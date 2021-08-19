Another BHS-Williston tussle in the offing

Were this a normal year, the Bismarck High School girls cross country team would be sitting pretty, indeed.
The Demon girls have five runners -- four of their top five -- back from their seven-girl 2020 state meet team, which finished second, just three points out of first place.
However, reigning champion Williston fared even better, losing only one state meet runner to graduation. Six Coyotes return, including their top four state meet finishers.
Thus, Williston and Bismarck figure to be dueling way out ahead of the pack this season, which begins Saturday with races at Williston and Jamestown.
From an individual standpoint, five of last year's top eight state meet finishers were underclassmen.
Jaelyn Ogle of Watford City, now a junior, placed second in 2020 behind Jamestown's three-time champion, Meghan Ford. Also returning from last year's top 10 are senior Eleni Lovgren, fourth, from Williston; junior Acey Elkins, sixth, from Mandan; eighth-grader Dru Zander, seventh, from Williston, and junior Trinity Jessen, eighth, from Minot.
The top five in this year's preseason coaches' poll had Ogle No. 1, followed by Lovgren, Elkins, Zander and Jessen. The second five consists of Taya Fettig of Bismarck, senior Anna Bernhardt of Fargo Shanley, sophomore Claire Hynek of Grand Forks Central, senior Sierra Watterud of Williston and senior Anna Lien of Fargo North.
BHS head coach Scott Reichenberger said it's reasonable to assume Williston and BHS will be running 1-2 in the weekly coaches' poll.
His task will be to find a way to take up the slack left by the graduation of Jilee Golus, Bismarck's top state meet finisher with a ninth-place effort.
"It's hard to replace a senior like that," Reichenberger mused. "Williston loses just their fifth runner. ... When you look at what they have coming back on paper they certainly have to be favored."
Reichenberger said the Demons and Coyotes are certain to tangle in early September.
"They usually come to Mandan (Sept. 3, Kiwanis Meet). If not then, we'll see them at the Anderson-Stavn Meet (Sept. 11, McDowell Dam)."
BHS opens the season on Saturday at the Orriginals Invitational at Parkhurst Recreation Area near Jamestown, the site of the state meet. On Friday, Aug. 24, the Demons will run in the annual Rusty Bucket meet against the other Bismarck-Mandan schools at McDowell Dam.
Reichenberger said the early meets will tell him a lot.
"It's important to start the year pretty strong. ... You want to see if the kids had a good summer of running. Summer is crucial," he said. "It's really important to get off to a good start, but what really matters is the way we're running in October."
The goal of every team is to improve throughout the season.
"A lot of it will just be the way the kids develop. Every season is different," Reichenberger observed.
The nucleus of the BHS team is a trio of returning all-state runners.
"Our top runner is (freshman) Taya Fettig ... then (sophomore) Bayla Weigel. She's really improved in the last year. Also, (sophomore) Sophia Ness," Reichenberger said.
Fettig ran 11th at the state meet last fall. Weigel placed 17th and Ness was 20th. Bismarck's other state meet returnees are sophomore Zoe Reichenberger, who placed 21st and junior Neely Reichenberger, who was 61st.
"With three all-state runners we've got a good group there," Reichenberger noted.
"Another girl who has really improved a lot is (sophomore) Dalila Sharp. She showed some nice improvement in the track season. That will give us a little extra depth," Reichenberger observed. "We only have two senior girls on the team, so our team nucleus has a lot of sophomores and juniors."
While statistical improvement over the course of the season is vital, Reichenberger says there are some other important facets of the team building process, as well.
"A big part of it is staying healthy. The other part is belief in each other and the team culture. If we can stay healthy and keep that mentality we'll have a chance. ... This is a group of go-getters, so sometimes we have to hold them back," he said. "We've got to be patient. These meets are fun to gauge where we are, but in the big picture we're racing for two months from now.