Hegerle leads West Fargo over Sheyenne and into state A title game

Carson Hegerle wouldn't let West Fargo lose Saturday night at the Bismarck Event Center.
The Packers' 6-foot-3 junior scored 28 points, grabbed 9 rebounds, and had 4 steals and 2 blocked shots, as West Fargo knocked off once-beaten West Fargo Sheyenne 78-73 in the state Class A tournament semifinals.
West Fargo faces Minot in the championship game on Sunday. Tip is set for 3:30 p.m. The Magicians ended their semifinal win over Fargo Davies on a 25-11 run to rally for a 71-68 victory.
Down 57-50, the Packers reeled off 15 consecutive points and into a lead they never gave back.
"We weren't happy just to be here, we came here to win," Hegerle said. "We have a lot of motivation as a team right now, and I have a lot of motivation personally. My grandpa is in the hospital with lung cancer right now. I'm doing this for him."
West Fargo Sheyenne (24-2) lost two games all season, both to the team they share a town with.
"It would be great to beat anyone in the state semifinals, but they got us the last time so it was nice to get revenge today," Hegerle said. "They're a great team. We knew we'd have to play our best today and we did."
Carter Birrenkott and Hegerle combined for 28 of West Fargo's 46-second half points. Birrenkott, a 6-5 senior headed to MSU-Moorhead to play football, tied the game at 57-all on a hoop in the paint and gave the Packers the lead with two free throws 40 seconds later with 5:25 remaining. The lead grew all the way with eight (56-57) on another stickback in the lane by Birrenkott.
"My kids got a lot of heart and a lot of guts. Down seven, we put the press on, man to man, and it was kind of like mano a mano, I'm gonna be tougher than you for the last seven minutes," West Fargo coach Adam Palczewski said. "These kids don't quit. We talk about it every day about how tough we need to be. You can never be too tough.
"Every moment in that game, the good ones and bad ones, we came back at them. We kept going and going for 36 minutes."
Birrenkott finished with 19 points and eight rebounds, the work on the glass being key. The Packers were outrebounded only 35-32 to the Mustangs, who start 6-10 senior Jacksen Moni and 6-9 senior Rah'Heem Leake in the paint.
"No matter what I'm never going to give up and that's how our whole team is," Hegerle said. "It's the state semifinals. You gotta leave it all out there."
Moni finished his stellar career with 20 points, 6 rebounds, 2 blocks and 2 steals for Sheyenne.
North Dakota State football recruit Barika Kpeenu registered 19 points and 3 assists for the Mustangs. Leake added 13 points and 9 boards. Gage Anderson had 10 points.
Sheyenne committed 14 turnovers, twice as many as West Fargo.
The Packers head into Sunday's title tilt with a 21-4 record.
"The mission's not over," Palczewski said. "We're going to enjoy this one until we go to bed tonight, but when we wake up in the morning, it's game on."
