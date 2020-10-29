After slowing down BHS, Boehm, Century face Shanley's passing attack in playoff opener

There’s no doubt about that, his coach said.

“I’ll tell you what, Jacob’s a real throwback, a tough wrestling guy that’s done a really solid job for us,” Wingenbach said. “The other thing with Jacob is he’s really assignment sharp. He knows his assignments really well both defensively and being our fullback. We’ve been really pleased with the effort he gives every day in practice.”

Boehm has thrown more blocks lately for senior quarterback Noah Schaffner, who has scored eight touchdowns and has nearly 300 yards rushing.

“It’s nice to have 6-5, 215 pounds falling forward,” Wingenbach said of Schaffner. “Early in the season we didn’t do a lot of it in games, we did in practice. But as you get deeper into the season and you kind of add things. Noah has done a very good job in the run game."

Wingenbach compared Shanley’s schemes to Jamestown, the top passing team in the West Region.

“I think the ball will be in the air quite a bit. It’s a game where we’ll have to defend the pass,” Wingenbach said.

Century struggled against passing teams early in the season, but improved down the stretch.