 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Another BHS-Williston tussle in the offing
0 Comments

Another BHS-Williston tussle in the offing

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
091320-spt-Xcountry-04

Acey Elkins of the Mandan Braves, right, is ranked third in the state for the upcoming cross country season, which starts Saturday in Jamestown. Also photographed are Jadyn Guidinger of Legacy, left, and fifth-ranked Trinity Jessen of Minot.

 WILL KINCAID, TRIBUNE

  Were this a normal year, the Bismarck High School girls cross country team would be sitting pretty, indeed.

 The Demon girls have five runners -- four of their top five -- back from their seven-girl 2020 state meet team, which finished second, just three points out of first place.

 However, reigning champion Williston fared even better, losing only one state meet runner to graduation. Six Coyotes return, including their top four state meet finishers.

 Thus, Williston and Bismarck figure to be dueling way out ahead of the pack this season, which begins Saturday with races at Williston and Jamestown.

 From an individual standpoint, five of last year's top eight state meet finishers were underclassmen.

 Jaelyn Ogle of Watford City, now a junior, placed second in 2020 behind Jamestown's three-time champion, Meghan Ford. Also returning from last year's top 10 are senior Eleni Lovgren, fourth, from Williston; junior Acey Elkins, sixth, from Mandan; eighth-grader Dru Zander, seventh, from Williston, and junior Trinity Jessen, eighth, from Minot.

 The top five in this year's preseason coaches' poll had Ogle No. 1, followed by Lovgren, Elkins, Zander and Jessen. The second five consists of Taya Fettig of Bismarck, senior Anna Bernhardt of Fargo Shanley, sophomore Claire Hynek of Grand Forks Central, senior Sierra Watterud of Williston and senior Anna Lien of Fargo North.

 BHS head coach Scott Reichenberger said it's reasonable to assume Williston and BHS will be running 1-2 in the weekly coaches' poll.

 His task will be to find a way to take up the slack left by the graduation of Jilee Golus, Bismarck's top state meet finisher with a ninth-place effort.

 "It's hard to replace a senior like that," Reichenberger mused. "Williston loses just their fifth runner. ... When you look at what they have coming back on paper they certainly have to be favored."

 Reichenberger said the Demons and Coyotes are certain to tangle in early September.

 "They usually come to Mandan (Sept. 3, Kiwanis Meet). If not then, we'll see them at the Anderson-Stavn Meet (Sept. 11, McDowell Dam)."

 BHS opens the season on Saturday at the Orriginals Invitational at Parkhurst Recreation Area near Jamestown, the site of the state meet. On Friday, Aug. 24, the Demons will run in the annual Rusty Bucket meet against the other Bismarck-Mandan schools at McDowell Dam.

 Reichenberger said the early meets will tell him a lot.

 "It's important to start the year pretty strong. ... You want to see if the kids had a good summer of running. Summer is crucial," he said. "It's really important to get off to a good start, but what really matters is the way we're running in October."

  The goal of every team is to improve throughout the season. 

 "A lot of it will just be the way the kids develop. Every season is different," Reichenberger observed. 

 The nucleus of the BHS team is a trio of returning all-state runners.

 "Our top runner is (freshman) Taya Fettig ... then (sophomore) Bayla Weigel. She's really improved in the last year. Also, (sophomore) Sophia Ness," Reichenberger said.

 Fettig ran 11th at the state meet last fall. Weigel placed 17th and Ness was 20th. Bismarck's other state meet returnees are sophomore Zoe Reichenberger, who placed 21st and junior Neely Reichenberger, who was 61st.

 "With three all-state runners we've got a good group there," Reichenberger noted.

 "Another girl who has really improved a lot is (sophomore) Dalila Sharp. She showed some nice improvement in the track season. That will give us a little extra depth," Reichenberger observed. "We only have two senior girls on the team, so our team nucleus has a lot of sophomores and juniors."

While statistical improvement over the course of the season is vital, Reichenberger says there are some other important facets of the team building process, as well.

 "A big part of it is staying healthy. The other part is belief in each other and the team culture. If we can stay healthy and keep that mentality we'll have a chance. ... This is a group of go-getters, so sometimes we have to hold them back," he said. "We've got to be patient. These meets are fun to gauge where we are, but in the big picture we're racing for two months from now.

 "This group is pretty focused, and it will be fun season because they're excited about it."

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Preseason Coaches' Poll

Class A Girls

 Teams: 1. Williston. 2. Bismarck. 3. Fargo North. 4. West Fargo. 5. Fargo Davies.

 Others receiving votes: Minot.

 Individuals: 1. Jaelyn Ogle, Watford City. 2. Eleni Lovgren, Williston. 3. Acey Elkins, Mandan. 4. Dru Zander, Williston. 5. Trinity Jessen, Minot. 6. Taya Fettig, Bismarck. 7. Anna Bernhardt, Fargo Shanley-Oak Grove. 8. Claire Hynek, G.F. Central. 9. Sierra Watterud, Williston, 10. Anna Lien, Fargo North.

Class B Girls

 Teams: 1. Rugby. 2. Bowman County. 3. Hillsboro-Central Valley. 4. Kindred. 5. Mayville-Portland-CG

 Others receiving votes: Grafton.

