All nonconference games canceled for WDA teams, shortens seasons for all sports

The girls golf season will go on mostly as planned. The notable exception being the season-opening crossover meet in Jamestown, featuring every team in the state, has been canceled.

Early season nonconference games were valuable for coaches who used them to experiment with their rosters. Although don't expect to hear any sulking.

"Everybody is in the same boat," Gibson said. "It's nice to have those nonconference games to get some of the preseason bugs out but we don't typically put a lot of prep time in for those games. Obviously now that changes. You don't want to come out and be 0-1 or 0-2 in the conference, so that does add urgency to your early-season preparation."

Folk said her team has been able participate in a couple of team camps this summer. However, there will be less opportunity to mix and match with different lineup combinations with each match counting right out of the chute. Practice starts Aug. 17.