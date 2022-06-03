Another Gronberg gem sends Demons back to softball title tilt

Greg Gronberg was running around Trapper Field in Jamestown Friday afternoon with a bag of chicken fingers intended for his daughter, Logan.

Based on the Bismarck High softball star's latest pitching performance, she probably deserved the whole bird.

Logan Gronberg fired a three-hitter, pitching the Demons past Legacy 2-0 in an all-Bismarck semifinal at the state Class A tournament.

The win earned Gronberg her fourth trip to the state championship game, dating back to her seventh-grade year in 2017. If there's anything missing from one of the state's best-ever players, it's a title. Defending state champion Dickinson (32-1) stands in the way. Gronberg and the Demons are the only team to beat the Midgets this season.

"It'd be nice to get one, but it won't be easy. Dickinson is a great team," Gronberg said. "We'll have to be at our best, but it's great that we have another shot at it."

Gronberg needed just 74 pitches to pitch the Demons into their third straight championship game appearance. Gronberg finished with four strikeouts. She walked just one. She also singled in one of the Demons' two runs with a knock in the bottom of the second inning to score Mia Hinsz, who had reached earlier on a walk. Hinsz also had a double in the game.

Gronberg and Payton Gerving each went 2-for-4. Gerving scored the opening run of the game in the bottom of the first inning on a fielder's Brielle Wrangham.

That was all Gronberg needed.

"The key today was keeping it in the zone," she said. "There were a lot of outside strikes called, so we tried to keep it out there and our defense did a great job making all the plays in the field."

Neither team committed an error in the game. Tori Olson, Legacy's ace pitcher, worked into the fourth inning. Sophomore Brynn Arnold tossed 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief to keep Legacy close.

The all-BPS semifinal was a notch in the cap for the in-town teams, but not particularly easy for those on the field.

"It was kinda hard because we're all friends and we all pull for each other, but only one of us could make it to the finals," Gronberg said. "Legacy played great. It was a close one."

Fittingly, it will be Gronberg, and fellow seniors Payton Gerving, Sydney Gerving, Mia Hinsz, Ashlee Potter and Cameron Schmidt in the Class A finale, all of whom have played key roles in BHS becoming a fastpitch powerhouse.

"It's very surreal. I don't think it's hit me," Gronberg said. "I just want to enjoy playing with my friends one more time. It's been so much fun ... but yeah, it'd be sweet to pull one out."

