeeper saves: Legacy – Ava Hanzal 6. Bismarck – Kayley Wachter 13.

Records: Legacy 3-2-0, 3-2-0 West Region; Bismarck 5-0-0, 5-0-0 West Region.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

MINOT 9, MANDAN 0

Singles

1. Eden Olson, Min, def. Sophia Felderman 6-4, 6-4. 2. Soia Egge, Min, def. Brenna Schock 6-1, 6-3. 3. Halle Mattston, Min, def. Allie Ereth 6-0, 6-0. 4. Sidney Ressler, Min, def. Alyssa Olson 6-0, 6-0. 5. Sienna Ronning, Min, def. Audrey Duppong 6-1, 6-1. 6. Sabryn Ronning, Min, def. Noelle DeRosier 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles

1. Olson-Ressler, Min, def. Felderman-Olson 6-7 (5), 6-1, 6-4. 2. Egge-Sa.Ronning, Min, def. Ereth-DeRosier 6-0, 6-0. 3. Si.Ronning-Emma Scheeler, Min, def. Schock-Lauren Kotzung 6-1, 6-2.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

WEST REGION

Team;Region;Overall

Minot;3-0;4-3

Legacy;5-1;7-1

Dickinson;5-1;10-2

Century;4-1;5-3

Mandan;3-3;5-3

Jamestown;3-3,3-3

Williston;2-2;5-5

St. Mary’s;2-4;3-7

Bismarck;2-6;2-11

Watford City;0-8;2-10

Monday, May 2

Williston at St. Mary’s

Tuesday, May 3

Watford City at Mandan

Jamestown at Legacy

Minot at Bismarck

Century at Dickinson

Turtle Mountain at Williston JV

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

WEST REGION

Team;Region;Overall

Dickinson;6-0;12-0

Bismarck;5-1;7-1

Jamestown;9-3;9-5

Minot;3-1;3-3

Legacy;3-3;9-3

Mandan;0-2;0-6

Williston;0-4;3-4

Watford City;0-6;0-9

Century;0-6;0-10

Turtle Mountain;0-0;0-0

Monday, May 2

Mandan at Watford City

Tuesday, May 3

Minot JV at Turtle Mountain

Watford City at Century

Legacy at Jamestown

Dickinson at Williston

Mandan at Bismarck

INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE

STANDINGS

EASTERN

Team;Conference;Overall

Frisco;4-1;5-1

Massachusetts;4-1;4-1

Sioux Falls;3-3;4-3

Iowa;3-3;3-3

Quad City;3-3;3-3

Bismarck;2-3;3-3

Green Bay;1-4;2-4

WESTERN

Team;Conference;Overall

Arizona;5-0;5-0

Northern Arizona;3-2;3-2

Tucson;2-2;2-3

Duke City;2-4;2-4

Vegas;2-4;2-4

Bay Area;1-3;1-5;

San Diego;1-4;1-4

Friday, April 29

Sioux Falls 50, Iowa 47, OT

Saturday, April 30

Arizona at Frisco

Green Bay at Quad City

Duke City at Tucson

Sunday, May 1

San Diego at Bismarck, 3:05 p.m.

Vegas at Massachusetts

NAHL

Robertson Cup playoffs

Divisional semifinals

(Best of 5)

Thursday, April 21

Anchorage 2, Springfield 1

Friday, April 22

St. Cloud 4, Bismarck 1

Jamestown 2, Johnstown 1, 2 OTs

Northeast 4, New Jersey 1

Anchorage 2, Springfield 1

Aberdeen 4, Austin 2

Lone Star 1, Shreveport 0

Wichita Falls 4, New Mexico 3

Fairbanks 3, Minnesota Wilderness 2, OT

Saturday, April 23

Bismarck 2, St. Cloud 1, 2 OTs

Johnstown 3, Jamestown 1

New Jersey 6, Northeast 2

Aberdeen 3, Austin 2

Lone Star 3, Shreveport 2

New Mexico 2, Wichita Falls 1, series tied 1-1

Fairbanks 7, Minnesota Wilderness 1

Sunday, April 24

Anchorage 4, Springfield 3, OT, Anchorage wins series 3-0

Thursday, April 28

Johnstown 5, Jamestown 4, OT, Johnstown leads series 2-1

Friday, April 29

Bismarck 2, St. Cloud 1, Bismarck leads series 2-1

New Jersey 3, Northeast 0, New Jersey leads series 2-1

Shreveport 4, Lone Star 1, Lone Star leads series 2-1

Minnesota Wilderness 4, Fairbanks 1, Fairbanks leads series 2-1

Aberdeen 6, Austin 3, Aberdeen wins series 3-0

New Mexico at Wichita Falls, n

Saturday, April 30

St. Cloud at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.

Johnstown at Jamestown

New Jersey at Northeast

Lone Star at Shreveport

Fairbanks at Minnesota Wilderness

New Mexico at Wichita Falls

Sunday, May 1

Fairbanks at Minnesota Wilderness, if necessary

Jamestown at Johnstown, if necessary

Northeast at New Jersey, if necessary

Springfield at Anchorage, if necessary

Monday, May 2

Bismarck at St. Cloud, 6:30 p.m., if necessary

Shreveport at Lone Star, if necessary

Wichita Falls at New Mexico, if necessary

N.D. SCORES

FRIDAY

College baseball

North Dakota State 8, South Dakota State 3

High school girls tennis

Grand Forks Red River 8, Fargo North 1

Minot 9, Mandan 0

High school girls soccer

Bismarck 3, Bismarck Legacy 0

Fargo Davies 4, Grand Forks Red River 1

Minot 8, Williston 0

Related to this story

