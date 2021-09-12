After two tight losses, Mandan's first win was a no-doubter

“Lincon played really well,” Sheldon said.

For the Braves, their best football seems to be in front of them. They started the season with just one returning starter on each side of the ball.

“We really feel like we’re getting better with every game. Even the seniors, most of them haven’t played a lot of varsity football, so there’s room for growth with them and obviously our younger kids, we’re seeing a lot of improvement there, too,” Sheldon said. “There are some growing pains you go through, that’s expected, but if we can get a little better every time out, I think we have a chance to be a pretty good team.”

Daubers were not down after their six-point loss to Bismarck High Aug. 26 and three-point setback one week later to St. Mary’s. Both were played away from home.

“Considering how many new players we were using, there were definitely things we thought were positives and we could build on,” Sheldon said. “Everybody is starting to find their niche and where they belong.”

The Braves have been getting contributions from a number of corners. Fullbacks Sam Burr (2) and Brenden Palmer (1) have combined for three TDs. Kicker Sarah Burgum has booted field goals in each of their last two games.