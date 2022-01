High school wrestling: Rotary results

Rotary Tournament

Boys

Team results

1. Watertown (S.D.), 205.5. 2. Rapid City Stevens (S.D.), 203.5. 3. Sidney (Mont.), 187. 4. Bismarck, 172.5. 5. Minot, 152. 6. Century, 135. 11. St. Mary’s, 106. 12. Legacy, 105. t-21. Mandan, 43.

Bismarck results

106

Hudson Egeberg, fifth: Won major dec. over Ridley Waldo, Aberdeen Central, 11-1; Pinned by Nicolas Enzminger, Legacy, 1:25; Pinned Kellan Larson, Williston, 3:52.

113

Ben DeForest, fourth: Pinned Stetson Gisselbeck, WF Sheyenne, 0:40; Lost by sudden victory to Reece Graves, Sidney, SV-1 (5-3).

182

Brock Fettig, first: Won major decision over Michael Clifton, Carrington, 17-4.

195

Ben Nagel, second: Pinned by Kyler Hallock, Glasgow, 4:37.

220

Isaiah Huus, first: Won by major dec. over Nick Windsor, St. Mary’s, 12-1.

Century results

126

Brayden Morris, sixth: Pinned Mason Schrempp, AC, 4:03; Lost dec. to Wyatt Kosidowski, Fargo Davies, 4-2; Lost dec. to Wyatt Hansen, Will., 6-2.

132

Kaden DeCoteau, first: Won dec. over Caleb Richter, RC Stevens, 8-2.

152

Cole Radenz, seventh: Lost dec. to Tyler Porter, West Fargo, 2-0; Won dec. over Kellen Hoornaert, WFS, 5-0.

160

Jax Gums, eighth: Pinned by Jax Kettwig, Watertown, 4:44; Pinned by Kenneth Hanson, FD, 2:17.

170

Ole Taylor, fourth: Won dec. over Graydon Bakke, RC Central, 7-1; Pinned by Damien Nesbitt, Glas., 4:08.

182

Darion Bitz, seventh: Pinned by Wyatt Raines, Dickinson, 4:10; Won dec. over Kyler Byer, Minot, 4-3.

285

Isaiah Kwandt, sixth: Pinned Zion Dyer, Moorhead, 2:35; Pinned by Micah Hach, Wat., 0:47; Pinned by Daniel Suda, GF Central, 3:22.

Legacy results

106

Nicolas Enzminger, third: Pinned Egeberg, BHS, 1:25; Pinned Gordon Knapp, Sid., 1:28.

152

Tim Kadrmas, third: Won dec. over Aidan Ruddy, Breckenridge-Wahpeton, 1-0; Won dec. over Cutter Jones, Will., 5-4.

160

Draken Stugelmeyer, third: Pinned Devon Nesbitt, Glas., 3:40; Won dec. over Landin Winter, RCC, 3-2.

170

Weston Snyder, sixth: Pinned Brenden Palmer, Mandan, 3:36; Pinned by Damien Nesbitt, Glas., 4:50; Lost dec. to Graydon Bakke, RCC, 5-1.

Mandan results

170

Brenden Palmer, eighth: Pinned by Snyder, Leg., 3:36; Pinned by Max Cunningham, Minot, 2:37.

285

Seth Gerhardt, third: Won dec. over Jack Weikum, St. Mary’s, 3-2; Won ultimate tiebreaker over Daniel Suda, GFC, 7-4; Pinned Micah Hach, Wat., 2:06.

St. Mary’s results

132

Joryn Richter, eighth: Lost major dec. to Daniel Fernandez, Minot, 9-1; Pinned by Nathan Briggs, Wat., 1:42.

138

John Richter, sixth: Won dec. over Dawson Richter, Dic., 6-3; Lost dec. to Marcus Johnson, WFS, 10-6; Pinned by Brecken Lura, Carr., 3:21.

145

Isaac Felchle, first: Won dec. over Zander Dean, Sid., 6-0.

220

Nick Windsor, second: Lost major dec. to Huus, BHS, 12-1.

285

Jack Weikum, eighth: Lost dec. to Gerhardt, Man., 3-2; Lost ultimate tiebreaker to Dyer, Moor., 3-2.

Girls

Team results

1. Legacy, 178. 2. Bismarck, 170. 3. Minot, 158.5. 4. Century, 125. 5. Mandan, 117.

Bismarck results

100

Julia Araujo, first: Pinned Jillian Schwartz, Mandan, 1:12; Pinned Tiacious Kannen, Legacy, 1:06; Pinned Alicia Kenefack, Leg., 1:10; Pinned Trinity Duran, Rapid City Stevens, 2:47.

105

Deja Ireland, second: Bye; Pinned Marissa Fisher, Jamestown, 0:47; Pinned Izzy Owens, BHS, 1:21; Pinned by Sanie Gayflor, Fargo Davies, 0:57.

