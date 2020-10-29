After slowing down BHS, Boehm, Century face Shanley's passing attack in playoff opener

Century stopped the state’s best running team last week.
Tonight, the Patriots are tasked with slowing down the top passing attack in Class AAA football.
West Region top seed and No. 1-ranked Century (7-0) hosts Fargo Shanley (4-3) in quarterfinal play of the AAA playoffs at the Bowl. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Century earned the No. 1 seed by holding third-ranked Bismarck High to 86 yards rushing Oct. 21 – 316 yards under the Demons' average. Shanley likes to throw it all over the yard. Deacons senior quarterback Cooper Mattern leads AAA in passing yards (1,678) and touchdowns (15).
“I think our main focus is on our secondary and making sure our coverages are right and that we’re tuned in on that,” said senior Jacob Boehm, Century’s senior fullback and outside linebacker. “Shanley’s a really good team. They can really throw the ball and they have a lot of speed.”
Century coach Ron Wingenbach said Shanley is a 4-seed in number only.
“Shanley is a very, very good four seed,” he said. “You don’t dare look past anybody in the playoffs. We’re going to have to play very good football and be at our best.”
The Patriots were nine days ago in doing seemingly the impossible. Bismarck High was averaging more than 400 yards rushing, but the Demons were held to less than a fourth of that. BHS (6-1) hosts West Fargo (5-2) at 4 p.m. today. The winner plays at West Fargo Sheyenne (7-0) Nov. 6.
“BHS has a great run game. We knew (Isaiah) Huus likes to run outside and we practiced against that all week,” said Boehm, who shares his linebacker spot with Jacob Bosley. “I think it was everybody just being focused on doing their job. It was a total team effort.”
Wingenbach agreed.
“Open-field tackling was something we really worked on leading up to the game and I thought our secondary personnel and our outside linebackers tackled really well in space,” Wingenbach said. “When you’re going up against a great back like Isaiah Huus, he’s going to get some yards, we just didn’t want to let him break off those big ones. I thought our defensive coaching staff had a really good game plan and the kids came out and executed.”
With an explosive offense, the best defense often times is keeping them off the field. For Century, that means a heavy dose of tailback Cade Garcia (136-848 yards, 12 TDs) running behind Boehm and the Patriots’ powerful offensive line of Tristan Wilson (right tackle), Andrew Leingang (right guard), Brody Toten (center), Lucas Schweigert (right guard) and Hunter Harvey (right tackle), averaging 265 pounds per man.
Boehm likes leading the way through the hole for Garcia. It fits his wrestling background. Boehm placed fifth at 170 pounds at the state meet last year.
“The fullback position is pretty physical blocking for Cade, but I like the challenge,” Boehm said. “I think I get the job done.”
There’s no doubt about that, his coach said.
“I’ll tell you what, Jacob’s a real throwback, a tough wrestling guy that’s done a really solid job for us,” Wingenbach said. “The other thing with Jacob is he’s really assignment sharp. He knows his assignments really well both defensively and being our fullback. We’ve been really pleased with the effort he gives every day in practice.”
Boehm has thrown more blocks lately for senior quarterback Noah Schaffner, who has scored eight touchdowns and has nearly 300 yards rushing.
“It’s nice to have 6-5, 215 pounds falling forward,” Wingenbach said of Schaffner. “Early in the season we didn’t do a lot of it in games, we did in practice. But as you get deeper into the season and you kind of add things. Noah has done a very good job in the run game."
Wingenbach compared Shanley’s schemes to Jamestown, the top passing team in the West Region.
“I think the ball will be in the air quite a bit. It’s a game where we’ll have to defend the pass,” Wingenbach said.
Century struggled against passing teams early in the season, but improved down the stretch.
Boehm has been accepted to NDSU and UND, but also has had interviews with West Point. He says the season has been a work in progress for the defending state champions, who are riding a 19-game winning streak.
“I think the key has just been improving and trying to get better each week,” Boehm said. “We know we have the target on our back. Teams want to knock us off, but we’re in the playoffs now so we just have make sure we're focused and play our best."
Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com
