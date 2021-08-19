Another BHS-Williston tussle in the offing

The goal of every team is to improve throughout the season.

"A lot of it will just be the way the kids develop. Every season is different," Reichenberger observed.

The nucleus of the BHS team is a trio of returning all-state runners.

"Our top runner is (freshman) Taya Fettig ... then (sophomore) Bayla Weigel. She's really improved in the last year. Also, (sophomore) Sophia Ness," Reichenberger said.

Fettig ran 11th at the state meet last fall. Weigel placed 17th and Ness was 20th. Bismarck's other state meet returnees are sophomore Zoe Reichenberger, who placed 21st and junior Neely Reichenberger, who was 61st.

"With three all-state runners we've got a good group there," Reichenberger noted.

"Another girl who has really improved a lot is (sophomore) Dalila Sharp. She showed some nice improvement in the track season. That will give us a little extra depth," Reichenberger observed. "We only have two senior girls on the team, so our team nucleus has a lot of sophomores and juniors."

While statistical improvement over the course of the season is vital, Reichenberger says there are some other important facets of the team building process, as well.