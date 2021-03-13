Hegerle leads West Fargo over Sheyenne and into state A title game

Carson Hegerle wouldn't let West Fargo lose Saturday night at the Bismarck Event Center.

The Packers' 6-foot-3 junior scored 28 points, grabbed 9 rebounds, and had 4 steals and 2 blocked shots, as West Fargo knocked off once-beaten West Fargo Sheyenne 78-73 in the state Class A tournament semifinals.

West Fargo faces Minot in the championship game on Sunday. Tip is set for 3:30 p.m. The Magicians ended their semifinal win over Fargo Davies on a 25-11 run to rally for a 71-68 victory.

Down 57-50, the Packers reeled off 15 consecutive points and into a lead they never gave back.

"We weren't happy just to be here, we came here to win," Hegerle said. "We have a lot of motivation as a team right now, and I have a lot of motivation personally. My grandpa is in the hospital with lung cancer right now. I'm doing this for him."

West Fargo Sheyenne (24-2) lost two games all season, both to the team they share a town with.

"It would be great to beat anyone in the state semifinals, but they got us the last time so it was nice to get revenge today," Hegerle said. "They're a great team. We knew we'd have to play our best today and we did."