After lost week, athletic directors try to put schedule puzzle back together

Last week, nearly every high school event on the schedule was snowed out.

In fact, most teams did not even get to practice.

Despite the complete wipeout, athletic directors are hopeful of still getting in a full winter season.

"I think as a collective group of athletic directors in the West, we feel pretty good about getting everything back on the schedule," Mandan Activities Director Mark Wiest said. "When you take basically an entire week out, it's certainly not ideal. As athletes and coaches, when it's early in the season, you're still trying to find your groove and your rhythm. To not have games and competitions is one thing. To not even have practice, that's tough."

Maybe the most concerning thing to Wiest and Century AD Ben Lervick is what still could happen.

"It's not even just the snow. Do you want to put kids and coaches in a bus on highways and interstates when the wind chill is 60 below?" Lervick said. "I'm not sure the benefits outweigh the potential risks in that scenario. We do have to make sure everyone is safe."

Extended extreme cold snaps or more snow storms could make things a tight fit.

"With the way winter has started off with a bang here and we're not even to Christmas yet, you have to be realistic and think this might happen again, if not a couple more times, worst case scenario," Wiest said. "That is our concern. There are only so many days on the calendar."

In certain sports, some teams already have three-game weeks when the season really cranks up after New Year's. Adding more on top of that would be stretching everyone thin.

"I think you need to balance how many games you have in a week. How much preparation time you have leading into those games. Right now, I'm confident we'll be able to manage it and get all the games played," Lervick said. "We start getting more weeks like last week, then it does become more challenging."

There are considerations other than just athletics.

"People think, well, they're young kids they can handle it. They already log long days in schools. You have practices and competitions. Some kids are in multiple activities. It gets to be a lot," Wiest said. "Kids to want to compete, they want to play, but we have a responsibility to make sure we're taking care of these kids."

Rescheduling is not as simple as picking a day on the calendar. The new date needs to work for both teams. Facilities need to be available. Officials and game-day workers are needed and often times, so are buses and drivers, an abundance of which there are not.

"There are a lot of moving parts," Wiest said. "When you get into situations like this, there will be days where (administrative assistant) Ronda (Gustafson) and I work on schedules the entire day. There are some days where we're thinking, 'If we get through this schedule, it'll be a miracle.' Thankfully, Ronda and I work very well together."

Under extreme circumstances, playing games three days in a row, or moving events to Mondays are possibilities, but not ideal.

"If you're traveling three, three-and-a-half hours and getting back at 1 in the morning and it's 10-below, and then you have to get up and be at school, those are the types of situations we want to avoid," Wiest said. "Hopefully, it won't come to that, but at the same time, we might have to get creative. You want the athletes and coaches to have the closest thing to a normal season as possible, within reason."

ADs have had to deal with three in-season blizzards in nine months, which is far more enviable than what they dealt with a few years back.

"During COVID, we were like, yeah blizzards, storms in the spring, bring it on. Anything is better than what we were dealing with then," Lervick said. "The kids and coaches have been great. Parents have been very understanding. We all want to be out there watching kids compete, but we do have to be smart about it, and I think everyone agrees on that."