I. Owens, third: Bye; Bye; Pinned by Ireland, BHS, 1:21; Bye; Won dec. over Kaylee Efraimson, Aberdeen Central, 8-2.

110

Cambrie Feist, fourth: Bye; Lost dec. to Shayla DeBlaere, WF Sheyenne, 10-8; Bye; Pinned Grace Freidig, WFS, 0:33; Won dec. over Bailey Ferderer, Century, 11-4; Lost dec. to DeBlaere, WFS, 4-0.

115

Aspen Roaldson, fourth: Bye; Pinned by Hallie Nash, Minot, 2:27; Bye; Pinned Shelbie Brehm, RCS, 4:00; Won dec. over Deegan Kirschenmann, Valley City, 11-6; Pinned by Nash, Minot, 1:56.

125

Paige Baumgartner: Pinned Sunny Poitra, Turtle Mountain, 1:25; Pinned by Lindsey Anderson, West Fargo, 1:40; Lost dec. to Kylee Yetter, Minot, 6-3.

130

Taeghan Rittenbach, fourth: Bye; Bye; Pinned by Haleigh Carr, Minot, 2:52; Won by forfeit over McKenna Wessner, Man.; Pinned by Daeja Sundqust, Williston, 1:18.

140

Ashlee Potter, first: Bye; Pinned Tavy Heinert, Man., 0:52; Pinned Madelyn Roth, Minot, 0:40; Pinned Abigall Lilly, FD, 1:11.

155

Addison Stiefel, seventh: Bye; Pinned by Gabby Romans, Jam., 2:35; Bye; Pinned by Shelby Zachmeier, Man., 0:40; Won by medical forfeit over Charly Watson, Minot.

170

Lexi Beckler, first: Bye; Pinned Paige Spomer, Cen., 1:45; Pinned Elizabeth Dahl, Leg., 1:10; Pinned Alexis Storsved, Mandan, 2:25.

Shaylee Knecht, sixth: Bye; Pinned by Jaylee Jetty, Cen., 1:29; Pinned Carley Houle, Turtle Mountain, 1:28; Won dec. over Kenley Hamely, TM, 12-7; Pinned by Dahl, Leg., Pinned by Spomer, Cen., 1:34.

Josmely Perezvergas, seventh: Pinned Houle, TM, 4:16; Pinned by Dahl, Leg., 2:00; Bye; Pinned by Spomer, Cen., 4:07; Pinned Hamely, TM, 2:19.

190

Cambree Anderson, third: Pinned Veronica Schneider, Leg., 1:46; Pinned Mireya Sanchez, WFS, 2:36; Pinned by Hannah Sjostrom, Jamestown, 1:13; Pinned Veronica Schneider, Leg., 1:17; Pinned Summer Fike, Man., 0:38.

Century results

110

B. Ferderer, fifth: Bye; Pinned Olivia Johs, WFS, 1:45; Pinned by Jenna Gerhardt, Devils Lake, 1:07; Lost dec. to Feist, BHS, 11-4; Pinned Johs, WFS, 4:53.

130

Rei Ogden, first: Bye; Pinned Wessner, Man., 0:29; Won dec. over Sundquist, Will., 7-1; Pinned Carr, Minot, 1:18.

155

Olivia Schuchard, first: Bye; Pinned Shelby Zachmeier, Mandan, 1:38; Pinned Gabby Romans, Jam., 5:39; Pinned Kylie Cline, Beulah-Hazen, 3:44.

170

J. Jetty, third: Bye; Pinned Knecht, BHS, 1:29; Pinned by Storsved, Man., 0:50; Pinned Spomer, Cen., 3:35; Pinned Dahl, Leg., 2:14.

P. Spomer: Bye; Pinned by Beckler, BHS, 1:45; Won by injury default over Sadie Richmond, Minot; Pinned Perezvargas, BHS, 4:07; Pinned by Jetty, Cen., 3:35; Pinned Knecht, BHS, 1:34.

250

Tiki Williams-Miller, first: Bye; Bye; Pinned Danijah Moore, Minot, 0:13; Pinned Phoenix Lindseth, Leg., 2:30.

Legacy results

100

A. Kenefack, third: Bye; Pinned Taya Laidlaw, FD, 3:25; Pinned by Araujo, BHS, 1:10; Pinned Schwartz, Man., 3:29; Won dec. over Eva Hinkle, AC, 8-6.

T. Kannen, seventh: Bye; Pinned by Araujo, BHS, 1:06; Won major dec. over Elizabeth Mortensen, Minot, 13-4; Pinned by Laidlaw, Fargo Davies, 4:15; Won dec. over Jada Kunze, VC, 7-5.

Emily Youboty: Bye; Pinned by Duran, RCS, 2:26; Lost by medical forfeit to Schwartz, Man.

110

Megan Zins, eighth: Bye; Pinned by Gerhardt, DL, 0:25; Bye; Pinned by Johs, WFS, 0:25; Pinned by Freidig, WFS, 4:33.

115

Elizabeth Youboty, second: Bye; Won dec. over Brehm, RCS, 7-4; Won dec. over Nash, Minot, 10-5; Pinned by Morgan Strandberg, WFS, 0:54.

