Archery Hetletved's avenue to international competition

Not many people make life-altering decisions at age eight, but Kinley Hetletved is walking, talking evidence that it can happen.
A chance meeting 10 years ago introduced Hetletved to archery, a sport to which she has become committed and passionate. She expects bows, arrows and targets to be a permanent part of her life.
That passion has rewarded her handsomely in return.
So much so that she will compete on Team USA in a world ranking event in Medellin, Columbia next month. She's scheduled to leave March 7.
"I made the United States archery team this past summer by my ranking number in the United States. ... It's been a journey in the making," she said. "I've wanted to represent the U.S. for quite a long time. It's finally becoming a reality, so I'm pretty excited. ... I can hardly wait. I'd go right now if I could. I've wanted to reach an international level of competition."
She began traveling out of state while still in grade school.
"I gradually just moved up and kept getting better, and the better I got the more I wanted to do it," she said. "When I was about nine or 10 we started to travel outside the state."
Hetletved's archery journey began 10 years ago.
"We used to rodeo as a family, and people would board their horses at our place. ... We had this one guy who brought his bow out, and my dad (Lee) wanted to try it out. I was very fascinated by that. I got my own bow the next month, in December, and that's pretty much how I started," she recalled.
As it turned out, that bow became much more than a curiosity.
"We did some local tournaments and I kind of had some natural talent. I thought I could take it to the next level. ... We started traveling a lot more (seeking archery competition) and now here I am competing all over the United States," she related.
Indeed, her itinerary for 2020 included archery events in South Dakota, Ohio, California and Florida. She was scheduled to compete in the National Field Archery Association Indoor tournament in Louisville, which was changed to a virtual event due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Hetletved said she would like to exercise her archery skills as a bow hunter, but those opportunities are quite limited.
"I haven't done it as much as I'd like to. I've had five knee surgeries, so I have to be pretty careful," she noted.
Given those limitations, Hetletved has found archery and, more recently, golf to be almost ideal sports outlets.
She took up golf in the fall of 2019 as a junior at Century.
"I'd never played (golf) before that. We just wanted to find something that would get me out of my comfort zone," she observed. "Golf is very much like archery. It's an individual sport, but its also a team sport at the same time."
Hetletved said she finds individual sports particularly satisfying.
"When I win, I know that I personally did it. ... It's more rewarding because I did the work and it's really gratifying," she noted.
Beyond the satisfaction that comes from doing well in competition, though, Hetletved says just shooting is rewarding in itself.
"It's just the feeling when I shoot. I just want to keep doing it because it feels so good. And there are the relationships and friendships I've built. They will definitely be lifetime relationships," she said.
What's made her archery accomplishments possible is the backing of the whole family, Lee; her mother, Penny; and her sister, Hatley, who is in middle school.
"It definitely is a commitment with time off work, the cost of travel, hotels and meals. Another big consideration is the school Hatley and I miss. ... It's kind of turned into a way of life, which is totally fine because we all love it," Hetletved said.
The involvement of her parents is far more than the financial outlay for Hetletved's travel. They are coaches for a regional club, North Central Elite Archery.
"We have archers from everywhere on that team, including Denmark, but it started in the Upper Midwest," she said. "I was a founding member of that team, and now I happen to be the only one left after six years. ... I'd say there were eight (members) originally and now it's expanded to 60."
Hetletved said the elite archery team is more than a mere tournament identity.
"We come together for training camps about four times a year to learn ... and practice being under pressure. ... A lot of it is the mental side of it. Plus we see each other at the competitions we enter," she noted.
The camps have been beneficial for her development as an archer, Hetletved said.
"Very much so. We work on technique responding to pressure. ... The camps cover all aspects of archery," she observed.
The Hetletveds and another family are the only Bismarck-Mandan members of the elite archers.
Additionally, Hetletved is a member of the local archer club, the Nishu Bowmen.
"I'm a youth board member. ... We have a lot of younger kids and a good handful of people who are older. The juniors are growing. My dad and mom coach the local JOAD (Junior Olympic Archery Development) team. It's called Form First Archery," she said.
Hetletved said she aspires to compete on the international level.
"I'd like to be No. 1 in the world some day, and if compound archery ever gets into the Olympics I would love to do that," she said.
She competes as an adult freestyle female shooter. That division permits compound bows, sights and the use of releases, which are devices, rather than fingers, that manipulate the bowstring.
"I would be an adult freestyle unlimited (archer). ... I shoot a compound bow, freestyle. I shoot with a release rather than my fingers. People who shoot with their fingers are in another competitive class. I also shoot with a sight," she observed.
Recurve bows are used in Olympic competition, which effectively leaves Hetletved out of the loop under current standards. She said going from compound archery to recurve would be a sizable leap. Recurve competition requires greater physical strength, because there are no devices to reduce the demands of pulling the bowstring. Compound bows have pulleys that reduce the effort required to pull the bowstring.
Hetletved said going from a compound bow to a recurve bow wouldn't be like starting over, but it would change the game considerably for her.
"I'd probably pick it up faster (than starting from scratch) because of what I already know. But it would be way harder. The form and technique part of it would be new, but not the mental part of it," she said.
Hetletved plans to enroll at Mount Marty University in Yankton, S.D., next fall, and archery influenced that decision. She will receive a full tuition scholarship as an athlete competing in archery and golf.
She makes no bones about where her focus lies, though.
"Archery is my No. 1 sport," she noted.
Hetletved said Mount Marty is the closest school offering archery scholarships. Most of the schools competing in archery are a long way from the Dakotas.
"It's pretty common ... pretty much up and down the (East) coast," she noted.
Using her parents' family as a model, she expects her attachment to archery to continue far beyond college.
"It sounds kind of cheesy, but I hope that becomes my family, too, when I have a family," she said.