Archery Hetletved's avenue to international competition

Hetletved said she finds individual sports particularly satisfying.

"When I win, I know that I personally did it. ... It's more rewarding because I did the work and it's really gratifying," she noted.

Beyond the satisfaction that comes from doing well in competition, though, Hetletved says just shooting is rewarding in itself.

"It's just the feeling when I shoot. I just want to keep doing it because it feels so good. And there are the relationships and friendships I've built. They will definitely be lifetime relationships," she said.

What's made her archery accomplishments possible is the backing of the whole family, Lee; her mother, Penny; and her sister, Hatley, who is in middle school.

"It definitely is a commitment with time off work, the cost of travel, hotels and meals. Another big consideration is the school Hatley and I miss. ... It's kind of turned into a way of life, which is totally fine because we all love it," Hetletved said.

The involvement of her parents is far more than the financial outlay for Hetletved's travel. They are coaches for a regional club, North Central Elite Archery.