120

Sophia Johnson, fifth: Bye; Pinned by Martha Ward, Minot, 1:07; Bye; Pinned Kami Tweiten, WF, 0:26; Pinned by Cassandra Witte, Rapid City Central, 1:29; Pinned Heather Isler, Grand Forks Red River, 0:44.

125

Aleiya Cullinan, third: Pinned Kali Kroh, Man., Pinned Karen Rosales, Sidney (Mont.), 1:55; Lost major dec. to Anderson, WF, 10-1; Pinned Shalynn Pedersen, Glasgow, 2:12; Pinned Mylee Christianson, VC, 3:58.

135

Morgan Schneider, second: Bye; Bye; Won dec. over Anna Campagna, Man., 6-2; Pinned by Allyssa Johnson, Grand Forks Central, 1:01.

145

Emma Owens, third: Bye; Pinned Katelyn Koleness, Will., 0:57; Lost dec. to Kiera Aguilar, Minot, 9-3; Pinned Sam Hotten, WF, 0:20; Pinned Summer Hanna, Leg., 4:17.

S. Hanna, fourth: Bye; Pinned Hotten, WF, 4:31; Pinned by Elizabeth Greco, Will., 3:58; Pinned Koleness, Will., Pinned by Owens, Leg., 4:17.

170

E. Dahl, fourth: Bye; Pinned Perezvargas, BHS, 2:00; Pinned by Beckler, BHS, 1:10; Pinned Knecht, BHS, 1:29; Pinned by Jetty, Cen., 2:14.

190

V. Schneider, fifth: Pinned by Anderson, BHS, 1:46; Bye; Pinned Madison Champagne, TM, 4:09; Pinned Meaghan Lee, Jam., 0:17; Pinned by Anderson, BHS, 1:17; Pinned Jade’ence Fletcher, Minot, 3:45.

250

P. Lindseth, second: Bye; Pinned Lilli Boone, Man., 0:21; Pinned Autum Gauer, AC, 0:17; Pinned by Williams-Miller, Cen., 2:30.

Mandan results

100

J. Schwartz, fifth: Pinned by Araujo, BHS, 1:12; Bye; Won by medical forfeit over Em. Youboty, Leg.; Won dec. over Kunze, VC, 9-4; Pinned by Kenefack, Leg., 3:29; Pinned Laidlaw, FD, 4:14.

Brooklyn LaFrenz: Pinned by Hinkle, AC, 4:56; Bye; Pinned by Laidlaw, FD, 0:29.

125

Carolyn Goebel, eighth: Pinned Yetter, Minot, 1:46; Pinned by Kirn, Sidney, 0:57; Pinned Ula Martin, AC, 3:37; Pinned by Pedersen, Glas., 0:23; Pinned by Yetter, Minot, 4:58.

Hayleigh Fischer: Pinned by Christianson, VC, 0:46; Pinned by Chea Baugh, Jam., 2:16.

K. Kroh: Pinned by Cullinan, Leg., 0:25; Pinned by Leah Torres, Jam., 1:52.

130

McKenna Wessner, fifth: Bye; Pinned by Ogden, Cen., 0:29; Bye; Bye; Lost by forfeit to Rittenbach, BHS; Bye.

135

A. Campagna, fourth: Bye; Won by disqualification over Payton Russell, Minot; Lost dec. to Schneider, Leg., 6-2; Pinned Tyka Heinert, Man., 0:18; Pinned by Russell, Minot, 3:42.

Tyka Heinert, sixth: Bye; Pinned by Mary Peltier, TM, 0:24; Bye; Bye; Pinned by Campagna, Man., 0:18; Pinned by Peltier, TM, 0:14.

140

Tavy Heinert, sixth: Bye; Pinned by Potter, BHS, 0:52; Bye; Pinned Macy Jo Boushey, GFC, 1:26; Pinned by MacKenzie Stoddart, Jam., 2:41; Pinned by Aguilar, Minot, 3:41.

155

S. Zachmeier, fourth: Bye; Pinned by Schuchard, Cen., 1:38; Bye; Pinned Stiefel, BHS, 0:40; Pinned Alexis Erickson, Jam., 2:33; Pinned by Olivia Ochoa, GFC, 1:19.

170

Alexis Storsved, second: Pinned Richmond, Minot, 5:16; Pinned Hamely, TM, 0:26; Pinned Jetty, Cen., 0:50; Pinned by Beckler, BHS, 2:25.

190

Summer Fike, fourth: Bye; Pinned Lee, Jam., 1:59; Pinned by Koiline Govergo, FD, 5:01; Pinned Fletcher, Minot, 2:57; Pinned by Anderson, BHS, 0:38.

250

Lilli Boone, sixth: Bye; Pinned by Lindseth, Leg., 0:21; Bye; Bye; Pinned by Moore, Minot, 0:25; Pinned by Amariona Rout, GFRR, 1:42.