 Individuals: 1. Peyton Gette, Kindred. 2. Norah Entzi, Edgeley-Kulm. 3. Brooklyn Bartsch, Rugby. 4. Hannah Westin, Shiloh Christian. 5. Dreah Frolek, Sargent Central-Lidgerwood. 6. Brynn Hanson, Des Lacs-Burlington. 7. Olivia Frolek, Sargent Central-Lidgerwood. 8. Jenna Soine, Hatton-Northwood-Larimore. 9. Jaci Fischer, Bowman County. 10. Hannah Senechal, Rugby.

2020 State Class A Team Scores

1. Century 75. 2. Dickinson 89. 3. Grand Forks Red River 111. 4. Bismarck 120. 5. Jamestown 130. 6. Williston 141. 7. West Fargo Sheyenne 152. 8. Legacy 197. 9. Grand Forks Central 240. 10. Fargo North 244.

11. Fargo Shanley 336. 12. Devils Lake 345. 13. Fargo Davies 349. 14. West Fargo 353. 15. Minot 429. 16. Fargo South 450. 17. Valley City 519. 18. Mandan 561. 19. Watford City 576.

Top State Class A Returnees

(2020 Placements)

2020 State Team Scores

1. Williston 75. 2. Bismarck 78. 3. Watford City 144. 4. Fargo North 157. 5. West Fargo Sheyenne 170. 6. Fargo Davies 190. 7. West Fargo 237. 8. Grand Forks Central 241. 9. Jamestown 248. 10. Minot 250.

11. Legacy 263. 12. Grand Forks Red River 284. 13. Fargo Shanley 293. 14. Century 333. 15. Valley City 353. 16. Dickinson 414. 17. Devils Lake 421. 18. Mandan 443. 19. Fargo South 494.

Top State Returnees

2. Jaelyn Ogle, Watford City. 4. Eleni Lovgren, Williston. 6. Acey Elkins, Mandan. 7. Dru Zander, Williston. 8. Trinity Jessen, Minot. 11. Taya Fettig, Bismarck. 12. Anna Bernhardt, Fargo Shanley. 14. Claire Hynek, G.F. Central. 16. Sierra Watterud, Williston. 17. Bayla Weigel, Bismarck. 18. Olivia Heilman, W.F. Sheyenne. 19. Anna Lien, Fargo North. 20. Sophia Ness, Bismarck.

21. Zoe Reichenberger, Bismarck. 22. Greta Goven, Valley City. 23. Rigby Haskins, Williston. 26. Eva Selensky, Legacy. 27. Kaeyln Berg, West Fargo. 28. Ellie Sondag, Fargo North. 29. Annika Aakre, Fargo Shanley. 31. Gabrielle McLaurin, Devils Lake. 32. Leah Hoffman, Fargo North. 33. Jordan Knudsvig, West Fargo. 35. Marie Derenne, G.F. Central. 36. Linnea Axtman, Fargo Davies. 37. Keeley Call, Williston. 38. Julia Skari, Jamestown. 39. Tess Oduor, West Fargo. 40. Peyton Laser, Dickinson.

41. Campbell Dorsey, Red River. 43. Brynna Ames, Williston. 44. Samantha Trogstad, Fargo North. 45. Savanna Olson, Watford City. 46. Isabel Lemke, Fargo Davies. 47. Maicee Burke, Minot. 48. Scout Ulrickson, Minot. 49. Morgan Hartze, Red River.

Returning West Region Individuals

By Team

Williston: 4. Eleni Lovgren, sr. 7. Dru Zander, 8th grade. 16. Sierra Watterud, sr. 23. Rigby Haskins, 8th grade. 37. Keeley Call, 8th grade. 43. Brynna Amers, fr.

Bismarck: 11. Taya Fettig, fr., 17. Bayla Weigel, soph. 20. Sophia Ness, soph. 21. Zoe Reichenberger, soph. 61. Neely Reichenberger, jr.

Watford City: 2. Jaelyn Ogle, jr., 45. Savanna Olson, jr. 79. Katie Olson, 8th grade. 107. Tricia Schmitz, fr.

Jamestown: 38. Julia Skari, fr. 59. Maddy Orr, sr. 65. Brooklyn Nygaard, 8th grade. 85. Ellie Krueger, fr. 96. Bernadette Belzer, jr. 114. Madison Rick, 8th grade.

Minot: 8. Trinity Jessen, jr. 47. Maicee Burke, soph. 48. Scout Ulrickson, 8th grade. 58. Maliah Burke, sr. 89. Cynthia Schroeder, fr. 102. Hyla Erickson, jr. 110. Piper Erickson, fr.

Legacy: 26. Eva Selensky, fr. 62. Isabelle Simonson, fr. 82. Lauren Woeste, 8th grade. 83. Emma Schlecht, jr. 98. Taylor Gabbert, soph. 99. Gracie Ahlgren, jr.

Century: 63. Isabelle Ersland, soph. 88. Kylie Wald, jr. 97. Lindsey Schroeder, soph. 100. Anna Pfliger, jr.

Dickinson: 40. Peyton Laser, jr. 72. Leila Gregoire, 8th grade. 105. Morgan Aune, sr. 112. Claire Anderson, soph.

Mandan: 6. Acey Elkins, jr. 71. Anna Bendish, soph. 117. Gabriele Frohlich, 8th grade. 121. Kaylee Kuntz, soph. 128. Kamryn Wiese, 8th grade. 129. Alexis Ritzman, jr. 130. Sundriana Shane, 8th grade.

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Can the Patriots contend for an AFC title?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News